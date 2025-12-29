Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 29, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 29, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 29, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Diamonds or spades – SUIT

Diamonds or spades – 5 Across: Environmental sci. – ECOL

Environmental sci. – 9 Across: Performers in plays – CASTS

Performers in plays – 14 Across: Formerly- ONCE

Formerly- 15 Across: Mine find – LODE

Mine find – 16 Across: Drama set to music – OPERA

Drama set to music – 17 Across: First man – ADAM

First man – 18 Across: Urban pollution – SMOG

Urban pollution – 19 Across: Cantaloupe, for one – MELON

Cantaloupe, for one – 20 Across: Overly ornate writing – PURPLEPROSE

Overly ornate writing – 23 Across: Inc., in Britain – LTD

Inc., in Britain – 24 Across: Look after – SEETO

Look after – 25 Across: Front of the leg – SHIN

Front of the leg – 27 Across: Purse handle – STRAP

Purse handle – 31 Across: Arrow-shaped street sign – ONEWAY

Arrow-shaped street sign – 35 Across: Software program, briefly – APP

Software program, briefly – 38 Across: Bank employee – TELLER

Bank employee – 40 Across: ”This is terrible!” – OHNO

”This is terrible!” – 41 Across: Chance of a lifetime – PLUMOPPORTUNITY

Chance of a lifetime – 44 Across: Prefix for scope or graph – TELE

Prefix for scope or graph – 45 Across: Skiers’ cottages – LODGES

Skiers’ cottages – 46 Across: River, in Mexico – RIO

River, in Mexico – 47 Across: Sandwich meat – SALAMI

Sandwich meat – 49 Across: Submarine detector – SONAR

Submarine detector – 51 Across: Pleasant – NICE

Pleasant – 53 Across: Score about 85 on the test – GETAB

Score about 85 on the test – 57 Across: In the past – AGO

In the past – 60 Across: Calming aromatherapy liquid – LAVENDEROIL

Calming aromatherapy liquid – 64 Across: Feeling ho-hum – BORED

Feeling ho-hum – 66 Across: Peek-__ (tot’s game) – ABOO

Peek-__ (tot’s game) – 67 Across: Meat stamp letters – USDA

Meat stamp letters – 68 Across: Gondolier’s workplace – CANAL

Gondolier’s workplace – 69 Across: See socially – DATE

See socially – 70 Across: Require – NEED

Require – 71 Across: ”Bedtime” reading – STORY

”Bedtime” reading – 72 Across: Needle holes – EYES

Needle holes – 73 Across: Manuscript encl. – SASE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Daytime TV dramas – SOAPS

Daytime TV dramas – 2 Down: Excessive – UNDUE

Excessive – 3 Down: Sympathetic words – ICARE

Sympathetic words – 4 Down: Entices – TEMPTS

Entices – 5 Down: ”What __ can I say?” – ELSE

”What __ can I say?” – 6 Down: Free ticket, for short – COMP

Free ticket, for short – 7 Down: Unpleasant smell – ODOR

Unpleasant smell – 8 Down: Child’s plastic blocks – LEGOS

Child’s plastic blocks – 9 Down: ”Enter!” – COMEIN

”Enter!” – 10 Down: Gorilla or chimp – APE

Gorilla or chimp – 11 Down: Auction off – SELL

Auction off – 12 Down: Jog along – TROT

Jog along – 13 Down: Beach surface – SAND

Beach surface – 21 Down: State-run numbers game – LOTTO

State-run numbers game – 22 Down: Reduce in length – SHORTEN

Reduce in length – 26 Down: Advertising sign gas – NEON

Advertising sign gas – 28 Down: Exact copy – REPLICA

Exact copy – 29 Down: Purina competitor – ALPO

Purina competitor – 30 Down: Walks heavily – PLODS

Walks heavily – 32 Down: Electric-fan sound – WHIR

Electric-fan sound – 33 Down: Prefix meaning ”against” – ANTI

Prefix meaning ”against” – 34 Down: Toy on a string – YOYO

Toy on a string – 35 Down: Rental units: Abbr – APTS

Rental units: Abbr – 36 Down: ”Not guilty,” for one – PLEA

”Not guilty,” for one – 37 Down: Drag from behind – PULL

Drag from behind – 39 Down: Therefore – ERGO

Therefore – 42 Down: Have in mind – MEAN

Have in mind – 43 Down: English class topic – USAGE

English class topic – 48 Down: In a gentle manner – MILDLY

In a gentle manner – 50 Down: ”Encore” TV broadcasts – RERUNS

”Encore” TV broadcasts – 52 Down: Sidestep – EVADE

Sidestep – 54 Down: Where sailors go – TOSEA

Where sailors go – 55 Down: Assistants – AIDES

Assistants – 56 Down: Cutting edge – BLADE

Cutting edge – 57 Down: Kindergarten basics – ABCS

Kindergarten basics – 58 Down: Source of feta cheese – GOAT

Source of feta cheese – 59 Down: Yes-__ question – ORNO

Yes-__ question – 61 Down: Online auction site – EBAY

Online auction site – 62 Down: Short letter – NOTE

Short letter – 63 Down: Accomplishes – DOES

Accomplishes – 65 Down: Either end of a wide grin – EAR

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

The USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 29, 2025, puzzle offers a smooth and satisfying experience, anchored by a clever linguistic theme that links several long-form phrases in a very cohesive way. The grid strikes a great balance between common crossword staples and more evocative imagery, such as references to European travel and classic childhood games. It is an accessible yet engaging solve that feels well-suited for a relaxed morning, providing enough variety to keep things interesting without becoming overly frustrated for a casual solver. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

