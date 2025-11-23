Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 23, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 23, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 23, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Squander – Starts with “W“
- 6 Across: IDs on tax forms – Starts with “S“
- 10 Across: Weekend matinee days: Abbr. – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: Full-pot poker bet – Starts with “A“
- 15 Across: Scheme secretly – Starts with “P“
- 16 Across: Often – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: Of high intelligence – Starts with “S“
- 18 Across: Learn by __ (memorize) – Starts with “R“
- 19 Across: Chicago or San Diego – Starts with “C“
- 20 Across: Seemingly strong opponent – Starts with “P“
- 22 Across: Spool on a fishing rod – Starts with “R“
- 23 Across: Sunup – Starts with “D“
- 24 Across: One side at a trial – Starts with “D“
- 26 Across: Explosive-regulating agcy. – Starts with “A“
- 29 Across: Annoyingly slow – Starts with “P“
- 31 Across: Ancient – Starts with “O“
- 32 Across: Badly worn, as tires – Starts with “B“
- 34 Across: Mess maker – Starts with “S“
- 36 Across: Corrosive liquids – Starts with “A“
- 40 Across: Sound of a haunted house’s floor – Starts with “C“
- 42 Across: Hurricane center – Starts with “E“
- 43 Across: Bottom-line bill amount – Starts with “T“
- 44 Across: Serious and strict – Starts with “S“
- 45 Across: Beagles and spaniels – Starts with “D“
- 47 Across: “Those __ the days!” – Starts with “W“
- 48 Across: Beer barrel – Starts with “K“
- 50 Across: Practice boxing – Starts with “S“
- 52 Across: Kitten’s cry – Starts with “M“
- 53 Across: “Be my guest” – Starts with “G“
- 57 Across: “What a shame” – Starts with “A“
- 59 Across: __-the-minute (current) – Starts with “U“
- 60 Across: Timid one – Starts with “S“
- 65 Across: Impolite look – Starts with “L“
- 66 Across: Show flexibility – Starts with “B“
- 67 Across: Really angry – Starts with “I“
- 68 Across: Golf instructors – Starts with “P“
- 69 Across: Female choir voice – Starts with “A“
- 70 Across: Topples from power – Starts with “O“
- 71 Across: Mentally rational – Starts with “S“
- 72 Across: Secluded valley – Starts with “G“
- 73 Across: Paid out – Starts with “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Stinging insect – Starts with “W“
- 2 Down: __ mater – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Open-handed hit – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: Needing a nap – Starts with “T“
- 5 Down: Trick into wrongdoing – Starts with “E“
- 6 Down: Rained gently – Starts with “S“
- 7 Down: Trudge through the mud – Starts with “S“
- 8 Down: Called attention to – Starts with “N“
- 9 Down: Two-speaker sound system – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down: Person exempt from criticism – Starts with “S“
- 11 Down: Flying saucer passenger – Starts with “A“
- 12 Down: Carryall bags – Starts with “T“
- 13 Down: Fashion sense – Starts with “S“
- 21 Down: Low pair in poker – Starts with “T“
- 25 Down: No longer fizzy – Starts with “F“
- 26 Down: Kindergarten basics – Starts with “A“
- 27 Down: Small fruit pie – Starts with “T”
- 28 Down: Escape in a hurry – Starts with “F“
- 30 Down: Round toys on strings – Starts with “Y“
- 33 Down: Unexpected winner – Starts with “D“
- 35 Down: “Excuse me . . .” – Starts with “B“
- 37 Down: Line on a list – Starts with “I“
- 38 Down: Take a bold chance – Starts with “D“
- 39 Down: Large quantity – Starts with “S“
- 41 Down: __-jerk reaction – Starts with “K“
- 46 Down: “Clearance” event – Starts with “S“
- 49 Down: Endless talker – Starts with “G“
- 51 Down: “Satellite” audio receivers – Starts with “R“
- 53 Down: Drinks quickly – Starts with “G“
- 54 Down: Drama set to music – Starts with “O“
- 55 Down: Used as a dining table – Starts with “A“
- 56 Down: Large cylindrical battery – Starts with “D“
- 58 Down: Pancake topper – Starts with “S“
- 61 Down: Poker stake – Starts with “A“
- 62 Down: Container for a violin – Starts with “C“
- 63 Down: Mail routing abbr. – Starts with “A“
- 64 Down: Exam – Starts with “T“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 23, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Squander – WASTE
- 6 Across: IDs on tax forms – SSNS
- 10 Across: Weekend matinee days: Abbr. – SATS
- 14 Across: Full-pot poker bet – ALLIN
- 15 Across: Scheme secretly – PLOT
- 16 Across: Often – ALOT
- 17 Across: Of high intelligence – SMART
- 18 Across: Learn by __ (memorize) – ROTE
- 19 Across: Chicago or San Diego – CITY
- 20 Across: Seemingly strong opponent – PAPERTIGER
- 22 Across: Spool on a fishing rod – REEL
- 23 Across: Sunup – DAWN
- 24 Across: One side at a trial – DEFENSE
- 26 Across: Explosive-regulating agcy. – ATF
- 29 Across: Annoyingly slow – POKY
- 31 Across: Ancient – OLD
- 32 Across: Badly worn, as tires – BALD
- 34 Across: Mess maker – SLOB
- 36 Across: Corrosive liquids – ACIDS
- 40 Across: Sound of a haunted house’s floor – CREAK
- 42 Across: Hurricane center – EYE
- 43 Across: Bottom-line bill amount – TOTAL
- 44 Across: Serious and strict – STERN
- 45 Across: Beagles and spaniels – DOGS
- 47 Across: “Those __ the days!” – WERE
- 48 Across: Beer barrel – KEG
- 50 Across: Practice boxing – SPAR
- 52 Across: Kitten’s cry – MEW
- 53 Across: “Be my guest” – GOAHEAD
- 57 Across: “What a shame” – ALAS
- 59 Across: __-the-minute (current) – UPTO
- 60 Across: Timid one – SCAREDYCAT
- 65 Across: Impolite look – LEER
- 66 Across: Show flexibility – BEND
- 67 Across: Really angry – IRATE
- 68 Across: Golf instructors – PROS
- 69 Across: Female choir voice – ALTO
- 70 Across: Topples from power – OUSTS
- 71 Across: Mentally rational – SANE
- 72 Across: Secluded valley – GLEN
- 73 Across: Paid out – SPENT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Stinging insect — WASP
- 2 Down: __ mater — ALMA
- 3 Down: Open-handed hit —SLAP
- 4 Down: Needing a nap — TIRED
- 5 Down: Trick into wrongdoing — ENTRAP
- 6 Down: Rained gently — SPRINKLED
- 7 Down: Trudge through the mud — SLOG
- 8 Down: Called attention to — NOTED
- 9 Down: Two-speaker sound system — STEREO
- 10 Down: Person exempt from criticism — SACREDCOW
- 11 Down: Flying saucer passenger — ALIEN
- 12 Down: Carryall bags — TOTES
- 13 Down: Fashion sense — STYLE
- 21 Down: Low pair in poker — TWOS
- 25 Down: No longer fizzy — FLAT
- 26 Down: Kindergarten basics — ABCS
- 27 Down: Small fruit pie — TART
- 28 Down: Escape in a hurry — FLEE
- 30 Down: Round toys on strings — YOYOS
- 33 Down: Unexpected winner — DARKHORSE
- 35 Down: “Excuse me . . .” — BEGPARDON
- 37 Down: Line on a list — ITEM
- 38 Down: Take a bold chance — DARE
- 39 Down: Large quantity — SLEW
- 41 Down: __-jerk reaction — KNEE
- 46 Down: “Clearance” event — SALE
- 49 Down: Endless talker — GASBAG
- 51 Down: “Satellite” audio receivers — RADIOUS
- 53 Down: Drinks quickly — GULPS
- 54 Down: Drama set to music — OPERA
- 55 Down: Used as a dining table — ATEON
- 56 Down: Large cylindrical battery — DCELL
- 58 Down: Pancake topper — SYRUP
- 61 Down: Poker stake — ANTE
- 62 Down: Container for a violin — CASE
- 63 Down: Mail routing abbr. — ATTN
- 64 Down: Exam — TEST
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super clean, relaxed vibe that made it an easy glide from start to finish. The theme was light but clever, giving the grid a fun backbone without trying too hard. Cluing stayed friendly and clear, which kept the pace quick and smooth. The fill was tidy too, with modern touches that kept things fresh. Overall, it hit that perfect daily balance — approachable, polished, and satisfying without any heavy lifting.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.