Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 28, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 28, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 28, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Dictation-taking pro – STENO

: Dictation-taking pro – 6 Across : Make a trade – SWAP

: Make a trade – 10 Across : Lengthy story – SAGA

: Lengthy story – 14 Across : Diet-food label – LOFAT

: Diet-food label – 15 Across : Florist’s vessel – VASE

: Florist’s vessel – 16 Across : Nest-eggs held at S&Ls – IRAS

: Nest-eggs held at S&Ls – 17 Across : Take as one’s own – ADOPT

: Take as one’s own – 18 Across : Fix up, as prose – EDIT

: Fix up, as prose – 19 Across : Tennis-court dividers – NETS

: Tennis-court dividers – 20 Across : Approximately – MOREORLESS

: Approximately – 22 Across : Leg joint – KNEE

: Leg joint – 23 Across : Wrestling surfaces – MATS

: Wrestling surfaces – 24 Across : Breakfast bread that’s browned – TOAST

: Breakfast bread that’s browned – 25 Across : Before the match starts – PREGAME

: Before the match starts – 29 Across : Wedding-cake level – TIER

: Wedding-cake level – 31 Across : Peaceful protest – SITIN

: Peaceful protest – 32 Across : Evade – SIDESTEP

: Evade – 36 Across : Eastern European – SLAV

: Eastern European – 37 Across : Leaks slowly – SEEPS

: Leaks slowly – 39 Across : Surfer’s challenge – WAVE

: Surfer’s challenge – 40 Across : Put on the air – TELEVISE

: Put on the air – 42 Across : Green citrus fruits – LIMES

: Green citrus fruits – 43 Across : Rowboat propellers – OARS

: Rowboat propellers – 44 Across : Neon or nickel – ELEMENT

: Neon or nickel – 46 Across : Intelligent – SMART

: Intelligent – 49 Across : At no cost – FREE

: At no cost – 50 Across : Toward sunset – WEST

: Toward sunset – 51 Across : Economic-cycle extremes – BOOMORBUST

: Economic-cycle extremes – 57 Across : ”__ boy!” (”Way to go!”) – ATTA

: ”__ boy!” (”Way to go!”) – 58 Across : Polite request – MAYI

: Polite request – 59 Across : Somewhat, informally – SORTA

: Somewhat, informally – 60 Across : Difficult journey – TREK

: Difficult journey – 61 Across : ”At what time?” – WHEN

: ”At what time?” – 62 Across : Enrage – ANGER

: Enrage – 63 Across : Hot under the collar – SORE

: Hot under the collar – 64 Across : ”I’ll be glad to!” – SURE

: ”I’ll be glad to!” – 65 Across: Abounds (with) – TEEMS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Shut forcefully – SLAM

: Shut forcefully – 2 Down : Commotion – TODO

: Commotion – 3 Down : Get an __ effort – EFOR

: Get an __ effort – 4 Down : Back of the neck – NAPE

: Back of the neck – 5 Down : Footstool – OTTOMAN

: Footstool – 6 Down : Gracefully slender – SVELTE

: Gracefully slender – 7 Down : Strolls through a stream – WADES

: Strolls through a stream – 8 Down : Auction-goods condition – ASIS

: Auction-goods condition – 9 Down : Poodles and parakeets – PETS

: Poodles and parakeets – 10 Down : Success-vs.-failure choice – SINKORSWIM

: Success-vs.-failure choice – 11 Down : Sports stadium – ARENA

: Sports stadium – 12 Down : Fence openings – GATES

: Fence openings – 13 Down : Balance-sheet plus – ASSET

: Balance-sheet plus – 21 Down : Lamb’s dad – RAM

: Lamb’s dad – 24 Down : Golfer’s prop – TEE

: Golfer’s prop – 25 Down : Hushed ”Hey!” – PSST

: Hushed ”Hey!” – 26 Down : Stir up – RILE

: Stir up – 27 Down : List-ending abbr. – ETAL

: List-ending abbr. – 28 Down : Approximately – GIVEORTAKE

: Approximately – 29 Down : Waiter’s reward – TIP

: Waiter’s reward – 30 Down : Driver’s licenses and such, briefly – IDS

: Driver’s licenses and such, briefly – 32 Down : Get a look at – SEE

: Get a look at – 33 Down : Domesticated – TAME

: Domesticated – 34 Down : Tied, as a score – EVEN

: Tied, as a score – 35 Down : Annoying person – PEST

: Annoying person – 37 Down : Respectful title – SIR

: Respectful title – 38 Down : Letter before tee – ESS

: Letter before tee – 41 Down : Winery vessel – VAT

: Winery vessel – 42 Down : Ogles – LEERSAT

: Ogles – 44 Down : Member of the weasel family – ERMINE

: Member of the weasel family – 45 Down : August zodiac sign – LEO

: August zodiac sign – 46 Down : Attacks, as a fly – SWATS

: Attacks, as a fly – 47 Down : Paris subway – METRO

: Paris subway – 48 Down : Late-blooming flower – ASTER

: Late-blooming flower – 49 Down : Entrance hall – FOYER

: Entrance hall – 51 Down : Mercedes alternatives – BMWS

: Mercedes alternatives – 52 Down : Honolulu’s island – OAHU

: Honolulu’s island – 53 Down : Dog-biscuit shape – BONE

: Dog-biscuit shape – 54 Down : Strongly recommend – URGE

: Strongly recommend – 55 Down : Flower stalk – STEM

: Flower stalk – 56 Down: Fixes a driveway, perhaps – TARS

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy felt clean and confident, the kind of grid that flows without ever getting boring. The fill leaned familiar in a good way, with smooth crossings that rewarded intuition and kept momentum high. A few clues had just enough bite to stop it from being autopilot, but nothing crossed into frustrating territory. Overall it did exactly what an Easy should do: fast, satisfying, and low stress while still feeling smart. I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

