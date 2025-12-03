Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 3, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 3, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 3, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Cabbage shredded for a picnic – Starts with “S“
- 5 Across: Out of alignment – Starts with “A“
- 10 Across: Enthusiastic review – Starts with “R“
- 14 Across: Apiece – Starts with “E“
- 15 Across: Museum tour leader – Starts with “G“
- 16 Across: Fail to mention – Starts with “O“
- 17 Across: Partner in war – Starts with “A“
- 18 Across: Marry again – Starts with “R“
- 19 Across: Change for a twenty – Starts with “T“
- 20 Across: Cash-moving financial crime – Starts with “L“
- 23 Across: Rock from a mine – Starts with “O“
- 24 Across: Have lunch – Starts with “E“
- 25 Across: Bunch of, informally – Starts with “L“
- 28 Across: ”. . . or so __ told” – Starts with “I“
- 31 Across: Kitchen countdown clock – Starts with “T“
- 35 Across: ”Ah, I caught you!” – Starts with “O“
- 36 Across: Ascended – Starts with “W“
- 39 Across: Volcano’s outflow – Starts with “L“
- 40 Across: Longing for the old days – Starts with “W“
- 43 Across: The Emerald Isle – Starts with “E“
- 44 Across: Good-natured – Starts with “G“
- 45 Across: Suffix for favor or meteor – Starts with “I“
- 46 Across: Short summary – Starts with “R“
- 48 Across: __ room (play area) – Starts with “R“
- 49 Across: Hollywood award – Starts with “O“
- 51 Across: Female pig – Starts with “S”
- 53 Across: ”Steady as __ goes” – Starts with “S“
- 54 Across: Major modifications – Starts with “S“
- 63 Across: Teheran’s country – Starts with “I“
- 64 Across: Mountain climbed by Moses – Starts with “S“
- 65 Across: ”Bro!” – Starts with “D“
- 66 Across: A smaller amount – Starts with “L“
- 67 Across: One in an airline’s fleet – Starts with “P“
- 68 Across: Cleveland’s lake – Starts with “E“
- 69 Across: Leg joint – Starts with “K“
- 70 Across: Stitched together – Starts with “S“
- 71 Across: Tedious routines – Starts with “R“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Make watertight – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: Tra __ (song syllables) – Starts with “L“
- 3 Down: Rights advocacy grp. – Starts with “A“
- 4 Down: ”What’s there to lose?” – Starts with “W“
- 5 Down: Think alike – Starts with “A“
- 6 Down: Plaintiff in court – Starts with “S“
- 7 Down: Brown, fuzzy fruit – Starts with “K“
- 8 Down: Eve’s garden – Starts with “E“
- 9 Down: Pie slice shape – Starts with “W“
- 10 Down: Turn soil by machine – Starts with “R“
- 11 Down: Prayer’s last word – Starts with “A“
- 12 Down: Grape plant, for one – Starts with “V“
- 13 Down: Website for crafts – Starts with “E“
- 21 Down: Lured (into) – Starts with “D“
- 22 Down: Yoga pad – Starts with “M“
- 25 Down: Decrease – Starts with “L“
- 26 Down: Chicago airport – Starts with “O“
- 27 Down: Poisonous, as chemicals – Starts with “T“
- 28 Down: Deep-seated – Starts with “I”
- 29 Down: Make amends – Starts with “A“
- 30 Down: Sound from an orchestra – Starts with “M“
- 32 Down: Illusionist’s act – Starts with “M“
- 33 Down: Broadway show about the Peróns – Starts with “E“
- 34 Down: NASCAR driver – Starts with “R“
- 37 Down: ”Hard-boiled” breakfast – Starts with “E“
- 38 Down: Grade school support grp. – Starts with “P“
- 41 Down: Not exactly – Starts with “I“
- 42 Down: Luau greeting – Starts with “A“
- 47 Down: Mom-and-__ store – Starts with “P“
- 50 Down: Person in a return address – Starts with “S“
- 52 Down: Thin strands of clouds – Starts with “W“
- 53 Down: __ away from (avoided) – Starts with “S“
- 54 Down: Fancy necktie fabric – Starts with “S“
- 55 Down: Little songbird – Starts with “W“
- 56 Down: Make less difficult – Starts with “E“
- 57 Down: Egypt’s major river – Starts with “N“
- 58 Down: Chew like a beaver – Starts with “G“
- 59 Down: Walking stick – Starts with “C“
- 60 Down: Wise teacher – Starts with “G“
- 61 Down: Make revisions to – Starts with “E“
- 62 Down: Witnesses as it occurs – Starts with “S“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Cabbage shredded for a picnic – SLAW
- 5 Across: Out of alignment – ASKEW
- 10 Across: Enthusiastic review – RAVE
- 14 Across: Apiece – EACH
- 15 Across: Museum tour leader – GUIDE
- 16 Across: Fail to mention – OMIT
- 17 Across: Partner in war – ALLY
- 18 Across: Marry again –REWED
- 19 Across: Change for a twenty – TENS
- 20 Across: Cash-moving financial crime – LAUNDERINGMONEY
- 23 Across: Rock from a mine – ORE
- 24 Across: Have lunch – EAT
- 25 Across: Bunch of, informally – LOTTA
- 28 Across: ”. . . or so __ told” – IAM
- 31 Across: Kitchen countdown clock – TIMER
- 35 Across: ”Ah, I caught you!” – OHO
- 36 Across: Ascended – WENTUP
- 39 Across: Volcano’s outflow – LAVA
- 40 Across: Longing for the old days – WASXINGNOSTALGIC
- 43 Across: The Emerald Isle – ERIN
- 44 Across: Good-natured – GENIAL
- 45 Across: Suffix for favor or meteor – ITE
- 46 Across: Short summary – RECAP
- 48 Across: __ room (play area) – REC
- 49 Across: Hollywood award – OSCAR
- 51 Across: Female pig – SOW
- 53 Across: ”Steady as __ goes” – SHE
- 54 Across: Major modifications – SWEEPINGCHANGES
- 63 Across: Teheran’s country – IRAN
- 64 Across: Mountain climbed by Moses – SINAI
- 65 Across: ”Bro!” – DUDE
- 66 Across: A smaller amount – LESS
- 67 Across: One in an airline’s fleet – PLANE
- 68 Across: Cleveland’s lake – ERIE
- 69 Across: Leg joint – KNEE
- 70 Across: Stitched together – SEWED
- 71 Across: Tedious routines –RUTS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Make watertight – SEAL
- 2 Down: Tra __ (song syllables) – LALA
- 3 Down: Rights advocacy grp. – ACLU
- 4 Down: ”What’s there to lose?” – WHYNOT
- 5 Down: Think alike – AGREE
- 6 Down: Plaintiff in court – SURER
- 7 Down: Brown, fuzzy fruit – KIWI
- 8 Down: Eve’s garden – EDEN
- 9 Down: Pie slice shape – WEDGE
- 10 Down: Turn soil by machine – ROTOTILL
- 11 Down: Prayer’s last word – AMEN
- 12 Down: Grape plant, for one – VINE
- 13 Down: Website for crafts – ETSY
- 21 Down: Lured (into) – DRAWN
- 22 Down: Yoga pad – MAT
- 25 Down: Decrease – LOWER
- 26 Down: Chicago airport – OHARE
- 27 Down: Poisonous, as chemicals – TOXIC
- 28 Down: Deep-seated – INNER
- 29 Down: Make amends – ATONE
- 30 Down: Sound from an orchestra – MUSIC
- 32 Down: Illusionist’s act – MAGIC
- 33 Down: Broadway show about the Peróns – EVITA
- 34 Down: NASCAR driver – RACER
- 37 Down: ”Hard-boiled” breakfast – EGG
- 38 Down: Grade school support grp. – PTA
- 41 Down: Not exactly – INASENSE
- 42 Down: Luau greeting – ALOHA
- 47 Down: Mom-and-__ store – POP
- 50 Down: Person in a return address – SENDER
- 52 Down: Thin strands of clouds – WISPS
- 53 Down: __ away from (avoided) – SHIED
- 54 Down: Fancy necktie fabric – SILK
- 55 Down: Little songbird – WREN
- 56 Down: Make less difficult – EASE
- 57 Down: Egypt’s major river – NILE
- 58 Down: Chew like a beaver – GNAW
- 59 Down: Walking stick – CANE
- 60 Down: Wise teacher – GURU
- 61 Down: Make revisions to – EDIT
- 62 Down: Witnesses as it occurs – SEES
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy crossword lands with that playful energy the series does best. The theme clicks immediately once you catch the wordplay angle, and the long entries carry the grid without feeling heavy or overstuffed. Clues stay welcoming and modern, with just enough twist to keep things interesting. Nothing feels forced, nothing drags, and the whole puzzle moves with a smooth, steady rhythm. It’s a light, clever, good-vibes kind of solve — exactly what an Easy should be.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.