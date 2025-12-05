Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 5,2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 5, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 5, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Gush like a volcano – Starts with “S“
- 5 Across: ”That’s hard to believe” – Starts with “I“
- 9 Across: Car’s emergency marker light – Starts with “F“
- 14 Across: Female singing voice – Starts with “A“
- 15 Across: Infamous Roman emperor – Starts with “N“
- 16 Across: Displayed great anger – Starts with “R“
- 17 Across: Emblem ”of approval” – Starts with “S”
- 18 Across: Pretrial court payment – Starts with “B“
- 19 Across: Wear away slowly – Starts with “E“
- 20 Across: With 51 Across, ”big” beef on a bun – Starts with “H“
- 22 Across: Incite to act – Starts with “E“
- 23 Across: Hospital crisis areas: Abbr. – Starts with “E“
- 24 Across: Actor’s signal to begin – Starts with “C“
- 25 Across: __ Horse (legendary Greek trick) – Starts with “T“
- 29 Across: Jumping-over-kids game – Starts with “L“
- 34 Across: Happen again – Starts with “R“
- 35 Across: Female pigs – Starts with “S“
- 36 Across: Baseball great Babe – Starts with “R“
- 37 Across: Line on a shopping list – Starts with “I“
- 38 Across: Fastener in a girder – Starts with “b”
- 39 Across: Turn __ (become) – Starts with “I“
- 40 Across: Typical Saudi – Starts with “A“
- 41 Across: Spanish cheers – Starts with “O”
- 42 Across: Doles (out) – Starts with “M”
- 43 Across: Be futile – Starts with “D”
- 45 Across: Large vacation facility – Starts with “R”
- 46 Across: Total in arithmetic – Starts with “S”
- 47 Across: Boy in a family – Starts with “S”
- 48 Across: Soaking sessions in a tub – Starts with “B“
- 51 Across: See 20 Across – Starts with “H“
- 57 Across: WWII submarine – Starts with “U“
- 58 Across: Triple-decker cookie brand – Starts with “O“
- 59 Across: Round toy on a string – Starts with “Y“
- 60 Across: Stroke of good luck – Starts with “F“
- 61 Across: Couch or bench – Starts with “S“
- 62 Across: All over again – Starts with “A“
- 63 Across: Gave a fancy party for – Starts with “F“
- 64 Across: Servings of corn – Starts with “E“
- 65 Across: The Loch __ monster – Starts with “N“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Wide belt – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: ”Not guilty,” for example – Starts with “P“
- 3 Down: And others: Abbr. – Starts with “E“
- 4 Down: Howling wild canine – Starts with “W“
- 5 Down: Naturally present at birth – Starts with “I“
- 6 Down: Boyfriends – Starts with “B“
- 7 Down: Nickname for Ireland – Starts with “E“
- 8 Down: Recounted, as a story – Starts with “T“
- 9 Down: Make available for use – Starts with “F“
- 10 Down: ”Big” portion of potatoes – Starts with “L“
- 11 Down: Extremely eager – Starts with “A“
- 12 Down: Make over, as a kitchen – Starts with “R“
- 13 Down: Adam and Eve’s paradise – Starts with “E“
- 21 Down: Bosc or Bartlett – Starts with “P“
- 24 Down: Group seen in a play – Starts with “C“
- 25 Down: Three-note chord – Starts with “T“
- 26 Down: Back-in-style fashion – Starts with “R“
- 27 Down: Pacific or Atlantic – Starts with “O“
- 28 Down: ”Big” milky drink – Starts with “J“
- 29 Down: Liked very much – Starts with “L“
- 30 Down: Mothers of lambs – Starts with “E“
- 31 Down: Make a dash for – Starts with “R“
- 32 Down: Furry river swimmer – Starts with “O“
- 33 Down: White Halloween costume – Starts with “G“
- 35 Down: Grain storage tower – Starts with “S“
- 38 Down: Den or kitchen – Starts with “R“
- 42 Down: Eatery’s list – Starts with “M“
- 44 Down: Blew in bursts, as the wind – Starts with “G“
- 45 Down: Metallic factory workers – Starts with “R“
- 47 Down: Makeup smudge – Starts with “S“
- 48 Down: Shine to a high gloss – Starts with “B“
- 49 Down: Well qualified – Starts with “A“
- 50 Down: Recommend highly – Starts with “T“
- 51 Down: Fire hydrant attachment – Starts with “H“
- 52 Down: Region – Starts with “A“
- 53 Down: TV host Seacrest – Starts with “R“
- 54 Down: ”__ with the Wind” – Starts with “G“
- 55 Down: What visors shade – Starts with “E“
- 56 Down: Propels a canoe with oar – Starts with “R“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Gush like a volcano – SPEW
- 5 Across: “That’s hard to believe” – IBET
- 9 Across: Car’s emergency marker light – FLARE
- 14 Across: Female singing voice – ALTO
- 15 Across: Infamous Roman emperor – NERO
- 16 Across: Displayed great anger – RAGED
- 17 Across: Emblem ‘of approval’ – SEAL
- 18 Across: Pretrial court payment – BAIL
- 19 Across: Wear away slowly – ERODE
- 20 Across: With 51 Across, ‘big’ beef on a bun – HALFPOUND
- 22 Across: Incite to act – EGGON
- 23 Across: Hospital crisis areas: Abbr. – ERS
- 24 Across: Actor’s signal to begin – CUE
- 25 Across: __ Horse (legendary Greek trick) – TROJAN
- 29 Across: Jumping-over-kids game – LEAPFROG
- 34 Across: Happen again – RECUR
- 35 Across: Female pigs – SOWS
- 36 Across: Baseball great Babe – RUTH
- 37 Across: Line on a shopping list – ITEM
- 38 Across: Fastener in a girder – RIVET
- 39 Across: Turn __ (become) – INTO
- 40 Across: Typical Saudi – ARAB
- 41 Across: Spanish cheers – OLES
- 42 Across: Doles (out) – METES
- 43 Across: Be futile – DONOGOOD
- 45 Across: Large vacation facility – RESORT
- 46 Across: Total in arithmetic – SUM
- 47 Across: Boy in a family – SON
- 48 Across: Soaking sessions in a tub – BATHS
- 51 Across: See 20 Across – HAMBURGER
- 57 Across: WWII submarine – UBOAT
- 58 Across: Triple-decker cookie brand – OREO
- 59 Across: Round toy on a string – YOYO
- 60 Across: Stroke of good luck – FLUKE
- 61 Across: Couch or bench – SEAT
- 62 Across: All over again – ANEW
- 63 Across: Gave a fancy party for – FETED
- 64 Across: Servings of corn – EARS
- 65 Across: The Loch __ monster – NESS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Wide belt – SASH
- 2 Down: ‘Not guilty,’ for example – PLEA
- 3 Down: And others: Abbr. – ETAL
- 4 Down: Howling wild canine – WOLF
- 5 Down: Naturally present at birth – INBORN
- 6 Down: Boyfriends – BEAUS
- 7 Down: Nickname for Ireland – ERIN
- 8 Down: Recounted, as a story – TOLD
- 9 Down: Make available for use – FREEUP
- 10 Down: ‘Big’ portion of potatoes – LARGEFRIES
- 11 Down: Extremely eager – AGOG
- 12 Down: Make over, as a kitchen – REDO
- 13 Down: Adam and Eve’s paradise – EDEN
- 21 Down: Bosc or Bartlett – PEAR
- 24 Down: Group seen in a play – CAST
- 25 Down: Three-note chord – TRIAD
- 26 Down: Back-in-style fashion – RETRO
- 27 Down: Pacific or Atlantic –OCEAN
- 28 Down: ‘Big’ milky drink – JUMBOSHAKE
- 29 Down: Liked very much – LOVED
- 30 Down: Mothers of lambs – EWES
- 31 Down: Make a dash for – RUNTO
- 32 Down: Furry river swimmer – OTTER
- 33 Down: White Halloween costume – GHOST
- 35 Down: Grain storage tower – SILO
- 38 Down: Den or kitchen – ROOM
- 42 Down: Eatery’s list – MENU
- 44 Down: Blew in bursts, as the wind – GUSTED
- 45 Down: Metallic factory workers – ROBOTS
- 47 Down: Makeup smudge – SMEAR
- 48 Down: Shine to a high gloss – BUFF
- 49 Down: Well qualified – ABLE
- 50 Down: Recommend highly – TOUT
- 51 Down: Fire hydrant attachment – HOSE
- 52 Down: Region – AREA
- 53 Down: TV host Seacrest – RYAN
- 54 Down: ‘__ with the Wind’ – GONE
- 55 Down: What visors shade – EYES
- 56 Down: Propels a canoe with oar – ROWS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy felt super smooth, like one of those grids where every section just clicks as you move through it. The theme lands with a cute, satisfying snap once you notice the pattern, and the fill stays clean with a nice mix of everyday language and fun little curveballs. Nothing felt forced or dusty, and the cluing leaned straightforward but still kept enough personality to make the solve feel chill rather than autopilot. Overall, very vibe-y and very solvable in the best way.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.