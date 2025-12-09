Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 9, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 9, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 9, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Wood strips – SLATS
- 6 Across: Eve’s husband – ADAM
- 10 Across: Thick carpet – SHAG
- 14 Across: Erected – PUTUP
- 15 Across: Scholarly volume – TOME
- 16 Across: Metric weight, for short – KILO
- 17 Across: Defendant’s story – ALIBI
- 18 Across: Pirate’s tie – LOOT
- 19 Across: Fascinated by – INTO
- 20 Across: Large grocery – SUPERMARKET
- 23 Across: Prosecuting attys. – DAS
- 24 Across: Small batteries – AAS
- 25 Across: “Yeah, right!” – OHSURE
- 27 Across: In a bustling way – BUSILY
- 31 Across: Deserve – MERIT
- 33 Across: Strong __ ox – ASAN
- 34 Across: Droplet – BEAD
- 36 Across: Hospital professional – NURSE
- 40 Across: Current must-read – BESTSELLINGBOOK
- 43 Across: Drained of color – ASHEN
- 44 Across: Voice below soprano – ALTO
- 45 Across: Sky-colored – BLUE
- 46 Across: Carolers’ songs – NOELS
- 48 Across: Some cooked chickens – FRYERS
- 50 Across: Seller – VENDOR
- 53 Across: Sheep’s cry – BAA
- 54 Across: Pub pint – ALE
- 55 Across: Evening viewing – PRIMETIMETV
- 62 Across: Highlands miss – LASS
- 64 Across: Field of expertise – AREA
- 65 Across: “Yes __, Bob!” – SIREE
- 66 Across: Suffix for kitchen – ETTE
- 67 Across: Shades of light brown – TANS
- 68 Across: More chilly – ICIER
- 69 Across: Dry run – TEST
- 70 Across: Aide: Abbr. – ASST
- 71 Across: In want – NEEDY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Health clubs – SPAS
- 2 Down: Doozy – LULU
- 3 Down: “Take __ from me” – ATIPS
- 4 Down: Toothpaste holder – TUBE
- 5 Down: Corkscrew shape – SPIRAL
- 6 Down: Mythical lifter – ATLAS
- 7 Down: Entrance – DOOR
- 8 Down: Run __ (go wild) – AMOK
- 9 Down: Shooting star – METEOR
- 10 Down: Hit the slopes – SKI
- 11 Down: Yoga practitioner in India – HINDU
- 12 Down: Place to exchange vows – ALTAR
- 13 Down: “Silly” bird – GOOSE
- 21 Down: Perhaps – MAYBE
- 22 Down: Person, place or __ – THING
- 26 Down: Short and thick, as fingers – STUBBY
- 27 Down: “Ali __ and the Forty Thieves” – BABA
- 28 Down: Puts to work – USES
- 29 Down: Wide belt – SASH
- 30 Down: Have in mind – INTEND
- 31 Down: Shopping meccas – MALLS
- 32 Down: Revise – EDIT
- 35 Down: Israeli airline – ELAL
- 37 Down: Part in a play – ROLE
- 38 Down: Tart-tasting – SOUR
- 39 Down: Scrapes by, with “out” – EKES
- 41 Down: Nose around – SNOOP
- 42 Down: Like some diet foods – NOFAT
- 45 Down: Misprints – ERRATA
- 49 Down: Dried fruit in trail mix – RAISIN
- 50 Down: Person paid to park cars – VALET
- 51 Down: Make very happy – ELATE
- 52 Down: Wasps’ homes – NESTS
- 53 Down: Cruel person – BEAST
- 56 Down: Some savings plans, briefly – IRAS
- 57 Down: Clothing-store section with ties – MENS
- 58 Down: Cats’ quarry – MICE
- 59 Down: A Great Lake – ERIE
- 60 Down: Started a golf round, with “up” – TEED
- 61 Down: Extremely – VERY
- 63 Down: Complete collection – SET
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword delivers exactly what the early-week puzzle is meant to: a smooth, steady, confidence-boosting solve that feels friendly from start to finish. The grid leans on clean everyday language, but it’s arranged with enough variety to keep the momentum lively rather than flat. Even with its straightforward clueing, there’s a pleasant sense of cohesion as longer entries anchor the puzzle and the theme ties it all together without overpowering the experience. It’s the kind of crossword that eases you in, keeps you moving, and leaves you with that small, satisfying “all done” moment. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.