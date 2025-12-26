Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 26, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Guys-only gathering – STAG

Guys-only gathering – 5 Across: Cheese with holes – SWISS

Cheese with holes – 10 Across: Health resorts – SPAS

Health resorts – 14 Across: Show concern – CARE

Show concern – 15 Across: City near Phoenix – TEMPE

City near Phoenix – 16 Across: Ancient Roman garment – TOGA

Ancient Roman garment – 17 Across: Assist, as a criminal – ABET

Assist, as a criminal – 18 Across: Float __ (provide financing) – ALOAN

Float __ (provide financing) – 19 Across: Gorillas, for example – APES

Gorillas, for example – 20 Across: End of some game shows – BONUSROUND

End of some game shows – 22 Across: Change for a $20 bill – TENS

Change for a $20 bill – 23 Across: Most sudsy – SOAPIEST

Most sudsy – 24 Across: Like neglected tabletops – DUSTY

Like neglected tabletops – 25 Across: ”Spring forward” period: Abbr. – DST

”Spring forward” period: Abbr. – 26 Across: Amazes – AWES

Amazes – 28 Across: War’s opposite – PEACE

War’s opposite – 32 Across: Quiet and calm – TRANQUIL

Quiet and calm – 36 Across: Prefix for freeze – ANTI

Prefix for freeze – 37 Across: Football kicks – PUNTS

Football kicks – 39 Across: Loosen, as laces – UNDO

Loosen, as laces – 40 Across: Most suspicious – LEERIEST

Most suspicious – 42 Across: Pigeon’s perch – ROOST

Pigeon’s perch – 43 Across: Ice-cream holder – CONE

Ice-cream holder – 44 Across: Pig’s home – STY

Pig’s home – 46 Across: Second showing on TV – RERUN

Second showing on TV – 49 Across: Give an ultimatum to – THREATEN

Give an ultimatum to – 54 Across: Pub beverages – ALES

Pub beverages – 55 Across: Row of dancers in a musical – CHORUSLINE

Row of dancers in a musical – 57 Across: Soft-drink flavor – COLA

Soft-drink flavor – 58 Across: Dads – PAPAS

Dads – 59 Across: Cereal grains – OATS

Cereal grains – 60 Across: Heroic tale – EPIC

Heroic tale – 61 Across: Take __ (follow advice) – AHINT

Take __ (follow advice) – 62 Across: Worry nervously – FRET

Worry nervously – 63 Across: Religious group – SECT

Religious group – 64 Across: Potato holders – SACKS

Potato holders – 65 Across: Repairs, as a roof – TARS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Picket-line crossers – SCABS

Picket-line crossers – 2 Down: Social no-no – TABOO

Social no-no – 3 Down: Sports stadium – ARENA

Sports stadium – 4 Down: Hop out of bed – GETUP

Hop out of bed – 5 Down: Long looks – STARES

Long looks – 6 Down: Team’s admission of defeat – WELOST

Team’s admission of defeat – 7 Down: Poker player’s last words – IMOUT

Poker player’s last words – 8 Down: Reach across – SPAN

Reach across – 9 Down: Drop into the mailbox – SEND

Drop into the mailbox – 10 Down: Current condition – STATUSQUO

Current condition – 11 Down: Vatican leaders – POPES

Vatican leaders – 12 Down: Insurance broker – AGENT

Insurance broker – 13 Down: Smart-alecky – SASSY

Smart-alecky – 21 Down: __ dish (coleslaw, e.g.) – SIDE

__ dish (coleslaw, e.g.) – 24 Down: Comfy room – DEN

Comfy room – 26 Down: Mural or sculpture – ART

Mural or sculpture – 27 Down: Used to be – WAS

Used to be – 28 Down: Good friend – PAL

Good friend – 29 Down: U-turn from WSW – ENE

U-turn from WSW – 30 Down: Devoured – ATE

Devoured – 31 Down: Performance in a tent – CIRCUSACT

Performance in a tent – 32 Down: Explosive initials – TNT

Explosive initials – 33 Down: Important ”numero” – UNO

Important ”numero” – 34 Down: Proof-of-age items: Abbr. – IDS

Proof-of-age items: Abbr. – 35 Down: Parcel of land – LOT

Parcel of land – 37 Down: Writing utensil – PEN

Writing utensil – 38 Down: Take advantage of – USE

Take advantage of – 41 Down: Charged atom – ION

Charged atom – 42 Down: Sandwich breads – RYES

Sandwich breads – 44 Down: Got smaller – SHRANK

Got smaller – 45 Down: Has faith in – TRUSTS

Has faith in – 46 Down: Timed contests – RACES

Timed contests – 47 Down: Get married secretly – ELOPE

Get married secretly – 48 Down: Ancient artifact – RELIC

Ancient artifact – 49 Down: Agenda item – TOPIC

Agenda item – 50 Down: Flying high – ALOFT

Flying high – 51 Down: Beauty-pageant crown – TIARA

Beauty-pageant crown – 52 Down: Go in – ENTER

Go in – 53 Down: Birds’ homes – NESTS

Birds’ homes – 55 Down: IRS-form experts – CPAS

IRS-form experts – 56 Down: ”That’s funny!” – HAHA

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword offers a smooth and satisfying solving experience. This specific puzzle avoids the pitfalls of heavy “crosswordese,” instead opting for relatable, everyday terms that reflect common social activities, household items, and basic geography. The flow is particularly intuitive; the vertical clues are designed to provide constant “cross-checks,” ensuring that even if a solver is stumped by a longer horizontal phrase, the intersecting letters quickly reveal the path forward. It’s an ideal entry point for beginners or a quick, satisfying break. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.