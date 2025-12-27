Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 27, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 27, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Sun-shielded – SHADY

: Sun-shielded – 6 Across : ”What a shame!” – SOSAD

: ”What a shame!” – 11 Across : Auto fuel – GAS

: Auto fuel – 14 Across : The ”N” in TNT – NITRO

: The ”N” in TNT – 15 Across : Loosen, as a shoe – UNTIE

: Loosen, as a shoe – 16 Across : Bullring cheer – OLE

: Bullring cheer – 17 Across : So all can hear – ALOUD

: So all can hear – 18 Across : Clown’s height extender – STILT

: Clown’s height extender – 19 Across : Untruth – LIE

: Untruth – 20 Across : Gymnastics apparatus – POMMELHORSE

: Gymnastics apparatus – 22 Across : Father – DAD

: Father – 23 Across : Hawaiian neckwear – LEI

: Hawaiian neckwear – 24 Across : Game with pawns and knights – CHESS

: Game with pawns and knights – 26 Across : Installed a lawn – SODDED

: Installed a lawn – 30 Across : Attach firmly – FASTEN

: Attach firmly – 33 Across : Earlier – PRIOR

: Earlier – 34 Across : VIP’s ride – LIMO

: VIP’s ride – 35 Across : Matures – AGES

: Matures – 38 Across : Take it easy – REST

: Take it easy – 39 Across : Julius Caesar’s language – LATIN

: Julius Caesar’s language – 40 Across : Enthusiastic review – RAVE

: Enthusiastic review – 41 Across : Collar for oxen – YOKE

: Collar for oxen – 42 Across : Eager – AVID

: Eager – 43 Across : When brunch may start – ATTEN

: When brunch may start – 44 Across : Israel’s eastern neighbor – JORDAN

: Israel’s eastern neighbor – 46 Across : Extra advertising section – INSERT

: Extra advertising section – 47 Across : Slingshot missile – STONE

: Slingshot missile – 49 Across : Disapproving shout – BOO

: Disapproving shout – 50 Across : __-tac-toe – TIC

: __-tac-toe – 51 Across : Much-traveled route – BEATENTRACK

: Much-traveled route – 59 Across : Acorn producer – OAK

: Acorn producer – 60 Across : Fire-setting crime – ARSON

: Fire-setting crime – 61 Across : Offer to a hitchhiker – HOPIN

: Offer to a hitchhiker – 62 Across : Mine product – ORE

: Mine product – 63 Across : Contaminate – TAINT

: Contaminate – 64 Across : Privileged group – ELITE

: Privileged group – 65 Across : Fork over – PAY

: Fork over – 66 Across : Road curves – ESSES

: Road curves – 67 Across: Extend a subscription – RENEW

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Break sharply – SNAP

: Break sharply – 2 Down : Hawaiian port – HILO

: Hawaiian port – 3 Down : Molecule part – ATOM

: Molecule part – 4 Down : Snare or bongo – DRUM

: Snare or bongo – 5 Down : Alpine singer, perhaps – YODELER

: Alpine singer, perhaps – 6 Down : Japanese menu item – SUSHI

: Japanese menu item – 7 Down : Not fooled by – ONTO

: Not fooled by – 8 Down : Mix together – STIR

: Mix together – 9 Down : Feels unwell – AILS

: Feels unwell – 10 Down : Discover – DETECT

: Discover – 11 Down : San Francisco bridge – GOLDENGATE

: San Francisco bridge – 12 Down : Alternate identity – ALIAS

: Alternate identity – 13 Down : Bird-feeder fillers – SEEDS

: Bird-feeder fillers – 21 Down : Took by the hand – LED

: Took by the hand – 25 Down : Red card suit – HEARTS

: Red card suit – 26 Down : Agile – SPRY

: Agile – 27 Down : Two-tone cookie – OREO

: Two-tone cookie – 28 Down : Radio station employee – DISKJOCKEY

: Radio station employee – 29 Down : Fuss lovingly over – DOTEON

: Fuss lovingly over – 30 Down : Mesh with the group – FITIN

: Mesh with the group – 31 Down : Surrounded by – AMID

: Surrounded by – 32 Down : Male offspring – SON

: Male offspring – 34 Down : Volcano output – LAVA

: Volcano output – 36 Down : At any time – EVER

: At any time – 37 Down : Shipped off – SENT

: Shipped off – 39 Down : Young fellow – LAD

: Young fellow – 43 Down : One more – ANOTHER

: One more – 45 Down : Money-back offer – REBATE

: Money-back offer – 46 Down : Charged particle – ION

: Charged particle – 47 Down : Small porch – STOOP

: Small porch – 48 Down : Princess’ crown – TIARA

: Princess’ crown – 49 Down : Tendencies – BENTS

: Tendencies – 52 Down : Chapters of history – ERAS

: Chapters of history – 53 Down : Without a warranty – ASIS

: Without a warranty – 54 Down : Muscle quality – TONE

: Muscle quality – 55 Down : Part in a play – ROLE

: Part in a play – 56 Down : ”You could hear __ drop” – APIN

: ”You could hear __ drop” – 57 Down : Allude to – CITE

: Allude to – 58 Down: Was sure of – KNEW

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy understood the assignment. The grid felt welcoming from the jump, with clean fill and cluing that stayed friendly without tipping into boring. There was a nice rhythm to the solve where early confidence carried you through the middle, and even the trickier spots played fair and resolved smoothly once you had a few cross letters. It leaned more cozy than clever, but that is kind of the point of this puzzle and it nailed that vibe. Perfect coffee break energy and zero frustration. I would rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

