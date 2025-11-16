Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 16, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 16, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 16, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 16, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Mama’s husband — PAPA

Mama’s husband — 5 Across: Interest group for seniors — AARP

Interest group for seniors — 9 Across: Lessened, as the tide — EBBED

Lessened, as the tide — 14 Across: Teheran’s country — IRAN

Teheran’s country — 15 Across: Lasting mark — SCAR

Lasting mark — 16 Across: Velvety shoe leather — SUEDE

Velvety shoe leather — 17 Across: Green, nutty ice-cream flavor — PISTACHIO

Green, nutty ice-cream flavor — 19 Across: Deer males — STAGS

Deer males — 20 Across: Superlative suffix — EST

Superlative suffix — 21 Across: Has no obligation to, for short — NEEDNT

Has no obligation to, for short — 23 Across: Difficult journey — TREK

Difficult journey — 24 Across: Minister’s assistant — DEACON

Minister’s assistant — 26 Across: Veep under Clinton — GORE

Veep under Clinton — 28 Across: In first place — ONTOP

In first place — 31 Across: Mystical glows — AURAS

Mystical glows — 34 Across: In addition — ALSO

In addition — 37 Across: “Dear __ or Madam . . .” — SIR

“Dear __ or Madam . . .” — 38 Across: Sheriff’s aide — DEPUTY

Sheriff’s aide — 40 Across: Reaches its highest point — PEAKS

Reaches its highest point — 42 Across: Piece of firewood — LOG

Piece of firewood — 44 Across: Block the path of — DETER

Block the path of — 45 Across: Was jealous of — ENVIED

Was jealous of — 47 Across: Furious — MAD

Furious — 49 Across: Police officers — COPS

Police officers — 50 Across: Brief summons from a boss — SEEME

Brief summons from a boss — 51 Across: Drama with sopranos — OPERA

Drama with sopranos — 53 Across: Face of a watch — DIAL

Face of a watch — 55 Across: “Picket” property barriers — FENCES

“Picket” property barriers — 59 Across: Ring atop an angel — HALO

Ring atop an angel — 62 Across: Pretty good — NOTBAD

Pretty good — 65 Across: Firm knock — RAP

Firm knock — 66 Across: For all to hear — ALOUD

For all to hear — 68 Across: Brown ice-cream flavor — CHOCOLATE

Brown ice-cream flavor — 70 Across: Dance that “takes two” — TANGO

Dance that “takes two” — 71 Across: Leafy salad green — KALE

Leafy salad green — 72 Across: Bread-baking appliance — OVEN

Bread-baking appliance — 73 Across: Two-thirds of a dozen — EIGHT

Two-thirds of a dozen — 74 Across: Takes a chair — SITS

Takes a chair — 75 Across: Campsite shelter — TENT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: __ down (stopped talking) — PIPED

__ down (stopped talking) — 2 Down: Stand up — ARISE

Stand up — 3 Down: Spaghetti or fettuccine — PASTA

Spaghetti or fettuccine — 4 Down: Picnic intruder — ANT

Picnic intruder — 5 Down: Upward climbs — ASCENTS

Upward climbs — 6 Down: Post-workout soreness — ACHE

Post-workout soreness — 7 Down: Sudden police action — RAID

Sudden police action — 8 Down: Point of a fork — PRONG

Point of a fork — 9 Down: Letter before tee — ESS

Letter before tee — 10 Down: Rich ice-cream flavor with Southern nuts — BUTTERPECAN

Rich ice-cream flavor with Southern nuts — 11 Down: “Grizzly” beast — BEAR

“Grizzly” beast — 12 Down: Outer boundary — EDGE

Outer boundary — 13 Down: Cubicle furniture — DESK

Cubicle furniture — 18 Down: Author uncertain: Abbr. — ANON

Author uncertain: Abbr. — 22 Down: Frog cousin — TOAD

Frog cousin — 25 Down: Ice-cream flavor with flour and chips — COOKIEDOUGHT

Ice-cream flavor with flour and chips — 27 Down: Regretted — RUED

Regretted — 29 Down: Liquid to fry in — OIL

Liquid to fry in — 30 Down: Program preview, for short — PROMO

Program preview, for short — 32 Down: Coupe or sedan — AUTO

Coupe or sedan — 33 Down: Rung of a ladder — STEP

Rung of a ladder — 34 Down: Chimpanzee, for one — APE

Chimpanzee, for one — 35 Down: Camera glass — LENS

Camera glass — 36 Down: Rescue — SAVE

Rescue — 39 Down: 12-mo. periods — YRS

12-mo. periods — 41 Down: “Half” prefix for final — SEMI

“Half” prefix for final — 43 Down: Space between teeth — GAP

Space between teeth — 46 Down: College executive — DEAN

College executive — 48 Down: Vandalizes with scratches — DEFACES

Vandalizes with scratches — 52 Down: Make over, as a kitchen — REDO

Make over, as a kitchen — 54 Down: Shuts with a key — LOCKS

Shuts with a key — 56 Down: Have an urge for — CRAVE

Have an urge for — 57 Down: Already dined — EATEN

Already dined — 58 Down: Used up, as cash — SPENT

Used up, as cash — 59 Down: Detest — HATE

Detest — 60 Down: Jai __ (fast-moving sport) — ALAI

Jai __ (fast-moving sport) — 61 Down: “__ time, no see” — LONG

“__ time, no see” — 63 Down: Spicy Southeast Asian cuisine — THAI

Spicy Southeast Asian cuisine — 64 Down: Streak of lightning — BOLT

Streak of lightning — 67 Down: Mark that tops an “i” — DOT

Mark that tops an “i” — 69 Down: Place with parking spots — LOTS

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Easy crossword felt super chill and smooth to run through. The cluing stayed clean and fair, so everything clicked without any wild detours. The fill had a nice mix of everyday vocab and a few fun bits that kept it from feeling too bare-bones. The whole grid just had that comfy, steady flow that makes a quick solve feel satisfying. Overall, a clean and well-put-together puzzle that did exactly what it needed to.

