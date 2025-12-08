Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 8, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 8, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: USO visitors – Starts with “G“
- 4 Across: Solemn promise – Starts with “O“
- 8 Across: Drastically reduce, as prices – Starts with “S“
- 13 Across: ”Spoiled” tot – Starts with “B“
- 14 Across: ”Not guilty,” for one – Starts with “P“
- 15 Across: Vowel quintet – Starts with “A“
- 16 Across: Letterhead illustration – Starts with “L“
- 17 Across: Long periods of time – Starts with “E“
- 18 Across: Brief in one’s words – Starts with “T“
- 19 Across: Gain a position by hard work – Starts with “E“
- 22 Across: Scornful smile – Starts with “S“
- 23 Across: Race car’s circuit – Starts with “L“
- 24 Across: For each – Starts with “P“
- 27 Across: U-turn from NNW – Starts with “S“
- 28 Across: Moon cavity – Starts with “C“
- 32 Across: Boyfriend – Starts with “B“
- 33 Across: Chicago airport – Starts with “O“
- 34 Across: Ships’ docking spots – Starts with “P“
- 35 Across: At a job again – Starts with “B“
- 40 Across: Trophy or medal – Starts with “A“
- 41 Across: Wipe away, as chalk – Starts with “E“
- 42 Across: The Dalai __ – Starts with “L“
- 43 Across: Bakery loaves – Starts with “B“
- 45 Across: To the rear, on a boat – Starts with “A“
- 48 Across: Potato bud – Starts with “E“
- 49 Across: Before, poetically – Starts with “E“
- 50 Across: Come next – Starts with “E“
- 52 Across: Get properly trained – Starts with “L“
- 57 Across: Layers of paint – Starts with “C“
- 59 Across: Wrench or hammer – Starts with “T“
- 60 Across: Sword handle – Starts with “H“
- 61 Across: Mesa relative – Starts with “B“
- 62 Across: Self-images – Starts with “E“
- 63 Across: Metals in rocks – Starts with “O“
- 64 Across: Metal in girders – Starts with “S“
- 65 Across: See socially – Starts with “D“
- 66 Across: Get married – Starts with “W“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Reactions to bad jokes – Starts with “G“
- 2 Down: ”Okay with me!” – Starts with “I“
- 3 Down: Pebble or boulder – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: Unlock – Starts with “O“
- 5 Down: Moisturizer ingredient – Starts with “A“
- 6 Down: Change for a $20 bill – Starts with “T“
- 7 Down: Big bother – Starts with “H“
- 8 Down: Stopped slouching – Starts with “S“
- 9 Down: Impolite look – Starts with “L“
- 10 Down: Jet’s velocity – Starts with “A“
- 11 Down: Mariner’s call for help – Starts with “S“
- 12 Down: Shade of color – Starts with “H“
- 13 Down: Sanctify – Starts with “B“
- 20 Down: Corsage flower – Starts with “O“
- 21 Down: Golfer’s goal – Starts with “P“
- 25 Down: English nobleman – Starts with “E“
- 26 Down: Sneaky scheme – Starts with “R“
- 29 Down: Competed in a marathon – Starts with “R“
- 30 Down: Mural or sculpture – Starts with “A“
- 31 Down: Childish giggle – Starts with “T“
- 32 Down: __ one’s time (wait) – Starts with “B“
- 33 Down: Gumbo veggie – Starts with “O“
- 34 Down: Quarterback, throwing a ball – Starts with “P“
- 35 Down: Hay package – Starts with “B“
- 36 Down: Not in the office – Starts with “A“
- 37 Down: Didn’t arrive on time – Starts with “C“
- 38 Down: Historical period – Starts with “E“
- 39 Down: Unhappy – Starts with “S“
- 43 Down: ”It’s c-c-cold!” – Starts with “B“
- 44 Down: Leased – Starts with “R“
- 45 Down: Have ambitions – Starts with “A“
- 46 Down: Filled the gas tank – Starts with “F“
- 47 Down: Lab experiments – Starts with “T“
- 49 Down: Flip-chart holder – Starts with “E“
- 51 Down: Emphatic turndown – Starts with “N“
- 53 Down: Suffix for major – Starts with “E“
- 54 Down: Ancient Roman garment – Starts with “T“
- 55 Down: Owl’s call – Starts with “H“
- 56 Down: ”If all __ fails . . .” – Starts with “E“
- 57 Down: NBC rival – Starts with “C“
- 58 Down: Not in the office – Starts with “O“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: USO visitors – GIS
- 4 Across: Solemn promise – OATH
- 8 Across: Drastically reduce, as prices – SLASH
- 13 Across: “Spoiled” tot – BRAT
- 14 Across: “Not guilty,” for one –PLEA
- 15 Across: Vowel quintet – AEIOU
- 16 Across: Letterhead illustration – LOGO
- 17 Across: Long periods of time – EONS
- 18 Across: Brief in one’s words – TERSE
- 19 Across: Gain a position by hard work – EARNONESPURS
- 22 Across: Scornful smile – SNEER
- 23 Across: Race car’s circuit – LAP
- 24 Across: For each –PER
- 27 Across: U-turn from NNW – SSE
- 28 Across: Moon cavity – CRATER
- 32 Across: Boyfriend – BEAU
- 33 Across: Chicago airport – OHARE
- 34 Across: Ships’ docking spots – PIERS
- 35 Across: At a job again – BACKINTHESADDLE
- 40 Across: Trophy or medal – AWARD
- 41 Across: Wipe away, as chalk – ERASE
- 42 Across: The Dalai __ – LAMA
- 43 Across: Bakery loaves – BREADS
- 45 Across: To the rear, on a boat – AFT
- 48 Across: Potato bud – EYE
- 49 Across: Before, poetically – ERE
- 50 Across: Come next – ENSUE
- 52 Across: Get properly trained – LEARNTHEROPES
- 57 Across: Layers of paint –COATS
- 59 Across: Wrench or hammer –TOOL
- 60 Across: Sword handle – HILT
- 61 Across: Mesa relative – BUTTE
- 62 Across: Self-images – EGOS
- 63 Across: Metals in rocks – ORES
- 64 Across: Metal in girders – STEEL
- 65 Across: See socially – DATE
- 66 Across: Get married – WED
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Reactions to bad jokes – GROANS
- 2 Down: “Okay with me!” – INAGREE
- 3 Down: Pebble or boulder – STONE
- 4 Down: Unlock – OPEN
- 5 Down: Moisturizer ingredient – ALONE
- 6 Down: Change for a $20 bill – TENS
- 7 Down: Big bother –HASSLE
- 8 Down: Stopped slouching – SATUP
- 9 Down: Impolite look – LEER
- 10 Down: Jet’s velocity – AIRSPEED
- 11 Down: Mariner’s call for help – SOS
- 12 Down: Shade of color – HUE
- 13 Down: Sanctify – BLESS
- 20 Down: Corsage flower – ORCHID
- 21 Down: Golfer’s goal – PAR
- 25 Down: English nobleman – EARL
- 26 Down: Sneaky scheme – RUSE
- 29 Down: Competed in a marathon – RAN
- 30 Down: Mural or sculpture – ART
- 31 Down: Childish giggle – TEHEE
- 32 Down: __ one’s time (wait) – BIDE
- 33 Down: Gumbo veggie – OKRA
- 34 Down: Quarterback, throwing a ball – PASSER
- 35 Down: Hay package – BALE
- 36 Down: Not in the office – AWAY
- 37 Down: Didn’t arrive on time – CAMELATE
- 38 Down: Historical period – ERA
- 39 Down: Unhappy – SAD
- 43 Down: “It’s c-c-cold!” – BRR
- 44 Down: Leased – RENTED
- 45 Down: Have ambitions – ASPIRE
- 46 Down: Filled the gas tank – FUELED
- 47 Down: Lab experiments – TESTS
- 49 Down: Flip-chart holder – ERE
- 51 Down: Emphatic turndown – NOHOW
- 53 Down: Suffix for major – ETTE
- 54 Down: Ancient Roman garment – TOGA
- 55 Down: Owl’s call – HOOT
- 56 Down: “If all __ fails . . .” – ELSE
- 57 Down: NBC rival – CBS
- 58 Down: Not in the office – OUT
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy had a really smooth, cozy flow that made it feel effortless to move through. The theme was clean and readable right away, giving the grid a strong sense of structure without overcomplicating anything. Cluing stayed friendly and modern, and the fill never hit any awkward speed bumps. It’s the kind of puzzle that feels chill but still satisfying, perfect for a quick confidence-boosting solve.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.