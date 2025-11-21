Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 21, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 21, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 21, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Trooper’s speed detector – Starts with “ R “

Trooper’s speed detector – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: __ register (store’s money holder) – Starts with “ C “

__ register (store’s money holder) – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: Poet Angelou – Starts with “ M “

Poet Angelou – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Make a swap – Starts with “ T “

Make a swap – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Vampire novelist Rice – Starts with “ A “

Vampire novelist Rice – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: “Right away,” in a memo – Starts with “ A “

“Right away,” in a memo – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Blood bank fluid – Starts with “ S “

Blood bank fluid – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Light in the sky at night – Starts with “ S “

Light in the sky at night – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Dust or grime – Starts with “ D “

Dust or grime – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Water bordering Florida and Maine – Starts with “ A “

Water bordering Florida and Maine – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Prefix meaning “three” – Starts with “ T “

Prefix meaning “three” – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Door-opening thing – Starts with “ K “

Door-opening thing – Starts with “ “ 25 Across: Winged mammal in a cave – Starts with “ B “

Winged mammal in a cave – Starts with “ “ 28 Across: Assemble, as a sweater – Starts with “ K “

Assemble, as a sweater – Starts with “ “ 31 Across: Tattletale – Starts with “ S “

Tattletale – Starts with “ “ 36 Across: Chimpanzee, for example – Starts with “ A “

Chimpanzee, for example – Starts with “ “ 37 Across: __ of Arc (French saint) – Starts with “ J “

__ of Arc (French saint) – Starts with “ “ 39 Across: State famous for potatoes – Starts with “ I “

State famous for potatoes – Starts with “ “ 40 Across: Water near the Golden Gate Bridge – Starts with “ S “

Water near the Golden Gate Bridge – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: Wear away – Starts with “ E “

Wear away – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: What’s worn under a shoe – Starts with “ S “

What’s worn under a shoe – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: __ and vinegar dressing – Starts with “ O “

__ and vinegar dressing – Starts with “ “ 47 Across: Leave high and dry – Starts with “ S “

Leave high and dry – Starts with “ “ 49 Across: Lose traction on the road – Starts with “ S “

Lose traction on the road – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: __ of these days (eventually) – Starts with “ O “

__ of these days (eventually) – Starts with “ “ 52 Across: British hot beverage – Starts with “ T “

British hot beverage – Starts with “ “ 54 Across: Salesperson, for short – Starts with “ R “

Salesperson, for short – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: Landlocked water in Utah – Starts with “ G “

Landlocked water in Utah – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Brunch or dinner – Starts with “ M “

Brunch or dinner – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Points at a target – Starts with “ A “

Points at a target – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Lesser of two __ – Starts with “ E “

Lesser of two __ – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Portions of corn – Starts with “ E “

Portions of corn – Starts with “ “ 68 Across: Notion – Starts with “ I “

Notion – Starts with “ “ 69 Across: Electric car brand – Starts with “ T “

Electric car brand – Starts with “ “ 70 Across: Sycamore or maple – Starts with “ T “

Sycamore or maple – Starts with “ “ 71 Across: Gave temporarily – Starts with “ L “

Gave temporarily – Starts with “ “ 72 Across: Opinion piece – Starts with “E“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Constitutional guarantees: Abbr. – Starts with “ R “

Constitutional guarantees: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Neighborhood – Starts with “ A “

Neighborhood – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Missile thrown in a pub – Starts with “ D “

Missile thrown in a pub – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Grownup – Starts with “ A “

Grownup – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Casual comment – Starts with “ R “

Casual comment – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Performing group in a play – Starts with “ C “

Performing group in a play – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Prefix for freeze – Starts with “ A “

Prefix for freeze – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Midafternoon nosh – Starts with “ S “

Midafternoon nosh – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Soldiers getting medals – Starts with “ H “

Soldiers getting medals – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Manufactured – Starts with “ M “

Manufactured – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Where Japan is – Starts with “ A “

Where Japan is – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Tall tale – Starts with “ Y “

Tall tale – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Well-phrased – Starts with “ A “

Well-phrased – Starts with “ “ 21 Down: Japanese warrior – Starts with “ N “

Japanese warrior – Starts with “ “ 22 Down: Skeptical person – Starts with “ C “

Skeptical person – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: Centers of operations – Starts with “ B “

Centers of operations – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: In separate pieces – Starts with “ A “

In separate pieces – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Male chorus member – Starts with “ T “

Male chorus member – Starts with “ “ 29 Down: Atoms with a charge – Starts with “ I “

Atoms with a charge – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Crunchy Tex-Mex shells – Starts with “ T “

Crunchy Tex-Mex shells – Starts with “ “ 32 Down: Wedding affirmation – Starts with “ I “

Wedding affirmation – Starts with “ “ 33 Down: Prohibited thing – Starts with “ T “

Prohibited thing – Starts with “ “ 34 Down: Group of islands – Starts with “ C “

Group of islands – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: “According to” card-game rules guy – Starts with “ H “

“According to” card-game rules guy – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: In the __ of time (just before the deadline) – Starts with “ N “

In the __ of time (just before the deadline) – Starts with “ “ 41 Down: Prescription-regulating agcy. – Starts with “ F “

Prescription-regulating agcy. – Starts with “ “ 42 Down: __-car (airport service) – Starts with “ R “

__-car (airport service) – Starts with “ “ 43 Down: “Mini” or “maxi” garment – Starts with “ S “

“Mini” or “maxi” garment – Starts with “ “ 48 Down: Plan’s specification – Starts with “ D “

Plan’s specification – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: Remove from a memo – Starts with “ D “

Remove from a memo – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: “All kidding __ . . .” – Starts with “ A “

“All kidding __ . . .” – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: Installs, as a sidewalk – Starts with “ P “

Installs, as a sidewalk – Starts with “ “ 56 Down: Machine part with teeth – Starts with “ G “

Machine part with teeth – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: Very hard to find – Starts with “ R “

Very hard to find – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: Otherwise – Starts with “ E “

Otherwise – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Prayer’s last word – Starts with “ A “

Prayer’s last word – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: Exam for future attorneys: Abbr. – Starts with “ L “

Exam for future attorneys: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 61 Down: Affectionate greeting – Starts with “ K “

Affectionate greeting – Starts with “ “ 62 Down: Jazz great Fitzgerald – Starts with “ E “

Jazz great Fitzgerald – Starts with “ “ 63 Down: Encountered – Starts with “ M “

Encountered – Starts with “ “ 66 Down: “Needless to __ . . .” – Starts with “S“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Trooper’s speed detector — RADAR

Trooper’s speed detector — 6 Across: __ register (store’s money holder) — CASH

__ register (store’s money holder) — 10 Across: Poet Angelou — MAYA

Poet Angelou — 14 Across: Make a swap — TRADE

Make a swap — 15 Across: Vampire novelist Rice — ANNE

Vampire novelist Rice — 16 Across: “Right away,” in a memo — ASAP

“Right away,” in a memo — 17 Across: Blood bank fluid — SERUM

Blood bank fluid — 18 Across: Light in the sky at night — STAR

Light in the sky at night — 19 Across: Dust or grime — DIRT

Dust or grime — 20 Across: Water bordering Florida and Maine — ATLANTICOCEAN

Water bordering Florida and Maine — 23 Across: Prefix meaning “three” — TRI

Prefix meaning “three” — 24 Across: Door-opening thing — KEY

Door-opening thing — 25 Across: Winged mammal in a cave — BAT

Winged mammal in a cave — 28 Across: Assemble, as a sweater — KNIT

Assemble, as a sweater — 31 Across: Tattletale — SNITCH

Tattletale — 36 Across: Chimpanzee, for example — APE

Chimpanzee, for example — 37 Across: __ of Arc (French saint) — JOAN

__ of Arc (French saint) — 39 Across: State famous for potatoes — IDAHO

State famous for potatoes — 40 Across: Water near the Golden Gate Bridge — SANFRANCISCOBAY

Water near the Golden Gate Bridge — 44 Across: Wear away — ERODE

Wear away — 45 Across: What’s worn under a shoe — SOCK

What’s worn under a shoe — 46 Across: __ and vinegar dressing — OIL

__ and vinegar dressing — 47 Across: Leave high and dry — STRAND

Leave high and dry — 49 Across: Lose traction on the road — SKID

Lose traction on the road — 51 Across: __ of these days (eventually) — ONE

__ of these days (eventually) — 52 Across: British hot beverage — TEA

British hot beverage — 54 Across: Salesperson, for short — REP

Salesperson, for short — 56 Across: Landlocked water in Utah — GREATSALTLAKE

Landlocked water in Utah — 63 Across: Brunch or dinner — MEAL

Brunch or dinner — 64 Across: Points at a target — AIMS

Points at a target — 65 Across: Lesser of two __ — EVILS

Lesser of two __ — 67 Across: Portions of corn — EARS

Portions of corn — 68 Across: Notion — IDEA

Notion — 69 Across: Electric car brand — TESLA

Electric car brand — 70 Across: Sycamore or maple — TREE

Sycamore or maple — 71 Across: Gave temporarily — LENT

Gave temporarily — 72 Across: Opinion piece — ESSAY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Constitutional guarantees: Abbr. – RTS

Constitutional guarantees: Abbr. – 2 Down: Neighborhood – AREA

Neighborhood – 3 Down: Missile thrown in a pub – DART

Missile thrown in a pub – 4 Down: Grownup – ADULT

Grownup – 5 Down: Casual comment – REMARK

Casual comment – 6 Down: Performing group in a play – CAST

Performing group in a play – 7 Down: Prefix for freeze – ANTI

Prefix for freeze – 8 Down: Midafternoon nosh – SNACK

Midafternoon nosh – 9 Down: Soldiers getting medals – HEROES

Soldiers getting medals – 10 Down: Manufactured – MADE

Manufactured – 11 Down: Where Japan is – ASIA

Where Japan is – 12 Down: Tall tale – YARN

Tall tale – 13 Down: Well-phrased – APT

Well-phrased – 21 Down: Japanese warrior – NINJA

Japanese warrior – 22 Down: Skeptical person – CYNIC

Skeptical person – 25 Down: Centers of operations – BASES

Centers of operations – 26 Down: In separate pieces – APART

In separate pieces – 27 Down: Male chorus member – TENOR

Male chorus member – 29 Down: Atoms with a charge – IONS

Atoms with a charge – 30 Down: Crunchy Tex-Mex shells – TACOS

Crunchy Tex-Mex shells – 32 Down: Wedding affirmation – IDO

Wedding affirmation – 33 Down: Prohibited thing – TABOO

Prohibited thing – 34 Down: Group of islands – CHAIN

Group of islands – 35 Down: “According to” card-game rules guy – HOYLE

“According to” card-game rules guy – 38 Down: In the __ of time (just before the deadline) – NICK

In the __ of time (just before the deadline) – 41 Down: Prescription-regulating agcy. – FDA

Prescription-regulating agcy. – 42 Down: __-car (airport service) – RENTA

__-car (airport service) – 43 Down: “Mini” or “maxi” garment – SKIRT

“Mini” or “maxi” garment – 48 Down: Plan’s specification – DETAIL

Plan’s specification – 50 Down: Remove from a memo – DELETE

Remove from a memo – 53 Down: “All kidding __ . . .” – ASIDE

“All kidding __ . . .” – 55 Down: Installs, as a sidewalk – PAVES

Installs, as a sidewalk – 56 Down: Machine part with teeth – GEAR

Machine part with teeth – 57 Down: Very hard to find – RARE

Very hard to find – 58 Down: Otherwise – ELSE

Otherwise – 59 Down: Prayer’s last word – AMEN

Prayer’s last word – 60 Down: Exam for future attorneys: Abbr. – LSAT

Exam for future attorneys: Abbr. – 61 Down: Affectionate greeting – KISS

Affectionate greeting – 62 Down: Jazz great Fitzgerald – ELLA

Jazz great Fitzgerald – 63 Down: Encountered – MET

Encountered – 66 Down: “Needless to __ . . .” – SAY

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super clean, chill flow that made it a smooth morning solve. The theme was straightforward but satisfying, tying the long entries together in a way that felt purposeful without overcomplicating things. Cluing stayed friendly and readable, keeping the puzzle accessible while still offering a couple of neat little moments. The fill was tidy, with no weird rough spots to slow things down. Overall, a light and well balanced puzzle that did exactly what an Easy should do.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

