Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 3, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 3, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 3, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across : Cabbage shredded for a picnic – Starts with “ S “

: Cabbage shredded for a picnic – Starts with “ “ 5 Across : Out of alignment – Starts with “ A “

: Out of alignment – Starts with “ “ 10 Across : Enthusiastic review – Starts with “ R “

: Enthusiastic review – Starts with “ “ 14 Across : Apiece – Starts with “ E “

: Apiece – Starts with “ “ 15 Across : Museum tour leader – Starts with “ G “

: Museum tour leader – Starts with “ “ 16 Across : Fail to mention – Starts with “ O “

: Fail to mention – Starts with “ “ 17 Across : Partner in war – Starts with “ A “

: Partner in war – Starts with “ “ 18 Across : Marry again – Starts with “ R “

: Marry again – Starts with “ “ 19 Across : Change for a twenty – Starts with “ T “

: Change for a twenty – Starts with “ “ 20 Across : Cash-moving financial crime – Starts with “ L “

: Cash-moving financial crime – Starts with “ “ 23 Across : Rock from a mine – Starts with “ O “

: Rock from a mine – Starts with “ “ 24 Across : Have lunch – Starts with “ E “

: Have lunch – Starts with “ “ 25 Across : Bunch of, informally – Starts with “ L “

: Bunch of, informally – Starts with “ “ 28 Across : ”. . . or so __ told” – Starts with “ I “

: ”. . . or so __ told” – Starts with “ “ 31 Across : Kitchen countdown clock – Starts with “ T “

: Kitchen countdown clock – Starts with “ “ 35 Across : ”Ah, I caught you!” – Starts with “ O “

: ”Ah, I caught you!” – Starts with “ “ 36 Across : Ascended – Starts with “ W “

: Ascended – Starts with “ “ 39 Across : Volcano’s outflow – Starts with “ L “

: Volcano’s outflow – Starts with “ “ 40 Across : Longing for the old days – Starts with “ W “

: Longing for the old days – Starts with “ “ 43 Across : The Emerald Isle – Starts with “ E “

: The Emerald Isle – Starts with “ “ 44 Across : Good-natured – Starts with “ G “

: Good-natured – Starts with “ “ 45 Across : Suffix for favor or meteor – Starts with “ I “

: Suffix for favor or meteor – Starts with “ “ 46 Across : Short summary – Starts with “ R “

: Short summary – Starts with “ “ 48 Across : __ room (play area) – Starts with “ R “

: __ room (play area) – Starts with “ “ 49 Across : Hollywood award – Starts with “ O “

: Hollywood award – Starts with “ “ 51 Across : Female pig – Starts with “ S”

: Female pig – Starts with “ 53 Across : ”Steady as __ goes” – Starts with “ S “

: ”Steady as __ goes” – Starts with “ “ 54 Across : Major modifications – Starts with “ S “

: Major modifications – Starts with “ “ 63 Across : Teheran’s country – Starts with “ I “

: Teheran’s country – Starts with “ “ 64 Across : Mountain climbed by Moses – Starts with “ S “

: Mountain climbed by Moses – Starts with “ “ 65 Across : ”Bro!” – Starts with “ D “

: ”Bro!” – Starts with “ “ 66 Across : A smaller amount – Starts with “ L “

: A smaller amount – Starts with “ “ 67 Across : One in an airline’s fleet – Starts with “ P “

: One in an airline’s fleet – Starts with “ “ 68 Across : Cleveland’s lake – Starts with “ E “

: Cleveland’s lake – Starts with “ “ 69 Across : Leg joint – Starts with “ K “

: Leg joint – Starts with “ “ 70 Across : Stitched together – Starts with “ S “

: Stitched together – Starts with “ “ 71 Across: Tedious routines – Starts with “R“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down : Make watertight – Starts with “ S “

: Make watertight – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Tra __ (song syllables) – Starts with “ L “

: Tra __ (song syllables) – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Rights advocacy grp. – Starts with “ A “

: Rights advocacy grp. – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : ”What’s there to lose?” – Starts with “ W “

: ”What’s there to lose?” – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : Think alike – Starts with “ A “

: Think alike – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : Plaintiff in court – Starts with “ S “

: Plaintiff in court – Starts with “ “ 7 Down : Brown, fuzzy fruit – Starts with “ K “

: Brown, fuzzy fruit – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : Eve’s garden – Starts with “ E “

: Eve’s garden – Starts with “ “ 9 Down : Pie slice shape – Starts with “ W “

: Pie slice shape – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : Turn soil by machine – Starts with “ R “

: Turn soil by machine – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : Prayer’s last word – Starts with “ A “

: Prayer’s last word – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : Grape plant, for one – Starts with “ V “

: Grape plant, for one – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : Website for crafts – Starts with “ E “

: Website for crafts – Starts with “ “ 21 Down : Lured (into) – Starts with “ D “

: Lured (into) – Starts with “ “ 22 Down : Yoga pad – Starts with “ M “

: Yoga pad – Starts with “ “ 25 Down : Decrease – Starts with “ L “

: Decrease – Starts with “ “ 26 Down : Chicago airport – Starts with “ O “

: Chicago airport – Starts with “ “ 27 Down : Poisonous, as chemicals – Starts with “ T “

: Poisonous, as chemicals – Starts with “ “ 28 Down : Deep-seated – Starts with “I”

: Deep-seated – Starts with “I” 29 Down : Make amends – Starts with “ A “

: Make amends – Starts with “ “ 30 Down : Sound from an orchestra – Starts with “ M “

: Sound from an orchestra – Starts with “ “ 32 Down : Illusionist’s act – Starts with “ M “

: Illusionist’s act – Starts with “ “ 33 Down : Broadway show about the Peróns – Starts with “ E “

: Broadway show about the Peróns – Starts with “ “ 34 Down : NASCAR driver – Starts with “ R “

: NASCAR driver – Starts with “ “ 37 Down : ”Hard-boiled” breakfast – Starts with “ E “

: ”Hard-boiled” breakfast – Starts with “ “ 38 Down : Grade school support grp. – Starts with “ P “

: Grade school support grp. – Starts with “ “ 41 Down : Not exactly – Starts with “ I “

: Not exactly – Starts with “ “ 42 Down : Luau greeting – Starts with “ A “

: Luau greeting – Starts with “ “ 47 Down : Mom-and-__ store – Starts with “ P “

: Mom-and-__ store – Starts with “ “ 50 Down : Person in a return address – Starts with “ S “

: Person in a return address – Starts with “ “ 52 Down : Thin strands of clouds – Starts with “ W “

: Thin strands of clouds – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : __ away from (avoided) – Starts with “ S “

: __ away from (avoided) – Starts with “ “ 54 Down : Fancy necktie fabric – Starts with “ S “

: Fancy necktie fabric – Starts with “ “ 55 Down : Little songbird – Starts with “ W “

: Little songbird – Starts with “ “ 56 Down : Make less difficult – Starts with “ E “

: Make less difficult – Starts with “ “ 57 Down : Egypt’s major river – Starts with “ N “

: Egypt’s major river – Starts with “ “ 58 Down : Chew like a beaver – Starts with “ G “

: Chew like a beaver – Starts with “ “ 59 Down : Walking stick – Starts with “ C “

: Walking stick – Starts with “ “ 60 Down : Wise teacher – Starts with “ G “

: Wise teacher – Starts with “ “ 61 Down : Make revisions to – Starts with “ E “

: Make revisions to – Starts with “ “ 62 Down: Witnesses as it occurs – Starts with “S“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Cabbage shredded for a picnic – SLAW

Cabbage shredded for a picnic – 5 Across: Out of alignment – ASKEW

Out of alignment – 10 Across: Enthusiastic review – RAVE

Enthusiastic review – 14 Across: Apiece – EACH

Apiece – 15 Across: Museum tour leader – GUIDE

Museum tour leader – 16 Across: Fail to mention – OMIT

Fail to mention – 17 Across: Partner in war – ALLY

Partner in war – 18 Across: Marry again – REWED

Marry again – 19 Across: Change for a twenty – TENS

Change for a twenty – 20 Across: Cash-moving financial crime – LAUNDERINGMONEY

Cash-moving financial crime – 23 Across: Rock from a mine – ORE

Rock from a mine – 24 Across: Have lunch – EAT

Have lunch – 25 Across: Bunch of, informally – LOTTA

Bunch of, informally – 28 Across: ”. . . or so __ told” – IAM

”. . . or so __ told” – 31 Across: Kitchen countdown clock – TIMER

Kitchen countdown clock – 35 Across: ”Ah, I caught you!” – OHO

”Ah, I caught you!” – 36 Across: Ascended – WENTUP

Ascended – 39 Across: Volcano’s outflow – LAVA

Volcano’s outflow – 40 Across: Longing for the old days – WASXINGNOSTALGIC

Longing for the old days – 43 Across: The Emerald Isle – ERIN

The Emerald Isle – 44 Across: Good-natured – GENIAL

Good-natured – 45 Across: Suffix for favor or meteor – ITE

Suffix for favor or meteor – 46 Across: Short summary – RECAP

Short summary – 48 Across: __ room (play area) – REC

__ room (play area) – 49 Across: Hollywood award – OSCAR

Hollywood award – 51 Across: Female pig – SOW

Female pig – 53 Across: ”Steady as __ goes” – SHE

”Steady as __ goes” – 54 Across: Major modifications – SWEEPINGCHANGES

Major modifications – 63 Across: Teheran’s country – IRAN

Teheran’s country – 64 Across: Mountain climbed by Moses – SINAI

Mountain climbed by Moses – 65 Across: ”Bro!” – DUDE

”Bro!” – 66 Across: A smaller amount – LESS

A smaller amount – 67 Across: One in an airline’s fleet – PLANE

One in an airline’s fleet – 68 Across: Cleveland’s lake – ERIE

Cleveland’s lake – 69 Across: Leg joint – KNEE

Leg joint – 70 Across: Stitched together – SEWED

Stitched together – 71 Across: Tedious routines –RUTS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Make watertight – SEAL

Make watertight – 2 Down: Tra __ (song syllables) – LALA

Tra __ (song syllables) – 3 Down: Rights advocacy grp. – ACLU

Rights advocacy grp. – 4 Down: ”What’s there to lose?” – WHYNOT

”What’s there to lose?” – 5 Down: Think alike – AGREE

Think alike – 6 Down: Plaintiff in court – SURER

Plaintiff in court – 7 Down: Brown, fuzzy fruit – KIWI

Brown, fuzzy fruit – 8 Down: Eve’s garden – EDEN

Eve’s garden – 9 Down: Pie slice shape – WEDGE

Pie slice shape – 10 Down: Turn soil by machine – ROTOTILL

Turn soil by machine – 11 Down: Prayer’s last word – AMEN

Prayer’s last word – 12 Down: Grape plant, for one – VINE

Grape plant, for one – 13 Down: Website for crafts – ETSY

Website for crafts – 21 Down: Lured (into) – DRAWN

Lured (into) – 22 Down: Yoga pad – MAT

Yoga pad – 25 Down: Decrease – LOWER

Decrease – 26 Down: Chicago airport – OHARE

Chicago airport – 27 Down: Poisonous, as chemicals – TOXIC

Poisonous, as chemicals – 28 Down: Deep-seated – INNER

Deep-seated – 29 Down: Make amends – ATONE

Make amends – 30 Down: Sound from an orchestra – MUSIC

Sound from an orchestra – 32 Down: Illusionist’s act – MAGIC

Illusionist’s act – 33 Down: Broadway show about the Peróns – EVITA

Broadway show about the Peróns – 34 Down: NASCAR driver – RACER

NASCAR driver – 37 Down: ”Hard-boiled” breakfast – EGG

”Hard-boiled” breakfast – 38 Down: Grade school support grp. – PTA

Grade school support grp. – 41 Down: Not exactly – INASENSE

Not exactly – 42 Down: Luau greeting – ALOHA

Luau greeting – 47 Down: Mom-and-__ store – POP

Mom-and-__ store – 50 Down: Person in a return address – SENDER

Person in a return address – 52 Down: Thin strands of clouds – WISPS

Thin strands of clouds – 53 Down: __ away from (avoided) – SHIED

__ away from (avoided) – 54 Down: Fancy necktie fabric – SILK

Fancy necktie fabric – 55 Down: Little songbird – WREN

Little songbird – 56 Down: Make less difficult – EASE

Make less difficult – 57 Down: Egypt’s major river – NILE

Egypt’s major river – 58 Down: Chew like a beaver – GNAW

Chew like a beaver – 59 Down: Walking stick – CANE

Walking stick – 60 Down: Wise teacher – GURU

Wise teacher – 61 Down: Make revisions to – EDIT

Make revisions to – 62 Down: Witnesses as it occurs – SEES

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy crossword lands with that playful energy the series does best. The theme clicks immediately once you catch the wordplay angle, and the long entries carry the grid without feeling heavy or overstuffed. Clues stay welcoming and modern, with just enough twist to keep things interesting. Nothing feels forced, nothing drags, and the whole puzzle moves with a smooth, steady rhythm. It’s a light, clever, good-vibes kind of solve — exactly what an Easy should be.

