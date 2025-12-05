Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 5,2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 5, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 5, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across : Gush like a volcano – Starts with “ S “

: Gush like a volcano – Starts with “ “ 5 Across : ”That’s hard to believe” – Starts with “ I “

: ”That’s hard to believe” – Starts with “ “ 9 Across : Car’s emergency marker light – Starts with “ F “

: Car’s emergency marker light – Starts with “ “ 14 Across : Female singing voice – Starts with “ A “

: Female singing voice – Starts with “ “ 15 Across : Infamous Roman emperor – Starts with “ N “

: Infamous Roman emperor – Starts with “ “ 16 Across : Displayed great anger – Starts with “ R “

: Displayed great anger – Starts with “ “ 17 Across : Emblem ”of approval” – Starts with “ S”

: Emblem ”of approval” – Starts with “ 18 Across : Pretrial court payment – Starts with “ B “

: Pretrial court payment – Starts with “ “ 19 Across : Wear away slowly – Starts with “ E “

: Wear away slowly – Starts with “ “ 20 Across : With 51 Across, ”big” beef on a bun – Starts with “ H “

: With 51 Across, ”big” beef on a bun – Starts with “ “ 22 Across : Incite to act – Starts with “ E “

: Incite to act – Starts with “ “ 23 Across : Hospital crisis areas: Abbr. – Starts with “ E “

: Hospital crisis areas: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 24 Across : Actor’s signal to begin – Starts with “ C “

: Actor’s signal to begin – Starts with “ “ 25 Across : __ Horse (legendary Greek trick) – Starts with “ T “

: __ Horse (legendary Greek trick) – Starts with “ “ 29 Across : Jumping-over-kids game – Starts with “ L “

: Jumping-over-kids game – Starts with “ “ 34 Across : Happen again – Starts with “ R “

: Happen again – Starts with “ “ 35 Across : Female pigs – Starts with “ S “

: Female pigs – Starts with “ “ 36 Across : Baseball great Babe – Starts with “ R “

: Baseball great Babe – Starts with “ “ 37 Across : Line on a shopping list – Starts with “ I “

: Line on a shopping list – Starts with “ “ 38 Across : Fastener in a girder – Starts with “b”

: Fastener in a girder – Starts with “b” 39 Across : Turn __ (become) – Starts with “ I “

: Turn __ (become) – Starts with “ “ 40 Across : Typical Saudi – Starts with “ A “

: Typical Saudi – Starts with “ “ 41 Across : Spanish cheers – Starts with “O”

: Spanish cheers – Starts with “O” 42 Across : Doles (out) – Starts with “M”

: Doles (out) – Starts with “M” 43 Across : Be futile – Starts with “D”

: Be futile – Starts with “D” 45 Across : Large vacation facility – Starts with “R”

: Large vacation facility – Starts with “R” 46 Across : Total in arithmetic – Starts with “S”

: Total in arithmetic – Starts with “S” 47 Across : Boy in a family – Starts with “S”

: Boy in a family – Starts with “S” 48 Across : Soaking sessions in a tub – Starts with “ B “

: Soaking sessions in a tub – Starts with “ “ 51 Across : See 20 Across – Starts with “ H “

: See 20 Across – Starts with “ “ 57 Across : WWII submarine – Starts with “ U “

: WWII submarine – Starts with “ “ 58 Across : Triple-decker cookie brand – Starts with “ O “

: Triple-decker cookie brand – Starts with “ “ 59 Across : Round toy on a string – Starts with “ Y “

: Round toy on a string – Starts with “ “ 60 Across : Stroke of good luck – Starts with “ F “

: Stroke of good luck – Starts with “ “ 61 Across : Couch or bench – Starts with “ S “

: Couch or bench – Starts with “ “ 62 Across : All over again – Starts with “ A “

: All over again – Starts with “ “ 63 Across : Gave a fancy party for – Starts with “ F “

: Gave a fancy party for – Starts with “ “ 64 Across : Servings of corn – Starts with “ E “

: Servings of corn – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: The Loch __ monster – Starts with “N“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down : Wide belt – Starts with “ S “

: Wide belt – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : ”Not guilty,” for example – Starts with “ P “

: ”Not guilty,” for example – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : And others: Abbr. – Starts with “ E “

: And others: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : Howling wild canine – Starts with “ W “

: Howling wild canine – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : Naturally present at birth – Starts with “ I “

: Naturally present at birth – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : Boyfriends – Starts with “ B “

: Boyfriends – Starts with “ “ 7 Down : Nickname for Ireland – Starts with “ E “

: Nickname for Ireland – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : Recounted, as a story – Starts with “ T “

: Recounted, as a story – Starts with “ “ 9 Down : Make available for use – Starts with “ F “

: Make available for use – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : ”Big” portion of potatoes – Starts with “ L “

: ”Big” portion of potatoes – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : Extremely eager – Starts with “ A “

: Extremely eager – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : Make over, as a kitchen – Starts with “ R “

: Make over, as a kitchen – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : Adam and Eve’s paradise – Starts with “ E “

: Adam and Eve’s paradise – Starts with “ “ 21 Down : Bosc or Bartlett – Starts with “ P “

: Bosc or Bartlett – Starts with “ “ 24 Down : Group seen in a play – Starts with “ C “

: Group seen in a play – Starts with “ “ 25 Down : Three-note chord – Starts with “ T “

: Three-note chord – Starts with “ “ 26 Down : Back-in-style fashion – Starts with “ R “

: Back-in-style fashion – Starts with “ “ 27 Down : Pacific or Atlantic – Starts with “ O “

: Pacific or Atlantic – Starts with “ “ 28 Down : ”Big” milky drink – Starts with “ J “

: ”Big” milky drink – Starts with “ “ 29 Down : Liked very much – Starts with “ L “

: Liked very much – Starts with “ “ 30 Down : Mothers of lambs – Starts with “ E “

: Mothers of lambs – Starts with “ “ 31 Down : Make a dash for – Starts with “ R “

: Make a dash for – Starts with “ “ 32 Down : Furry river swimmer – Starts with “ O “

: Furry river swimmer – Starts with “ “ 33 Down : White Halloween costume – Starts with “ G “

: White Halloween costume – Starts with “ “ 35 Down : Grain storage tower – Starts with “ S “

: Grain storage tower – Starts with “ “ 38 Down : Den or kitchen – Starts with “ R “

: Den or kitchen – Starts with “ “ 42 Down : Eatery’s list – Starts with “ M “

: Eatery’s list – Starts with “ “ 44 Down : Blew in bursts, as the wind – Starts with “ G “

: Blew in bursts, as the wind – Starts with “ “ 45 Down : Metallic factory workers – Starts with “ R “

: Metallic factory workers – Starts with “ “ 47 Down : Makeup smudge – Starts with “ S “

: Makeup smudge – Starts with “ “ 48 Down : Shine to a high gloss – Starts with “ B “

: Shine to a high gloss – Starts with “ “ 49 Down : Well qualified – Starts with “ A “

: Well qualified – Starts with “ “ 50 Down : Recommend highly – Starts with “ T “

: Recommend highly – Starts with “ “ 51 Down : Fire hydrant attachment – Starts with “ H “

: Fire hydrant attachment – Starts with “ “ 52 Down : Region – Starts with “ A “

: Region – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : TV host Seacrest – Starts with “ R “

: TV host Seacrest – Starts with “ “ 54 Down : ”__ with the Wind” – Starts with “ G “

: ”__ with the Wind” – Starts with “ “ 55 Down : What visors shade – Starts with “ E “

: What visors shade – Starts with “ “ 56 Down: Propels a canoe with oar – Starts with “R“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Gush like a volcano – SPEW

Gush like a volcano – 5 Across: “That’s hard to believe” – IBET

“That’s hard to believe” – 9 Across: Car’s emergency marker light – FLARE

Car’s emergency marker light – 14 Across: Female singing voice – ALTO

Female singing voice – 15 Across: Infamous Roman emperor – NERO

Infamous Roman emperor – 16 Across: Displayed great anger – RAGED

Displayed great anger – 17 Across: Emblem ‘of approval’ – SEAL

Emblem ‘of approval’ – 18 Across: Pretrial court payment – BAIL

Pretrial court payment – 19 Across: Wear away slowly – ERODE

Wear away slowly – 20 Across: With 51 Across, ‘big’ beef on a bun – HALFPOUND

With 51 Across, ‘big’ beef on a bun – 22 Across: Incite to act – EGGON

Incite to act – 23 Across: Hospital crisis areas: Abbr. – ERS

Hospital crisis areas: Abbr. – 24 Across: Actor’s signal to begin – CUE

Actor’s signal to begin – 25 Across: __ Horse (legendary Greek trick) – TROJAN

__ Horse (legendary Greek trick) – 29 Across: Jumping-over-kids game – LEAPFROG

Jumping-over-kids game – 34 Across: Happen again – RECUR

Happen again – 35 Across: Female pigs – SOWS

Female pigs – 36 Across: Baseball great Babe – RUTH

Baseball great Babe – 37 Across: Line on a shopping list – ITEM

Line on a shopping list – 38 Across: Fastener in a girder – RIVET

Fastener in a girder – 39 Across: Turn __ (become) – INTO

Turn __ (become) – 40 Across: Typical Saudi – ARAB

Typical Saudi – 41 Across: Spanish cheers – OLES

Spanish cheers – 42 Across: Doles (out) – METES

Doles (out) – 43 Across: Be futile – DONOGOOD

Be futile – 45 Across: Large vacation facility – RESORT

Large vacation facility – 46 Across: Total in arithmetic – SUM

Total in arithmetic – 47 Across: Boy in a family – SON

Boy in a family – 48 Across: Soaking sessions in a tub – BATHS

Soaking sessions in a tub – 51 Across: See 20 Across – HAMBURGER

See 20 Across – 57 Across: WWII submarine – UBOAT

WWII submarine – 58 Across: Triple-decker cookie brand – OREO

Triple-decker cookie brand – 59 Across: Round toy on a string – YOYO

Round toy on a string – 60 Across: Stroke of good luck – FLUKE

Stroke of good luck – 61 Across: Couch or bench – SEAT

Couch or bench – 62 Across: All over again – ANEW

All over again – 63 Across: Gave a fancy party for – FETED

Gave a fancy party for – 64 Across: Servings of corn – EARS

Servings of corn – 65 Across: The Loch __ monster – NESS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Wide belt – SASH

Wide belt – 2 Down: ‘Not guilty,’ for example – PLEA

‘Not guilty,’ for example – 3 Down: And others: Abbr. – ETAL

And others: Abbr. – 4 Down: Howling wild canine – WOLF

Howling wild canine – 5 Down: Naturally present at birth – INBORN

Naturally present at birth – 6 Down: Boyfriends – BEAUS

Boyfriends – 7 Down: Nickname for Ireland – ERIN

Nickname for Ireland – 8 Down: Recounted, as a story – TOLD

Recounted, as a story – 9 Down: Make available for use – FREEUP

Make available for use – 10 Down: ‘Big’ portion of potatoes – LARGEFRIES

‘Big’ portion of potatoes – 11 Down: Extremely eager – AGOG

Extremely eager – 12 Down: Make over, as a kitchen – REDO

Make over, as a kitchen – 13 Down: Adam and Eve’s paradise – EDEN

Adam and Eve’s paradise – 21 Down: Bosc or Bartlett – PEAR

Bosc or Bartlett – 24 Down: Group seen in a play – CAST

Group seen in a play – 25 Down: Three-note chord – TRIAD

Three-note chord – 26 Down: Back-in-style fashion – RETRO

Back-in-style fashion – 27 Down: Pacific or Atlantic – OCEAN

Pacific or Atlantic – 28 Down: ‘Big’ milky drink – JUMBOSHAKE

‘Big’ milky drink – 29 Down: Liked very much – LOVED

Liked very much – 30 Down: Mothers of lambs – EWES

Mothers of lambs – 31 Down: Make a dash for – RUNTO

Make a dash for – 32 Down: Furry river swimmer – OTTER

Furry river swimmer – 33 Down: White Halloween costume – GHOST

White Halloween costume – 35 Down: Grain storage tower – SILO

Grain storage tower – 38 Down: Den or kitchen – ROOM

Den or kitchen – 42 Down: Eatery’s list – MENU

Eatery’s list – 44 Down: Blew in bursts, as the wind – GUSTED

Blew in bursts, as the wind – 45 Down: Metallic factory workers – ROBOTS

Metallic factory workers – 47 Down: Makeup smudge – SMEAR

Makeup smudge – 48 Down: Shine to a high gloss – BUFF

Shine to a high gloss – 49 Down: Well qualified – ABLE

Well qualified – 50 Down: Recommend highly – TOUT

Recommend highly – 51 Down: Fire hydrant attachment – HOSE

Fire hydrant attachment – 52 Down: Region – AREA

Region – 53 Down: TV host Seacrest – RYAN

TV host Seacrest – 54 Down: ‘__ with the Wind’ – GONE

‘__ with the Wind’ – 55 Down: What visors shade – EYES

What visors shade – 56 Down: Propels a canoe with oar – ROWS

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy felt super smooth, like one of those grids where every section just clicks as you move through it. The theme lands with a cute, satisfying snap once you notice the pattern, and the fill stays clean with a nice mix of everyday language and fun little curveballs. Nothing felt forced or dusty, and the cluing leaned straightforward but still kept enough personality to make the solve feel chill rather than autopilot. Overall, very vibe-y and very solvable in the best way.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.