Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 28, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 28, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 28, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Dictation-taking pro – STENO
- 6 Across: Make a trade – SWAP
- 10 Across: Lengthy story – SAGA
- 14 Across: Diet-food label – LOFAT
- 15 Across: Florist’s vessel – VASE
- 16 Across: Nest-eggs held at S&Ls – IRAS
- 17 Across: Take as one’s own – ADOPT
- 18 Across: Fix up, as prose – EDIT
- 19 Across: Tennis-court dividers – NETS
- 20 Across: Approximately – MOREORLESS
- 22 Across: Leg joint – KNEE
- 23 Across: Wrestling surfaces – MATS
- 24 Across: Breakfast bread that’s browned – TOAST
- 25 Across: Before the match starts – PREGAME
- 29 Across: Wedding-cake level – TIER
- 31 Across: Peaceful protest – SITIN
- 32 Across: Evade – SIDESTEP
- 36 Across: Eastern European – SLAV
- 37 Across: Leaks slowly – SEEPS
- 39 Across: Surfer’s challenge – WAVE
- 40 Across: Put on the air – TELEVISE
- 42 Across: Green citrus fruits – LIMES
- 43 Across: Rowboat propellers – OARS
- 44 Across: Neon or nickel – ELEMENT
- 46 Across: Intelligent – SMART
- 49 Across: At no cost – FREE
- 50 Across: Toward sunset – WEST
- 51 Across: Economic-cycle extremes – BOOMORBUST
- 57 Across: ”__ boy!” (”Way to go!”) – ATTA
- 58 Across: Polite request – MAYI
- 59 Across: Somewhat, informally – SORTA
- 60 Across: Difficult journey – TREK
- 61 Across: ”At what time?” – WHEN
- 62 Across: Enrage – ANGER
- 63 Across: Hot under the collar – SORE
- 64 Across: ”I’ll be glad to!” – SURE
- 65 Across: Abounds (with) – TEEMS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Shut forcefully –SLAM
- 2 Down: Commotion – TODO
- 3 Down: Get an __ effort – EFOR
- 4 Down: Back of the neck – NAPE
- 5 Down: Footstool – OTTOMAN
- 6 Down: Gracefully slender – SVELTE
- 7 Down: Strolls through a stream – WADES
- 8 Down: Auction-goods condition – ASIS
- 9 Down: Poodles and parakeets – PETS
- 10 Down: Success-vs.-failure choice – SINKORSWIM
- 11 Down: Sports stadium – ARENA
- 12 Down: Fence openings – GATES
- 13 Down: Balance-sheet plus – ASSET
- 21 Down: Lamb’s dad – RAM
- 24 Down: Golfer’s prop – TEE
- 25 Down: Hushed ”Hey!” – PSST
- 26 Down: Stir up – RILE
- 27 Down: List-ending abbr. – ETAL
- 28 Down: Approximately – GIVEORTAKE
- 29 Down: Waiter’s reward – TIP
- 30 Down: Driver’s licenses and such, briefly – IDS
- 32 Down: Get a look at – SEE
- 33 Down: Domesticated – TAME
- 34 Down: Tied, as a score – EVEN
- 35 Down: Annoying person – PEST
- 37 Down: Respectful title – SIR
- 38 Down: Letter before tee – ESS
- 41 Down: Winery vessel – VAT
- 42 Down: Ogles – LEERSAT
- 44 Down: Member of the weasel family – ERMINE
- 45 Down: August zodiac sign – LEO
- 46 Down: Attacks, as a fly – SWATS
- 47 Down: Paris subway – METRO
- 48 Down: Late-blooming flower – ASTER
- 49 Down: Entrance hall – FOYER
- 51 Down: Mercedes alternatives – BMWS
- 52 Down: Honolulu’s island – OAHU
- 53 Down: Dog-biscuit shape – BONE
- 54 Down: Strongly recommend – URGE
- 55 Down: Flower stalk – STEM
- 56 Down: Fixes a driveway, perhaps – TARS
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy felt clean and confident, the kind of grid that flows without ever getting boring. The fill leaned familiar in a good way, with smooth crossings that rewarded intuition and kept momentum high. A few clues had just enough bite to stop it from being autopilot, but nothing crossed into frustrating territory. Overall it did exactly what an Easy should do: fast, satisfying, and low stress while still feeling smart. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.