Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 17, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 17, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Any thing of value – Starts with “ A “

Any thing of value – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Word on a gift tag – Starts with “ F “

Word on a gift tag – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: Thin – Starts with “ S “

Thin – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: River’s end – Starts with “ M “

River’s end – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: VIP’s ride – Starts with “ L “

VIP’s ride – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Adorable – Starts with “ C “

Adorable – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: __ Carlo, Monaco – Starts with “ M “

__ Carlo, Monaco – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: __ of measure (quart or mile) – Starts with “ U “

__ of measure (quart or mile) – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: A single time – Starts with “ O “

A single time – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: “But then again . . .” – Starts with “O “

“But then again . . .” – Starts with “ 23 Across: Annoy – Starts with “ I “

Annoy – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Make a mistake – Starts with “ E “

Make a mistake – Starts with “ “ 25 Across: Bill for drinks – Starts with “ B “

Bill for drinks – Starts with “ “ 29 Across: __ Lee cakes – Starts with “ S “

__ Lee cakes – Starts with “ “ 31 Across: Relaxing resort – Starts with “ S “

Relaxing resort – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: Computer owner – Starts with “ U “

Computer owner – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: Line on a shopping list – Starts with “ I “

Line on a shopping list – Starts with “ “ 37 Across: Already spoken for – Starts with “ T “

Already spoken for – Starts with “ “ 39 Across: “Something similar happened to me” – Starts with “ I “

“Something similar happened to me” – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Resulted in – Starts with “ L “

Resulted in – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Goals – Starts with “ A “

Goals – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: Spoken aloud – Starts with “ O “

Spoken aloud – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: Cavity filler’s deg. – Starts with “ D “

Cavity filler’s deg. – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: Conceited – Starts with “ V “

Conceited – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: Resolve, as a dispute – Starts with “ S “

Resolve, as a dispute – Starts with “ “ 50 Across: “That’s right” – Starts with “ Y “

“That’s right” – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Stop sign color – Starts with “ R “

Stop sign color – Starts with “ “ 52 Across: “Beats me” – Starts with “ I “

“Beats me” – Starts with “ “ 61 Across: Midday – Starts with “ N “

Midday – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: Praise highly – Starts with “ L “

Praise highly – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Reply to “Ain’t so!” – Starts with “ I “

Reply to “Ain’t so!” – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Boulder or pebble – Starts with “ R “

Boulder or pebble – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Hesitant denial – Starts with “ U “

Hesitant denial – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Turn out to be – Starts with “ E “

Turn out to be – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Lodge brothers with an antlered logo – Starts with “ E “

Lodge brothers with an antlered logo – Starts with “ “ 68 Across: “No __, no fuss” – Starts with “ M “

“No __, no fuss” – Starts with “ “ 69 Across: Speaks hoarsely – Starts with “R“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Arsenal array – Starts with “ A “

Arsenal array – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Before long – Starts with “ S “

Before long – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Centers of solar systems – Starts with “ S “

Centers of solar systems – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Suffix for luncheon – Starts with “ E “

Suffix for luncheon – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: American spy org. – Starts with “ T “

American spy org. – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Fail an exam – Starts with “ F “

Fail an exam – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Watermelon covering – Starts with “ R “

Watermelon covering – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Skip over – Starts with “ O “

Skip over – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: May honoree – Starts with “ M “

May honoree – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Scrub – Starts with “ S”

Scrub – Starts with “ 11 Down: Breathing organ – Starts with “ L “

Breathing organ – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Restless desire – Starts with “ I “

Restless desire – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Run into – Starts with “ M “

Run into – Starts with “ “ 21 Down: Moon’s path – Starts with “ O “

Moon’s path – Starts with “ “ 22 Down: Give a speech – Starts with “ O “

Give a speech – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: Construct – Starts with “ B “

Construct – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: Made an inquiry – Starts with “ A “

Made an inquiry – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Rips apart – Starts with “ R”

Rips apart – Starts with “ 28 Down: Jogging gait – Starts with “ T “

Jogging gait – Starts with “ “ 29 Down: Admit, as a guest – Starts with “ S “

Admit, as a guest – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Two-band radio switch – Starts with “ A “

Two-band radio switch – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: Kilt, essentially – Starts with “ S “

Kilt, essentially – Starts with “ “ 32 Down: Of punishment – Starts with “ P “

Of punishment – Starts with “ “ 33 Down: Hidden motive – Starts with “ A “

Hidden motive – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: Person from Bangkok – Starts with “ T “

Person from Bangkok – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: Oodles – Starts with “ A “

Oodles – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: Made on a loom – Starts with “ W “

Made on a loom – Starts with “ “ 41 Down: Twisty turns – Starts with “ F “

Twisty turns – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: Temporary refuge – Starts with “ A “

Temporary refuge – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: More nervous – Starts with “ E “

More nervous – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: Pulls sharply – Starts with “ Y “

Pulls sharply – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: Makeovers – Starts with “ R “

Makeovers – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: About, in a memo – Starts with “ I “

About, in a memo – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Jack, hammer, or jackhammer – Starts with “ T “

Jack, hammer, or jackhammer – Starts with “ “ 54 Down: Shoe/foot go-between – Starts with “ S “

Shoe/foot go-between – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: Island near Maui – Starts with “ O “

Island near Maui – Starts with “ “ 56 Down: Sisters in a convent – Starts with “ N “

Sisters in a convent – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: Annapolis military school: Abbr. – Starts with “ U “

Annapolis military school: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: Approximate takeoff hrs. – Starts with “ E “

Approximate takeoff hrs. – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: “Chicken noodle” course – Starts with “ S “

“Chicken noodle” course – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: Soaks (up) – Starts with “S“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 17c, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Any thing of value – ASSET

Any thing of value – 6 Across: Word on a gift tag – FROM

Word on a gift tag – 10 Across: Thin – SLIM

Thin – 14 Across: River’s end – MOUTH

River’s end – 15 Across: VIP’s ride – LIMO

VIP’s ride – 16 Across: Adorable – CUTE

Adorable – 17 Across: __ Carlo, Monaco – MONTE

__ Carlo, Monaco – 18 Across: __ of measure (quart or mile) – UNIT

__ of measure (quart or mile) – 19 Across: A single time – ONCE

A single time – 20 Across: “But then again . . .” – ONSECONDTHOUGHT

“But then again . . .” – 23 Across: Annoy – IRK

Annoy – 24 Across: Make a mistake – ERR

Make a mistake – 25 Across: Bill for drinks – BARTAB

Bill for drinks – 29 Across: __ Lee cakes – SARA

__ Lee cakes – 31 Across: Relaxing resort – SPA

Relaxing resort – 34 Across: Computer owner – USER

Computer owner – 35 Across: Line on a shopping list – ITEM

Line on a shopping list – 37 Across: Already spoken for – TAKEN

Already spoken for – 39 Across: “Something similar happened to me” – IKNOWTHEFEELING

“Something similar happened to me” – 42 Across: Resulted in – LEDTO

Resulted in – 43 Across: Goals – AIMS

Goals – 44 Across: Spoken aloud – ORAL

Spoken aloud – 45 Across: Cavity filler’s deg. – DDS

Cavity filler’s deg. – 46 Across: Conceited – VAIN

Conceited – 48 Across: Resolve, as a dispute – SETTLE

Resolve, as a dispute – 50 Across: “That’s right” – YES

“That’s right” – 51 Across: Stop sign color – RED

Stop sign color – 52 Across: “Beats me” – ITSANYONESGUESS

“Beats me” – 61 Across: Midday – NOON

Midday – 62 Across: Praise highly – LAUD

Praise highly – 63 Across: Reply to “Ain’t so!” – ISTOO

Reply to “Ain’t so!” – 64 Across: Boulder or pebble – ROCK

Boulder or pebble – 65 Across: Hesitant denial – UHNO

Hesitant denial – 66 Across: Turn out to be – ENDUP

Turn out to be – 67 Across: Lodge brothers with an antlered logo – ELKS

Lodge brothers with an antlered logo – 68 Across: “No __, no fuss” – MUSS

“No __, no fuss” – 69 Across: Speaks hoarsely – RASPS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Arsenal array — AMMO

Arsenal array — 2 Down: Before long — SOON

Before long — 3 Down: Centers of solar systems — SOUNS

Centers of solar systems — 4 Down: Suffix for luncheon — ETTE

Suffix for luncheon — 5 Down: American spy org. — THECIA

American spy org. — 6 Down: Fail an exam — FLUNK

Fail an exam — 7 Down: Watermelon covering — RIND

Watermelon covering — 8 Down: Skip over — OMIT

Skip over — 9 Down: May honoree — MOTHER

May honoree — 10 Down: Scrub — SCOUR

Scrub — 11 Down: Breathing organ — LUNG

Breathing organ — 12 Down: Restless desire — ITCH

Restless desire — 13 Down: Run into — MEET

Run into — 21 Down: Moon’s path — ORBIT

Moon’s path — 22 Down: Give a speech — ORATE

Give a speech — 25 Down: Construct — BUILD

Construct — 26 Down: Made an inquiry — ASKED

Made an inquiry — 27 Down: Rips apart — RENDS

Rips apart — 28 Down: Jogging gait — TROT

Jogging gait — 29 Down: Admit, as a guest — SEEIN

Admit, as a guest — 30 Down: Two-band radio switch — AMFM

Two-band radio switch — 31 Down: Kilt, essentially — SKIRT

Kilt, essentially — 32 Down: Of punishment — PENAL

Of punishment — 33 Down: Hidden motive — ANGLE

Hidden motive — 36 Down: Person from Bangkok — THAI

Person from Bangkok — 38 Down: Oodles — ALOT

Oodles — 40 Down: Made on a loom — WOVEN

Made on a loom — 41 Down: Twisty turns — ESSES

Twisty turns — 47 Down: Temporary refuge — ASYLUM

Temporary refuge — 49 Down: More nervous — EDGIER

More nervous — 50 Down: Pulls sharply — YANKS

Pulls sharply — 51 Down: Makeovers — REDOS

Makeovers — 52 Down: About, in a memo — INRE

About, in a memo — 53 Down: Jack, hammer, or jackhammer — TOOL

Jack, hammer, or jackhammer — 54 Down: Shoe/foot go-between — SOCK

Shoe/foot go-between — 55 Down: Island near Maui — OAHU

Island near Maui — 56 Down: Sisters in a convent — NUNS

Sisters in a convent — 57 Down: Annapolis military school: Abbr. — USNA

Annapolis military school: Abbr. — 58 Down: Approximate takeoff hrs. — ETDS

Approximate takeoff hrs. — 59 Down: “Chicken noodle” course — SOUP

“Chicken noodle” course — 60 Down: Soaks (up) — SOPS

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super clean vibe and flowed really well. The theme sat comfortably in the grid and the long entries felt natural, not forced. Cluing stayed friendly without drifting into bland territory, which kept the solve light but still engaging. The fill was tidy, with just enough personality sprinkled in to keep it from feeling bare. Overall, a smooth, quick solve that hit exactly the level it promised.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.