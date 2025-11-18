Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 18, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 18, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 18, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Boston’s state: Abbr. – Starts with “ M “

Change for a $20 bill – Starts with “ “ 69 Across: Actor Sinise of “Forrest Gump” – Starts with “G“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Middle of the Three Bears – Starts with “ M “

Swerve suddenly – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: Whirling water in an ocean – Starts with “E“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Boston’s state: Abbr. — MASS

Change for a $20 bill — 69 Across: Actor Sinise of “Forrest Gump” — GARY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Middle of the Three Bears — MAMA

Swerve suddenly — 60 Down: Whirling water in an ocean — EDDY

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today crossword had a chill, steady flow with a theme that clicked early and kept things smooth. The grid felt clean, the fill stayed fresh, and the cluing hit that sweet spot where it’s friendly but not mindless. Nothing felt forced or awkward, which made the whole solve super breezy. Overall, a comfy, well balanced puzzle that fits perfectly into a quick daily routine.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.