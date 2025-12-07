Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 7, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 7, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 7, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Female sibling, for short – Starts with “S“
- 4 Across: Visit a store – Starts with “S“
- 8 Across: Bugs Bunny adversary Fudd – Starts with “E“
- 13 Across: Baseball batter’s lightly hit ploy – Starts with “B“
- 14 Across: Sulk – Starts with “M“
- 15 Across: Annoyance that may be ”pet” – Starts with “P“
- 16 Across: ”¿Cómo __ usted?” – Starts with “E“
- 17 Across: Pub beverages – Starts with “A“
- 18 Across: Just sat around – Starts with “I“
- 19 Across: Upscale waterside region – Starts with “T“
- 22 Across: What fills basketballs – Starts with “A“
- 23 Across: Arabian Nights guy __ Baba – Starts with “A“
- 24 Across: Enclosures for voting – Starts with “B“
- 28 Across: Doggie doc – Starts with “V“
- 30 Across: Improved, as one’s muscles – Starts with “T“
- 33 Across: Use oars – Starts with “R“
- 34 Across: Without a warranty – Starts with “A“
- 36 Across: ”It wasn’t me” – Starts with “N“
- 37 Across: Nation s. of Canada – Starts with “U“
- 38 Across: Movie industry, slangily – Starts with “T“
- 43 Across: Electric fan’s slowest setting – Starts with “L“
- 44 Across: Bad weather for golf – Starts with “R“
- 45 Across: Supervisor – Starts with “B“
- 46 Across: ”__ we having fun yet?” – Starts with “A“
- 47 Across: Apple’s tablets – Starts with “I“
- 49 Across: Evergreen tree – Starts with “F“
- 50 Across: Emphasize – Starts with “S“
- 52 Across: Apple-filled dessert – Starts with “P“
- 54 Across: A great distance away – Starts with “F“
- 57 Across: Ancient period when alloys originated – Starts with “T“
- 61 Across: Play guitar with your fingers – Starts with “S“
- 64 Across: Repetitive learning – Starts with “R“
- 65 Across: Tell a secret – Starts with “B“
- 66 Across: Avoid capture by – Starts with “E“
- 67 Across: Each, informally – Starts with “A“
- 68 Across: India’s continent – Starts with “A“
- 69 Across: Colorado ski resort – Starts with “A“
- 70 Across: Canvas shelter – Starts with “T“
- 71 Across: Japan’s money – Starts with “Y“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Japan’s raw fish – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: One asking questions of appli-cants – Starts with “I“
- 3 Down: Male deer – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: Tiny – Starts with “S“
- 5 Down: ”Stop right there” – Starts with “H“
- 6 Down: Oil cartel – Starts with “O“
- 7 Down: Money in Mexico – Starts with “P“
- 8 Down: With a new show in the series each week – Starts with “E“
- 9 Down: Resulted in – Starts with “L“
- 10 Down: Brooks or Gibson of films – Starts with “M“
- 11 Down: December 24th or 31st – Starts with “E“
- 12 Down: Color of a Santa suit – Starts with “R“
- 13 Down: __ carotene (vitamin A source) – Starts with “B“
- 20 Down: High-fiber grain – Starts with “O“
- 21 Down: Aids and __ (helps in a crime) – Starts with “A“
- 25 Down: Two-choice test format – Starts with “T“
- 26 Down: Hydrant attachments – Starts with “H“
- 27 Down: Graceful lake birds – Starts with “S“
- 29 Down: Letter before tee – Starts with “E“
- 31 Down: For hours __ (nonstop) – Starts with “O“
- 32 Down: Partner of neither – Starts with “N“
- 34 Down: Book of maps – Starts with “A“
- 35 Down: Taking little time – Starts with “S“
- 39 Down: Guys from Dublin – Starts with “I“
- 40 Down: Run out, as a subscription – Starts with “L“
- 41 Down: Through, on an itinerary – Starts with “V“
- 42 Down: Slugger’s stat, for short – Starts with “R“
- 48 Down: Precisely accurate – Starts with “S“
- 49 Down: Aladdin’s tasseled hat – Starts with “F“
- 51 Down: Piano practice piece – Starts with “E“
- 53 Down: Without any skill – Starts with “I“
- 55 Down: ”One more time!” – Starts with “A“
- 56 Down: Country singer McEntire – Starts with “R“
- 58 Down: ”Spoiled” kid – Starts with “B“
- 59 Down: Tug-of-war cord – Starts with “R“
- 60 Down: Online auction site – Starts with “E“
- 61 Down: Caribbean, for example – Starts with “S“
- 62 Down: HD sets in dens – Starts with “T“
- 63 Down: Sharp door knoc – Starts with “R“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 7, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Female sibling, for short – SIS
- 4 Across: Visit a store – SHOP
- 8 Across: Bugs Bunny adversary Fudd – ELMER
- 13 Across: Baseball batter’s lightly hit ploy – BUNT
- 14 Across: Sulk – MOPE
- 15 Across: Annoyance that may be ”pet” – PEEVE
- 16 Across: ”¿Cómo __ usted?” – ESTA
- 17 Across: Pub beverages – ALES
- 18 Across: Just sat around – IDLED
- 19 Across: Upscale waterside region – THEGOLDCOAST
- 22 Across: What fills basketballs – AIR
- 23 Across: Arabian Nights guy __ Baba – ALI
- 24 Across: Enclosures for voting – BOOTHS
- 28 Across: Doggie doc – VET
- 30 Across: Improved, as one’s muscles – TONED
- 33 Across: Use oars – ROW
- 34 Across: Without a warranty – ASIS
- 36 Across: ”It wasn’t me” – NOTI
- 37 Across: Nation s. of Canada – USA
- 38 Across: Movie industry, slangily – THESILVERSCREEN
- 43 Across: Electric fan’s slowest setting – LOW
- 44 Across: Bad weather for golf – RAIN
- 45 Across: Supervisor – BOSS
- 46 Across: ”__ we having fun yet?” – ARE
- 47 Across: Apple’s tablets – IPADS
- 49 Across: Evergreen tree – FIR
- 50 Across: Emphasize – STRESS
- 52 Across: Apple-filled dessert – PIE
- 54 Across: A great distance away – FAR
- 57 Across: Ancient period when alloys originated – THEBRONZEAGE
- 61 Across: Play guitar with your fingers – STRUM
- 64 Across: Repetitive learning – ROTE
- 65 Across: Tell a secret – BLAB
- 66 Across: Avoid capture by – EVADE
- 67 Across: Each, informally – APOP
- 68 Across: India’s continent – ASIA
- 69 Across: Colorado ski resort – ASPEN
- 70 Across: Canvas shelter – TENT
- 71 Across: Japan’s money – YEN
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Japan’s raw fish – SUSHI
- 2 Down: One asking questions of appli-cants – INTERVIEWER
- 3 Down: Male deer – STAG
- 4 Down: Tiny – SMALL
- 5 Down: ”Stop right there” – HOLDIT
- 6 Down: Oil cartel – OPEC
- 7 Down: Money in Mexico – PESO
- 8 Down: With a new show in the series each week – EPISODIC
- 9 Down: Resulted in – LEDTO
- 10 Down: Brooks or Gibson of films – MEL
- 11 Down: December 24th or 31st – EVE
- 12 Down: Color of a Santa suit – RED
- 13 Down: __ carotene (vitamin A source) – BETA
- 20 Down: High-fiber grain – OAT
- 21 Down: Aids and __ (helps in a crime) – ABETS
- 25 Down: Two-choice test format – TRUEORFALSE
- 26 Down: Hydrant attachments – HOSES
- 27 Down: Graceful lake birds – SWANS
- 29 Down: Letter before tee – ESS
- 31 Down: For hours __ (nonstop) – ONEND
- 32 Down: Partner of neither – NOR
- 34 Down: Book of maps – ATLAS
- 35 Down: Taking little time – SHORT
- 39 Down: Guys from Dublin – IRISHMEN
- 40 Down: Run out, as a subscription – LAPSE
- 41 Down: Through, on an itinerary – VIA
- 42 Down: Slugger’s stat, for short – RBI
- 48 Down: Precisely accurate – SPOTON
- 49 Down: Aladdin’s tasseled hat – FIEZ
- 51 Down: Piano practice piece – ETUDE
- 53 Down: Without any skill – INEPT
- 55 Down: ”One more time!” – AGAIN
- 56 Down: Country singer McEntire – REBA
- 58 Down: ”Spoiled” kid – BRAT
- 59 Down: Tug-of-war cord – ROPE
- 60 Down: Online auction site – EBAY
- 61 Down: Caribbean, for example – SEA
- 62 Down: HD sets in dens – TVS
- 63 Down: Sharp door knoc – RAP
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy puzzle is super smooth and chill, built around a clean, straightforward theme that clicks the moment you notice the pattern. The long themers are tidy and well-placed, and the surrounding fill keeps things light with common vocab and breezy cluing. It’s the kind of grid that feels welcoming even if you’re solving half-awake, but still gives you that tiny spark of “yo that’s cute” when the theme lands. A very solid, good-vibes daily solve.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.