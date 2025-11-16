Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 16, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 16, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 16, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Mama’s husband – Starts with “P“
- 5 Across: Interest group for seniors – Starts with “A“
- 9 Across: Lessened, as the tide – Starts with “E“
- 14 Across: Teheran’s country – Starts with “I“
- 15 Across: Lasting mark – Starts with “S“
- 16 Across: Velvety shoe leather – Starts with “S“
- 17 Across: Green, nutty ice-cream flavor – Starts with “P“
- 19 Across: Deer males – Starts with “S“
- 20 Across: Superlative suffix – Starts with “E“
- 21 Across: Has no obligation to, for short – Starts with “N“
- 23 Across: Difficult journey – Starts with “T“
- 24 Across: Minister’s assistant – Starts with “D“
- 26 Across: Veep under Clinton – Starts with “G“
- 28 Across: In first place – Starts with “O“
- 31 Across: Mystical glows – Starts with “A“
- 34 Across: In addition – Starts with “A“
- 37 Across: “Dear __ or Madam . . .” – Starts with “S“
- 38 Across: Sheriff’s aide – Starts with “D“
- 40 Across: Reaches its highest point – Starts with “P“
- 42 Across: Piece of firewood – Starts with “L“
- 44 Across: Block the path of – Starts with “D“
- 45 Across: Was jealous of – Starts with “E“
- 47 Across: Furious – Starts with “M“
- 49 Across: Police officers – Starts with “C“
- 50 Across: Brief summons from a boss – Starts with “S“
- 51 Across: Drama with sopranos – Starts with “O“
- 53 Across: Face of a watch – Starts with “D “
- 55 Across: “Picket” property barriers – Starts with “F“
- 59 Across: Ring atop an angel – Starts with “H“
- 62 Across: Pretty good – Starts with “N“
- 65 Across: Firm knock – Starts with “R“
- 66 Across: For all to hear – Starts with “A“
- 68 Across: Brown ice-cream flavor – Starts with “C“
- 70 Across: Dance that “takes two” – Starts with “T“
- 71 Across: Leafy salad green – Starts with “K“
- 72 Across: Bread-baking appliance – Starts with “O“
- 73 Across: Two-thirds of a dozen – Starts with “E“
- 74 Across: Takes a chair – Starts with “S“
- 75 Across: Campsite shelter – Starts with “T“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: __ down (stopped talking) – Starts with “P“
- 2 Down: Stand up – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Spaghetti or fettuccine – Starts with “P“
- 4 Down: Picnic intruder – Starts with “A“
- 5 Down: Upward climbs – Starts with “A“
- 6 Down: Post-workout soreness – Starts with “A“
- 7 Down: Sudden police action – Starts with “R“
- 8 Down: Point of a fork – Starts with “P“
- 9 Down: Letter before tee – Starts with “E“
- 10 Down: Rich ice-cream flavor with Southern nuts – Starts with “B“
- 11 Down: “Grizzly” beast – Starts with “B“
- 12 Down: Outer boundary – Starts with “E“
- 13 Down: Cubicle furniture – Starts with “D“
- 18 Down: Author uncertain: Abbr. – Starts with “A“
- 22 Down: Frog cousin – Starts with “T“
- 25 Down: Ice-cream flavor with flour and chips – Starts with “C“
- 27 Down: Regretted – Starts with “R“
- 29 Down: Liquid to fry in – Starts with “O“
- 30 Down: Program preview, for short – Starts with “P“
- 32 Down: Coupe or sedan – Starts with “A“
- 33 Down: Rung of a ladder – Starts with “S“
- 34 Down: Chimpanzee, for one – Starts with “A“
- 35 Down: Camera glass – Starts with “L“
- 36 Down: Rescue – Starts with “S“
- 39 Down: 12-mo. periods – Starts with “Y“
- 41 Down: “Half” prefix for final – Starts with “S“
- 43 Down: Space between teeth – Starts “G“
- 46 Down: College executive – Starts with “D“
- 48 Down: Vandalizes with scratches – Starts with “D“
- 52 Down: Make over, as a kitchen – Starts with “R“
- 54 Down: Shuts with a key – Starts with “L“
- 56 Down: Have an urge for – Starts with “C“
- 57 Down: Already dined – Starts with “E“
- 58 Down: Used up, as cash – Starts with “S“
- 59 Down: Detest – Starts “H“
- 60 Down: Jai __ (fast-moving sport) – Starts “A“
- 61 Down: “__ time, no see” – Starts with “L“
- 63 Down: Spicy Southeast Asian cuisine – Starts with “T“
- 64 Down: Streak of lightning – Starts with “B“
- 67 Down: Mark that tops an “i” – Starts with “D“
- 69 Down: Place with parking spots – Starts with “L“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 16, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Mama’s husband — PAPA
- 5 Across: Interest group for seniors — AARP
- 9 Across: Lessened, as the tide — EBBED
- 14 Across: Teheran’s country —IRAN
- 15 Across: Lasting mark — SCAR
- 16 Across: Velvety shoe leather — SUEDE
- 17 Across: Green, nutty ice-cream flavor — PISTACHIO
- 19 Across: Deer males — STAGS
- 20 Across: Superlative suffix — EST
- 21 Across: Has no obligation to, for short — NEEDNT
- 23 Across: Difficult journey — TREK
- 24 Across: Minister’s assistant — DEACON
- 26 Across: Veep under Clinton — GORE
- 28 Across: In first place — ONTOP
- 31 Across: Mystical glows — AURAS
- 34 Across: In addition — ALSO
- 37 Across: “Dear __ or Madam . . .” — SIR
- 38 Across: Sheriff’s aide — DEPUTY
- 40 Across: Reaches its highest point — PEAKS
- 42 Across: Piece of firewood — LOG
- 44 Across: Block the path of — DETER
- 45 Across: Was jealous of — ENVIED
- 47 Across: Furious — MAD
- 49 Across: Police officers — COPS
- 50 Across: Brief summons from a boss — SEEME
- 51 Across: Drama with sopranos — OPERA
- 53 Across: Face of a watch — DIAL
- 55 Across: “Picket” property barriers — FENCES
- 59 Across: Ring atop an angel — HALO
- 62 Across: Pretty good — NOTBAD
- 65 Across: Firm knock —RAP
- 66 Across: For all to hear — ALOUD
- 68 Across: Brown ice-cream flavor — CHOCOLATE
- 70 Across: Dance that “takes two” — TANGO
- 71 Across: Leafy salad green — KALE
- 72 Across: Bread-baking appliance — OVEN
- 73 Across: Two-thirds of a dozen — EIGHT
- 74 Across: Takes a chair — SITS
- 75 Across: Campsite shelter — TENT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: __ down (stopped talking) — PIPED
- 2 Down: Stand up — ARISE
- 3 Down: Spaghetti or fettuccine — PASTA
- 4 Down: Picnic intruder — ANT
- 5 Down: Upward climbs — ASCENTS
- 6 Down: Post-workout soreness — ACHE
- 7 Down: Sudden police action — RAID
- 8 Down: Point of a fork — PRONG
- 9 Down: Letter before tee — ESS
- 10 Down: Rich ice-cream flavor with Southern nuts — BUTTERPECAN
- 11 Down: “Grizzly” beast — BEAR
- 12 Down: Outer boundary — EDGE
- 13 Down: Cubicle furniture — DESK
- 18 Down: Author uncertain: Abbr. — ANON
- 22 Down: Frog cousin — TOAD
- 25 Down: Ice-cream flavor with flour and chips — COOKIEDOUGHT
- 27 Down: Regretted — RUED
- 29 Down: Liquid to fry in — OIL
- 30 Down: Program preview, for short — PROMO
- 32 Down: Coupe or sedan — AUTO
- 33 Down: Rung of a ladder — STEP
- 34 Down: Chimpanzee, for one — APE
- 35 Down: Camera glass — LENS
- 36 Down: Rescue — SAVE
- 39 Down: 12-mo. periods — YRS
- 41 Down: “Half” prefix for final — SEMI
- 43 Down: Space between teeth — GAP
- 46 Down: College executive — DEAN
- 48 Down: Vandalizes with scratches — DEFACES
- 52 Down: Make over, as a kitchen — REDO
- 54 Down: Shuts with a key — LOCKS
- 56 Down: Have an urge for —CRAVE
- 57 Down: Already dined — EATEN
- 58 Down: Used up, as cash — SPENT
- 59 Down: Detest — HATE
- 60 Down: Jai __ (fast-moving sport) — ALAI
- 61 Down: “__ time, no see” — LONG
- 63 Down: Spicy Southeast Asian cuisine — THAI
- 64 Down: Streak of lightning — BOLT
- 67 Down: Mark that tops an “i” — DOT
- 69 Down: Place with parking spots — LOTS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Easy crossword felt super chill and smooth to run through. The cluing stayed clean and fair, so everything clicked without any wild detours. The fill had a nice mix of everyday vocab and a few fun bits that kept it from feeling too bare-bones. The whole grid just had that comfy, steady flow that makes a quick solve feel satisfying. Overall, a clean and well-put-together puzzle that did exactly what it needed to.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.