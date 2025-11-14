Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid.Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 14, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Floor-washing implements – Starts with “M“
- 5 Across: Floor-model car – Starts with “D“
- 9 Across: Cruise vessel – Starts with “S“
- 13 Across: Wall-climbing vines – Starts with “I“
- 15 Across: “Once __ a time . . .” – Starts with “U“
- 16 Across: Get weary – Starts with “T“
- 17 Across: Electric car brand – Starts with “T“
- 18 Across: Highest single-digit number – Starts with “N “
- 19 Across: Wicked – Starts with “E“
- 20 Across: Car-directing whistler – Starts with “T“
- 22 Across: Take a break – Starts with “R“
- 23 Across: Garden of Eden lady – Starts with “E“
- 24 Across: Cube of frozen water – Starts with “I“
- 26 Across: People doing evaluating – Starts with “R“
- 30 Across: Opening for a rock climber’s foot – Starts with “T“
- 34 Across: Molecule part – Starts with “A“
- 35 Across: Tomatoey pasta topping – Starts with “S“
- 36 Across: Web address: Abbr. – Starts with “U“
- 38 Across: Gridiron penalty-calling whistler – Starts with “F“
- 42 Across: Explosive initials – Starts with “T“
- 43 Across: Woodwind instruments – Starts with “O“
- 44 Across: Pekoe and Earl Grey – Starts with “T“
- 45 Across: Accompanies, as to a prom – Starts with “E“
- 47 Across: Deep gorges – Starts with “C“
- 49 Across: “Single” prefix for cycle – Starts with “U“
- 50 Across: Chimp or gorilla – Starts with “A“
- 51 Across: Bosc or Bartlett – Starts with ” P“
- 54 Across: Canine-teaching whistler – Starts with “D“
- 61 Across: Massages – Starts with “R“
- 62 Across: Sandpaper coating – Starts with “G“
- 63 Across: Highest grade of steak – Starts with “P“
- 64 Across: A Great Lake – Starts with “E“
- 65 Across: “__, meeny, miney, mo” – Starts with “E“
- 66 Across: __ as a rock (reliable) – Starts with “S“
- 67 Across: Soup cook’s vessels – Starts with “P“
- 68 Across: Betsy of flag-sewing fame – Starts with “R“
- 69 Across: Tennis barriers – Starts with “N“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Catcher’s glove – Starts with “M“
- 2 Down: Above – Starts with “O“
- 3 Down: Leaning Tower city – Starts with “P“
- 4 Down: __-control (willpower) – Starts with “S“
- 5 Down: Poor student wearing a conical cap – Starts with “D“
- 6 Down: Grandiose movie – Starts with “E”
- 7 Down: “Single” prefix for rail – Starts with “M“
- 8 Down: Woman’s modest swimsuit – Starts with “O“
- 9 Down: Two-speaker sound system – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down: Honeybee’s home – Starts with “H“
- 11 Down: Part of the eye – Starts with “I“
- 12 Down: Bombard, as with hailstones – Starts with “P“
- 14 Down: Less risky – Starts with “S“
- 21 Down: Tubes dripping medicine: Abbr. – Starts with “I “
- 25 Down: Gourmet cook – Starts with “C“
- 26 Down: Inflatable river boat – Starts with “R“
- 27 Down: Make amends – Starts with “A“
- 28 Down: Car horn sounds – Starts with “T“
- 29 Down: Ambulance driver: Abbr. – Starts with “E“
- 30 Down: Stories that may be “tall” – Starts with “T“
- 31 Down: For both of us – Starts with “O“
- 32 Down: Entices – Starts with “L“
- 33 Down: Vision seen while sleeping – Starts with “D“
- 35 Down: Narrow opening for coins – Starts with “S“
- 37 Down: Not as much – Starts with “L“
- 39 Down: Unexpected benefit – Starts with “B“
- 40 Down: Person shortening a book – Starts with “A“
- 41 Down: Incoming flight guess: Abbr. – Starts with “E“
- 46 Down: Witch’s hexes – Starts with “C“
- 47 Down: Lifeguard’s lifesaving expertise: Abbr. – Starts with “C“
- 48 Down: Unruly piles – Starts with “H“
- 50 Down: Lawyers: Abbr. – Starts with “A“
- 51 Down: Get ready, for short – Starts with “P”
- 52 Down: French coin – Starts with “E“
- 53 Down: Just slightly – Starts with “A“
- 55 Down: Black-and-white sandwich cookie – Starts with “O“
- 56 Down: Martini liquors – Starts with “G“
- 57 Down: Shirt-smoothing appliance – Starts with “I“
- 58 Down: Long river through Egypt – Starts with “N“
- 59 Down: Give off, as heat – Starts with “E“
- 60 Down: Scarlet and maroon – Starts with “R“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Floor-washing implements — MOPS
- 5 Across: Floor-model car — DEMO
- 9 Across: Cruise vessel — SHIP
- 13 Across: Wall-climbing vines — IVIES
- 15 Across: “Once __ a time . . .” — UPON
- 16 Across: Get weary — TIRE
- 17 Across: Electric car brand — TESLA
- 18 Across: Highest single-digit number — NINE
- 19 Across: Wicked — EVIL
- 20 Across: Car-directing whistler — TRAFFICCOP
- 22 Across: Take a break — REST
- 23 Across: Garden of Eden lady — EVE
- 24 Across: Cube of frozen water — ICE
- 26 Across: People doing evaluating — RATERS
- 30 Across: Opening for a rock climber’s foot — TOEHOLD
- 34 Across: Molecule part — ATOM
- 35 Across: Tomatoey pasta topping — SAUCE
- 36 Across: Web address: Abbr. — URL
- 38 Across: Gridiron penalty-calling whistler — FOOTBALLREFEREE
- 42 Across: Explosive initials — TNT
- 43 Across: Woodwind instruments — OBOES
- 44 Across: Pekoe and Earl Grey — TEAS
- 45 Across: Accompanies, as to a prom — ESCORTS
- 47 Across: Deep gorges — CHASMS
- 49 Across: “Single” prefix for cycle — UNI
- 50 Across: Chimp or gorilla — APE
- 51 Across: Bosc or Bartlett — PEAK
- 54 Across: Canine-teaching whistler — DOGTRAINER
- 61 Across: Massages — RUBS
- 62 Across: Sandpaper coating — GRIT
- 63 Across: Highest grade of steak — PRIME
- 64 Across: A Great Lake — ERIE
- 65 Across: “__, meeny, miney, mo” — EENY
- 66 Across: __ as a rock (reliable) — SOLID
- 67 Across: Soup cook’s vessels — POTS
- 68 Across: Betsy of flag-sewing fame — ROSS
- 69 Across: Tennis barriers — NETS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Catcher’s glove – MITT
- 2 Down: Above – OVER
- 3 Down: Leaning Tower city – PISA
- 4 Down: __-control (willpower) – SELF
- 5 Down: Poor student wearing a conical cap – DUNCE
- 6 Down: Grandiose movie – EPIC
- 7 Down: “Single” prefix for rail – MONO
- 8 Down: Woman’s modest swimsuit – ONEPIECE
- 9 Down: Two-speaker sound system – STEREO
- 10 Down: Honeybee’s home – HIVE
- 11 Down: Part of the eye – IRIS
- 12 Down: Bombard, as with hailstones – PELT
- 14 Down: Less risky – SAFER
- 21 Down: Tubes dripping medicine: Abbr. – IVS
- 25 Down: Gourmet cook – CHEF
- 26 Down: Inflatable river boat – RAFT
- 27 Down: Make amends – ATONE
- 28 Down: Car horn sounds – TOOTS
- 29 Down: Ambulance driver: Abbr. – EMT
- 30 Down: Stories that may be “tall” – TALES
- 31 Down: For both of us – OURS
- 32 Down: Entices – LURES
- 33 Down: Vision seen while sleeping – DREAM
- 35 Down: Narrow opening for coins – SLOT
- 37 Down: Not as much – LESS
- 39 Down: Unexpected benefit – BOON
- 40 Down: Person shortening a book – ABRIDGRER
- 41 Down: Incoming flight guess: Abbr. – ETA
- 46 Down: Witch’s hexes – COURSES
- 47 Down: Lifeguard’s lifesaving expertise: Abbr. – CPR
- 48 Down: Unruly piles – HEAPS
- 50 Down: Lawyers: Abbr. – ATTYS
- 51 Down: Get ready, for short – PREP
- 52 Down: French coin – EURO
- 53 Down: Just slightly –ABIT
- 55 Down: Black-and-white sandwich cookie – OREO
- 56 Down: Martini liquors – GINS
- 57 Down: Shirt-smoothing appliance – IRON
- 58 Down: Long river through Egypt – NILE
- 59 Down: Give off, as heat –EMIT
- 60 Down: Scarlet and maroon – REDS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s Easy Crossword puzzle was a smooth and breezy solve, perfect for a quick break. The clues were clear, direct, and beginner-friendly, making for a satisfying and confidence-boosting experience. It was a well-balanced puzzle that delivered exactly what you’d expect from an ‘easy’ grid, pure and simple fun.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.