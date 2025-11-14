Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid.Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 14, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Floor-washing implements – Starts with “ M “

Floor-washing implements – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Floor-model car – Starts with “ D “

Floor-model car – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Cruise vessel – Starts with “ S “

Cruise vessel – Starts with “ “ 13 Across: Wall-climbing vines – Starts with “ I “

Wall-climbing vines – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: “Once __ a time . . .” – Starts with “ U “

“Once __ a time . . .” – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Get weary – Starts with “ T “

Get weary – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Electric car brand – Starts with “ T “

Electric car brand – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Highest single-digit number – Starts with “N “

Highest single-digit number – Starts with “ 19 Across: Wicked – Starts with “ E “

Wicked – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Car-directing whistler – Starts with “ T “

Car-directing whistler – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Take a break – Starts with “ R “

Take a break – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Garden of Eden lady – Starts with “ E “

Garden of Eden lady – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Cube of frozen water – Starts with “ I “

Cube of frozen water – Starts with “ “ 26 Across: People doing evaluating – Starts with “ R “

People doing evaluating – Starts with “ “ 30 Across: Opening for a rock climber’s foot – Starts with “ T “

Opening for a rock climber’s foot – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: Molecule part – Starts with “ A “

Molecule part – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: Tomatoey pasta topping – Starts with “ S “

Tomatoey pasta topping – Starts with “ “ 36 Across: Web address: Abbr. – Starts with “ U “

Web address: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 38 Across: Gridiron penalty-calling whistler – Starts with “ F “

Gridiron penalty-calling whistler – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Explosive initials – Starts with “ T “

Explosive initials – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Woodwind instruments – Starts with “ O “

Woodwind instruments – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: Pekoe and Earl Grey – Starts with “ T “

Pekoe and Earl Grey – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: Accompanies, as to a prom – Starts with “ E “

Accompanies, as to a prom – Starts with “ “ 47 Across: Deep gorges – Starts with “ C “

Deep gorges – Starts with “ “ 49 Across: “Single” prefix for cycle – Starts with “ U “

“Single” prefix for cycle – Starts with “ “ 50 Across: Chimp or gorilla – Starts with “ A “

Chimp or gorilla – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Bosc or Bartlett – Starts with ” P “

Bosc or Bartlett – Starts with ” “ 54 Across: Canine-teaching whistler – Starts with “ D “

Canine-teaching whistler – Starts with “ “ 61 Across: Massages – Starts with “ R “

Massages – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: Sandpaper coating – Starts with “ G “

Sandpaper coating – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Highest grade of steak – Starts with “ P “

Highest grade of steak – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: A Great Lake – Starts with “ E “

A Great Lake – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: “__, meeny, miney, mo” – Starts with “ E “

“__, meeny, miney, mo” – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: __ as a rock (reliable) – Starts with “ S “

__ as a rock (reliable) – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Soup cook’s vessels – Starts with “ P “

Soup cook’s vessels – Starts with “ “ 68 Across: Betsy of flag-sewing fame – Starts with “ R “

Betsy of flag-sewing fame – Starts with “ “ 69 Across: Tennis barriers – Starts with “N“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Catcher’s glove – Starts with “ M “

Catcher’s glove – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Above – Starts with “ O “

Above – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Leaning Tower city – Starts with “ P “

Leaning Tower city – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: __-control (willpower) – Starts with “S “

__-control (willpower) – Starts with “ 5 Down: Poor student wearing a conical cap – Starts with “ D “

Poor student wearing a conical cap – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Grandiose movie – Starts with “ E ”

Grandiose movie – Starts with “ ” 7 Down: “Single” prefix for rail – Starts with “ M “

“Single” prefix for rail – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Woman’s modest swimsuit – Starts with “ O “

Woman’s modest swimsuit – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Two-speaker sound system – Starts with “ S “

Two-speaker sound system – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Honeybee’s home – Starts with “ H “

Honeybee’s home – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Part of the eye – Starts with “ I “

Part of the eye – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Bombard, as with hailstones – Starts with “ P “

Bombard, as with hailstones – Starts with “ “ 14 Down: Less risky – Starts with “ S “

Less risky – Starts with “ “ 21 Down: Tubes dripping medicine: Abbr. – Starts with “ I “

Tubes dripping medicine: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: Gourmet cook – Starts with “ C “

Gourmet cook – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: Inflatable river boat – Starts with “ R “

Inflatable river boat – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Make amends – Starts with “ A “

Make amends – Starts with “ “ 28 Down: Car horn sounds – Starts with “ T “

Car horn sounds – Starts with “ “ 29 Down: Ambulance driver: Abbr. – Starts with “ E “

Ambulance driver: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Stories that may be “tall” – Starts with “ T “

Stories that may be “tall” – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: For both of us – Starts with “ O “

For both of us – Starts with “ “ 32 Down: Entices – Starts with “ L “

Entices – Starts with “ “ 33 Down: Vision seen while sleeping – Starts with “ D “

Vision seen while sleeping – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: Narrow opening for coins – Starts with “ S “

Narrow opening for coins – Starts with “ “ 37 Down: Not as much – Starts with “ L “

Not as much – Starts with “ “ 39 Down: Unexpected benefit – Starts with “ B “

Unexpected benefit – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: Person shortening a book – Starts with “ A “

Person shortening a book – Starts with “ “ 41 Down: Incoming flight guess: Abbr. – Starts with “ E “

Incoming flight guess: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 46 Down: Witch’s hexes – Starts with “ C “

Witch’s hexes – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: Lifeguard’s lifesaving expertise: Abbr. – Starts with “ C “

Lifeguard’s lifesaving expertise: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 48 Down: Unruly piles – Starts with “ H “

Unruly piles – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: Lawyers: Abbr. – Starts with “ A “

Lawyers: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: Get ready, for short – Starts with “ P”

Get ready, for short – Starts with “ 52 Down: French coin – Starts with “ E “

French coin – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Just slightly – Starts with “ A “

Just slightly – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: Black-and-white sandwich cookie – Starts with “ O “

Black-and-white sandwich cookie – Starts with “ “ 56 Down: Martini liquors – Starts with “ G “

Martini liquors – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: Shirt-smoothing appliance – Starts with “ I “

Shirt-smoothing appliance – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: Long river through Egypt – Starts with “ N “

Long river through Egypt – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Give off, as heat – Starts with “ E “

Give off, as heat – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: Scarlet and maroon – Starts with “R“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Floor-washing implements — MOPS

Floor-washing implements — 5 Across: Floor-model car — DEMO

Floor-model car — 9 Across: Cruise vessel — SHIP

Cruise vessel — 13 Across: Wall-climbing vines — IVIES

Wall-climbing vines — 15 Across: “Once __ a time . . .” — UPON

“Once __ a time . . .” — 16 Across: Get weary — TIRE

Get weary — 17 Across: Electric car brand — TESLA

Electric car brand — 18 Across: Highest single-digit number — NINE

Highest single-digit number — 19 Across: Wicked — EVIL

Wicked — 20 Across: Car-directing whistler — TRAFFICCOP

Car-directing whistler — 22 Across: Take a break — REST

Take a break — 23 Across: Garden of Eden lady — EVE

Garden of Eden lady — 24 Across: Cube of frozen water — ICE

Cube of frozen water — 26 Across: People doing evaluating — RATERS

People doing evaluating — 30 Across: Opening for a rock climber’s foot — TOEHOLD

Opening for a rock climber’s foot — 34 Across: Molecule part — ATOM

Molecule part — 35 Across: Tomatoey pasta topping — SAUCE

Tomatoey pasta topping — 36 Across: Web address: Abbr. — URL

Web address: Abbr. — 38 Across: Gridiron penalty-calling whistler — FOOTBALLREFEREE

Gridiron penalty-calling whistler — 42 Across: Explosive initials — TNT

Explosive initials — 43 Across: Woodwind instruments — OBOES

Woodwind instruments — 44 Across: Pekoe and Earl Grey — TEAS

Pekoe and Earl Grey — 45 Across: Accompanies, as to a prom — ESCORTS

Accompanies, as to a prom — 47 Across: Deep gorges — CHASMS

Deep gorges — 49 Across: “Single” prefix for cycle — UNI

“Single” prefix for cycle — 50 Across: Chimp or gorilla — APE

Chimp or gorilla — 51 Across: Bosc or Bartlett — PEAK

Bosc or Bartlett — 54 Across: Canine-teaching whistler — DOGTRAINER

Canine-teaching whistler — 61 Across: Massages — RUBS

Massages — 62 Across: Sandpaper coating — GRIT

Sandpaper coating — 63 Across: Highest grade of steak — PRIME

Highest grade of steak — 64 Across: A Great Lake — ERIE

A Great Lake — 65 Across: “__, meeny, miney, mo” — EENY

“__, meeny, miney, mo” — 66 Across: __ as a rock (reliable) — SOLID

__ as a rock (reliable) — 67 Across: Soup cook’s vessels — POTS

Soup cook’s vessels — 68 Across: Betsy of flag-sewing fame — ROSS

Betsy of flag-sewing fame — 69 Across: Tennis barriers — NETS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Catcher’s glove – MITT

Catcher’s glove – 2 Down: Above – OVER

Above – 3 Down: Leaning Tower city – PISA

Leaning Tower city – 4 Down: __-control (willpower) – SELF

__-control (willpower) – 5 Down: Poor student wearing a conical cap – DUNCE

Poor student wearing a conical cap – 6 Down: Grandiose movie – EPIC

Grandiose movie – 7 Down: “Single” prefix for rail – MONO

“Single” prefix for rail – 8 Down: Woman’s modest swimsuit – ONEPIECE

Woman’s modest swimsuit – 9 Down: Two-speaker sound system – STEREO

Two-speaker sound system – 10 Down: Honeybee’s home – HIVE

Honeybee’s home – 11 Down: Part of the eye – IRIS

Part of the eye – 12 Down: Bombard, as with hailstones – PELT

Bombard, as with hailstones – 14 Down: Less risky – SAFER

Less risky – 21 Down: Tubes dripping medicine: Abbr. – IVS

Tubes dripping medicine: Abbr. – 25 Down: Gourmet cook – CHEF

Gourmet cook – 26 Down: Inflatable river boat – RAFT

Inflatable river boat – 27 Down: Make amends – ATONE

Make amends – 28 Down: Car horn sounds – TOOTS

Car horn sounds – 29 Down: Ambulance driver: Abbr. – EMT

Ambulance driver: Abbr. – 30 Down: Stories that may be “tall” – TALES

Stories that may be “tall” – 31 Down: For both of us – OURS

For both of us – 32 Down: Entices – LURES

Entices – 33 Down: Vision seen while sleeping – DREAM

Vision seen while sleeping – 35 Down: Narrow opening for coins – SLOT

Narrow opening for coins – 37 Down: Not as much – LESS

Not as much – 39 Down: Unexpected benefit – BOON

Unexpected benefit – 40 Down: Person shortening a book – ABRIDGRER

Person shortening a book – 41 Down: Incoming flight guess: Abbr. – ETA

Incoming flight guess: Abbr. – 46 Down: Witch’s hexes – COURSES

Witch’s hexes – 47 Down: Lifeguard’s lifesaving expertise: Abbr. – CPR

Lifeguard’s lifesaving expertise: Abbr. – 48 Down: Unruly piles – HEAPS

Unruly piles – 50 Down: Lawyers: Abbr. – ATTYS

Lawyers: Abbr. – 51 Down: Get ready, for short – PREP

Get ready, for short – 52 Down: French coin – EURO

French coin – 53 Down: Just slightly – ABIT

Just slightly – 55 Down: Black-and-white sandwich cookie – OREO

Black-and-white sandwich cookie – 56 Down: Martini liquors – GINS

Martini liquors – 57 Down: Shirt-smoothing appliance – IRON

Shirt-smoothing appliance – 58 Down: Long river through Egypt – NILE

Long river through Egypt – 59 Down: Give off, as heat – EMIT

Give off, as heat – 60 Down: Scarlet and maroon – REDS

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s Easy Crossword puzzle was a smooth and breezy solve, perfect for a quick break. The clues were clear, direct, and beginner-friendly, making for a satisfying and confidence-boosting experience. It was a well-balanced puzzle that delivered exactly what you’d expect from an ‘easy’ grid, pure and simple fun.

