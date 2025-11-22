Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 22, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 22, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 22, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Make preparations for – Starts with “ S “

Social equal – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Nightclub performances – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: “Half” prefix for final – Starts with “ S “

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 22, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Make preparations for – SETUP

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “Half” prefix for final – SEMI

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had that smooth, summery vibe where everything just flows. The theme clicked right away and stayed fun throughout, with the long drink entries giving the grid a refreshing rhythm. Cluing was friendly and clean, so the solve moved quickly without feeling too bare. The fill stayed modern and straightforward, keeping the whole puzzle light and approachable. Overall, it was a chill, satisfying solve that fit the Easy label perfectly.

