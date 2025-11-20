Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 20, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 20, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Bandleader’s stick – Starts with “ B “

Bandleader’s stick – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: ’70s Swedish superstar singing group – Starts with “ A “

’70s Swedish superstar singing group – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: “Saturated” things in one’s diet – Starts with “ F “

“Saturated” things in one’s diet – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Clear a blackboard – Starts with “ E “

Clear a blackboard – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Dressed (in) – Starts with “ C “

Dressed (in) – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Help to commit a crime – Starts with “ A “

Help to commit a crime – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Window ledges – Starts with “ S “

Window ledges – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Notified – Starts with “ T “

Notified – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Long skirt – Starts with “ M “

Long skirt – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Vehicles serving Mexican food – Starts with “ T “

Vehicles serving Mexican food – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Typeface that tilts: Abbr. – Starts with “ I “

Typeface that tilts: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Chop (off), as tree branches – Starts with “ L “

Chop (off), as tree branches – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Any special skill – Starts with “ T “

Any special skill – Starts with “ “ 26 Across: Causes to feel guilty – Starts with “ S “

Causes to feel guilty – Starts with “ “ 30 Across: Foolish and silly – Starts with “ G “

Foolish and silly – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: Team sport on horseback – Starts with “ P “

Team sport on horseback – Starts with “ “ 33 Across: Wise __ owl – Starts with “ A “

Wise __ owl – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: Foul-smelling – Starts with “ A “

Foul-smelling – Starts with “ “ 39 Across: Higher than – Starts with “ A “

Higher than – Starts with “ “ 41 Across: Prefix meaning “three” – Starts with “ T “

Prefix meaning “three” – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Salary increase – Starts with “ R “

Salary increase – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: “Reward” for poor café service – Starts with “ N “

“Reward” for poor café service – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: __ extra cost (free) – Starts with “ A “

__ extra cost (free) – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: Bagel or bun – Starts with “ R “

Bagel or bun – Starts with “ “ 47 Across: Sound from a horse – Starts with “ N “

Sound from a horse – Starts with “ “ 49 Across: Artist’s soft-colored crayon – Starts with “ P “

Artist’s soft-colored crayon – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Tattered, as cloth – Starts with “ R “

Tattered, as cloth – Starts with “ “ 54 Across: Lamb’s father – Starts with “ R “

Lamb’s father – Starts with “ “ 55 Across: Mountain’s height: Abbr. – Starts with “ E “

Mountain’s height: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: Two-wheelers for rough terrain – Starts with “ T “

Two-wheelers for rough terrain – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Bread with a pocket – Starts with “ P “

Bread with a pocket – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Runs on television – Starts with “ A “

Runs on television – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Join together – Starts with “ U “

Join together – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Similar (to) – Starts with “ A “

Similar (to) – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Great delight – Starts with “ G “

Great delight – Starts with “ “ 68 Across: Oregon or Ohio – Starts with “ S “

Oregon or Ohio – Starts with “ “ 69 Across: Cravings – Starts with “ Y “

Cravings – Starts with “ “ 70 Across: Char on a grill – Starts with “ S “

Char on a grill – Starts with “ “ 71 Across: Fire hydrant attachments – Starts with “H“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Second to none – Starts with “ B “

Second to none – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Opera solo – Starts with “ A “

Opera solo – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Skin powder – Starts with “ T “

Skin powder – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Capital of Norway – Starts with “ O “

Capital of Norway – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Snuggle up – Starts with “ N “

Snuggle up – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Misbehave – Starts with “ A “

Misbehave – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Group that votes the same – Starts with “ B “

Group that votes the same – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Refuse to do something – Starts with “ A “

Refuse to do something – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Expands upon – Starts with “ F “

Expands upon – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Vehicles for Mom, Dad and the kids – Starts with “ A “

Vehicles for Mom, Dad and the kids – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Lessen, as the tide – Starts with “ T “

Lessen, as the tide – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Person from Houston – Starts with “ S “

Person from Houston – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Clown’s height extender – Starts with “ R “

Clown’s height extender – Starts with “ “ 21 Down: Civil rights icon Parks – Starts with “ A “

Civil rights icon Parks – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: Worship from __ – Starts with “ S “

Worship from __ – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: Reach across, as a bridge – Starts with “ H “

Reach across, as a bridge – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Freight train rider – Starts with “ A “

Freight train rider – Starts with “ “ 28 Down: Often – Starts with “ A “

Often – Starts with “ “ 29 Down: Vehicles taking furniture to new homes – Starts with “ M “

Vehicles taking furniture to new homes – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Country singer Brooks – Starts with “ G “

Country singer Brooks – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: From here __ (henceforth) – Starts with “ O “

From here __ (henceforth) – Starts with “ “ 34 Down: Deer with antlers – Starts with “ S “

Deer with antlers – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: Very funny person – Starts with “ R “

Very funny person – Starts with “ “ 37 Down: Land surrounded by water – Starts with “ I “

Land surrounded by water – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: “The Farmer in the __” (kids’ song) – Starts with “ D “

“The Farmer in the __” (kids’ song) – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: Fencing sword – Starts with “ E “

Fencing sword – Starts with “ “ 45 Down: White gemstone – Starts with “ O “

White gemstone – Starts with “ “ 48 Down: Luggage attachments with your name – Starts with “ I “

Luggage attachments with your name – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: Surprise attack – Starts with “ A “

Surprise attack – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: Settle a debt – Starts with “ R “

Settle a debt – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: Look __ (resemble each other) – Starts with “ A “

Look __ (resemble each other) – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Enter, as an auto – Starts with “ G “

Enter, as an auto – Starts with “ “ 54 Down: Early __ (morning person) – Starts with “ R “

Early __ (morning person) – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: Make angry – Starts with “ R “

Make angry – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: Vicinity – Starts with “ A “

Vicinity – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Take __ account (consider) – Starts with “ I “

Take __ account (consider) – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: Autos from South Korea – Starts with “ K “

Autos from South Korea – Starts with “ “ 61 Down: “Small” ending for kitchen – Starts with “ E “

“Small” ending for kitchen – Starts with “ “ 62 Down: Has a look at – Starts with “S“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Bandleader’s stick — BATON

Bandleader’s stick — 6 Across: ’70s Swedish superstar singing group — ABBA

’70s Swedish superstar singing group — 10 Across: “Saturated” things in one’s diet — FATS

“Saturated” things in one’s diet — 14 Across: Clear a blackboard — ERASE

Clear a blackboard — 15 Across: Dressed (in) — CLAD

Dressed (in) — 16 Across: Help to commit a crime — ABET

Help to commit a crime — 17 Across: Window ledges — SILLS

Window ledges — 18 Across: Notified — TOLD

Notified — 19 Across: Long skirt — MAXI

Long skirt — 20 Across: Vehicles serving Mexican food — TACOTRUCKS

Vehicles serving Mexican food — 22 Across: Typeface that tilts: Abbr. — ITAL

Typeface that tilts: Abbr. — 23 Across: Chop (off), as tree branches — LOP

Chop (off), as tree branches — 24 Across: Any special skill — TALENT

Any special skill — 26 Across: Causes to feel guilty — SHAMES

Causes to feel guilty — 30 Across: Foolish and silly — GOOFY

Foolish and silly — 32 Across: Team sport on horseback — POLO

Team sport on horseback — 33 Across: Wise __ owl — ASAN

Wise __ owl — 35 Across: Foul-smelling — ACRID

Foul-smelling — 39 Across: Higher than — ABOVE

Higher than — 41 Across: Prefix meaning “three” — TRI

Prefix meaning “three” — 42 Across: Salary increase — RAISE

Salary increase — 43 Across: “Reward” for poor café service — NOTIP

“Reward” for poor café service — 44 Across: __ extra cost (free) — ATNO

__ extra cost (free) — 46 Across: Bagel or bun — ROLL

Bagel or bun — 47 Across: Sound from a horse — NEIGH

Sound from a horse — 49 Across: Artist’s soft-colored crayon — PASTEL

Artist’s soft-colored crayon — 51 Across: Tattered, as cloth — RAGGED

Tattered, as cloth — 54 Across: Lamb’s father — RAM

Lamb’s father — 55 Across: Mountain’s height: Abbr. — ELEV

Mountain’s height: Abbr. — 56 Across: Two-wheelers for rough terrain — TRAIL

Two-wheelers for rough terrain — 63 Across: Bread with a pocket — PITA

Bread with a pocket — 64 Across: Runs on television — AIRS

Runs on television — 65 Across: Join together — UNITE

Join together — 66 Across: Similar (to) — AKIN

Similar (to) — 67 Across: Great delight — GLEE

Great delight — 68 Across: Oregon or Ohio — STATE

Oregon or Ohio — 69 Across: Cravings — YENS

Cravings — 70 Across: Char on a grill — SEAR

Char on a grill — 71 Across: Fire hydrant attachments — HOSES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Second to none – BEST

Second to none – 2 Down: Opera solo – ARIA

Opera solo – 3 Down: Skin powder – TALC

Skin powder – 4 Down: Capital of Norway – OSLO

Capital of Norway – 5 Down: Snuggle up – NESTLE

Snuggle up – 6 Down: Misbehave – ACTUP

Misbehave – 7 Down: Group that votes the same – BLOC

Group that votes the same – 8 Down: Refuse to do something – BALK

Refuse to do something – 9 Down: Expands upon – ADDS

Expands upon – 10 Down: Vehicles for Mom, Dad and the kids – FAMILYCARS

Vehicles for Mom, Dad and the kids – 11 Down: Lessen, as the tide – ABATE

Lessen, as the tide – 12 Down: Person from Houston – TEXAN

Person from Houston – 13 Down: Clown’s height extender – STILT

Clown’s height extender – 21 Down: Civil rights icon Parks – ROSA

Civil rights icon Parks – 25 Down: Worship from __ – AFAR

Worship from __ – 26 Down: Reach across, as a bridge – SPAN

Reach across, as a bridge – 27 Down: Freight train rider – HOBO

Freight train rider – 28 Down: Often – ALOT

Often – 29 Down: Vehicles taking furniture to new homes – MOVINGVANS

Vehicles taking furniture to new homes – 30 Down: Country singer Brooks – GARTH

Country singer Brooks – 31 Down: From here __ (henceforth) – ONIN

From here __ (henceforth) – 34 Down: Deer with antlers – STAG

Deer with antlers – 36 Down: Very funny person – RIOT

Very funny person – 37 Down: Land surrounded by water – ISLE

Land surrounded by water – 38 Down: “The Farmer in the __” (kids’ song) – DELL

“The Farmer in the __” (kids’ song) – 40 Down: Fencing sword – EPEE

Fencing sword – 45 Down: White gemstone – OPAL

White gemstone – 48 Down: Luggage attachments with your name – IDTAGS

Luggage attachments with your name – 50 Down: Surprise attack – AMBUSH

Surprise attack – 51 Down: Settle a debt – REPAY

Settle a debt – 52 Down: Look __ (resemble each other) – ALIKE

Look __ (resemble each other) – 53 Down: Enter, as an auto – GETIN

Enter, as an auto – 54 Down: Early __ (morning person) – RISER

Early __ (morning person) – 57 Down: Make angry – RILE

Make angry – 58 Down: Vicinity – AREA

Vicinity – 59 Down: Take __ account (consider) – INTO

Take __ account (consider) – 60 Down: Autos from South Korea – KIAS

Autos from South Korea – 61 Down: “Small” ending for kitchen – ETTE

“Small” ending for kitchen – 62 Down: Has a look at – SEES

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super smooth, breezy feel that made it a quick but satisfying run. The theme connected cleanly and felt fun without trying to be extra. Cluing was friendly and direct, keeping the pace fast while still giving you those tiny sparks. The fill stayed tidy and modern, which helped the whole grid flow without any stalls. Overall, a light, well-crafted puzzle that hit exactly the vibe an Easy should.

