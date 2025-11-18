Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 18, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 18, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 18, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Boston’s state: Abbr. – Starts with “M“
- 5 Across: In the __ (long ago) – Starts with “P“
- 9 Across: Untruthful ones – Starts with “L“
- 14 Across: Rod between car wheels – Starts with “A“
- 15 Across: __ mater – Starts with “A“
- 16 Across: Turn out to be – Starts with “E“
- 17 Across: Veal or beef – Starts with “M“
- 18 Across: Eight-sided street sign – Starts with “S“
- 19 Across: Brief film role – Starts with “C“
- 20 Across: Competitive edge – Starts with “A“
- 22 Across: Story’s surprise – Starts with “T“
- 23 Across: Fly like an eagle – Starts with “S“
- 24 Across: Fortune-teller – Starts with “S“
- 25 Across: Very smart person – Starts with “B“
- 28 Across: Cavalry sword – Starts with “S“
- 31 Across: Had a meal – Starts with “A“
- 34 Across: Boat’s steering blade – Starts with “R“
- 36 Across: Grass-covered yard – Starts with “L“
- 37 Across: Coffee alternative – Starts with “T“
- 38 Across: Soother in skin lotion – Starts with “A“
- 39 Across: Like very much – Starts with “A“
- 41 Across: Knights’ titles – Starts with “S“
- 42 Across: Hair-stiffening goo – Starts with “G“
- 43 Across: Extend across – Starts with “S“
- 44 Across: Restful state – Starts with “R“
- 46 Across: Compass point opposite NNW – Starts with “S“
- 47 Across: Oven’s countdown device – Starts with “T“
- 49 Across: Small group of experts – Starts with “P“
- 50 Across: Lost one’s footing – Starts with “S“
- 52 Across: Make revisions to – Starts with “E“
- 54 Across: Window sticker – Starts with “D“
- 56 Across: Word that modifies a noun – Starts with “A“
- 61 Across: Highly skilled – Starts with “A“
- 62 Across: Roaring feline – Starts with “L“
- 63 Across: Verified an age, in a bar – Starts with “I“
- 64 Across: Jam-packed – Starts with “D“
- 65 Across: Forget to include – Starts with “O“
- 66 Across: Require – Starts with “N“
- 67 Across: Started a poker pot – Starts with “A“
- 68 Across: Change for a $20 bill – Starts with “T“
- 69 Across: Actor Sinise of “Forrest Gump” – Starts with “G“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Middle of the Three Bears – Starts with “M“
- 2 Down: Chopped down – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Serbian or Bulgarian – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: Save for later – Starts with “S“
- 5 Down: Spaghetti or ziti – Starts with “P“
- 6 Down: Temple platforms – Starts with “A“
- 7 Down: Urban air pollution – Starts with “S“
- 8 Down: Roll of sticky cellophane – Starts with “T“
- 9 Down: Speaker’s podium – Starts with “L“
- 10 Down: Very impressed – Starts with ” I“
- 11 Down: Great respect – Starts with “A“
- 12 Down: Feels sorry about – Starts with “R“
- 13 Down: Marking on a Dalmatian – Starts with “S“
- 21 Down: __ of the above (something else) – Starts with “N“
- 24 Down: Underground drainage system – Starts with “S“
- 25 Down: Is boastful – Starts with “B“
- 26 Down: Board game’s regulations – Starts with “R“
- 27 Down: Teenager – Starts with “A“
- 29 Down: Leave well enough __ – Starts with “A“
- 30 Down: Tavern – Starts with “B“
- 32 Down: Brief in one’s words – Starts with “T“
- 33 Down: Artist’s stand – Starts with “E“
- 35 Down: Quick – Starts with “R“
- 40 Down: River-blocking structure – Starts with “D“
- 41 Down: Having a minor argument – Starts with “S“
- 43 Down: Overly formal – Starts with “S“
- 45 Down: Long, heroic story – Starts with “E“
- 48 Down: Come back to a club – Starts with “R“
- 51 Down: Run out, as a subscription – Starts with “L“
- 53 Down: Fender dings – Starts with “D“
- 54 Down: Baby’s pop – Starts with “D“
- 55 Down: Eve and Adam’s garden – Starts with “E“
- 56 Down: Frequently – Starts with “A“
- 57 Down: Thinnest American coin – Starts with “D“
- 58 Down: Creative thought – Starts with “I“
- 59 Down: Swerve suddenly – Starts with “V“
- 60 Down: Whirling water in an ocean – Starts with “E“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Boston’s state: Abbr. — MASS
- 5 Across: In the __ (long ago) — PAST
- 9 Across: Untruthful ones — LIARS
- 14 Across: Rod between car wheels — AXLE
- 15 Across: __ mater — ALMA
- 16 Across: Turn out to be — ENDUP
- 17 Across: Veal or beef — MEAT
- 18 Across: Eight-sided street sign — STOP
- 19 Across: Brief film role — CAMEO
- 20 Across: Competitive edge — ADVANTAGE
- 22 Across: Story’s surprise — TWIST
- 23 Across: Fly like an eagle — SOAR
- 24 Across: Fortune-teller — SEER
- 25 Across: Very smart person — BRAIN
- 28 Across: Cavalry sword — SABER
- 31 Across: Had a meal — ATE
- 34 Across: Boat’s steering blade — RUDDER
- 36 Across: Grass-covered yard — LAWN
- 37 Across: Coffee alternative — TEA
- 38 Across: Soother in skin lotion — ALOE
- 39 Across: Like very much — ADORE
- 41 Across: Knights’ titles — SIRS
- 42 Across: Hair-stiffening goo — GEL
- 43 Across: Extend across — SPAN
- 44 Across: Restful state — REPOSE
- 46 Across: Compass point opposite NNW — SSE
- 47 Across: Oven’s countdown device — TIMER
- 49 Across: Small group of experts — PANEL
- 50 Across: Lost one’s footing — SLID
- 52 Across: Make revisions to — EDIT
- 54 Across: Window sticker — DECAL
- 56 Across: Word that modifies a noun — ADJECTIVE
- 61 Across: Highly skilled — ADEPT
- 62 Across: Roaring feline — LION
- 63 Across: Verified an age, in a bar — IDED
- 64 Across: Jam-packed — DENSE
- 65 Across: Forget to include — OMIT
- 66 Across: Require — NEED
- 67 Across: Started a poker pot — ANTED
- 68 Across: Change for a $20 bill — TENS
- 69 Across: Actor Sinise of “Forrest Gump” — GARY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Middle of the Three Bears — MAMA
- 2 Down: Chopped down — AXED
- 3 Down: Serbian or Bulgarian — SLAV
- 4 Down: Save for later — SETASIDE
- 5 Down: Spaghetti or ziti — PASTA
- 6 Down: Temple platforms — ALTARS
- 7 Down: Urban air pollution — SMOG
- 8 Down: Roll of sticky cellophane — TAPE
- 9 Down: Speaker’s podium — LECTERN
- 10 Down: Very impressed — INAWE
- 11 Down: Great respect — ADMIRATION
- 12 Down: Feels sorry about — RUES
- 13 Down: Marking on a Dalmatian — SPOT
- 21 Down: __ of the above (something else) — NONE
- 24 Down: Underground drainage system — SEWER
- 25 Down: Is boastful — BRAGS
- 26 Down: Board game’s regulations — RULES
- 27 Down: Teenager — ADOLESCENT
- 29 Down: Leave well enough __ — ALONE
- 30 Down: Tavern — BAR
- 32 Down: Brief in one’s words — TERSE
- 33 Down: Artist’s stand — EASEL
- 35 Down: Quick — RAPID
- 40 Down: River-blocking structure — DAM
- 41 Down: Having a minor argument — SPATING
- 43 Down: Overly formal — STILTED
- 45 Down: Long, heroic story — EPIC
- 48 Down: Come back to a club — REJOIN
- 51 Down: Run out, as a subscription — LAPSE
- 53 Down: Fender dings — DENTS
- 54 Down: Baby’s pop — DADA
- 55 Down: Eve and Adam’s garden — EDEN
- 56 Down: Frequently — ALOT
- 57 Down: Thinnest American coin — DIME
- 58 Down: Creative thought — IDEA
- 59 Down: Swerve suddenly — VEER
- 60 Down: Whirling water in an ocean — EDDY
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today crossword had a chill, steady flow with a theme that clicked early and kept things smooth. The grid felt clean, the fill stayed fresh, and the cluing hit that sweet spot where it’s friendly but not mindless. Nothing felt forced or awkward, which made the whole solve super breezy. Overall, a comfy, well balanced puzzle that fits perfectly into a quick daily routine.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.