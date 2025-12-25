Home » Puzzles » Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 25, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 25, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Change for a $5 bill – ONES
  • 5 Across: Large plateau – MESA
  • 9 Across: Ear-cleaning device – SWAB
  • 13 Across: Parcel (out) – DOLE
  • 14 Across: Midterms and finals – EXAMS
  • 16 Across: Cincinnati’s state – OHIO
  • 17 Across: Admired person – IDOL
  • 18 Across: Lyndon Johnson successor – NIXON
  • 19 Across: Cruise ship’s stop – PORT
  • 20 Across: Huge retail establishment – SUPERSTORE
  • 22 Across: Corned-beef concoction – HASH
  • 23 Across: 26 Across candidate’s work – THESIS
  • 24 Across: ”That’s swell!” – NEATO
  • 26 Across: Prof’s degree, often – PHD
  • 28 Across: Japanese lounging robe – KIMONO
  • 32 Across: Feel nostalgic for – MISS
  • 36 Across: Metallic rocks – ORES
  • 39 Across: Wanderer – NOMAD
  • 40 Across: Prefix for freeze – ANTI
  • 41 Across: Danger – PERIL
  • 43 Across: Watermelon covering – RIND
  • 44 Across: Get off the chair – STAND
  • 46 Across: Diminish – WANE
  • 47 Across: Timetable guesses: Abbr. – ETAS
  • 48 Across: Cap pistol, for instance – TOYGUN
  • 50 Across: Oxygen or helium – GAS
  • 52 Across: Residence – ABODE
  • 55 Across: Membership list – ROSTER
  • 60 Across: Sound frightened – GASP
  • 63 Across: Old word for 140 – SEVENCORE
  • 65 Across: Cry of dread – OHNO
  • 66 Across: Extremely impressed – INAWE
  • 67 Across: Of unknown authorship: Abbr. – ANON
  • 68 Across: Fly high – SOAR
  • 69 Across: Bus passenger – RIDER
  • 70 Across: Manufactured – MADE
  • 71 Across: Publicize excessively – HYPE
  • 72 Across: Sloppy situation – MESS
  • 73 Across: Large quantity – SLEW

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Type of poet – ODIST
  • 2 Down: ”That’s obvious,” informally – NODUH
  • 3 Down: Run off to wed – ELOPE
  • 4 Down: Tennis great Monica – SELES
  • 5 Down: Haberdashery – MENSSHOP
  • 6 Down: Leave the stage – EXIT
  • 7 Down: Anglo-__ (ancient Brit) – SAXON
  • 8 Down: Love, in Rome – AMORE
  • 9 Down: Second-year student – SOPHOMORE
  • 10 Down: Horse-stopping shout – WHOA
  • 11 Down: Televises – AIRS
  • 12 Down: The two of them – BOTH
  • 15 Down: Walk on tiptoe – SNEAK
  • 21 Down: Tailor’s repair – RIP
  • 25 Down: Soft metal – TIN
  • 27 Down: Sketched – DREW
  • 29 Down: Leave out – OMIT
  • 30 Down: Grandma – NANA
  • 31 Down: Racetrack posting – ODDS
  • 32 Down: Sailboat’s pole – MAST
  • 33 Down: A big fan of – INTO
  • 34 Down: Hang around – STAY
  • 35 Down: Asian city that’s a country – SINGAPORE
  • 37 Down: Historical period – ERA
  • 38 Down: Perform in a chorus – SING
  • 42 Down: Students – LEARNERS
  • 45 Down: Give a nickname to – DUB
  • 49 Down: Polite refusal – NOSIR
  • 51 Down: Distress signal – SOS
  • 53 Down: Jeans fabric – DENIM
  • 54 Down: Escape from – EVADE
  • 56 Down: Con games – SCAMS
  • 57 Down: Melodic – TONAL
  • 58 Down: Wear away – ERODE
  • 59 Down: Extend a subscription – RENEW
  • 60 Down: Comment of amazement – GOSH
  • 61 Down: Nautical greeting – AHOY
  • 62 Down: Gingery cookie – SNAP
  • 64 Down: Lambs’ moms – EWES

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

USA Today Easy keeps things breezy and accessible, which is exactly the point, and it mostly delivers. The fill feels clean, the clues are straightforward without being dull, and there is a nice rhythm where you keep moving without getting stuck or bored. A few entries lean a bit too familiar, but that also makes it a solid confidence booster and a chill warm up for tougher grids later in the day. Overall, it does what it promises with zero stress and good flow. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.

  • The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
  • The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
  • Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
  • Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.

