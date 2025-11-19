Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 19, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 19, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 19, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Thick hunk of bacon – Starts with “S“
- 5 Across: Rower’s implements – Starts with O“
- 9 Across: Fragment of paper – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: Give as an example – Starts with “C“
- 15 Across: Applaud – Starts with “C“
- 16 Across: Caribbean resort island – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: Poker pot starter – Starts with “A“
- 18 Across: Dog in Oz – Starts with “T“
- 19 Across: Became hard to see – Starts with “F“
- 20 Across: Hawaiian necklace – Starts with “L“
- 21 Across: Landbound “Bon voyage” – Starts with “S“
- 23 Across: Cast a spell on – Starts with “E“
- 25 Across: Historical period – Starts with “E“
- 26 Across: Sailor’s assent – Starts with “A“
- 27 Across: Person from a French Pacific island – Starts with “T“
- 32 Across: Back of a ship – Starts with “S“
- 35 Across: Glass in a window – Starts with “P“
- 36 Across: Lowest denomination paper currency – Starts with “O“
- 37 Across: First batters’ big hits – Starts with “L“
- 41 Across: Batteries for TV remotes – Starts with “A“
- 42 Across: Clickable image – Starts with “I“
- 43 Across: Ten Commandments recipient – Starts with “M“
- 44 Across: False appearance – Starts with “P“
- 47 Across: Small taste of soup, say – Starts with “S“
- 48 Across: Letter before zee – Starts with “W“
- 49 Across: Try – Starts with “A“
- 53 Across: Job changes – Starts with “C“
- 58 Across: “Pale” pub serving – Starts with “A“
- 59 Across: Jack-__-trades – Starts with “O“
- 60 Across: At any time – Starts with “E“
- 61 Across: Not quite closed – Starts with “A“
- 62 Across: Place a meal on the table – Starts with “S“
- 63 Across: Insignificant – Starts with “M“
- 64 Across: Rollaway beds – Starts with “C“
- 65 Across: Twitter message – Starts with “T“
- 66 Across: Not fooled by – Starts with “O“
- 67 Across: Spot for a bird’s nest – Starts with “T“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Machine for weighing – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: Fancy napkin fabric – Starts with “L“
- 3 Down: House’s high storage area – Starts with “A“
- 4 Down: Spelling contest – Starts with “B“
- 5 Down: Gas pump number – Starts with “O“
- 6 Down: High in the air – Starts with “A“
- 7 Down: Evaluate – Starts with “R“
- 8 Down: Small stain – Starts with “S“
- 9 Down: African wildlife tour – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down: Fancy necktie – Starts with “C“
- 11 Down: Impolite – Starts with “R“
- 12 Down: Eve’s second son – Starts with “A“
- 13 Down: Small notebooks – Starts with “P“
- 21 Down: Refuse a request – Starts with “S“
- 22 Down: Shorten again, as a skirt – Starts with “R“
- 24 Down: Challenging to figure out – Starts with “H“
- 27 Down: California/Nevada lake – Starts with “T“
- 28 Down: Author unknown: Abbr. – Starts with “A“
- 29 Down: Promissory notes – Starts with “I“
- 30 Down: Actress Hathaway or diarist Frank – Starts with “A“
- 31 Down: Loch __ monster – Starts with “N“
- 32 Down: Open-handed hit – Starts with “S“
- 33 Down: Rip apart – Starts with “T“
- 34 Down: Make simpler – Starts with “E“
- 35 Down: One-stripe soldiers: Abbr. – Starts with “P“
- 38 Down: More elegant – Starts with “F“
- 39 Down: Gives off – Starts with “E“
- 40 Down: Lariat – Starts with “R“
- 45 Down: Midnight or noon – Starts with “T“
- 46 Down: Hole for a shoelace – Starts with “E“
- 47 Down: Two-speaker audio system – Starts with “S“
- 49 Down: Ward off – Starts with “A“
- 50 Down: Collegian’s principal study – Starts with “M“
- 51 Down: Dish that holds a dinner – Starts with “P“
- 52 Down: Brief in one’s words – Starts with “T“
- 53 Down: Price paid – Starts with “C“
- 54 Down: Not very many – Starts with “A“
- 55 Down: Very seldom seen – Starts with “R“
- 56 Down: Note from the boss – Starts with “M“
- 57 Down: Bakery appliance – Starts with “O“
- 61 Down: Perform a stage role – Starts with “A“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Thick hunk of bacon — SLAB
- 5 Across: Rower’s implements — OARS
- 9 Across: Fragment of paper — SCRAP
- 14 Across: Give as an example —CITE
- 15 Across: Applaud — CLAP
- 16 Across: Caribbean resort island — ARUBA
- 17 Across: Poker pot starter — ANTE
- 18 Across: Dog in Oz — TOTO
- 19 Across: Became hard to see — FADED
- 20 Across: Hawaiian necklace — LEI
- 21 Across: Landbound “Bon voyage” — SAFETRAVELS
- 23 Across: Cast a spell on — ENCHANT
- 25 Across: Historical period — ERA
- 26 Across: Sailor’s assent — AYE
- 27 Across: Person from a French Pacific island — TAHITIAN
- 32 Across: Back of a ship — STERN
- 35 Across: Glass in a window — PANE
- 36 Across: Lowest denomination paper currency — ONE
- 37 Across: First batters’ big hits — LEADOFHOMERUNS
- 41 Across: Batteries for TV remotes — AAS
- 42 Across: Clickable image — ICON
- 43 Across: Ten Commandments recipient — MOSES
- 44 Across: False appearance — PRETENSE
- 47 Across: Small taste of soup, say — SIP
- 48 Across: Letter before zee — WYE
- 49 Across: Try — ATTEMPT
- 53 Across: Job changes — CAREERMOVES
- 58 Across: “Pale” pub serving — ALE
- 59 Across: Jack-__-trades — OFALL
- 60 Across: At any time — EVER
- 61 Across: Not quite closed — AJAR
- 62 Across: Place a meal on the table — SERVE
- 63 Across: Insignificant — MERE
- 64 Across: Rollaway beds — COTS
- 65 Across: Twitter message — TWEET
- 66 Across: Not fooled by — ONTO
- 67 Across: Spot for a bird’s nest — TREE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Machine for weighing — SCALE
- 2 Down: Fancy napkin fabric — LINEN
- 3 Down: House’s high storage area — ATTIC
- 4 Down: Spelling contest — BEE
- 5 Down: Gas pump number — OCTANE
- 6 Down: High in the air — ALOFT
- 7 Down: Evaluate — RATE
- 8 Down: Small stain — SPOT
- 9 Down: African wildlife tour — SAFARI
- 10 Down: Fancy necktie — CRAVAT
- 11 Down: Impolite — RUDE
- 12 Down: Eve’s second son — ABEL
- 13 Down: Small notebooks — PADS
- 21 Down: Refuse a request — SAYNO
- 22 Down: Shorten again, as a skirt — REHEM
- 24 Down: Challenging to figure out — HARD
- 27 Down: California/Nevada lake — TAHOE
- 28 Down: Author unknown: Abbr. — ANON
- 29 Down: Promissory notes — IOUS
- 30 Down: Actress Hathaway or diarist Frank — ANNE
- 31 Down: Loch __ monster — NESS
- 32 Down: Open-handed hit — SLAP
- 33 Down: Rip apart — TEAR
- 34 Down: Make simpler — EASE
- 35 Down: One-stripe soldiers: Abbr. — PFCS
- 38 Down: More elegant — FINER
- 39 Down: Gives off — EMITS
- 40 Down: Lariat — ROPE
- 45 Down: Midnight or noon —TWELVE
- 46 Down: Hole for a shoelace — EYELET
- 47 Down: Two-speaker audio system — STEREO
- 49 Down: Ward off — AVERT
- 50 Down: Collegian’s principal study — MAJOR
- 51 Down: Dish that holds a dinner — PLATE
- 52 Down: Brief in one’s words — TERSE
- 53 Down: Price paid — COST
- 54 Down: Not very many — AFEW
- 55 Down: Very seldom seen — RARE
- 56 Down: Note from the boss — MEMO
- 57 Down: Bakery appliance — OVEN
- 61 Down: Perform a stage role — ACT
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today crossword had a clean, easygoing rhythm that made it super approachable without feeling flat. The theme tied everything together in a neat, consistent way, and the long entries carried a nice sense of movement that fit the vibe of the puzzle. Cluing stayed friendly and clear, which kept the whole grid flowing. The fill was tidy too, with just enough fun touches sprinkled in to keep it from reading too bare. Overall, a smooth, satisfying daily solve that did exactly what an early week puzzle should.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.