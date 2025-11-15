Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 15, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid.Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 15, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 15, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Close (a door) with a bang – Starts with “S“
- 5 Across: Pack away, as cargo – Starts with “S“
- 9 Across: Side of a doorway – Starts with “J“
- 13 Across: Social composure – Starts with “P“
- 14 Across: Butterfly-to-be, while in a cocoon – Starts with “P “
- 15 Across: And others: Abbr. – Starts with “E“
- 16 Across: Small and mischievous – Starts with “E“
- 17 Across: Brother of Cain – Starts with “A“
- 18 Across: “Product” suffix for silver or soft – Starts with “W“
- 19 Across: Holder for spuds – Starts with “P“
- 21 Across: Yale students, informally – Starts with “E“
- 22 Across: Sleeve filler – Starts with “A“
- 23 Across: Women admired at a ball – Starts with “B“
- 25 Across: Be a snitch – Starts with “T“
- 29 Across: Ad placed on a windshield – Starts with “F“
- 31 Across: Fraction of a day – Starts with “H“
- 32 Across: Woodwind instrument – Starts with “O“
- 34 Across: Stretchy sportswear fabric – Starts with “L“
- 38 Across: __ uncertain terms – Starts with “I“
- 39 Across: Be at an incline – Starts with “S“
- 41 Across: Wild pig – Starts with “B“
- 42 Across: Oozes – Starts with “S“
- 44 Across: Something __ entirely – Starts with “E“
- 45 Across: Leave out – Starts with “O“
- 46 Across: Abides by – Starts with “H“
- 48 Across: Dots in a digital image – Starts with “P“
- 50 Across: Started to unravel – Starts with “F“
- 53 Across: Japanese money – Starts with “Y“
- 54 Across: Campus military program: Abbr. – Starts with ” R
- 55 Across: Holder for a traveler’s coat or suit – Starts with “G“
- 62 Across: Flash of inspiration – Starts with “I“
- 63 Across: Norse explorer __ the Red – Starts with “E“
- 64 Across: Got out of bed – Starts with “A“
- 65 Across: Hawaiian floral necklaces – Starts with “L“
- 66 Across: Country singer McEntire – Starts with “R“
- 67 Across: Prime-time TV hr. – Starts with “T“
- 68 Across: The __ Ranger (Tonto’s pal) – Starts with “L“
- 69 Across: Smart-alecky talk – Starts with “S“
- 70 Across: Former couples – Starts with “E“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Song for one singer – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: Elevate – Starts with “L“
- 3 Down: Largest continent – Starts with “A“
- 4 Down: Of the mind – Starts with “M“
- 5 Down: Muscle twinge – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: Large brass instrument – Starts with “T“
- 7 Down: Oil cartel – Starts with “O“
- 8 Down: Stroll past – Starts with “W“
- 9 Down: Holder for rings and bracelets – Starts with “J“
- 10 Down: In any way – Starts with “A“
- 11 Down: __ Antoinette (French queen) – Starts with “M“
- 12 Down: Wish well to, as after a sneeze – Starts with “B“
- 13 Down: Lively energy – Starts with “P“
- 20 Down: Three-tier cookies – Starts with “O“
- 24 Down: “Electric” fish – Starts with “E“
- 25 Down: The one right here – Starts with “T“
- 26 Down: First-rate – Starts with “A“
- 27 Down: Carry a __ (sing accurately) – Starts with “T“
- 28 Down: Holder for sports awards – Starts with “T“
- 29 Down: Baby horses – Starts with “F“
- 30 Down: A glass in glasses – Starts with “L“
- 33 Down: Ran in the wash – Starts with “B“
- 35 Down: Attend a party – Starts with “C“
- 36 Down: Banister – Starts with “R“
- 37 Down: __ and crafts – Starts with “A“
- 40 Down: Indian dwelling in westerns – Starts with “T“
- 43 Down: Catch sight of – Starts with “S“
- 47 Down: Lawn-trimming tools – Starts with “E“
- 49 Down: Present from birth, as a talent – Starts with “I“
- 50 Down: Unnecessary extra – Starts with “F“
- 51 Down: Event with calf roping – Starts with “R“
- 52 Down: Had supper at home – Starts with “A“
- 53 Down: Rec centers for guys: Abbr. – Starts with “Y“
- 56 Down: Vicinity – Starts with “A“
- 57 Down: Barbecue “rack” – Starts with “R“
- 58 Down: Fearsome dinosaur, familiarly – Starts with “T“
- 59 Down: Dog biscuit shape – Starts with “B“
- 60 Down: Egyptian snakes – Starts with “A“
- 61 Down: Any precious stone – Starts with “G“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Close (a door) with a bang — SLAM
- 5 Across: Pack away, as cargo — STOW
- 9 Across: Side of a doorway — JAMB
- 13 Across: Social composure — POISE
- 14 Across: Butterfly-to-be, while in a cocoon — PUPA
- 15 Across: And others: Abbr. — ETAL
- 16 Across: Small and mischievous — ELFIN
- 17 Across: Brother of Cain — ABEL
- 18 Across: “Product” suffix for silver or soft — WARE
- 19 Across: Holder for spuds — POTATOSACK
- 21 Across: Yale students, informally — ELIS
- 22 Across: Sleeve filler — ARM
- 23 Across: Women admired at a ball — BELLES
- 25 Across: Be a snitch — TATTLE
- 29 Across: Ad placed on a windshield — FLYER
- 31 Across: Fraction of a day — HOUR
- 32 Across: Woodwind instrument — OBOE
- 34 Across: Stretchy sportswear fabric — LYCRA
- 38 Across: __ uncertain terms — INNO
- 39 Across: Be at an incline — SLANT
- 41 Across: Wild pig — BOAR
- 42 Across: Oozes — SEEPS
- 44 Across: Something __ entirely — ELSE
- 45 Across: Leave out — OMIT
- 46 Across: Abides by — HEEDS
- 48 Across: Dots in a digital image — PIXELS
- 50 Across: Started to unravel — FRAYED
- 53 Across: Japanese money — YEN
- 54 Across: Campus military program: Abbr. — ROTC
- 55 Across: Holder for a traveler’s coat or suit — GARMENTBAG
- 62 Across: Flash of inspiration — IDEA
- 63 Across: Norse explorer __ the Red — ERIC
- 64 Across: Got out of bed — AROSE
- 65 Across: Hawaiian floral necklaces — LEIS
- 66 Across: Country singer McEntire — REBA
- 67 Across: Prime-time TV hr. — TENPM
- 68 Across: The __ Ranger (Tonto’s pal) — LONE
- 69 Across: Smart-alecky talk — SASS
- 70 Across: Former couples — EXES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Song for one singer —SOLO
- 2 Down: Elevate — LIFT
- 3 Down: Largest continent — ASIA
- 4 Down: Of the mind — MENTAL
- 5 Down: Muscle twinge — SPASM
- 6 Down: Large brass instrument — TUBA
- 7 Down: Oil cartel — OPEC
- 8 Down: Stroll past — WALK
- 9 Down: Holder for rings and bracelets — JEWELRYBOX
- 10 Down: In any way — ATALL
- 11 Down: __ Antoinette (French queen) — MARIE
- 12 Down: Wish well to, as after a sneeze — BLESS
- 13 Down: Lively energy — PEP
- 20 Down: Three-tier cookies — OREOS
- 24 Down: “Electric” fish — EEL
- 25 Down: The one right here — THIS
- 26 Down: First-rate — AONE
- 27 Down: Carry a __ (sing accurately) — TOUNE
- 28 Down: Holder for sports awards — TROPHYCASE
- 29 Down: Baby horses — FOALS
- 30 Down: A glass in glasses — LENS
- 33 Down: Ran in the wash — BLED
- 35 Down: Attend a party — COME
- 36 Down: Banister — RAIL
- 37 Down: __ and crafts — ARTS
- 40 Down: Indian dwelling in westerns — TEPEE
- 43 Down: Catch sight of — SEE
- 47 Down: Lawn-trimming tools — EDGERS
- 49 Down: Present from birth, as a talent — INATE
- 50 Down: Unnecessary extra — FRILL
- 51 Down: Event with calf roping — RODEO
- 52 Down: Had supper at home — ATEIN
- 53 Down: Rec centers for guys: Abbr. — YMCAS
- 56 Down: Vicinity — AREA
- 57 Down: Barbecue “rack” — RIBS
- 58 Down: Fearsome dinosaur, familiarly — TREX
- 59 Down: Dog biscuit shape — BONE
- 60 Down: Egyptian snakes — ASPS
- 61 Down: Any precious stone — GEM
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This USA Today Easy crossword had a chill, approachable vibe that still kept things interesting. The grid flowed smoothly with a bunch of clean, everyday language that made it feel super accessible. Clues leaned direct but not dull, and the theme pulled everything together in a way that felt intentional without being heavy handed. Overall it played like a solid warm up puzzle with just enough personality to keep you locked in.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.