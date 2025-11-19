Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 19, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 19, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 19, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across : Thick hunk of bacon – Starts with “ S “

: Thick hunk of bacon – Starts with “ “ 5 Across : Rower’s implements – Starts with O “

: Rower’s implements – Starts with “ 9 Across : Fragment of paper – Starts with “ S “

: Fragment of paper – Starts with “ “ 14 Across : Give as an example – Starts with “ C “

: Give as an example – Starts with “ “ 15 Across : Applaud – Starts with “C “

: Applaud – Starts with “ 16 Across : Caribbean resort island – Starts with “A “

: Caribbean resort island – Starts with “ 17 Across : Poker pot starter – Starts with “ A “

: Poker pot starter – Starts with “ “ 18 Across : Dog in Oz – Starts with “ T “

: Dog in Oz – Starts with “ “ 19 Across : Became hard to see – Starts with “ F “

: Became hard to see – Starts with “ “ 20 Across : Hawaiian necklace – Starts with “ L “

: Hawaiian necklace – Starts with “ “ 21 Across : Landbound “Bon voyage” – Starts with “ S “

: Landbound “Bon voyage” – Starts with “ “ 23 Across : Cast a spell on – Starts with “E “

: Cast a spell on – Starts with “ 25 Across : Historical period – Starts with “ E “

: Historical period – Starts with “ “ 26 Across : Sailor’s assent – Starts with “ A “

: Sailor’s assent – Starts with “ “ 27 Across : Person from a French Pacific island – Starts with “ T “

: Person from a French Pacific island – Starts with “ “ 32 Across : Back of a ship – Starts with “ S “

: Back of a ship – Starts with “ “ 35 Across : Glass in a window – Starts with “ P “

: Glass in a window – Starts with “ “ 36 Across : Lowest denomination paper currency – Starts with “ O “

: Lowest denomination paper currency – Starts with “ “ 37 Across : First batters’ big hits – Starts with “ L “

: First batters’ big hits – Starts with “ “ 41 Across : Batteries for TV remotes – Starts with “ A “

: Batteries for TV remotes – Starts with “ “ 42 Across : Clickable image – Starts with “ I “

: Clickable image – Starts with “ “ 43 Across : Ten Commandments recipient – Starts with “ M “

: Ten Commandments recipient – Starts with “ “ 44 Across : False appearance – Starts with “ P “

: False appearance – Starts with “ “ 47 Across : Small taste of soup, say – Starts with “ S “

: Small taste of soup, say – Starts with “ “ 48 Across : Letter before zee – Starts with “ W “

: Letter before zee – Starts with “ “ 49 Across : Try – Starts with “ A “

: Try – Starts with “ “ 53 Across : Job changes – Starts with “ C “

: Job changes – Starts with “ “ 58 Across : “Pale” pub serving – Starts with “ A “

: “Pale” pub serving – Starts with “ “ 59 Across : Jack-__-trades – Starts with “ O “

: Jack-__-trades – Starts with “ “ 60 Across : At any time – Starts with “ E “

: At any time – Starts with “ “ 61 Across : Not quite closed – Starts with “ A “

: Not quite closed – Starts with “ “ 62 Across : Place a meal on the table – Starts with “ S “

: Place a meal on the table – Starts with “ “ 63 Across : Insignificant – Starts with “ M “

: Insignificant – Starts with “ “ 64 Across : Rollaway beds – Starts with “ C “

: Rollaway beds – Starts with “ “ 65 Across : Twitter message – Starts with “ T “

: Twitter message – Starts with “ “ 66 Across : Not fooled by – Starts with “ O “

: Not fooled by – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Spot for a bird’s nest – Starts with “T“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down : Machine for weighing – Starts with “ S “

: Machine for weighing – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Fancy napkin fabric – Starts with “L “

: Fancy napkin fabric – Starts with “ 3 Down : House’s high storage area – Starts with “ A “

: House’s high storage area – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : Spelling contest – Starts with “ B “

: Spelling contest – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : Gas pump number – Starts with “ O “

: Gas pump number – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : High in the air – Starts with “A “

: High in the air – Starts with “ 7 Down : Evaluate – Starts with “ R “

: Evaluate – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : Small stain – Starts with “ S “

: Small stain – Starts with “ “ 9 Down : African wildlife tour – Starts with “ S “

: African wildlife tour – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : Fancy necktie – Starts with “ C “

: Fancy necktie – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : Impolite – Starts with “ R “

: Impolite – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : Eve’s second son – Starts with “ A “

: Eve’s second son – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : Small notebooks – Starts with “ P “

: Small notebooks – Starts with “ “ 21 Down : Refuse a request – Starts with “ S “

: Refuse a request – Starts with “ “ 22 Down : Shorten again, as a skirt – Starts with “ R “

: Shorten again, as a skirt – Starts with “ “ 24 Down : Challenging to figure out – Starts with “ H “

: Challenging to figure out – Starts with “ “ 27 Down : California/Nevada lake – Starts with “ T “

: California/Nevada lake – Starts with “ “ 28 Down : Author unknown: Abbr. – Starts with “ A “

: Author unknown: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 29 Down : Promissory notes – Starts with “ I “

: Promissory notes – Starts with “ “ 30 Down : Actress Hathaway or diarist Frank – Starts with “ A “

: Actress Hathaway or diarist Frank – Starts with “ “ 31 Down : Loch __ monster – Starts with “ N “

: Loch __ monster – Starts with “ “ 32 Down : Open-handed hit – Starts with “ S “

: Open-handed hit – Starts with “ “ 33 Down : Rip apart – Starts with “ T “

: Rip apart – Starts with “ “ 34 Down : Make simpler – Starts with “ E “

: Make simpler – Starts with “ “ 35 Down : One-stripe soldiers: Abbr. – Starts with “ P “

: One-stripe soldiers: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 38 Down : More elegant – Starts with “ F “

: More elegant – Starts with “ “ 39 Down : Gives off – Starts with “ E “

: Gives off – Starts with “ “ 40 Down : Lariat – Starts with “ R “

: Lariat – Starts with “ “ 45 Down : Midnight or noon – Starts with “ T “

: Midnight or noon – Starts with “ “ 46 Down : Hole for a shoelace – Starts with “ E “

: Hole for a shoelace – Starts with “ “ 47 Down : Two-speaker audio system – Starts with “ S “

: Two-speaker audio system – Starts with “ “ 49 Down : Ward off – Starts with “ A “

: Ward off – Starts with “ “ 50 Down : Collegian’s principal study – Starts with “ M “

: Collegian’s principal study – Starts with “ “ 51 Down : Dish that holds a dinner – Starts with “ P “

: Dish that holds a dinner – Starts with “ “ 52 Down : Brief in one’s words – Starts with “ T “

: Brief in one’s words – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : Price paid – Starts with “ C “

: Price paid – Starts with “ “ 54 Down : Not very many – Starts with “ A “

: Not very many – Starts with “ “ 55 Down : Very seldom seen – Starts with “ R “

: Very seldom seen – Starts with “ “ 56 Down : Note from the boss – Starts with “ M “

: Note from the boss – Starts with “ “ 57 Down : Bakery appliance – Starts with “ O “

: Bakery appliance – Starts with “ “ 61 Down: Perform a stage role – Starts with “A“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Thick hunk of bacon — SLAB

Thick hunk of bacon — 5 Across: Rower’s implements — OARS

Rower’s implements — 9 Across: Fragment of paper — SCRAP

Fragment of paper — 14 Across: Give as an example — CITE

Give as an example — 15 Across: Applaud — CLAP

Applaud — 16 Across: Caribbean resort island — ARUBA

Caribbean resort island — 17 Across: Poker pot starter — ANTE

Poker pot starter — 18 Across: Dog in Oz — TOTO

Dog in Oz — 19 Across: Became hard to see — FADED

Became hard to see — 20 Across: Hawaiian necklace — LEI

Hawaiian necklace — 21 Across: Landbound “Bon voyage” — SAFETRAVELS

Landbound “Bon voyage” — 23 Across: Cast a spell on — ENCHANT

Cast a spell on — 25 Across: Historical period — ERA

Historical period — 26 Across: Sailor’s assent — AYE

Sailor’s assent — 27 Across: Person from a French Pacific island — TAHITIAN

Person from a French Pacific island — 32 Across: Back of a ship — STERN

Back of a ship — 35 Across: Glass in a window — PANE

Glass in a window — 36 Across: Lowest denomination paper currency — ONE

Lowest denomination paper currency — 37 Across: First batters’ big hits — LEADOFHOMERUNS

First batters’ big hits — 41 Across: Batteries for TV remotes — AAS

Batteries for TV remotes — 42 Across: Clickable image — ICON

Clickable image — 43 Across: Ten Commandments recipient — MOSES

Ten Commandments recipient — 44 Across: False appearance — PRETENSE

False appearance — 47 Across: Small taste of soup, say — SIP

Small taste of soup, say — 48 Across: Letter before zee — WYE

Letter before zee — 49 Across: Try — ATTEMPT

Try — 53 Across: Job changes — CAREERMOVES

Job changes — 58 Across: “Pale” pub serving — ALE

“Pale” pub serving — 59 Across: Jack-__-trades — OFALL

Jack-__-trades — 60 Across: At any time — EVER

At any time — 61 Across: Not quite closed — AJAR

Not quite closed — 62 Across: Place a meal on the table — SERVE

Place a meal on the table — 63 Across: Insignificant — MERE

Insignificant — 64 Across: Rollaway beds — COTS

Rollaway beds — 65 Across: Twitter message — TWEET

Twitter message — 66 Across: Not fooled by — ONTO

Not fooled by — 67 Across: Spot for a bird’s nest — TREE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Machine for weighing — SCALE

Machine for weighing — 2 Down: Fancy napkin fabric — LINEN

Fancy napkin fabric — 3 Down: House’s high storage area — ATTIC

House’s high storage area — 4 Down: Spelling contest — BEE

Spelling contest — 5 Down: Gas pump number — OCTANE

Gas pump number — 6 Down: High in the air — ALOFT

High in the air — 7 Down: Evaluate — RATE

Evaluate — 8 Down: Small stain — SPOT

Small stain — 9 Down: African wildlife tour — SAFARI

African wildlife tour — 10 Down: Fancy necktie — CRAVAT

Fancy necktie — 11 Down: Impolite — RUDE

Impolite — 12 Down: Eve’s second son — ABEL

Eve’s second son — 13 Down: Small notebooks — PADS

Small notebooks — 21 Down: Refuse a request — SAYNO

Refuse a request — 22 Down: Shorten again, as a skirt — REHEM

Shorten again, as a skirt — 24 Down: Challenging to figure out — HARD

Challenging to figure out — 27 Down: California/Nevada lake — TAHOE

California/Nevada lake — 28 Down: Author unknown: Abbr. — ANON

Author unknown: Abbr. — 29 Down: Promissory notes — IOUS

Promissory notes — 30 Down: Actress Hathaway or diarist Frank — ANNE

Actress Hathaway or diarist Frank — 31 Down: Loch __ monster — NESS

Loch __ monster — 32 Down: Open-handed hit — SLAP

Open-handed hit — 33 Down: Rip apart — TEAR

Rip apart — 34 Down: Make simpler — EASE

Make simpler — 35 Down: One-stripe soldiers: Abbr. — PFCS

One-stripe soldiers: Abbr. — 38 Down: More elegant — FINER

More elegant — 39 Down: Gives off — EMITS

Gives off — 40 Down: Lariat — ROPE

Lariat — 45 Down: Midnight or noon — TWELVE

Midnight or noon — 46 Down: Hole for a shoelace — EYELET

Hole for a shoelace — 47 Down: Two-speaker audio system — STEREO

Two-speaker audio system — 49 Down: Ward off — AVERT

Ward off — 50 Down: Collegian’s principal study — MAJOR

Collegian’s principal study — 51 Down: Dish that holds a dinner — PLATE

Dish that holds a dinner — 52 Down: Brief in one’s words — TERSE

Brief in one’s words — 53 Down: Price paid — COST

Price paid — 54 Down: Not very many — AFEW

Not very many — 55 Down: Very seldom seen — RARE

Very seldom seen — 56 Down: Note from the boss — MEMO

Note from the boss — 57 Down: Bakery appliance — OVEN

Bakery appliance — 61 Down: Perform a stage role — ACT

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today crossword had a clean, easygoing rhythm that made it super approachable without feeling flat. The theme tied everything together in a neat, consistent way, and the long entries carried a nice sense of movement that fit the vibe of the puzzle. Cluing stayed friendly and clear, which kept the whole grid flowing. The fill was tidy too, with just enough fun touches sprinkled in to keep it from reading too bare. Overall, a smooth, satisfying daily solve that did exactly what an early week puzzle should.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.