Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 21, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 21, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 21, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Trooper’s speed detector – Starts with “R“
- 6 Across: __ register (store’s money holder) – Starts with “C“
- 10 Across: Poet Angelou – Starts with “M“
- 14 Across: Make a swap – Starts with “T“
- 15 Across: Vampire novelist Rice – Starts with “A“
- 16 Across: “Right away,” in a memo – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: Blood bank fluid – Starts with “S“
- 18 Across: Light in the sky at night – Starts with “S“
- 19 Across: Dust or grime – Starts with “D“
- 20 Across: Water bordering Florida and Maine – Starts with “A“
- 23 Across: Prefix meaning “three” – Starts with “T“
- 24 Across: Door-opening thing – Starts with “K“
- 25 Across: Winged mammal in a cave – Starts with “B“
- 28 Across: Assemble, as a sweater – Starts with “K“
- 31 Across: Tattletale – Starts with “S“
- 36 Across: Chimpanzee, for example – Starts with “A“
- 37 Across: __ of Arc (French saint) – Starts with “J“
- 39 Across: State famous for potatoes – Starts with “I“
- 40 Across: Water near the Golden Gate Bridge – Starts with “S“
- 44 Across: Wear away – Starts with “E“
- 45 Across: What’s worn under a shoe – Starts with “S“
- 46 Across: __ and vinegar dressing – Starts with “O“
- 47 Across: Leave high and dry – Starts with “S“
- 49 Across: Lose traction on the road – Starts with “S“
- 51 Across: __ of these days (eventually) – Starts with “O“
- 52 Across: British hot beverage – Starts with “T“
- 54 Across: Salesperson, for short – Starts with “R“
- 56 Across: Landlocked water in Utah – Starts with “G“
- 63 Across: Brunch or dinner – Starts with “M“
- 64 Across: Points at a target – Starts with “A“
- 65 Across: Lesser of two __ – Starts with “E“
- 67 Across: Portions of corn – Starts with “E“
- 68 Across: Notion – Starts with “I“
- 69 Across: Electric car brand – Starts with “T“
- 70 Across: Sycamore or maple – Starts with “T“
- 71 Across: Gave temporarily – Starts with “L“
- 72 Across: Opinion piece – Starts with “E“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Constitutional guarantees: Abbr. – Starts with “R“
- 2 Down: Neighborhood – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Missile thrown in a pub – Starts with “D“
- 4 Down: Grownup – Starts with “A“
- 5 Down: Casual comment – Starts with “R“
- 6 Down: Performing group in a play – Starts with “C“
- 7 Down: Prefix for freeze – Starts with “A“
- 8 Down: Midafternoon nosh – Starts with “S“
- 9 Down: Soldiers getting medals – Starts with “H“
- 10 Down: Manufactured – Starts with “M“
- 11 Down: Where Japan is – Starts with “A“
- 12 Down: Tall tale – Starts with “Y“
- 13 Down: Well-phrased – Starts with “A“
- 21 Down: Japanese warrior – Starts with “N“
- 22 Down: Skeptical person – Starts with “C“
- 25 Down: Centers of operations – Starts with “B“
- 26 Down: In separate pieces – Starts with “A“
- 27 Down: Male chorus member – Starts with “T“
- 29 Down: Atoms with a charge – Starts with “I“
- 30 Down: Crunchy Tex-Mex shells – Starts with “T“
- 32 Down: Wedding affirmation – Starts with “I“
- 33 Down: Prohibited thing – Starts with “T“
- 34 Down: Group of islands – Starts with “C“
- 35 Down: “According to” card-game rules guy – Starts with “H“
- 38 Down: In the __ of time (just before the deadline) – Starts with “N“
- 41 Down: Prescription-regulating agcy. – Starts with “F“
- 42 Down: __-car (airport service) – Starts with “R“
- 43 Down: “Mini” or “maxi” garment – Starts with “S“
- 48 Down: Plan’s specification – Starts with “D“
- 50 Down: Remove from a memo – Starts with “D“
- 53 Down: “All kidding __ . . .” – Starts with “A“
- 55 Down: Installs, as a sidewalk – Starts with “P“
- 56 Down: Machine part with teeth – Starts with “G“
- 57 Down: Very hard to find – Starts with “R“
- 58 Down: Otherwise – Starts with “E“
- 59 Down: Prayer’s last word – Starts with “A“
- 60 Down: Exam for future attorneys: Abbr. – Starts with “L“
- 61 Down: Affectionate greeting – Starts with “K“
- 62 Down: Jazz great Fitzgerald – Starts with “E“
- 63 Down: Encountered – Starts with “M“
- 66 Down: “Needless to __ . . .” – Starts with “S“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Trooper’s speed detector — RADAR
- 6 Across: __ register (store’s money holder) — CASH
- 10 Across: Poet Angelou —MAYA
- 14 Across: Make a swap — TRADE
- 15 Across: Vampire novelist Rice — ANNE
- 16 Across: “Right away,” in a memo —ASAP
- 17 Across: Blood bank fluid — SERUM
- 18 Across: Light in the sky at night — STAR
- 19 Across: Dust or grime —DIRT
- 20 Across: Water bordering Florida and Maine — ATLANTICOCEAN
- 23 Across: Prefix meaning “three” — TRI
- 24 Across: Door-opening thing — KEY
- 25 Across: Winged mammal in a cave — BAT
- 28 Across: Assemble, as a sweater — KNIT
- 31 Across: Tattletale — SNITCH
- 36 Across: Chimpanzee, for example — APE
- 37 Across: __ of Arc (French saint) — JOAN
- 39 Across: State famous for potatoes —IDAHO
- 40 Across: Water near the Golden Gate Bridge —SANFRANCISCOBAY
- 44 Across: Wear away —ERODE
- 45 Across: What’s worn under a shoe — SOCK
- 46 Across: __ and vinegar dressing — OIL
- 47 Across: Leave high and dry — STRAND
- 49 Across: Lose traction on the road — SKID
- 51 Across: __ of these days (eventually) — ONE
- 52 Across: British hot beverage — TEA
- 54 Across: Salesperson, for short — REP
- 56 Across: Landlocked water in Utah —GREATSALTLAKE
- 63 Across: Brunch or dinner — MEAL
- 64 Across: Points at a target — AIMS
- 65 Across: Lesser of two __ — EVILS
- 67 Across: Portions of corn — EARS
- 68 Across: Notion — IDEA
- 69 Across: Electric car brand — TESLA
- 70 Across: Sycamore or maple — TREE
- 71 Across: Gave temporarily — LENT
- 72 Across: Opinion piece — ESSAY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Constitutional guarantees: Abbr. – RTS
- 2 Down: Neighborhood – AREA
- 3 Down: Missile thrown in a pub – DART
- 4 Down: Grownup – ADULT
- 5 Down: Casual comment – REMARK
- 6 Down: Performing group in a play – CAST
- 7 Down: Prefix for freeze – ANTI
- 8 Down: Midafternoon nosh – SNACK
- 9 Down: Soldiers getting medals – HEROES
- 10 Down: Manufactured – MADE
- 11 Down: Where Japan is – ASIA
- 12 Down: Tall tale – YARN
- 13 Down: Well-phrased – APT
- 21 Down: Japanese warrior – NINJA
- 22 Down: Skeptical person – CYNIC
- 25 Down: Centers of operations – BASES
- 26 Down: In separate pieces – APART
- 27 Down: Male chorus member – TENOR
- 29 Down: Atoms with a charge – IONS
- 30 Down: Crunchy Tex-Mex shells – TACOS
- 32 Down: Wedding affirmation – IDO
- 33 Down: Prohibited thing –TABOO
- 34 Down: Group of islands – CHAIN
- 35 Down: “According to” card-game rules guy – HOYLE
- 38 Down: In the __ of time (just before the deadline) – NICK
- 41 Down: Prescription-regulating agcy. – FDA
- 42 Down: __-car (airport service) – RENTA
- 43 Down: “Mini” or “maxi” garment – SKIRT
- 48 Down: Plan’s specification – DETAIL
- 50 Down: Remove from a memo – DELETE
- 53 Down: “All kidding __ . . .” – ASIDE
- 55 Down: Installs, as a sidewalk –PAVES
- 56 Down: Machine part with teeth – GEAR
- 57 Down: Very hard to find – RARE
- 58 Down: Otherwise – ELSE
- 59 Down: Prayer’s last word – AMEN
- 60 Down: Exam for future attorneys: Abbr. – LSAT
- 61 Down: Affectionate greeting – KISS
- 62 Down: Jazz great Fitzgerald – ELLA
- 63 Down: Encountered – MET
- 66 Down: “Needless to __ . . .” – SAY
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super clean, chill flow that made it a smooth morning solve. The theme was straightforward but satisfying, tying the long entries together in a way that felt purposeful without overcomplicating things. Cluing stayed friendly and readable, keeping the puzzle accessible while still offering a couple of neat little moments. The fill was tidy, with no weird rough spots to slow things down. Overall, a light and well balanced puzzle that did exactly what an Easy should do.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.