Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 8, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 8, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: USO visitors – Starts with “ G “

USO visitors – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: Solemn promise – Starts with “ O “

Solemn promise – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Drastically reduce, as prices – Starts with “ S “

Drastically reduce, as prices – Starts with “ “ 13 Across: ”Spoiled” tot – Starts with “ B “

”Spoiled” tot – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: ”Not guilty,” for one – Starts with “ P “

”Not guilty,” for one – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Vowel quintet – Starts with “ A “

Vowel quintet – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Letterhead illustration – Starts with “ L “

Letterhead illustration – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Long periods of time – Starts with “ E “

Long periods of time – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Brief in one’s words – Starts with “ T “

Brief in one’s words – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Gain a position by hard work – Starts with “ E “

Gain a position by hard work – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Scornful smile – Starts with “ S “

Scornful smile – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Race car’s circuit – Starts with “ L “

Race car’s circuit – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: For each – Starts with “ P “

For each – Starts with “ “ 27 Across: U-turn from NNW – Starts with “ S “

U-turn from NNW – Starts with “ “ 28 Across: Moon cavity – Starts with “ C “

Moon cavity – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: Boyfriend – Starts with “ B “

Boyfriend – Starts with “ “ 33 Across: Chicago airport – Starts with “ O “

Chicago airport – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: Ships’ docking spots – Starts with “ P “

Ships’ docking spots – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: At a job again – Starts with “ B “

At a job again – Starts with “ “ 40 Across: Trophy or medal – Starts with “ A “

Trophy or medal – Starts with “ “ 41 Across: Wipe away, as chalk – Starts with “ E “

Wipe away, as chalk – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: The Dalai __ – Starts with “ L “

The Dalai __ – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Bakery loaves – Starts with “ B “

Bakery loaves – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: To the rear, on a boat – Starts with “ A “

To the rear, on a boat – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: Potato bud – Starts with “ E “

Potato bud – Starts with “ “ 49 Across: Before, poetically – Starts with “ E “

Before, poetically – Starts with “ “ 50 Across: Come next – Starts with “ E “

Come next – Starts with “ “ 52 Across: Get properly trained – Starts with “ L “

Get properly trained – Starts with “ “ 57 Across: Layers of paint – Starts with “ C “

Layers of paint – Starts with “ “ 59 Across: Wrench or hammer – Starts with “ T “

Wrench or hammer – Starts with “ “ 60 Across: Sword handle – Starts with “ H “

Sword handle – Starts with “ “ 61 Across: Mesa relative – Starts with “ B “

Mesa relative – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: Self-images – Starts with “ E “

Self-images – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Metals in rocks – Starts with “ O “

Metals in rocks – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Metal in girders – Starts with “ S “

Metal in girders – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: See socially – Starts with “ D “

See socially – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Get married – Starts with “W“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Reactions to bad jokes – Starts with “ G “

Reactions to bad jokes – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: ”Okay with me!” – Starts with “ I “

”Okay with me!” – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Pebble or boulder – Starts with “ S “

Pebble or boulder – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Unlock – Starts with “ O “

Unlock – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Moisturizer ingredient – Starts with “ A “

Moisturizer ingredient – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Change for a $20 bill – Starts with “ T “

Change for a $20 bill – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Big bother – Starts with “ H “

Big bother – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Stopped slouching – Starts with “ S “

Stopped slouching – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Impolite look – Starts with “ L “

Impolite look – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Jet’s velocity – Starts with “ A “

Jet’s velocity – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Mariner’s call for help – Starts with “ S “

Mariner’s call for help – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Shade of color – Starts with “ H “

Shade of color – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Sanctify – Starts with “ B “

Sanctify – Starts with “ “ 20 Down: Corsage flower – Starts with “ O “

Corsage flower – Starts with “ “ 21 Down: Golfer’s goal – Starts with “ P “

Golfer’s goal – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: English nobleman – Starts with “ E “

English nobleman – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: Sneaky scheme – Starts with “ R “

Sneaky scheme – Starts with “ “ 29 Down: Competed in a marathon – Starts with “ R “

Competed in a marathon – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Mural or sculpture – Starts with “ A “

Mural or sculpture – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: Childish giggle – Starts with “ T “

Childish giggle – Starts with “ “ 32 Down: __ one’s time (wait) – Starts with “ B “

__ one’s time (wait) – Starts with “ “ 33 Down: Gumbo veggie – Starts with “ O “

Gumbo veggie – Starts with “ “ 34 Down: Quarterback, throwing a ball – Starts with “ P “

Quarterback, throwing a ball – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: Hay package – Starts with “ B “

Hay package – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: Not in the office – Starts with “ A “

Not in the office – Starts with “ “ 37 Down: Didn’t arrive on time – Starts with “ C “

Didn’t arrive on time – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: Historical period – Starts with “ E “

Historical period – Starts with “ “ 39 Down: Unhappy – Starts with “ S “

Unhappy – Starts with “ “ 43 Down: ”It’s c-c-cold!” – Starts with “ B “

”It’s c-c-cold!” – Starts with “ “ 44 Down: Leased – Starts with “ R “

Leased – Starts with “ “ 45 Down: Have ambitions – Starts with “ A “

Have ambitions – Starts with “ “ 46 Down: Filled the gas tank – Starts with “ F “

Filled the gas tank – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: Lab experiments – Starts with “ T “

Lab experiments – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: Flip-chart holder – Starts with “ E “

Flip-chart holder – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: Emphatic turndown – Starts with “ N “

Emphatic turndown – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Suffix for major – Starts with “ E “

Suffix for major – Starts with “ “ 54 Down: Ancient Roman garment – Starts with “ T “

Ancient Roman garment – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: Owl’s call – Starts with “ H “

Owl’s call – Starts with “ “ 56 Down: ”If all __ fails . . .” – Starts with “ E “

”If all __ fails . . .” – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: NBC rival – Starts with “ C “

NBC rival – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: Not in the office – Starts with “O“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: USO visitors – GIS

USO visitors – 4 Across: Solemn promise – OATH

Solemn promise – 8 Across: Drastically reduce, as prices – SLASH

Drastically reduce, as prices – 13 Across: “Spoiled” tot – BRAT

“Spoiled” tot – 14 Across: “Not guilty,” for one – PLEA

“Not guilty,” for one – 15 Across: Vowel quintet – AEIOU

Vowel quintet – 16 Across: Letterhead illustration – LOGO

Letterhead illustration – 17 Across: Long periods of time – EONS

Long periods of time – 18 Across: Brief in one’s words – TERSE

Brief in one’s words – 19 Across: Gain a position by hard work – EARNONESPURS

Gain a position by hard work – 22 Across: Scornful smile – SNEER

Scornful smile – 23 Across: Race car’s circuit – LAP

Race car’s circuit – 24 Across: For each – PER

For each – 27 Across: U-turn from NNW – SSE

U-turn from NNW – 28 Across: Moon cavity – CRATER

Moon cavity – 32 Across: Boyfriend – BEAU

Boyfriend – 33 Across: Chicago airport – OHARE

Chicago airport – 34 Across: Ships’ docking spots – PIERS

Ships’ docking spots – 35 Across: At a job again – BACKINTHESADDLE

At a job again – 40 Across: Trophy or medal – AWARD

Trophy or medal – 41 Across: Wipe away, as chalk – ERASE

Wipe away, as chalk – 42 Across: The Dalai __ – LAMA

The Dalai __ – 43 Across: Bakery loaves – BREADS

Bakery loaves – 45 Across: To the rear, on a boat – AFT

To the rear, on a boat – 48 Across: Potato bud – EYE

Potato bud – 49 Across: Before, poetically – ERE

Before, poetically – 50 Across: Come next – ENSUE

Come next – 52 Across: Get properly trained – LEARNTHEROPES

Get properly trained – 57 Across: Layers of paint – COATS

Layers of paint – 59 Across: Wrench or hammer – TOOL

Wrench or hammer – 60 Across: Sword handle – HILT

Sword handle – 61 Across: Mesa relative – BUTTE

Mesa relative – 62 Across: Self-images – EGOS

Self-images – 63 Across: Metals in rocks – ORES

Metals in rocks – 64 Across: Metal in girders – STEEL

Metal in girders – 65 Across: See socially – DATE

See socially – 66 Across: Get married – WED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Reactions to bad jokes – GROANS

Reactions to bad jokes – 2 Down: “Okay with me!” – INAGREE

“Okay with me!” – 3 Down: Pebble or boulder – STONE

Pebble or boulder – 4 Down: Unlock – OPEN

Unlock – 5 Down: Moisturizer ingredient – ALONE

Moisturizer ingredient – 6 Down: Change for a $20 bill – TENS

Change for a $20 bill – 7 Down: Big bother – HASSLE

Big bother – 8 Down: Stopped slouching – SATUP

Stopped slouching – 9 Down: Impolite look – LEER

Impolite look – 10 Down: Jet’s velocity – AIRSPEED

Jet’s velocity – 11 Down: Mariner’s call for help – SOS

Mariner’s call for help – 12 Down: Shade of color – HUE

Shade of color – 13 Down: Sanctify – BLESS

Sanctify – 20 Down: Corsage flower – ORCHID

Corsage flower – 21 Down: Golfer’s goal – PAR

Golfer’s goal – 25 Down: English nobleman – EARL

English nobleman – 26 Down: Sneaky scheme – RUSE

Sneaky scheme – 29 Down: Competed in a marathon – RAN

Competed in a marathon – 30 Down: Mural or sculpture – ART

Mural or sculpture – 31 Down: Childish giggle – TEHEE

Childish giggle – 32 Down: __ one’s time (wait) – BIDE

__ one’s time (wait) – 33 Down: Gumbo veggie – OKRA

Gumbo veggie – 34 Down: Quarterback, throwing a ball – PASSER

Quarterback, throwing a ball – 35 Down: Hay package – BALE

Hay package – 36 Down: Not in the office – AWAY

Not in the office – 37 Down: Didn’t arrive on time – CAMELATE

Didn’t arrive on time – 38 Down: Historical period – ERA

Historical period – 39 Down: Unhappy – SAD

Unhappy – 43 Down: “It’s c-c-cold!” – BRR

“It’s c-c-cold!” – 44 Down: Leased – RENTED

Leased – 45 Down: Have ambitions – ASPIRE

Have ambitions – 46 Down: Filled the gas tank – FUELED

Filled the gas tank – 47 Down: Lab experiments – TESTS

Lab experiments – 49 Down: Flip-chart holder – ERE

Flip-chart holder – 51 Down: Emphatic turndown – NOHOW

Emphatic turndown – 53 Down: Suffix for major – ETTE

Suffix for major – 54 Down: Ancient Roman garment – TOGA

Ancient Roman garment – 55 Down: Owl’s call – HOOT

Owl’s call – 56 Down: “If all __ fails . . .” – ELSE

“If all __ fails . . .” – 57 Down: NBC rival – CBS

NBC rival – 58 Down: Not in the office – OUT

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy had a really smooth, cozy flow that made it feel effortless to move through. The theme was clean and readable right away, giving the grid a strong sense of structure without overcomplicating anything. Cluing stayed friendly and modern, and the fill never hit any awkward speed bumps. It’s the kind of puzzle that feels chill but still satisfying, perfect for a quick confidence-boosting solve.

