Home » Puzzles » Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 28, 2025

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 28, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 28, 2025.

Today's USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 28, 2025

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 28, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Dictation-taking pro – STENO
  • 6 Across: Make a trade – SWAP
  • 10 Across: Lengthy story – SAGA
  • 14 Across: Diet-food label – LOFAT
  • 15 Across: Florist’s vessel – VASE
  • 16 Across: Nest-eggs held at S&Ls – IRAS
  • 17 Across: Take as one’s own – ADOPT
  • 18 Across: Fix up, as prose – EDIT
  • 19 Across: Tennis-court dividers – NETS
  • 20 Across: Approximately – MOREORLESS
  • 22 Across: Leg joint – KNEE
  • 23 Across: Wrestling surfaces – MATS
  • 24 Across: Breakfast bread that’s browned – TOAST
  • 25 Across: Before the match starts – PREGAME
  • 29 Across: Wedding-cake level – TIER
  • 31 Across: Peaceful protest – SITIN
  • 32 Across: Evade – SIDESTEP
  • 36 Across: Eastern European – SLAV
  • 37 Across: Leaks slowly – SEEPS
  • 39 Across: Surfer’s challenge – WAVE
  • 40 Across: Put on the air – TELEVISE
  • 42 Across: Green citrus fruits – LIMES
  • 43 Across: Rowboat propellers – OARS
  • 44 Across: Neon or nickel – ELEMENT
  • 46 Across: Intelligent – SMART
  • 49 Across: At no cost – FREE
  • 50 Across: Toward sunset – WEST
  • 51 Across: Economic-cycle extremes – BOOMORBUST
  • 57 Across: ”__ boy!” (”Way to go!”) – ATTA
  • 58 Across: Polite request – MAYI
  • 59 Across: Somewhat, informally – SORTA
  • 60 Across: Difficult journey – TREK
  • 61 Across: ”At what time?” – WHEN
  • 62 Across: Enrage – ANGER
  • 63 Across: Hot under the collar – SORE
  • 64 Across: ”I’ll be glad to!” – SURE
  • 65 Across: Abounds (with) – TEEMS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Shut forcefully –SLAM
  • 2 Down: Commotion – TODO
  • 3 Down: Get an __ effort – EFOR
  • 4 Down: Back of the neck – NAPE
  • 5 Down: Footstool – OTTOMAN
  • 6 Down: Gracefully slender – SVELTE
  • 7 Down: Strolls through a stream – WADES
  • 8 Down: Auction-goods condition – ASIS
  • 9 Down: Poodles and parakeets – PETS
  • 10 Down: Success-vs.-failure choice – SINKORSWIM
  • 11 Down: Sports stadium – ARENA
  • 12 Down: Fence openings – GATES
  • 13 Down: Balance-sheet plus – ASSET
  • 21 Down: Lamb’s dad – RAM
  • 24 Down: Golfer’s prop – TEE
  • 25 Down: Hushed ”Hey!” – PSST
  • 26 Down: Stir up – RILE
  • 27 Down: List-ending abbr. – ETAL
  • 28 Down: Approximately – GIVEORTAKE
  • 29 Down: Waiter’s reward – TIP
  • 30 Down: Driver’s licenses and such, briefly – IDS
  • 32 Down: Get a look at – SEE
  • 33 Down: Domesticated – TAME
  • 34 Down: Tied, as a score – EVEN
  • 35 Down: Annoying person – PEST
  • 37 Down: Respectful title – SIR
  • 38 Down: Letter before tee – ESS
  • 41 Down: Winery vessel – VAT
  • 42 Down: Ogles – LEERSAT
  • 44 Down: Member of the weasel family – ERMINE
  • 45 Down: August zodiac sign – LEO
  • 46 Down: Attacks, as a fly – SWATS
  • 47 Down: Paris subway – METRO
  • 48 Down: Late-blooming flower – ASTER
  • 49 Down: Entrance hall – FOYER
  • 51 Down: Mercedes alternatives – BMWS
  • 52 Down: Honolulu’s island – OAHU
  • 53 Down: Dog-biscuit shape – BONE
  • 54 Down: Strongly recommend – URGE
  • 55 Down: Flower stalk – STEM
  • 56 Down: Fixes a driveway, perhaps – TARS

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
Today's USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 28, 2025

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy felt clean and confident, the kind of grid that flows without ever getting boring. The fill leaned familiar in a good way, with smooth crossings that rewarded intuition and kept momentum high. A few clues had just enough bite to stop it from being autopilot, but nothing crossed into frustrating territory. Overall it did exactly what an Easy should do: fast, satisfying, and low stress while still feeling smart. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.

  • The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
  • The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
  • Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
  • Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

“Nighttime outfit, for short” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December...

“Tinder mismatch after swiping…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December...

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 28,...

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 28, 2025)

Baseball’s Boyer – Crossword Clue Answers

Organ Bad Temper – Crossword Clue Answers

Sailor’s Stop – Crossword Clue Answers

South American Monkeys – Crossword Clue Answers

Cant and Wont – Crossword Clue Answers

Drink Made With Espresso and Milk – Crossword Clue Answers