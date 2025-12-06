Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 6 ,2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 6, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 6, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Bullets or cannonballs – Starts with “A“
- 5 Across: ”Shoo!” – Starts with “S“
- 9 Across: Spaghetti or tortellini – Starts with “P“
- 14 Across: Was untruthful – Starts with “L“
- 15 Across: Rooster or bull – Starts with “M“
- 16 Across: Place for wedding vows – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: ”If all __ fails . . .” – Starts with “E“
- 18 Across: Initial poker payment – Starts with “A“
- 19 Across: Be at an incline – Starts with “S“
- 20 Across: Where a bell signals students – Starts with “C“
- 22 Across: Bags for potatoes – Starts with “S“
- 23 Across: Had a meal – Starts with “A“
- 24 Across: Dips a donut into milk – Starts with “D“
- 25 Across: Makes a sketch – Starts with “D“
- 28 Across: Small scissor cut – Starts with “S“
- 30 Across: Tarnish, as a reputation – Starts with “T“
- 31 Across: Highest cards in poker – Starts with “A“
- 32 Across: Trousers’ belt holder – Starts with “L“
- 36 Across: Where a bell starts a Wall St. trading day – Starts with “N“
- 39 Across: ”For shame!” sounds – Starts with “T“
- 40 Across: Helpful clue – Starts with “H“
- 41 Across: Avoid, as a crisis – Starts with “A“
- 42 Across: Tree with cones – Starts with “P“
- 43 Across: Wipe from a chalkboard – Starts with “E“
- 44 Across: Showing no emotion – Starts with “S“
- 47 Across: HD sets in dens – Starts with “T“
- 48 Across: No longer fresh, as bread – Starts with “S“
- 49 Across: Where a bell signals a crew to go fight flames – Starts with “F“
- 55 Across: Poisonous – Starts with “T“
- 56 Across: Eve and Adam’s home – Starts with “E“
- 57 Across: Largest continent – Starts with “A“
- 58 Across: __ and kicking (robust) – Starts with “A“
- 59 Across: Gave temporarily – Starts with “L“
- 60 Across: Barnyard egg layers – Starts with “H“
- 61 Across: Affirmative answers – Starts with “Y“
- 62 Across: Young boys – Starts with “L“
- 63 Across: Strong longing – Starts with “U“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Actor Baldwin – Starts with “A“
- 2 Down: Pepper-grinding dispenser – Starts with “M“
- 3 Down: Flat-topped Western hill – Starts with “M“
- 4 Down: Poems of praise – Starts with “O“
- 5 Down: Intelligence, informally – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: Small boat that’s paddled – Starts with “C“
- 7 Down: Female choir member – Starts with “A“
- 8 Down: Swarm (with) – Starts with “T“
- 9 Down: Decline to take part in – Starts with “P“
- 10 Down: Edgar __ Poe – Starts with “A“
- 11 Down: Pile of pancakes – Starts with “S“
- 12 Down: Armored army vehicles – Starts with “T“
- 13 Down: __ and crafts – Starts with “A“
- 21 Down: Took care of, as a task – Starts with “S“
- 24 Down: Frisbee shape – Starts with “D“
- 25 Down: Septet in a week – Starts with “D“
- 26 Down: Take a chance with – Starts with “R“
- 27 Down: Tiny pests at picnics – Starts with “A“
- 28 Down: Short movie clip – Starts with “S“
- 29 Down: ”Better luck __ time” – Starts with “N“
- 30 Down: Explosive initials – Starts with “T“
- 31 Down: Similar (to) – Starts with “A“
- 32 Down: Volcano outflow – Starts with “L“
- 33 Down: Dollar bills – Starts with “O“
- 34 Down: Fairy tale meanie – Starts with “O“
- 35 Down: Parakeet or poodle – Starts with “P“
- 37 Down: Fashionable – Starts with “C“
- 38 Down: Severe, as criticism – Starts with “H“
- 42 Down: Jigsaw puzzle parts – Starts with “P“
- 43 Down: Major happenings – Starts with “E“
- 44 Down: Took without permission – Starts with “S“
- 45 Down: Cars with meters – Starts with “T“
- 46 Down: Green fruit with a martini – Starts with “O“
- 47 Down: Be popular now on social media – Starts with “T“
- 48 Down: Remain – Starts with “S“
- 49 Down: Toppled over – Starts with “F“
- 50 Down: Notion – Starts with “I“
- 51 Down: Island near Maui – Starts with “O“
- 52 Down: Computer owner – Starts with “U“
- 53 Down: Perform in a choir – Starts with “S“
- 54 Down: Make simpler – Starts with “E“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Bullets or cannonballs – AMMO
- 5 Across: ‘Shoo!’ – SCAT
- 9 Across: Spaghetti or tortellini – PASTA
- 14 Across: Was untruthful – LIED
- 15 Across: Rooster or bull – MALE
- 16 Across: Place for wedding vows – ALTAR
- 17 Across: ‘If all __ fails . . .’ – ELSE
- 18 Across: Initial poker payment – ANTE
- 19 Across: Be at an incline – SLANT
- 20 Across: Where a bell signals students – CLASSROOM
- 22 Across: Bags for potatoes – SACKS
- 23 Across: Had a meal – ATE
- 24 Across: Dips a donut into milk – DUNKS
- 25 Across: Makes a sketch – DRAWS
- 28 Across: Small scissor cut – SNIP
- 30 Across: Tarnish, as a reputation – TAINT
- 31 Across: Highest cards in poker – ACES
- 32 Across: Trousers’ belt holder – LOOP
- 36 Across: Where a bell starts a Wall St. trading day – NYSTOCKEXCHANGE
- 39 Across: ‘For shame!’ sounds – TSKS
- 40 Across: Helpful clue – HINT
- 41 Across: Avoid, as a crisis – AVERT
- 42 Across: Tree with cones – PINE
- 43 Across: Wipe from a chalkboard – ERASE
- 44 Across: Showing no emotion – STOIC
- 47 Across: HD sets in dens – TVS
- 48 Across: No longer fresh, as bread – STALE
- 49 Across: Where a bell signals a crew to go fight flames – FIREHOUSE
- 55 Across: Poisonous – TOXIC
- 56 Across: Eve and Adam’s home – EDEN
- 57 Across: Largest continent – ASIA
- 58 Across: __ and kicking (robust) – ALIVE
- 59 Across: Gave temporarily – LENT
- 60 Across: Barnyard egg layers – HENS
- 61 Across: Affirmative answers – YESES
- 62 Across: Young boys – LADS
- 63 Across: Strong longing —URGE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Actor Baldwin – ALEC
- 2 Down: Pepper-grinding dispenser – MILL
- 3 Down: Flat-topped Western hill – MESA
- 4 Down: Poems of praise – ODES
- 5 Down: Intelligence, informally – SMART
- 6 Down: Small boat that’s paddled – CANOE
- 7 Down: Female choir member – ALTO
- 8 Down: Swarm (with) – TEEM
- 9 Down: Decline to take part in – PASSUP
- 10 Down: Edgar __ Poe – ALLAN
- 11 Down: Pile of pancakes – STACK
- 12 Down: Armored army vehicles – TANKS
- 13 Down: __ and crafts – ARTS
- 21 Down: Took care of, as a task – SAWTO
- 24 Down: Frisbee shape – DISC
- 25 Down: Septet in a week – DAYS
- 26 Down: Take a chance with – RISK
- 27 Down: Tiny pests at picnics – ANTS
- 28 Down: Short movie clip – SCENE
- 29 Down: ”Better luck __ time” – NEXT
- 30 Down: Explosive initials – TNT
- 31 Down: Similar (to) – AKIN
- 32 Down: Volcano outflow – LAVA
- 33 Down: Dollar bills – ONES
- 34 Down: Fairy tale meanie – OGRE
- 35 Down: Parakeet or poodle – PET
- 37 Down: Fashionable – CHIC
- 38 Down: Severe, as criticism – HARSH
- 42 Down: Jigsaw puzzle parts – PIECES
- 43 Down: Major happenings – EVENTS
- 44 Down: Took without permission – STOLE
- 45 Down: Cars with meters – TAXIS
- 46 Down: Green fruit with a martini – OLIVE
- 47 Down: Be popular now on social media – TREND
- 48 Down: Remain – STAY
- 49 Down: Toppled over – FEEL
- 50 Down: Notion – IDEA
- 51 Down: Island near Maui – OAHU
- 52 Down: Computer owner – USER
- 53 Down: Perform in a choir – SING
- 54 Down: Make simpler – EASE
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy felt super smooth, the kind of puzzle you can vibe through without hitting any jarring bumps. The theme lands cleanly and gives the grid a fun, structured rhythm, but it never gets in your face about it. Fill stays friendly and current, cluing keeps things light, and the whole solve has that breezy, no-stress pace that makes this series such a solid morning warmup.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.