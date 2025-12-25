Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 25, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 25, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 25, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Change for a $5 bill – ONES

: Change for a $5 bill – 5 Across : Large plateau – MESA

: Large plateau – 9 Across : Ear-cleaning device – SWAB

: Ear-cleaning device – 13 Across : Parcel (out) – DOLE

: Parcel (out) – 14 Across : Midterms and finals – EXAMS

: Midterms and finals – 16 Across : Cincinnati’s state – OHIO

: Cincinnati’s state – 17 Across : Admired person – IDOL

: Admired person – 18 Across : Lyndon Johnson successor – NIXON

: Lyndon Johnson successor – 19 Across : Cruise ship’s stop – PORT

: Cruise ship’s stop – 20 Across : Huge retail establishment – SUPERSTORE

: Huge retail establishment – 22 Across : Corned-beef concoction – HASH

: Corned-beef concoction – 23 Across : 26 Across candidate’s work – THESIS

: 26 Across candidate’s work – 24 Across : ”That’s swell!” – NEATO

: ”That’s swell!” – 26 Across : Prof’s degree, often – PHD

: Prof’s degree, often – 28 Across : Japanese lounging robe – KIMONO

: Japanese lounging robe – 32 Across : Feel nostalgic for – MISS

: Feel nostalgic for – 36 Across : Metallic rocks – ORES

: Metallic rocks – 39 Across : Wanderer – NOMAD

: Wanderer – 40 Across : Prefix for freeze – ANTI

: Prefix for freeze – 41 Across : Danger – PERIL

: Danger – 43 Across : Watermelon covering – RIND

: Watermelon covering – 44 Across : Get off the chair – STAND

: Get off the chair – 46 Across : Diminish – WANE

: Diminish – 47 Across : Timetable guesses: Abbr. – ETAS

: Timetable guesses: Abbr. – 48 Across : Cap pistol, for instance – TOYGUN

: Cap pistol, for instance – 50 Across : Oxygen or helium – GAS

: Oxygen or helium – 52 Across : Residence – ABODE

: Residence – 55 Across : Membership list – ROSTER

: Membership list – 60 Across : Sound frightened – GASP

: Sound frightened – 63 Across : Old word for 140 – SEVENCORE

: Old word for 140 – 65 Across : Cry of dread – OHNO

: Cry of dread – 66 Across : Extremely impressed – INAWE

: Extremely impressed – 67 Across : Of unknown authorship: Abbr. – ANON

: Of unknown authorship: Abbr. – 68 Across : Fly high – SOAR

: Fly high – 69 Across : Bus passenger – RIDER

: Bus passenger – 70 Across : Manufactured – MADE

: Manufactured – 71 Across : Publicize excessively – HYPE

: Publicize excessively – 72 Across : Sloppy situation – MESS

: Sloppy situation – 73 Across: Large quantity – SLEW

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Type of poet – ODIST

: Type of poet – 2 Down : ”That’s obvious,” informally – NODUH

: ”That’s obvious,” informally – 3 Down : Run off to wed – ELOPE

: Run off to wed – 4 Down : Tennis great Monica – SELES

: Tennis great Monica – 5 Down : Haberdashery – MENSSHOP

: Haberdashery – 6 Down : Leave the stage – EXIT

: Leave the stage – 7 Down : Anglo-__ (ancient Brit) – SAXON

: Anglo-__ (ancient Brit) – 8 Down : Love, in Rome – AMORE

: Love, in Rome – 9 Down : Second-year student – SOPHOMORE

: Second-year student – 10 Down : Horse-stopping shout – WHOA

: Horse-stopping shout – 11 Down : Televises – AIRS

: Televises – 12 Down : The two of them – BOTH

: The two of them – 15 Down : Walk on tiptoe – SNEAK

: Walk on tiptoe – 21 Down : Tailor’s repair – RIP

: Tailor’s repair – 25 Down : Soft metal – TIN

: Soft metal – 27 Down : Sketched – DREW

: Sketched – 29 Down : Leave out – OMIT

: Leave out – 30 Down : Grandma – NANA

: Grandma – 31 Down : Racetrack posting – ODDS

: Racetrack posting – 32 Down : Sailboat’s pole – MAST

: Sailboat’s pole – 33 Down : A big fan of – INTO

: A big fan of – 34 Down : Hang around – STAY

: Hang around – 35 Down : Asian city that’s a country – SINGAPORE

: Asian city that’s a country – 37 Down : Historical period – ERA

: Historical period – 38 Down : Perform in a chorus – SING

: Perform in a chorus – 42 Down : Students – LEARNERS

: Students – 45 Down : Give a nickname to – DUB

: Give a nickname to – 49 Down : Polite refusal – NOSIR

: Polite refusal – 51 Down : Distress signal – SOS

: Distress signal – 53 Down : Jeans fabric – DENIM

: Jeans fabric – 54 Down : Escape from – EVADE

: Escape from – 56 Down : Con games – SCAMS

: Con games – 57 Down : Melodic – TONAL

: Melodic – 58 Down : Wear away – ERODE

: Wear away – 59 Down : Extend a subscription – RENEW

: Extend a subscription – 60 Down : Comment of amazement – GOSH

: Comment of amazement – 61 Down : Nautical greeting – AHOY

: Nautical greeting – 62 Down : Gingery cookie – SNAP

: Gingery cookie – 64 Down: Lambs’ moms – EWES

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

USA Today Easy keeps things breezy and accessible, which is exactly the point, and it mostly delivers. The fill feels clean, the clues are straightforward without being dull, and there is a nice rhythm where you keep moving without getting stuck or bored. A few entries lean a bit too familiar, but that also makes it a solid confidence booster and a chill warm up for tougher grids later in the day. Overall, it does what it promises with zero stress and good flow. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.

