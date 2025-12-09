Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 9, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 9, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 9, 2025

1 Across: Wood strips – SLATS

6 Across: Eve's husband – ADAM

10 Across: Thick carpet – SHAG

14 Across: Erected – PUTUP

15 Across: Scholarly volume – TOME

16 Across: Metric weight, for short – KILO

17 Across: Defendant's story – ALIBI

18 Across: Pirate's tie – LOOT

19 Across: Fascinated by – INTO

20 Across: Large grocery – SUPERMARKET

23 Across: Prosecuting attys. – DAS

24 Across: Small batteries – AAS

25 Across: "Yeah, right!" – OHSURE

27 Across: In a bustling way – BUSILY

31 Across: Deserve – MERIT

33 Across: Strong __ ox – ASAN

36 Across: Droplet – BEAD

40 Across: Hospital professional – NURSE

43 Across: Current must-read – BESTSELLINGBOOK

44 Across: Drained of color – ASHEN

45 Across: Voice below soprano – ALTO

46 Across: Sky-colored – BLUE

48 Across: Carolers' songs – NOELS

50 Across: Some cooked chickens – FRYERS

53 Across: Seller – VENDOR

54 Across: Sheep's cry – BAA

55 Across: Pub pint – ALE

62 Across: Evening viewing – PRIMETIMETV

64 Across: Highlands miss – LASS

65 Across: Field of expertise – AREA

66 Across: "Yes __, Bob!" – SIREE

67 Across: Suffix for kitchen – ETTE

68 Across: Shades of light brown – TANS

69 Across: More chilly – ICIER

70 Across: Dry run – TEST

71 Across: Aide: Abbr. – ASST

71 Across: In want – NEEDY

1 Down: Health clubs – SPAS

2 Down: Doozy – LULU

3 Down: "Take __ from me" – ATIPS

4 Down: Toothpaste holder – TUBE

5 Down: Corkscrew shape – SPIRAL

6 Down: Mythical lifter – ATLAS

7 Down: Entrance – DOOR

8 Down: Run __ (go wild) – AMOK

9 Down: Shooting star – METEOR

10 Down: Hit the slopes – SKI

11 Down: Yoga practitioner in India – HINDU

12 Down: Place to exchange vows – ALTAR

13 Down: "Silly" bird – GOOSE

21 Down: Perhaps – MAYBE

22 Down: Person, place or __ – THING

26 Down: Short and thick, as fingers – STUBBY

27 Down: "Ali __ and the Forty Thieves" – BABA

28 Down: Puts to work – USES

29 Down: Wide belt – SASH

30 Down: Have in mind – INTEND

31 Down: Shopping meccas – MALLS

32 Down: Revise – EDIT

35 Down: Israeli airline – ELAL

37 Down: Part in a play – ROLE

38 Down: Tart-tasting – SOUR

39 Down: Scrapes by, with "out" – EKES

41 Down: Nose around – SNOOP

42 Down: Like some diet foods – NOFAT

45 Down: Misprints – ERRATA

49 Down: Dried fruit in trail mix – RAISIN

50 Down: Person paid to park cars – VALET

51 Down: Make very happy – ELATE

52 Down: Wasps' homes – NESTS

53 Down: Cruel person – BEAST

56 Down: Some savings plans, briefly – IRAS

57 Down: Clothing-store section with ties – MENS

58 Down: Cats' quarry – MICE

59 Down: A Great Lake – ERIE

60 Down: Started a golf round, with "up" – TEED

61 Down: Extremely – VERY

63 Down: Complete collection – SET

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword delivers exactly what the early-week puzzle is meant to: a smooth, steady, confidence-boosting solve that feels friendly from start to finish. The grid leans on clean everyday language, but it’s arranged with enough variety to keep the momentum lively rather than flat. Even with its straightforward clueing, there’s a pleasant sense of cohesion as longer entries anchor the puzzle and the theme ties it all together without overpowering the experience. It’s the kind of crossword that eases you in, keeps you moving, and leaves you with that small, satisfying “all done” moment. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

