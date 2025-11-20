Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 20, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 20, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Bandleader’s stick – Starts with “B“
- 6 Across: ’70s Swedish superstar singing group – Starts with “A“
- 10 Across: “Saturated” things in one’s diet – Starts with “F“
- 14 Across: Clear a blackboard – Starts with “E“
- 15 Across: Dressed (in) – Starts with “C“
- 16 Across: Help to commit a crime – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: Window ledges – Starts with “S“
- 18 Across: Notified – Starts with “T“
- 19 Across: Long skirt – Starts with “M“
- 20 Across: Vehicles serving Mexican food – Starts with “T“
- 22 Across: Typeface that tilts: Abbr. – Starts with “I“
- 23 Across: Chop (off), as tree branches – Starts with “L“
- 24 Across: Any special skill – Starts with “T“
- 26 Across: Causes to feel guilty – Starts with “S“
- 30 Across: Foolish and silly – Starts with “G“
- 32 Across: Team sport on horseback – Starts with “P“
- 33 Across: Wise __ owl – Starts with “A“
- 35 Across: Foul-smelling – Starts with “A“
- 39 Across: Higher than – Starts with “A“
- 41 Across: Prefix meaning “three” – Starts with “T“
- 42 Across: Salary increase – Starts with “R“
- 43 Across: “Reward” for poor café service – Starts with “N“
- 44 Across: __ extra cost (free) – Starts with “A“
- 46 Across: Bagel or bun – Starts with “R“
- 47 Across: Sound from a horse – Starts with “N“
- 49 Across: Artist’s soft-colored crayon – Starts with “P“
- 51 Across: Tattered, as cloth – Starts with “R“
- 54 Across: Lamb’s father – Starts with “R“
- 55 Across: Mountain’s height: Abbr. – Starts with “E“
- 56 Across: Two-wheelers for rough terrain – Starts with “T“
- 63 Across: Bread with a pocket – Starts with “P“
- 64 Across: Runs on television – Starts with “A“
- 65 Across: Join together – Starts with “U“
- 66 Across: Similar (to) – Starts with “A“
- 67 Across: Great delight – Starts with “G“
- 68 Across: Oregon or Ohio – Starts with “S“
- 69 Across: Cravings – Starts with “Y“
- 70 Across: Char on a grill – Starts with “S“
- 71 Across: Fire hydrant attachments – Starts with “H“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Second to none – Starts with “B“
- 2 Down: Opera solo – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Skin powder – Starts with “T“
- 4 Down: Capital of Norway – Starts with “O“
- 5 Down: Snuggle up – Starts with “N“
- 6 Down: Misbehave – Starts with “A“
- 7 Down: Group that votes the same – Starts with “B“
- 8 Down: Refuse to do something – Starts with “A“
- 9 Down: Expands upon – Starts with “F“
- 10 Down: Vehicles for Mom, Dad and the kids – Starts with “A“
- 11 Down: Lessen, as the tide – Starts with “T“
- 12 Down: Person from Houston – Starts with “S“
- 13 Down: Clown’s height extender – Starts with “R“
- 21 Down: Civil rights icon Parks – Starts with “A“
- 25 Down: Worship from __ – Starts with “S“
- 26 Down: Reach across, as a bridge – Starts with “H“
- 27 Down: Freight train rider – Starts with “A“
- 28 Down: Often – Starts with “A“
- 29 Down: Vehicles taking furniture to new homes – Starts with “M“
- 30 Down: Country singer Brooks – Starts with “G“
- 31 Down: From here __ (henceforth) – Starts with “O“
- 34 Down: Deer with antlers – Starts with “S“
- 36 Down: Very funny person – Starts with “R“
- 37 Down: Land surrounded by water – Starts with “I“
- 38 Down: “The Farmer in the __” (kids’ song) – Starts with “D“
- 40 Down: Fencing sword – Starts with “E“
- 45 Down: White gemstone – Starts with “O“
- 48 Down: Luggage attachments with your name – Starts with “I“
- 50 Down: Surprise attack – Starts with “A“
- 51 Down: Settle a debt – Starts with “R“
- 52 Down: Look __ (resemble each other) – Starts with “A“
- 53 Down: Enter, as an auto – Starts with “G“
- 54 Down: Early __ (morning person) – Starts with “R“
- 57 Down: Make angry – Starts with “R“
- 58 Down: Vicinity – Starts with “A“
- 59 Down: Take __ account (consider) – Starts with “I“
- 60 Down: Autos from South Korea – Starts with “K“
- 61 Down: “Small” ending for kitchen – Starts with “E“
- 62 Down: Has a look at – Starts with “S“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Bandleader’s stick — BATON
- 6 Across: ’70s Swedish superstar singing group — ABBA
- 10 Across: “Saturated” things in one’s diet — FATS
- 14 Across: Clear a blackboard — ERASE
- 15 Across: Dressed (in) — CLAD
- 16 Across: Help to commit a crime — ABET
- 17 Across: Window ledges — SILLS
- 18 Across: Notified — TOLD
- 19 Across: Long skirt — MAXI
- 20 Across: Vehicles serving Mexican food — TACOTRUCKS
- 22 Across: Typeface that tilts: Abbr. — ITAL
- 23 Across: Chop (off), as tree branches — LOP
- 24 Across: Any special skill — TALENT
- 26 Across: Causes to feel guilty — SHAMES
- 30 Across: Foolish and silly — GOOFY
- 32 Across: Team sport on horseback — POLO
- 33 Across: Wise __ owl — ASAN
- 35 Across: Foul-smelling — ACRID
- 39 Across: Higher than — ABOVE
- 41 Across: Prefix meaning “three” — TRI
- 42 Across: Salary increase — RAISE
- 43 Across: “Reward” for poor café service — NOTIP
- 44 Across: __ extra cost (free) — ATNO
- 46 Across: Bagel or bun — ROLL
- 47 Across: Sound from a horse — NEIGH
- 49 Across: Artist’s soft-colored crayon — PASTEL
- 51 Across: Tattered, as cloth — RAGGED
- 54 Across: Lamb’s father — RAM
- 55 Across: Mountain’s height: Abbr. — ELEV
- 56 Across: Two-wheelers for rough terrain — TRAIL
- 63 Across: Bread with a pocket — PITA
- 64 Across: Runs on television — AIRS
- 65 Across: Join together — UNITE
- 66 Across: Similar (to) — AKIN
- 67 Across: Great delight — GLEE
- 68 Across: Oregon or Ohio — STATE
- 69 Across: Cravings — YENS
- 70 Across: Char on a grill — SEAR
- 71 Across: Fire hydrant attachments — HOSES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Second to none – BEST
- 2 Down: Opera solo – ARIA
- 3 Down: Skin powder – TALC
- 4 Down: Capital of Norway – OSLO
- 5 Down: Snuggle up – NESTLE
- 6 Down: Misbehave –ACTUP
- 7 Down: Group that votes the same – BLOC
- 8 Down: Refuse to do something – BALK
- 9 Down: Expands upon – ADDS
- 10 Down: Vehicles for Mom, Dad and the kids – FAMILYCARS
- 11 Down: Lessen, as the tide – ABATE
- 12 Down: Person from Houston – TEXAN
- 13 Down: Clown’s height extender – STILT
- 21 Down: Civil rights icon Parks – ROSA
- 25 Down: Worship from __ – AFAR
- 26 Down: Reach across, as a bridge – SPAN
- 27 Down: Freight train rider – HOBO
- 28 Down: Often – ALOT
- 29 Down: Vehicles taking furniture to new homes – MOVINGVANS
- 30 Down: Country singer Brooks – GARTH
- 31 Down: From here __ (henceforth) – ONIN
- 34 Down: Deer with antlers – STAG
- 36 Down: Very funny person – RIOT
- 37 Down: Land surrounded by water – ISLE
- 38 Down: “The Farmer in the __” (kids’ song) – DELL
- 40 Down: Fencing sword – EPEE
- 45 Down: White gemstone – OPAL
- 48 Down: Luggage attachments with your name – IDTAGS
- 50 Down: Surprise attack – AMBUSH
- 51 Down: Settle a debt – REPAY
- 52 Down: Look __ (resemble each other) – ALIKE
- 53 Down: Enter, as an auto – GETIN
- 54 Down: Early __ (morning person) – RISER
- 57 Down: Make angry – RILE
- 58 Down: Vicinity – AREA
- 59 Down: Take __ account (consider) – INTO
- 60 Down: Autos from South Korea – KIAS
- 61 Down: “Small” ending for kitchen – ETTE
- 62 Down: Has a look at – SEES
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super smooth, breezy feel that made it a quick but satisfying run. The theme connected cleanly and felt fun without trying to be extra. Cluing was friendly and direct, keeping the pace fast while still giving you those tiny sparks. The fill stayed tidy and modern, which helped the whole grid flow without any stalls. Overall, a light, well-crafted puzzle that hit exactly the vibe an Easy should.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.