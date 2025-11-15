Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 15, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid.Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 15, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 15, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Close (a door) with a bang – Starts with “ S “

Close (a door) with a bang – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Pack away, as cargo – Starts with “ S “

Pack away, as cargo – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Side of a doorway – Starts with “ J “

Side of a doorway – Starts with “ “ 13 Across: Social composure – Starts with “ P “

Social composure – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Butterfly-to-be, while in a cocoon – Starts with “ P “

Butterfly-to-be, while in a cocoon – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: And others: Abbr. – Starts with “ E “

And others: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Small and mischievous – Starts with “ E “

Small and mischievous – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Brother of Cain – Starts with “ A “

Brother of Cain – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: “Product” suffix for silver or soft – Starts with “ W “

“Product” suffix for silver or soft – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Holder for spuds – Starts with “ P “

Holder for spuds – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: Yale students, informally – Starts with “ E “

Yale students, informally – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Sleeve filler – Starts with “ A “

Sleeve filler – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Women admired at a ball – Starts with “ B “

Women admired at a ball – Starts with “ “ 25 Across: Be a snitch – Starts with “ T “

Be a snitch – Starts with “ “ 29 Across: Ad placed on a windshield – Starts with “ F “

Ad placed on a windshield – Starts with “ “ 31 Across: Fraction of a day – Starts with “ H “

Fraction of a day – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: Woodwind instrument – Starts with “ O “

Woodwind instrument – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: Stretchy sportswear fabric – Starts with “ L “

Stretchy sportswear fabric – Starts with “ “ 38 Across: __ uncertain terms – Starts with “ I “

__ uncertain terms – Starts with “ “ 39 Across: Be at an incline – Starts with “ S “

Be at an incline – Starts with “ “ 41 Across: Wild pig – Starts with “ B “

Wild pig – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Oozes – Starts with “ S “

Oozes – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: Something __ entirely – Starts with “ E “

Something __ entirely – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: Leave out – Starts with “ O “

Leave out – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: Abides by – Starts with “ H “

Abides by – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: Dots in a digital image – Starts with “ P “

Dots in a digital image – Starts with “ “ 50 Across: Started to unravel – Starts with “ F “

Started to unravel – Starts with “ “ 53 Across: Japanese money – Starts with “ Y “

Japanese money – Starts with “ “ 54 Across: Campus military program: Abbr. – Starts with ” R

Campus military program: Abbr. – Starts with ” 55 Across: Holder for a traveler’s coat or suit – Starts with “ G “

Holder for a traveler’s coat or suit – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: Flash of inspiration – Starts with “ I “

Flash of inspiration – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Norse explorer __ the Red – Starts with “ E “

Norse explorer __ the Red – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Got out of bed – Starts with “ A “

Got out of bed – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Hawaiian floral necklaces – Starts with “ L “

Hawaiian floral necklaces – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Country singer McEntire – Starts with “ R “

Country singer McEntire – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Prime-time TV hr. – Starts with “ T “

Prime-time TV hr. – Starts with “ “ 68 Across: The __ Ranger (Tonto’s pal) – Starts with “ L “

The __ Ranger (Tonto’s pal) – Starts with “ “ 69 Across: Smart-alecky talk – Starts with “ S “

Smart-alecky talk – Starts with “ “ 70 Across: Former couples – Starts with “E“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Song for one singer – Starts with “ S “

Song for one singer – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Elevate – Starts with “ L “

Elevate – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Largest continent – Starts with “ A “

Largest continent – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Of the mind – Starts with “ M “

Of the mind – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Muscle twinge – Starts with “ S “

Muscle twinge – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Large brass instrument – Starts with “ T “

Large brass instrument – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Oil cartel – Starts with “ O “

Oil cartel – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Stroll past – Starts with “ W “

Stroll past – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Holder for rings and bracelets – Starts with “ J “

Holder for rings and bracelets – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: In any way – Starts with “ A “

In any way – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: __ Antoinette (French queen) – Starts with “ M “

__ Antoinette (French queen) – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Wish well to, as after a sneeze – Starts with “ B “

Wish well to, as after a sneeze – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Lively energy – Starts with “ P “

Lively energy – Starts with “ “ 20 Down: Three-tier cookies – Starts with “ O “

Three-tier cookies – Starts with “ “ 24 Down: “Electric” fish – Starts with “ E “

“Electric” fish – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: The one right here – Starts with “ T “

The one right here – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: First-rate – Starts with “ A “

First-rate – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Carry a __ (sing accurately) – Starts with “ T “

Carry a __ (sing accurately) – Starts with “ “ 28 Down: Holder for sports awards – Starts with “ T “

Holder for sports awards – Starts with “ “ 29 Down: Baby horses – Starts with “ F “

Baby horses – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: A glass in glasses – Starts with “ L “

A glass in glasses – Starts with “ “ 33 Down: Ran in the wash – Starts with “ B “

Ran in the wash – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: Attend a party – Starts with “ C “

Attend a party – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: Banister – Starts with “ R “

Banister – Starts with “ “ 37 Down: __ and crafts – Starts with “ A “

__ and crafts – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: Indian dwelling in westerns – Starts with “ T “

Indian dwelling in westerns – Starts with “ “ 43 Down: Catch sight of – Starts with “ S “

Catch sight of – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: Lawn-trimming tools – Starts with “ E “

Lawn-trimming tools – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: Present from birth, as a talent – Starts with “ I “

Present from birth, as a talent – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: Unnecessary extra – Starts with “ F “

Unnecessary extra – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: Event with calf roping – Starts with “ R “

Event with calf roping – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: Had supper at home – Starts with “ A “

Had supper at home – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Rec centers for guys: Abbr. – Starts with “ Y “

Rec centers for guys: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 56 Down: Vicinity – Starts with “ A “

Vicinity – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: Barbecue “rack” – Starts with “ R “

Barbecue “rack” – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: Fearsome dinosaur, familiarly – Starts with “ T “

Fearsome dinosaur, familiarly – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Dog biscuit shape – Starts with “ B “

Dog biscuit shape – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: Egyptian snakes – Starts with “ A “

Egyptian snakes – Starts with “ “ 61 Down: Any precious stone – Starts with “G“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025

SLAM

STOW

JAMB

POISE

PUPA

ETAL

ELFIN

ABEL

WARE

POTATOSACK

ELIS

ARM

BELLES

TATTLE

FLYER

HOUR

OBOE

LYCRA

INNO

SLANT

BOAR

SEEPS

ELSE

OMIT

HEEDS

PIXELS

FRAYED

YEN

ROTC

GARMENTBAG

IDEA

ERIC

AROSE

LEIS

REBA

TENPM

LONE

SASS

EXES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Song for one singer — SOLO

LIFT

ASIA

MENTAL

SPASM

TUBA

OPEC

WALK

JEWELRYBOX

ATALL

MARIE

BLESS

PEP

OREOS

EEL

THIS

AONE

TOUNE

TROPHYCASE

FOALS

LENS

BLED

COME

RAIL

ARTS

TEPEE

SEE

EDGERS

INATE

FRILL

RODEO

ATEIN

YMCAS

AREA

RIBS

TREX

BONE

ASPS

GEM

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy crossword had a chill, approachable vibe that still kept things interesting. The grid flowed smoothly with a bunch of clean, everyday language that made it feel super accessible. Clues leaned direct but not dull, and the theme pulled everything together in a way that felt intentional without being heavy handed. Overall it played like a solid warm up puzzle with just enough personality to keep you locked in.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.