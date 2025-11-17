Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 17, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 17, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Any thing of value – Starts with “A“
- 6 Across: Word on a gift tag – Starts with “F“
- 10 Across: Thin – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: River’s end – Starts with “M“
- 15 Across: VIP’s ride – Starts with “L“
- 16 Across: Adorable – Starts with “C“
- 17 Across: __ Carlo, Monaco – Starts with “M“
- 18 Across: __ of measure (quart or mile) – Starts with “U“
- 19 Across: A single time – Starts with “O“
- 20 Across: “But then again . . .” – Starts with “O“
- 23 Across: Annoy – Starts with “I“
- 24 Across: Make a mistake – Starts with “E“
- 25 Across: Bill for drinks – Starts with “B“
- 29 Across: __ Lee cakes – Starts with “S“
- 31 Across: Relaxing resort – Starts with “S“
- 34 Across: Computer owner – Starts with “U“
- 35 Across: Line on a shopping list – Starts with “I“
- 37 Across: Already spoken for – Starts with “T“
- 39 Across: “Something similar happened to me” – Starts with “I“
- 42 Across: Resulted in – Starts with “L“
- 43 Across: Goals – Starts with “A“
- 44 Across: Spoken aloud – Starts with “O“
- 45 Across: Cavity filler’s deg. – Starts with “D“
- 46 Across: Conceited – Starts with “V“
- 48 Across: Resolve, as a dispute – Starts with “S“
- 50 Across: “That’s right” – Starts with “Y“
- 51 Across: Stop sign color – Starts with “R“
- 52 Across: “Beats me” – Starts with “I“
- 61 Across: Midday – Starts with “N“
- 62 Across: Praise highly – Starts with “L“
- 63 Across: Reply to “Ain’t so!” – Starts with “I“
- 64 Across: Boulder or pebble – Starts with “R“
- 65 Across: Hesitant denial – Starts with “U“
- 66 Across: Turn out to be – Starts with “E“
- 67 Across: Lodge brothers with an antlered logo – Starts with “E“
- 68 Across: “No __, no fuss” – Starts with “M“
- 69 Across: Speaks hoarsely – Starts with “R“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Arsenal array – Starts with “A“
- 2 Down: Before long – Starts with “S“
- 3 Down: Centers of solar systems – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: Suffix for luncheon – Starts with “E“
- 5 Down: American spy org. – Starts with “T“
- 6 Down: Fail an exam – Starts with “F“
- 7 Down: Watermelon covering – Starts with “R“
- 8 Down: Skip over – Starts with “O“
- 9 Down: May honoree – Starts with “M“
- 10 Down: Scrub – Starts with “S”
- 11 Down: Breathing organ – Starts with “L“
- 12 Down: Restless desire – Starts with “I“
- 13 Down: Run into – Starts with “M“
- 21 Down: Moon’s path – Starts with “O“
- 22 Down: Give a speech – Starts with “O“
- 25 Down: Construct – Starts with “B“
- 26 Down: Made an inquiry – Starts with “A“
- 27 Down: Rips apart – Starts with “R”
- 28 Down: Jogging gait – Starts with “T“
- 29 Down: Admit, as a guest – Starts with “S“
- 30 Down: Two-band radio switch – Starts with “A“
- 31 Down: Kilt, essentially – Starts with “S“
- 32 Down: Of punishment – Starts with “P“
- 33 Down: Hidden motive – Starts with “A“
- 36 Down: Person from Bangkok – Starts with “T“
- 38 Down: Oodles – Starts with “A“
- 40 Down: Made on a loom – Starts with “W“
- 41 Down: Twisty turns – Starts with “F“
- 47 Down: Temporary refuge – Starts with “A“
- 49 Down: More nervous – Starts with “E“
- 50 Down: Pulls sharply – Starts with “Y“
- 51 Down: Makeovers – Starts with “R“
- 52 Down: About, in a memo – Starts with “I“
- 53 Down: Jack, hammer, or jackhammer – Starts with “T“
- 54 Down: Shoe/foot go-between – Starts with “S“
- 55 Down: Island near Maui – Starts with “O“
- 56 Down: Sisters in a convent – Starts with “N“
- 57 Down: Annapolis military school: Abbr. – Starts with “U“
- 58 Down: Approximate takeoff hrs. – Starts with “E“
- 59 Down: “Chicken noodle” course – Starts with “S“
- 60 Down: Soaks (up) – Starts with “S“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 17c, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Any thing of value – ASSET
- 6 Across: Word on a gift tag – FROM
- 10 Across: Thin – SLIM
- 14 Across: River’s end – MOUTH
- 15 Across: VIP’s ride – LIMO
- 16 Across: Adorable – CUTE
- 17 Across: __ Carlo, Monaco – MONTE
- 18 Across: __ of measure (quart or mile) – UNIT
- 19 Across: A single time – ONCE
- 20 Across: “But then again . . .” – ONSECONDTHOUGHT
- 23 Across: Annoy – IRK
- 24 Across: Make a mistake – ERR
- 25 Across: Bill for drinks – BARTAB
- 29 Across: __ Lee cakes – SARA
- 31 Across: Relaxing resort – SPA
- 34 Across: Computer owner – USER
- 35 Across: Line on a shopping list – ITEM
- 37 Across: Already spoken for – TAKEN
- 39 Across: “Something similar happened to me” – IKNOWTHEFEELING
- 42 Across: Resulted in – LEDTO
- 43 Across: Goals – AIMS
- 44 Across: Spoken aloud – ORAL
- 45 Across: Cavity filler’s deg. – DDS
- 46 Across: Conceited – VAIN
- 48 Across: Resolve, as a dispute – SETTLE
- 50 Across: “That’s right” – YES
- 51 Across: Stop sign color – RED
- 52 Across: “Beats me” – ITSANYONESGUESS
- 61 Across: Midday – NOON
- 62 Across: Praise highly – LAUD
- 63 Across: Reply to “Ain’t so!” – ISTOO
- 64 Across: Boulder or pebble – ROCK
- 65 Across: Hesitant denial – UHNO
- 66 Across: Turn out to be – ENDUP
- 67 Across: Lodge brothers with an antlered logo – ELKS
- 68 Across: “No __, no fuss” – MUSS
- 69 Across: Speaks hoarsely – RASPS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Arsenal array — AMMO
- 2 Down: Before long — SOON
- 3 Down: Centers of solar systems — SOUNS
- 4 Down: Suffix for luncheon — ETTE
- 5 Down: American spy org. — THECIA
- 6 Down: Fail an exam — FLUNK
- 7 Down: Watermelon covering — RIND
- 8 Down: Skip over — OMIT
- 9 Down: May honoree — MOTHER
- 10 Down: Scrub — SCOUR
- 11 Down: Breathing organ — LUNG
- 12 Down: Restless desire — ITCH
- 13 Down: Run into — MEET
- 21 Down: Moon’s path — ORBIT
- 22 Down: Give a speech — ORATE
- 25 Down: Construct — BUILD
- 26 Down: Made an inquiry — ASKED
- 27 Down: Rips apart — RENDS
- 28 Down: Jogging gait — TROT
- 29 Down: Admit, as a guest — SEEIN
- 30 Down: Two-band radio switch — AMFM
- 31 Down: Kilt, essentially — SKIRT
- 32 Down: Of punishment — PENAL
- 33 Down: Hidden motive — ANGLE
- 36 Down: Person from Bangkok — THAI
- 38 Down: Oodles — ALOT
- 40 Down: Made on a loom — WOVEN
- 41 Down: Twisty turns — ESSES
- 47 Down: Temporary refuge — ASYLUM
- 49 Down: More nervous — EDGIER
- 50 Down: Pulls sharply — YANKS
- 51 Down: Makeovers — REDOS
- 52 Down: About, in a memo — INRE
- 53 Down: Jack, hammer, or jackhammer — TOOL
- 54 Down: Shoe/foot go-between — SOCK
- 55 Down: Island near Maui — OAHU
- 56 Down: Sisters in a convent — NUNS
- 57 Down: Annapolis military school: Abbr. — USNA
- 58 Down: Approximate takeoff hrs. — ETDS
- 59 Down: “Chicken noodle” course — SOUP
- 60 Down: Soaks (up) — SOPS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super clean vibe and flowed really well. The theme sat comfortably in the grid and the long entries felt natural, not forced. Cluing stayed friendly without drifting into bland territory, which kept the solve light but still engaging. The fill was tidy, with just enough personality sprinkled in to keep it from feeling bare. Overall, a smooth, quick solve that hit exactly the level it promised.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.