Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 22, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 22, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 22, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Make preparations for – Starts with “S“
- 6 Across: Yuletide wise trio – Starts with “M“
- 10 Across: Dairy farm mooer – Starts with “C“
- 13 Across: Clear a blackboard – Starts with “E“
- 14 Across: Misfortunes – Starts with “I“
- 15 Across: Three Bears female – Starts with “M“
- 16 Across: Runner of four-minute races – Starts with “M“
- 17 Across: Nary a __ (no one) – Starts with “S“
- 18 Across: Surrounded by – Starts with “A“
- 19 Across: Cool drink with caffeine – Starts with “I“
- 21 Across: Tennis great Sampras – Starts with “P“
- 22 Across: Spruce up for publication – Starts with “E“
- 23 Across: String that cleans teeth – Starts with “F“
- 24 Across: Cafeteria worker’s head covering – Starts with “H“
- 28 Across: Woodwind instrument – Starts with “O“
- 30 Across: Eight-person chorus – Starts with “O“
- 31 Across: Sugary Southern brew – Starts with “S“
- 35 Across: “At what time?” – Starts with “W“
- 36 Across: Bank’s well-protected room – Starts with “V“
- 38 Across: Win by a wide margin – Starts with “R“
- 39 Across: Citrus drink at a kid’s stand – Starts with “L“
- 41 Across: Spooky – Starts with “E“
- 42 Across: Docs for pets – Starts with “V“
- 43 Across: Natural abilities – Starts with “T“
- 45 Across: Tube in a milk shake – Starts with “S“
- 48 Across: Three Bears male – Starts with “P“
- 49 Across: Stretched tightly – Starts with “T“
- 50 Across: Party drink served in a large bowl – Starts with “F“
- 56 Across: Ready, willing, and __ – Starts with “A“
- 57 Across: Loaf around – Starts with “L“
- 58 Across: Look without blinking – Starts with “S“
- 59 Across: Tips of socks – Starts with “T“
- 60 Across: In addition – Starts with “A“
- 61 Across: Already dined – Starts with “E“
- 62 Across: Ship’s distress signal – Starts with “S“
- 63 Across: Social equal – Starts with “P“
- 64 Across: Nightclub performances – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: “Half” prefix for final – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: Explorer __ the Red – Starts with “E“
- 3 Down: Story that might be “tall” – Starts with “T“
- 4 Down: Pre-owned – Starts with “U“
- 5 Down: Number with a “%” symbol – Starts with “P“
- 6 Down: Person without a social group – Starts with “M“
- 7 Down: High in the sky – Starts with “A“
- 8 Down: Model builder’s adhesive – Starts with “G“
- 9 Down: Land surrounded by water – Starts with “I“
- 10 Down: Small part for a big star – Starts with “C“
- 11 Down: Doesn’t include – Starts with “O“
- 12 Down: Walks through water – Starts with “W“
- 15 Down: It’s tapped for pancake syrup – Starts with “M“
- 20 Down: Poem of praise – Starts with “O“
- 23 Down: Enemy – Starts with “F“
- 24 Down: Coyote’s call – Starts with “H“
- 25 Down: Soreness after exercise – Starts with “A“
- 26 Down: Any line on a shopping list – Starts with “I“
- 27 Down: Makes over, as a kitchen – Starts with “R“
- 28 Down: Bird that hoots – Starts with “O“
- 29 Down: Wager – Starts with “O“
- 31 Down: Take to court – Starts with “S“
- 32 Down: Unable to make a choice – Starts with “T“
- 33 Down: Give off, as an odor – Starts with “E“
- 34 Down: Gorillas and chimps – Starts with “A“
- 36 Down: Brewery tank – Starts with “V“
- 37 Down: Commercials and billboard postings – Starts with “A“
- 40 Down: “‘So what else is __?'” – Starts with “N“
- 41 Down: Goes by, as time – Starts with “E“
- 43 Down: Person altering clothes – Starts with “T“
- 44 Down: Condo dwelling: Abbr. – Starts with “A“
- 45 Down: Data, for short – Starts with “S“
- 46 Down: Something not allowed – Starts with “T“
- 47 Down: Contest regulations – Starts with “R“
- 48 Down: Heart’s beat – Starts with “P“
- 50 Down: Envelope part that’s licked – Starts with “F“
- 51 Down: Actor’s part – Starts with “R“
- 52 Down: Great Salt Lake state – Starts with “U“
- 53 Down: US alliance with European nations – Starts with “N“
- 54 Down: Staff of a ship – Starts with “C“
- 55 Down: Egg producers in coops – Starts with “H“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 22, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Make preparations for – SETUP
- 6 Across: Yuletide wise trio – MAGI
- 10 Across: Dairy farm mooer – COW
- 13 Across: Clear a blackboard – ERASE
- 14 Across: Misfortunes – ILLS
- 15 Across: Three Bears female – MAMA
- 16 Across: Runner of four-minute races – MILER
- 17 Across: Nary a __ (no one) – SOUL
- 18 Across: Surrounded by – AMID
- 19 Across: Cool drink with caffeine – ICEDCOFFEE
- 21 Across: Tennis great Sampras – PETE
- 22 Across: Spruce up for publication – EDIT
- 23 Across: String that cleans teeth – FLOSS
- 24 Across: Cafeteria worker’s head covering – HAIRNET
- 28 Across: Woodwind instrument – OBOE
- 30 Across: Eight-person chorus – OCTET
- 31 Across: Sugary Southern brew – SWEETTEA
- 35 Across: “At what time?” – WHEN
- 36 Across: Bank’s well-protected room – VAULT
- 38 Across: Win by a wide margin – ROMP
- 39 Across: Citrus drink at a kid’s stand – LEMONADE
- 41 Across: Spooky – EERIE
- 42 Across: Docs for pets – VETS
- 43 Across: Natural abilities – TALENTS
- 45 Across: Tube in a milk shake – STRAW
- 48 Across: Three Bears male – PAPA
- 49 Across: Stretched tightly – TAUT
- 50 Across: Party drink served in a large bowl – FRUITPUNCH
- 56 Across: Ready, willing, and __ – ABLE
- 57 Across: Loaf around – LOLL
- 58 Across: Look without blinking – STARE
- 59 Across: Tips of socks – TOES
- 60 Across: In addition – ALSO
- 61 Across: Already dined – EATEN
- 62 Across: Ship’s distress signal – SOS
- 63 Across: Social equal – PEER
- 64 Across: Nightclub performances – SHOWS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: “Half” prefix for final – SEMI
- 2 Down: Explorer __ the Red – ERIC
- 3 Down: Story that might be “tall” – TALE
- 4 Down: Pre-owned – USED
- 5 Down: Number with a “%” symbol – PERCENT
- 6 Down: Person without a social group – MISFIT
- 7 Down: High in the sky – ALOFT
- 8 Down: Model builder’s adhesive – GLUE
- 9 Down: Land surrounded by water – ISLE
- 10 Down: Small part for a big star – CAMEO
- 11 Down: Doesn’t include – OMITS
- 12 Down: Walks through water – WADES
- 15 Down: It’s tapped for pancake syrup – MAPLETREE
- 20 Down: Poem of praise – ODE
- 23 Down: Enemy – FOE
- 24 Down: Coyote’s call – HOWL
- 25 Down: Soreness after exercise – ACHE
- 26 Down: Any line on a shopping list – ITEM
- 27 Down: Makes over, as a kitchen – RENOVATES
- 28 Down: Bird that hoots – OWL
- 29 Down: Wager – BET
- 31 Down: Take to court – SUE
- 32 Down: Unable to make a choice – TORN
- 33 Down: Give off, as an odor – EMIT
- 34 Down: Gorillas and chimps – APES
- 36 Down: Brewery tank – VAT
- 37 Down: Commercials and billboard postings – ADS
- 40 Down: “‘So what else is __?'” – NEW
- 41 Down: Goes by, as time – ELAPSES
- 43 Down: Person altering clothes – TAILOR
- 44 Down: Condo dwelling: Abbr. – APT
- 45 Down: Data, for short – STATS
- 46 Down: Something not allowed – TABOO
- 47 Down: Contest regulations – RULES
- 48 Down: Heart’s beat – PULSE
- 50 Down: Envelope part that’s licked – FLAP
- 51 Down: Actor’s part – ROLE
- 52 Down: Great Salt Lake state – UTAH
- 53 Down: US alliance with European nations – NATO
- 54 Down: Staff of a ship – CREW
- 55 Down: Egg producers in coops – HENS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had that smooth, summery vibe where everything just flows. The theme clicked right away and stayed fun throughout, with the long drink entries giving the grid a refreshing rhythm. Cluing was friendly and clean, so the solve moved quickly without feeling too bare. The fill stayed modern and straightforward, keeping the whole puzzle light and approachable. Overall, it was a chill, satisfying solve that fit the Easy label perfectly.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.