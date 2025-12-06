Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 6 ,2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 6, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 6, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across : Bullets or cannonballs – Starts with “ A “

: Bullets or cannonballs – Starts with “ “ 5 Across : ”Shoo!” – Starts with “ S “

: ”Shoo!” – Starts with “ “ 9 Across : Spaghetti or tortellini – Starts with “ P “

: Spaghetti or tortellini – Starts with “ “ 14 Across : Was untruthful – Starts with “ L “

: Was untruthful – Starts with “ “ 15 Across : Rooster or bull – Starts with “ M “

: Rooster or bull – Starts with “ “ 16 Across : Place for wedding vows – Starts with “ A “

: Place for wedding vows – Starts with “ “ 17 Across : ”If all __ fails . . .” – Starts with “ E “

: ”If all __ fails . . .” – Starts with “ “ 18 Across : Initial poker payment – Starts with “ A “

: Initial poker payment – Starts with “ “ 19 Across : Be at an incline – Starts with “ S “

: Be at an incline – Starts with “ “ 20 Across : Where a bell signals students – Starts with “ C “

: Where a bell signals students – Starts with “ “ 22 Across : Bags for potatoes – Starts with “ S “

: Bags for potatoes – Starts with “ “ 23 Across : Had a meal – Starts with “ A “

: Had a meal – Starts with “ “ 24 Across : Dips a donut into milk – Starts with “ D “

: Dips a donut into milk – Starts with “ “ 25 Across : Makes a sketch – Starts with “ D “

: Makes a sketch – Starts with “ “ 28 Across : Small scissor cut – Starts with “ S “

: Small scissor cut – Starts with “ “ 30 Across : Tarnish, as a reputation – Starts with “ T “

: Tarnish, as a reputation – Starts with “ “ 31 Across : Highest cards in poker – Starts with “ A “

: Highest cards in poker – Starts with “ “ 32 Across : Trousers’ belt holder – Starts with “ L “

: Trousers’ belt holder – Starts with “ “ 36 Across : Where a bell starts a Wall St. trading day – Starts with “ N “

: Where a bell starts a Wall St. trading day – Starts with “ “ 39 Across : ”For shame!” sounds – Starts with “ T “

: ”For shame!” sounds – Starts with “ “ 40 Across : Helpful clue – Starts with “ H “

: Helpful clue – Starts with “ “ 41 Across : Avoid, as a crisis – Starts with “ A “

: Avoid, as a crisis – Starts with “ “ 42 Across : Tree with cones – Starts with “ P “

: Tree with cones – Starts with “ “ 43 Across : Wipe from a chalkboard – Starts with “ E “

: Wipe from a chalkboard – Starts with “ “ 44 Across : Showing no emotion – Starts with “ S “

: Showing no emotion – Starts with “ “ 47 Across : HD sets in dens – Starts with “ T “

: HD sets in dens – Starts with “ “ 48 Across : No longer fresh, as bread – Starts with “ S “

: No longer fresh, as bread – Starts with “ “ 49 Across : Where a bell signals a crew to go fight flames – Starts with “ F “

: Where a bell signals a crew to go fight flames – Starts with “ “ 55 Across : Poisonous – Starts with “ T “

: Poisonous – Starts with “ “ 56 Across : Eve and Adam’s home – Starts with “ E “

: Eve and Adam’s home – Starts with “ “ 57 Across : Largest continent – Starts with “ A “

: Largest continent – Starts with “ “ 58 Across : __ and kicking (robust) – Starts with “ A “

: __ and kicking (robust) – Starts with “ “ 59 Across : Gave temporarily – Starts with “ L “

: Gave temporarily – Starts with “ “ 60 Across : Barnyard egg layers – Starts with “ H “

: Barnyard egg layers – Starts with “ “ 61 Across : Affirmative answers – Starts with “ Y “

: Affirmative answers – Starts with “ “ 62 Across : Young boys – Starts with “ L “

: Young boys – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Strong longing – Starts with “U“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down : Actor Baldwin – Starts with “ A “

: Actor Baldwin – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Pepper-grinding dispenser – Starts with “ M “

: Pepper-grinding dispenser – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Flat-topped Western hill – Starts with “ M “

: Flat-topped Western hill – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : Poems of praise – Starts with “ O “

: Poems of praise – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : Intelligence, informally – Starts with “ S “

: Intelligence, informally – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : Small boat that’s paddled – Starts with “ C “

: Small boat that’s paddled – Starts with “ “ 7 Down : Female choir member – Starts with “ A “

: Female choir member – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : Swarm (with) – Starts with “ T “

: Swarm (with) – Starts with “ “ 9 Down : Decline to take part in – Starts with “ P “

: Decline to take part in – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : Edgar __ Poe – Starts with “ A “

: Edgar __ Poe – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : Pile of pancakes – Starts with “ S “

: Pile of pancakes – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : Armored army vehicles – Starts with “ T “

: Armored army vehicles – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : __ and crafts – Starts with “ A “

: __ and crafts – Starts with “ “ 21 Down : Took care of, as a task – Starts with “ S “

: Took care of, as a task – Starts with “ “ 24 Down : Frisbee shape – Starts with “ D “

: Frisbee shape – Starts with “ “ 25 Down : Septet in a week – Starts with “ D “

: Septet in a week – Starts with “ “ 26 Down : Take a chance with – Starts with “ R “

: Take a chance with – Starts with “ “ 27 Down : Tiny pests at picnics – Starts with “ A “

: Tiny pests at picnics – Starts with “ “ 28 Down : Short movie clip – Starts with “ S “

: Short movie clip – Starts with “ “ 29 Down : ”Better luck __ time” – Starts with “ N “

: ”Better luck __ time” – Starts with “ “ 30 Down : Explosive initials – Starts with “ T “

: Explosive initials – Starts with “ “ 31 Down : Similar (to) – Starts with “ A “

: Similar (to) – Starts with “ “ 32 Down : Volcano outflow – Starts with “ L “

: Volcano outflow – Starts with “ “ 33 Down : Dollar bills – Starts with “ O “

: Dollar bills – Starts with “ “ 34 Down : Fairy tale meanie – Starts with “ O “

: Fairy tale meanie – Starts with “ “ 35 Down : Parakeet or poodle – Starts with “ P “

: Parakeet or poodle – Starts with “ “ 37 Down : Fashionable – Starts with “ C “

: Fashionable – Starts with “ “ 38 Down : Severe, as criticism – Starts with “ H “

: Severe, as criticism – Starts with “ “ 42 Down : Jigsaw puzzle parts – Starts with “ P “

: Jigsaw puzzle parts – Starts with “ “ 43 Down : Major happenings – Starts with “ E “

: Major happenings – Starts with “ “ 44 Down : Took without permission – Starts with “ S “

: Took without permission – Starts with “ “ 45 Down : Cars with meters – Starts with “ T “

: Cars with meters – Starts with “ “ 46 Down : Green fruit with a martini – Starts with “ O “

: Green fruit with a martini – Starts with “ “ 47 Down : Be popular now on social media – Starts with “ T “

: Be popular now on social media – Starts with “ “ 48 Down : Remain – Starts with “ S “

: Remain – Starts with “ “ 49 Down : Toppled over – Starts with “ F “

: Toppled over – Starts with “ “ 50 Down : Notion – Starts with “ I “

: Notion – Starts with “ “ 51 Down : Island near Maui – Starts with “ O “

: Island near Maui – Starts with “ “ 52 Down : Computer owner – Starts with “ U “

: Computer owner – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : Perform in a choir – Starts with “ S “

: Perform in a choir – Starts with “ “ 54 Down: Make simpler – Starts with “E“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Bullets or cannonballs – AMMO

Bullets or cannonballs – 5 Across: ‘Shoo!’ – SCAT

‘Shoo!’ – 9 Across: Spaghetti or tortellini – PASTA

Spaghetti or tortellini – 14 Across: Was untruthful – LIED

Was untruthful – 15 Across: Rooster or bull – MALE

Rooster or bull – 16 Across: Place for wedding vows – ALTAR

Place for wedding vows – 17 Across: ‘If all __ fails . . .’ – ELSE

‘If all __ fails . . .’ – 18 Across: Initial poker payment – ANTE

Initial poker payment – 19 Across: Be at an incline – SLANT

Be at an incline – 20 Across: Where a bell signals students – CLASSROOM

Where a bell signals students – 22 Across: Bags for potatoes – SACKS

Bags for potatoes – 23 Across: Had a meal – ATE

Had a meal – 24 Across: Dips a donut into milk – DUNKS

Dips a donut into milk – 25 Across: Makes a sketch – DRAWS

Makes a sketch – 28 Across: Small scissor cut – SNIP

Small scissor cut – 30 Across: Tarnish, as a reputation – TAINT

Tarnish, as a reputation – 31 Across: Highest cards in poker – ACES

Highest cards in poker – 32 Across: Trousers’ belt holder – LOOP

Trousers’ belt holder – 36 Across: Where a bell starts a Wall St. trading day – NYSTOCKEXCHANGE

Where a bell starts a Wall St. trading day – 39 Across: ‘For shame!’ sounds – TSKS

‘For shame!’ sounds – 40 Across: Helpful clue – HINT

Helpful clue – 41 Across: Avoid, as a crisis – AVERT

Avoid, as a crisis – 42 Across: Tree with cones – PINE

Tree with cones – 43 Across: Wipe from a chalkboard – ERASE

Wipe from a chalkboard – 44 Across: Showing no emotion – STOIC

Showing no emotion – 47 Across: HD sets in dens – TVS

HD sets in dens – 48 Across: No longer fresh, as bread – STALE

No longer fresh, as bread – 49 Across: Where a bell signals a crew to go fight flames – FIREHOUSE

Where a bell signals a crew to go fight flames – 55 Across: Poisonous – TOXIC

Poisonous – 56 Across: Eve and Adam’s home – EDEN

Eve and Adam’s home – 57 Across: Largest continent – ASIA

Largest continent – 58 Across: __ and kicking (robust) – ALIVE

__ and kicking (robust) – 59 Across: Gave temporarily – LENT

Gave temporarily – 60 Across: Barnyard egg layers – HENS

Barnyard egg layers – 61 Across: Affirmative answers – YESES

Affirmative answers – 62 Across: Young boys – LADS

Young boys – 63 Across: Strong longing —URGE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Actor Baldwin – ALEC

Actor Baldwin – 2 Down: Pepper-grinding dispenser – MILL

Pepper-grinding dispenser – 3 Down: Flat-topped Western hill – MESA

Flat-topped Western hill – 4 Down: Poems of praise – ODES

Poems of praise – 5 Down: Intelligence, informally – SMART

Intelligence, informally – 6 Down: Small boat that’s paddled – CANOE

Small boat that’s paddled – 7 Down: Female choir member – ALTO

Female choir member – 8 Down: Swarm (with) – TEEM

Swarm (with) – 9 Down: Decline to take part in – PASSUP

Decline to take part in – 10 Down: Edgar __ Poe – ALLAN

Edgar __ Poe – 11 Down: Pile of pancakes – STACK

Pile of pancakes – 12 Down: Armored army vehicles – TANKS

Armored army vehicles – 13 Down: __ and crafts – ARTS

__ and crafts – 21 Down: Took care of, as a task – SAWTO

Took care of, as a task – 24 Down: Frisbee shape – DISC

Frisbee shape – 25 Down: Septet in a week – DAYS

Septet in a week – 26 Down: Take a chance with – RISK

Take a chance with – 27 Down: Tiny pests at picnics – ANTS

Tiny pests at picnics – 28 Down: Short movie clip – SCENE

Short movie clip – 29 Down: ”Better luck __ time” – NEXT

”Better luck __ time” – 30 Down: Explosive initials – TNT

Explosive initials – 31 Down: Similar (to) – AKIN

Similar (to) – 32 Down: Volcano outflow – LAVA

Volcano outflow – 33 Down: Dollar bills – ONES

Dollar bills – 34 Down: Fairy tale meanie – OGRE

Fairy tale meanie – 35 Down: Parakeet or poodle – PET

Parakeet or poodle – 37 Down: Fashionable – CHIC

Fashionable – 38 Down: Severe, as criticism – HARSH

Severe, as criticism – 42 Down: Jigsaw puzzle parts – PIECES

Jigsaw puzzle parts – 43 Down: Major happenings – EVENTS

Major happenings – 44 Down: Took without permission – STOLE

Took without permission – 45 Down: Cars with meters – TAXIS

Cars with meters – 46 Down: Green fruit with a martini – OLIVE

Green fruit with a martini – 47 Down: Be popular now on social media – TREND

Be popular now on social media – 48 Down: Remain – STAY

Remain – 49 Down: Toppled over – FEEL

Toppled over – 50 Down: Notion – IDEA

Notion – 51 Down: Island near Maui – OAHU

Island near Maui – 52 Down: Computer owner – USER

Computer owner – 53 Down: Perform in a choir – SING

Perform in a choir – 54 Down: Make simpler – EASE

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy felt super smooth, the kind of puzzle you can vibe through without hitting any jarring bumps. The theme lands cleanly and gives the grid a fun, structured rhythm, but it never gets in your face about it. Fill stays friendly and current, cluing keeps things light, and the whole solve has that breezy, no-stress pace that makes this series such a solid morning warmup.

