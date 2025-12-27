Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 27, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 27, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Sun-shielded – SHADY
- 6 Across: ”What a shame!” – SOSAD
- 11 Across: Auto fuel – GAS
- 14 Across: The ”N” in TNT – NITRO
- 15 Across: Loosen, as a shoe – UNTIE
- 16 Across: Bullring cheer – OLE
- 17 Across: So all can hear – ALOUD
- 18 Across: Clown’s height extender – STILT
- 19 Across: Untruth – LIE
- 20 Across: Gymnastics apparatus – POMMELHORSE
- 22 Across: Father – DAD
- 23 Across: Hawaiian neckwear – LEI
- 24 Across: Game with pawns and knights – CHESS
- 26 Across: Installed a lawn – SODDED
- 30 Across: Attach firmly – FASTEN
- 33 Across: Earlier – PRIOR
- 34 Across: VIP’s ride – LIMO
- 35 Across: Matures – AGES
- 38 Across: Take it easy – REST
- 39 Across: Julius Caesar’s language – LATIN
- 40 Across: Enthusiastic review – RAVE
- 41 Across: Collar for oxen – YOKE
- 42 Across: Eager – AVID
- 43 Across: When brunch may start – ATTEN
- 44 Across: Israel’s eastern neighbor – JORDAN
- 46 Across: Extra advertising section – INSERT
- 47 Across: Slingshot missile – STONE
- 49 Across: Disapproving shout – BOO
- 50 Across: __-tac-toe – TIC
- 51 Across: Much-traveled route – BEATENTRACK
- 59 Across: Acorn producer – OAK
- 60 Across: Fire-setting crime – ARSON
- 61 Across: Offer to a hitchhiker – HOPIN
- 62 Across: Mine product – ORE
- 63 Across: Contaminate – TAINT
- 64 Across: Privileged group – ELITE
- 65 Across: Fork over – PAY
- 66 Across: Road curves – ESSES
- 67 Across: Extend a subscription – RENEW
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Break sharply – SNAP
- 2 Down: Hawaiian port – HILO
- 3 Down: Molecule part – ATOM
- 4 Down: Snare or bongo – DRUM
- 5 Down: Alpine singer, perhaps – YODELER
- 6 Down: Japanese menu item – SUSHI
- 7 Down: Not fooled by – ONTO
- 8 Down: Mix together – STIR
- 9 Down: Feels unwell – AILS
- 10 Down: Discover – DETECT
- 11 Down: San Francisco bridge – GOLDENGATE
- 12 Down: Alternate identity – ALIAS
- 13 Down: Bird-feeder fillers – SEEDS
- 21 Down: Took by the hand – LED
- 25 Down: Red card suit – HEARTS
- 26 Down: Agile – SPRY
- 27 Down: Two-tone cookie – OREO
- 28 Down: Radio station employee – DISKJOCKEY
- 29 Down: Fuss lovingly over – DOTEON
- 30 Down: Mesh with the group – FITIN
- 31 Down: Surrounded by – AMID
- 32 Down: Male offspring – SON
- 34 Down: Volcano output – LAVA
- 36 Down: At any time – EVER
- 37 Down: Shipped off – SENT
- 39 Down: Young fellow – LAD
- 43 Down: One more – ANOTHER
- 45 Down: Money-back offer – REBATE
- 46 Down: Charged particle – ION
- 47 Down: Small porch – STOOP
- 48 Down: Princess’ crown – TIARA
- 49 Down: Tendencies – BENTS
- 52 Down: Chapters of history – ERAS
- 53 Down: Without a warranty – ASIS
- 54 Down: Muscle quality – TONE
- 55 Down: Part in a play – ROLE
- 56 Down: ”You could hear __ drop” – APIN
- 57 Down: Allude to – CITE
- 58 Down: Was sure of – KNEW
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy understood the assignment. The grid felt welcoming from the jump, with clean fill and cluing that stayed friendly without tipping into boring. There was a nice rhythm to the solve where early confidence carried you through the middle, and even the trickier spots played fair and resolved smoothly once you had a few cross letters. It leaned more cozy than clever, but that is kind of the point of this puzzle and it nailed that vibe. Perfect coffee break energy and zero frustration. I would rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.