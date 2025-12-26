Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 26, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Guys-only gathering – STAG
- 5 Across: Cheese with holes – SWISS
- 10 Across: Health resorts – SPAS
- 14 Across: Show concern – CARE
- 15 Across: City near Phoenix – TEMPE
- 16 Across: Ancient Roman garment – TOGA
- 17 Across: Assist, as a criminal – ABET
- 18 Across: Float __ (provide financing) – ALOAN
- 19 Across: Gorillas, for example – APES
- 20 Across: End of some game shows – BONUSROUND
- 22 Across: Change for a $20 bill – TENS
- 23 Across: Most sudsy – SOAPIEST
- 24 Across: Like neglected tabletops – DUSTY
- 25 Across: ”Spring forward” period: Abbr. – DST
- 26 Across: Amazes – AWES
- 28 Across: War’s opposite – PEACE
- 32 Across: Quiet and calm – TRANQUIL
- 36 Across: Prefix for freeze – ANTI
- 37 Across: Football kicks – PUNTS
- 39 Across: Loosen, as laces – UNDO
- 40 Across: Most suspicious – LEERIEST
- 42 Across: Pigeon’s perch – ROOST
- 43 Across: Ice-cream holder – CONE
- 44 Across: Pig’s home – STY
- 46 Across: Second showing on TV – RERUN
- 49 Across: Give an ultimatum to – THREATEN
- 54 Across: Pub beverages – ALES
- 55 Across: Row of dancers in a musical – CHORUSLINE
- 57 Across: Soft-drink flavor – COLA
- 58 Across: Dads – PAPAS
- 59 Across: Cereal grains – OATS
- 60 Across: Heroic tale – EPIC
- 61 Across: Take __ (follow advice) – AHINT
- 62 Across: Worry nervously – FRET
- 63 Across: Religious group – SECT
- 64 Across: Potato holders – SACKS
- 65 Across: Repairs, as a roof – TARS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Picket-line crossers – SCABS
- 2 Down: Social no-no – TABOO
- 3 Down: Sports stadium – ARENA
- 4 Down: Hop out of bed – GETUP
- 5 Down: Long looks – STARES
- 6 Down: Team’s admission of defeat – WELOST
- 7 Down: Poker player’s last words – IMOUT
- 8 Down: Reach across – SPAN
- 9 Down: Drop into the mailbox – SEND
- 10 Down: Current condition – STATUSQUO
- 11 Down: Vatican leaders – POPES
- 12 Down: Insurance broker – AGENT
- 13 Down: Smart-alecky – SASSY
- 21 Down: __ dish (coleslaw, e.g.) – SIDE
- 24 Down: Comfy room – DEN
- 26 Down: Mural or sculpture – ART
- 27 Down: Used to be – WAS
- 28 Down: Good friend – PAL
- 29 Down: U-turn from WSW – ENE
- 30 Down: Devoured – ATE
- 31 Down: Performance in a tent – CIRCUSACT
- 32 Down: Explosive initials – TNT
- 33 Down: Important ”numero” – UNO
- 34 Down: Proof-of-age items: Abbr. – IDS
- 35 Down: Parcel of land – LOT
- 37 Down: Writing utensil – PEN
- 38 Down: Take advantage of – USE
- 41 Down: Charged atom – ION
- 42 Down: Sandwich breads – RYES
- 44 Down: Got smaller – SHRANK
- 45 Down: Has faith in – TRUSTS
- 46 Down: Timed contests – RACES
- 47 Down: Get married secretly – ELOPE
- 48 Down: Ancient artifact – RELIC
- 49 Down: Agenda item – TOPIC
- 50 Down: Flying high – ALOFT
- 51 Down: Beauty-pageant crown – TIARA
- 52 Down: Go in – ENTER
- 53 Down: Birds’ homes – NESTS
- 55 Down: IRS-form experts – CPAS
- 56 Down: ”That’s funny!” – HAHA
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword offers a smooth and satisfying solving experience. This specific puzzle avoids the pitfalls of heavy “crosswordese,” instead opting for relatable, everyday terms that reflect common social activities, household items, and basic geography. The flow is particularly intuitive; the vertical clues are designed to provide constant “cross-checks,” ensuring that even if a solver is stumped by a longer horizontal phrase, the intersecting letters quickly reveal the path forward. It’s an ideal entry point for beginners or a quick, satisfying break. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.