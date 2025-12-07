Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 7, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 7, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 7, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across : Female sibling, for short – Starts with “ S “

: Female sibling, for short – Starts with “ “ 4 Across : Visit a store – Starts with “ S “

: Visit a store – Starts with “ “ 8 Across : Bugs Bunny adversary Fudd – Starts with “ E “

: Bugs Bunny adversary Fudd – Starts with “ “ 13 Across : Baseball batter’s lightly hit ploy – Starts with “ B “

: Baseball batter’s lightly hit ploy – Starts with “ “ 14 Across : Sulk – Starts with “ M “

: Sulk – Starts with “ “ 15 Across : Annoyance that may be ”pet” – Starts with “ P “

: Annoyance that may be ”pet” – Starts with “ “ 16 Across : ”¿Cómo __ usted?” – Starts with “ E “

: ”¿Cómo __ usted?” – Starts with “ “ 17 Across : Pub beverages – Starts with “ A “

: Pub beverages – Starts with “ “ 18 Across : Just sat around – Starts with “ I “

: Just sat around – Starts with “ “ 19 Across : Upscale waterside region – Starts with “ T “

: Upscale waterside region – Starts with “ “ 22 Across : What fills basketballs – Starts with “ A “

: What fills basketballs – Starts with “ “ 23 Across : Arabian Nights guy __ Baba – Starts with “ A “

: Arabian Nights guy __ Baba – Starts with “ “ 24 Across : Enclosures for voting – Starts with “ B “

: Enclosures for voting – Starts with “ “ 28 Across : Doggie doc – Starts with “ V “

: Doggie doc – Starts with “ “ 30 Across : Improved, as one’s muscles – Starts with “ T “

: Improved, as one’s muscles – Starts with “ “ 33 Across : Use oars – Starts with “ R “

: Use oars – Starts with “ “ 34 Across : Without a warranty – Starts with “ A “

: Without a warranty – Starts with “ “ 36 Across : ”It wasn’t me” – Starts with “ N “

: ”It wasn’t me” – Starts with “ “ 37 Across : Nation s. of Canada – Starts with “ U “

: Nation s. of Canada – Starts with “ “ 38 Across : Movie industry, slangily – Starts with “ T “

: Movie industry, slangily – Starts with “ “ 43 Across : Electric fan’s slowest setting – Starts with “ L “

: Electric fan’s slowest setting – Starts with “ “ 44 Across : Bad weather for golf – Starts with “ R “

: Bad weather for golf – Starts with “ “ 45 Across : Supervisor – Starts with “ B “

: Supervisor – Starts with “ “ 46 Across : ”__ we having fun yet?” – Starts with “ A “

: ”__ we having fun yet?” – Starts with “ “ 47 Across : Apple’s tablets – Starts with “ I “

: Apple’s tablets – Starts with “ “ 49 Across : Evergreen tree – Starts with “ F “

: Evergreen tree – Starts with “ “ 50 Across : Emphasize – Starts with “ S “

: Emphasize – Starts with “ “ 52 Across : Apple-filled dessert – Starts with “ P “

: Apple-filled dessert – Starts with “ “ 54 Across : A great distance away – Starts with “ F “

: A great distance away – Starts with “ “ 57 Across : Ancient period when alloys originated – Starts with “ T “

: Ancient period when alloys originated – Starts with “ “ 61 Across : Play guitar with your fingers – Starts with “ S “

: Play guitar with your fingers – Starts with “ “ 64 Across : Repetitive learning – Starts with “ R “

: Repetitive learning – Starts with “ “ 65 Across : Tell a secret – Starts with “ B “

: Tell a secret – Starts with “ “ 66 Across : Avoid capture by – Starts with “ E “

: Avoid capture by – Starts with “ “ 67 Across : Each, informally – Starts with “ A “

: Each, informally – Starts with “ “ 68 Across : India’s continent – Starts with “ A “

: India’s continent – Starts with “ “ 69 Across : Colorado ski resort – Starts with “ A “

: Colorado ski resort – Starts with “ “ 70 Across : Canvas shelter – Starts with “ T “

: Canvas shelter – Starts with “ “ 71 Across: Japan’s money – Starts with “Y“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down : Japan’s raw fish – Starts with “ S “

: Japan’s raw fish – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : One asking questions of appli-cants – Starts with “ I “

: One asking questions of appli-cants – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Male deer – Starts with “ S “

: Male deer – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : Tiny – Starts with “ S “

: Tiny – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : ”Stop right there” – Starts with “ H “

: ”Stop right there” – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : Oil cartel – Starts with “ O “

: Oil cartel – Starts with “ “ 7 Down : Money in Mexico – Starts with “ P “

: Money in Mexico – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : With a new show in the series each week – Starts with “ E “

: With a new show in the series each week – Starts with “ “ 9 Down : Resulted in – Starts with “ L “

: Resulted in – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : Brooks or Gibson of films – Starts with “ M “

: Brooks or Gibson of films – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : December 24th or 31st – Starts with “ E “

: December 24th or 31st – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : Color of a Santa suit – Starts with “ R “

: Color of a Santa suit – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : __ carotene (vitamin A source) – Starts with “ B “

: __ carotene (vitamin A source) – Starts with “ “ 20 Down : High-fiber grain – Starts with “ O “

: High-fiber grain – Starts with “ “ 21 Down : Aids and __ (helps in a crime) – Starts with “ A “

: Aids and __ (helps in a crime) – Starts with “ “ 25 Down : Two-choice test format – Starts with “ T “

: Two-choice test format – Starts with “ “ 26 Down : Hydrant attachments – Starts with “ H “

: Hydrant attachments – Starts with “ “ 27 Down : Graceful lake birds – Starts with “ S “

: Graceful lake birds – Starts with “ “ 29 Down : Letter before tee – Starts with “ E “

: Letter before tee – Starts with “ “ 31 Down : For hours __ (nonstop) – Starts with “ O “

: For hours __ (nonstop) – Starts with “ “ 32 Down : Partner of neither – Starts with “ N “

: Partner of neither – Starts with “ “ 34 Down : Book of maps – Starts with “ A “

: Book of maps – Starts with “ “ 35 Down : Taking little time – Starts with “ S “

: Taking little time – Starts with “ “ 39 Down : Guys from Dublin – Starts with “ I “

: Guys from Dublin – Starts with “ “ 40 Down : Run out, as a subscription – Starts with “ L “

: Run out, as a subscription – Starts with “ “ 41 Down : Through, on an itinerary – Starts with “ V “

: Through, on an itinerary – Starts with “ “ 42 Down : Slugger’s stat, for short – Starts with “ R “

: Slugger’s stat, for short – Starts with “ “ 48 Down : Precisely accurate – Starts with “ S “

: Precisely accurate – Starts with “ “ 49 Down : Aladdin’s tasseled hat – Starts with “ F “

: Aladdin’s tasseled hat – Starts with “ “ 51 Down : Piano practice piece – Starts with “ E “

: Piano practice piece – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : Without any skill – Starts with “ I “

: Without any skill – Starts with “ “ 55 Down : ”One more time!” – Starts with “ A “

: ”One more time!” – Starts with “ “ 56 Down : Country singer McEntire – Starts with “ R “

: Country singer McEntire – Starts with “ “ 58 Down : ”Spoiled” kid – Starts with “ B “

: ”Spoiled” kid – Starts with “ “ 59 Down : Tug-of-war cord – Starts with “ R “

: Tug-of-war cord – Starts with “ “ 60 Down : Online auction site – Starts with “ E “

: Online auction site – Starts with “ “ 61 Down : Caribbean, for example – Starts with “ S “

: Caribbean, for example – Starts with “ “ 62 Down : HD sets in dens – Starts with “ T “

: HD sets in dens – Starts with “ “ 63 Down: Sharp door knoc – Starts with “R“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 7, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Female sibling, for short – SIS

Canvas shelter – 71 Across: Japan’s money – YEN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Japan’s raw fish – SUSHI

HD sets in dens – 63 Down: Sharp door knoc – RAP

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy puzzle is super smooth and chill, built around a clean, straightforward theme that clicks the moment you notice the pattern. The long themers are tidy and well-placed, and the surrounding fill keeps things light with common vocab and breezy cluing. It’s the kind of grid that feels welcoming even if you’re solving half-awake, but still gives you that tiny spark of “yo that’s cute” when the theme lands. A very solid, good-vibes daily solve.

