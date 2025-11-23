Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 23, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 23, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 23, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Squander – Starts with “ W “

Squander – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: IDs on tax forms – Starts with “ S “

IDs on tax forms – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: Weekend matinee days: Abbr. – Starts with “ S “

Weekend matinee days: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Full-pot poker bet – Starts with “ A “

Full-pot poker bet – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Scheme secretly – Starts with “ P “

Scheme secretly – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Often – Starts with “ A “

Often – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Of high intelligence – Starts with “ S “

Of high intelligence – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Learn by __ (memorize) – Starts with “ R “

Learn by __ (memorize) – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Chicago or San Diego – Starts with “ C “

Chicago or San Diego – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Seemingly strong opponent – Starts with “ P “

Seemingly strong opponent – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Spool on a fishing rod – Starts with “ R “

Spool on a fishing rod – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Sunup – Starts with “ D “

Sunup – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: One side at a trial – Starts with “ D “

One side at a trial – Starts with “ “ 26 Across: Explosive-regulating agcy. – Starts with “ A “

Explosive-regulating agcy. – Starts with “ “ 29 Across: Annoyingly slow – Starts with “ P “

Annoyingly slow – Starts with “ “ 31 Across: Ancient – Starts with “ O “

Ancient – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: Badly worn, as tires – Starts with “ B “

Badly worn, as tires – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: Mess maker – Starts with “ S “

Mess maker – Starts with “ “ 36 Across: Corrosive liquids – Starts with “ A “

Corrosive liquids – Starts with “ “ 40 Across: Sound of a haunted house’s floor – Starts with “ C “

Sound of a haunted house’s floor – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Hurricane center – Starts with “ E “

Hurricane center – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Bottom-line bill amount – Starts with “ T “

Bottom-line bill amount – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: Serious and strict – Starts with “ S “

Serious and strict – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: Beagles and spaniels – Starts with “ D “

Beagles and spaniels – Starts with “ “ 47 Across: “Those __ the days!” – Starts with “ W “

“Those __ the days!” – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: Beer barrel – Starts with “ K “

Beer barrel – Starts with “ “ 50 Across: Practice boxing – Starts with “ S “

Practice boxing – Starts with “ “ 52 Across: Kitten’s cry – Starts with “ M “

Kitten’s cry – Starts with “ “ 53 Across: “Be my guest” – Starts with “ G “

“Be my guest” – Starts with “ “ 57 Across: “What a shame” – Starts with “ A “

“What a shame” – Starts with “ “ 59 Across: __-the-minute (current) – Starts with “ U “

__-the-minute (current) – Starts with “ “ 60 Across: Timid one – Starts with “ S “

Timid one – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Impolite look – Starts with “ L “

Impolite look – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Show flexibility – Starts with “ B “

Show flexibility – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Really angry – Starts with “ I “

Really angry – Starts with “ “ 68 Across: Golf instructors – Starts with “ P “

Golf instructors – Starts with “ “ 69 Across: Female choir voice – Starts with “ A “

Female choir voice – Starts with “ “ 70 Across: Topples from power – Starts with “ O “

Topples from power – Starts with “ “ 71 Across: Mentally rational – Starts with “ S “

Mentally rational – Starts with “ “ 72 Across: Secluded valley – Starts with “ G “

Secluded valley – Starts with “ “ 73 Across: Paid out – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Stinging insect – Starts with “ W “

Stinging insect – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: __ mater – Starts with “ A “

__ mater – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Open-handed hit – Starts with “ S “

Open-handed hit – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Needing a nap – Starts with “ T “

Needing a nap – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Trick into wrongdoing – Starts with “ E “

Trick into wrongdoing – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Rained gently – Starts with “ S “

Rained gently – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Trudge through the mud – Starts with “ S “

Trudge through the mud – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Called attention to – Starts with “ N “

Called attention to – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Two-speaker sound system – Starts with “ S “

Two-speaker sound system – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Person exempt from criticism – Starts with “ S “

Person exempt from criticism – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Flying saucer passenger – Starts with “ A “

Flying saucer passenger – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Carryall bags – Starts with “ T “

Carryall bags – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Fashion sense – Starts with “ S “

Fashion sense – Starts with “ “ 21 Down: Low pair in poker – Starts with “ T “

Low pair in poker – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: No longer fizzy – Starts with “ F “

No longer fizzy – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: Kindergarten basics – Starts with “ A “

Kindergarten basics – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Small fruit pie – Starts with “ T”

Small fruit pie – Starts with “ 28 Down: Escape in a hurry – Starts with “ F “

Escape in a hurry – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Round toys on strings – Starts with “ Y “

Round toys on strings – Starts with “ “ 33 Down: Unexpected winner – Starts with “ D “

Unexpected winner – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: “Excuse me . . .” – Starts with “ B “

“Excuse me . . .” – Starts with “ “ 37 Down: Line on a list – Starts with “ I “

Line on a list – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: Take a bold chance – Starts with “ D “

Take a bold chance – Starts with “ “ 39 Down: Large quantity – Starts with “ S “

Large quantity – Starts with “ “ 41 Down: __-jerk reaction – Starts with “ K “

__-jerk reaction – Starts with “ “ 46 Down: “Clearance” event – Starts with “ S “

“Clearance” event – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: Endless talker – Starts with “ G “

Endless talker – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: “Satellite” audio receivers – Starts with “ R “

“Satellite” audio receivers – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Drinks quickly – Starts with “ G “

Drinks quickly – Starts with “ “ 54 Down: Drama set to music – Starts with “ O “

Drama set to music – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: Used as a dining table – Starts with “ A “

Used as a dining table – Starts with “ “ 56 Down: Large cylindrical battery – Starts with “ D “

Large cylindrical battery – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: Pancake topper – Starts with “ S “

Pancake topper – Starts with “ “ 61 Down: Poker stake – Starts with “ A “

Poker stake – Starts with “ “ 62 Down: Container for a violin – Starts with “ C “

Container for a violin – Starts with “ “ 63 Down: Mail routing abbr. – Starts with “ A “

Mail routing abbr. – Starts with “ “ 64 Down: Exam – Starts with “T“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 23, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Squander – WASTE

Squander – 6 Across: IDs on tax forms – SSNS

IDs on tax forms – 10 Across: Weekend matinee days: Abbr. – SATS

Weekend matinee days: Abbr. – 14 Across: Full-pot poker bet – ALLIN

Full-pot poker bet – 15 Across: Scheme secretly – PLOT

Scheme secretly – 16 Across: Often – ALOT

Often – 17 Across: Of high intelligence – SMART

Of high intelligence – 18 Across: Learn by __ (memorize) – ROTE

Learn by __ (memorize) – 19 Across: Chicago or San Diego – CITY

Chicago or San Diego – 20 Across: Seemingly strong opponent – PAPERTIGER

Seemingly strong opponent – 22 Across: Spool on a fishing rod – REEL

Spool on a fishing rod – 23 Across: Sunup – DAWN

Sunup – 24 Across: One side at a trial – DEFENSE

One side at a trial – 26 Across: Explosive-regulating agcy. – ATF

Explosive-regulating agcy. – 29 Across: Annoyingly slow – POKY

Annoyingly slow – 31 Across: Ancient – OLD

Ancient – 32 Across: Badly worn, as tires – BALD

Badly worn, as tires – 34 Across: Mess maker – SLOB

Mess maker – 36 Across: Corrosive liquids – ACIDS

Corrosive liquids – 40 Across: Sound of a haunted house’s floor – CREAK

Sound of a haunted house’s floor – 42 Across: Hurricane center – EYE

Hurricane center – 43 Across: Bottom-line bill amount – TOTAL

Bottom-line bill amount – 44 Across: Serious and strict – STERN

Serious and strict – 45 Across: Beagles and spaniels – DOGS

Beagles and spaniels – 47 Across: “Those __ the days!” – WERE

“Those __ the days!” – 48 Across: Beer barrel – KEG

Beer barrel – 50 Across: Practice boxing – SPAR

Practice boxing – 52 Across: Kitten’s cry – MEW

Kitten’s cry – 53 Across: “Be my guest” – GOAHEAD

“Be my guest” – 57 Across: “What a shame” – ALAS

“What a shame” – 59 Across: __-the-minute (current) – UPTO

__-the-minute (current) – 60 Across: Timid one – SCAREDYCAT

Timid one – 65 Across: Impolite look – LEER

Impolite look – 66 Across: Show flexibility – BEND

Show flexibility – 67 Across: Really angry – IRATE

Really angry – 68 Across: Golf instructors – PROS

Golf instructors – 69 Across: Female choir voice – ALTO

Female choir voice – 70 Across: Topples from power – OUSTS

Topples from power – 71 Across: Mentally rational – SANE

Mentally rational – 72 Across: Secluded valley – GLEN

Secluded valley – 73 Across: Paid out – SPENT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Stinging insect — WASP

Stinging insect — 2 Down: __ mater — ALMA

__ mater — 3 Down: Open-handed hit — SLAP

Open-handed hit — 4 Down: Needing a nap — TIRED

Needing a nap — 5 Down: Trick into wrongdoing — ENTRAP

Trick into wrongdoing — 6 Down: Rained gently — SPRINKLED

Rained gently — 7 Down: Trudge through the mud — SLOG

Trudge through the mud — 8 Down: Called attention to — NOTED

Called attention to — 9 Down: Two-speaker sound system — STEREO

Two-speaker sound system — 10 Down: Person exempt from criticism — SACREDCOW

Person exempt from criticism — 11 Down: Flying saucer passenger — ALIEN

Flying saucer passenger — 12 Down: Carryall bags — TOTES

Carryall bags — 13 Down: Fashion sense — STYLE

Fashion sense — 21 Down: Low pair in poker — TWOS

Low pair in poker — 25 Down: No longer fizzy — FLAT

No longer fizzy — 26 Down: Kindergarten basics — ABCS

Kindergarten basics — 27 Down: Small fruit pie — TART

Small fruit pie — 28 Down: Escape in a hurry — FLEE

Escape in a hurry — 30 Down: Round toys on strings — YOYOS

Round toys on strings — 33 Down: Unexpected winner — DARKHORSE

Unexpected winner — 35 Down: “Excuse me . . .” — BEGPARDON

“Excuse me . . .” — 37 Down: Line on a list — ITEM

Line on a list — 38 Down: Take a bold chance — DARE

Take a bold chance — 39 Down: Large quantity — SLEW

Large quantity — 41 Down: __-jerk reaction — KNEE

__-jerk reaction — 46 Down: “Clearance” event — SALE

“Clearance” event — 49 Down: Endless talker — GASBAG

Endless talker — 51 Down: “Satellite” audio receivers — RADIOUS

“Satellite” audio receivers — 53 Down: Drinks quickly — GULPS

Drinks quickly — 54 Down: Drama set to music — OPERA

Drama set to music — 55 Down: Used as a dining table — ATEON

Used as a dining table — 56 Down: Large cylindrical battery — DCELL

Large cylindrical battery — 58 Down: Pancake topper — SYRUP

Pancake topper — 61 Down: Poker stake — ANTE

Poker stake — 62 Down: Container for a violin — CASE

Container for a violin — 63 Down: Mail routing abbr. — ATTN

Mail routing abbr. — 64 Down: Exam — TEST

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super clean, relaxed vibe that made it an easy glide from start to finish. The theme was light but clever, giving the grid a fun backbone without trying too hard. Cluing stayed friendly and clear, which kept the pace quick and smooth. The fill was tidy too, with modern touches that kept things fresh. Overall, it hit that perfect daily balance — approachable, polished, and satisfying without any heavy lifting.

