Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 29, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 29, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 29, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Diamonds or spades – SUIT
- 5 Across: Environmental sci. – ECOL
- 9 Across: Performers in plays – CASTS
- 14 Across: Formerly- ONCE
- 15 Across: Mine find – LODE
- 16 Across: Drama set to music – OPERA
- 17 Across: First man – ADAM
- 18 Across: Urban pollution – SMOG
- 19 Across: Cantaloupe, for one – MELON
- 20 Across: Overly ornate writing – PURPLEPROSE
- 23 Across: Inc., in Britain – LTD
- 24 Across: Look after – SEETO
- 25 Across: Front of the leg – SHIN
- 27 Across: Purse handle – STRAP
- 31 Across: Arrow-shaped street sign – ONEWAY
- 35 Across: Software program, briefly – APP
- 38 Across: Bank employee – TELLER
- 40 Across: ”This is terrible!” – OHNO
- 41 Across: Chance of a lifetime – PLUMOPPORTUNITY
- 44 Across: Prefix for scope or graph – TELE
- 45 Across: Skiers’ cottages – LODGES
- 46 Across: River, in Mexico – RIO
- 47 Across: Sandwich meat – SALAMI
- 49 Across: Submarine detector – SONAR
- 51 Across: Pleasant – NICE
- 53 Across: Score about 85 on the test – GETAB
- 57 Across: In the past – AGO
- 60 Across: Calming aromatherapy liquid – LAVENDEROIL
- 64 Across: Feeling ho-hum – BORED
- 66 Across: Peek-__ (tot’s game) – ABOO
- 67 Across: Meat stamp letters – USDA
- 68 Across: Gondolier’s workplace – CANAL
- 69 Across: See socially – DATE
- 70 Across: Require – NEED
- 71 Across: ”Bedtime” reading – STORY
- 72 Across: Needle holes – EYES
- 73 Across: Manuscript encl. – SASE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Daytime TV dramas – SOAPS
- 2 Down: Excessive – UNDUE
- 3 Down: Sympathetic words – ICARE
- 4 Down: Entices – TEMPTS
- 5 Down: ”What __ can I say?” – ELSE
- 6 Down: Free ticket, for short – COMP
- 7 Down: Unpleasant smell – ODOR
- 8 Down: Child’s plastic blocks – LEGOS
- 9 Down: ”Enter!” – COMEIN
- 10 Down: Gorilla or chimp – APE
- 11 Down: Auction off – SELL
- 12 Down: Jog along – TROT
- 13 Down: Beach surface – SAND
- 21 Down: State-run numbers game – LOTTO
- 22 Down: Reduce in length – SHORTEN
- 26 Down: Advertising sign gas – NEON
- 28 Down: Exact copy – REPLICA
- 29 Down: Purina competitor – ALPO
- 30 Down: Walks heavily – PLODS
- 32 Down: Electric-fan sound – WHIR
- 33 Down: Prefix meaning ”against” – ANTI
- 34 Down: Toy on a string – YOYO
- 35 Down: Rental units: Abbr – APTS
- 36 Down: ”Not guilty,” for one – PLEA
- 37 Down: Drag from behind – PULL
- 39 Down: Therefore – ERGO
- 42 Down: Have in mind – MEAN
- 43 Down: English class topic – USAGE
- 48 Down: In a gentle manner – MILDLY
- 50 Down: ”Encore” TV broadcasts – RERUNS
- 52 Down: Sidestep – EVADE
- 54 Down: Where sailors go – TOSEA
- 55 Down: Assistants – AIDES
- 56 Down: Cutting edge – BLADE
- 57 Down: Kindergarten basics – ABCS
- 58 Down: Source of feta cheese – GOAT
- 59 Down: Yes-__ question – ORNO
- 61 Down: Online auction site – EBAY
- 62 Down: Short letter – NOTE
- 63 Down: Accomplishes – DOES
- 65 Down: Either end of a wide grin – EAR
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
The USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 29, 2025, puzzle offers a smooth and satisfying experience, anchored by a clever linguistic theme that links several long-form phrases in a very cohesive way. The grid strikes a great balance between common crossword staples and more evocative imagery, such as references to European travel and classic childhood games. It is an accessible yet engaging solve that feels well-suited for a relaxed morning, providing enough variety to keep things interesting without becoming overly frustrated for a casual solver. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.