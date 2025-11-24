Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 24, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 24, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 24, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: 100-yard race – Starts with “D“
- 5 Across: Place to park a car – Starts with “L“
- 8 Across: Natural bandage – Starts with “S“
- 12 Across: Not married – Starts with “U“
- 14 Across: Very long car, for short – Starts with “L“
- 15 Across: Volcano’s outflow – Starts with “L“
- 16 Across: Long look – Starts with “S“
- 17 Across: Prayer-ending word – Starts with “A“
- 18 Across: Change for a $5 bill – Starts with “O“
- 19 Across: Windy-day playing with a toy in the air – Starts with “K“
- 21 Across: Was dressed in – Starts with “W“
- 22 Across: Toward sunrise – Starts with “E“
- 23 Across: Unexpected victories – Starts with “U“
- 25 Across: Back of a boat – Starts with “S“
- 28 Across: “Recent” prefix for natal – Starts with “N“
- 29 Across: “… and all __ jazz” – Starts with “T“
- 30 Across: Out of town this week – Starts with “A“
- 33 Across: Locations – Starts with “S“
- 38 Across: Rainy-day viewing of funny TV shows – Starts with “W“
- 41 Across: Nebraska city – Starts with “O“
- 42 Across: “‘How long has it __?'” – Starts with “B“
- 43 Across: A Great Lake – Starts with “E“
- 44 Across: By way of, on an itinerary – Starts with “V“
- 46 Across: Neglected to, for short – Starts with “D“
- 48 Across: Buckle up, as a seat belt – Starts with “F“
- 52 Across: Egotistical – Starts with “V“
- 54 Across: Female choral voice – Starts with “A“
- 55 Across: Hot-day basking at a beach – Starts with “S“
- 61 Across: Ink smear – Starts with “B“
- 62 Across: “‘It’s clear now'” – Starts with “I“
- 63 Across: Helicopter blade – Starts with “R“
- 64 Across: Valentine’s Day emotion – Starts with “L“
- 65 Across: Religious splinter group – Starts with “S“
- 66 Across: Performance with sopranos – Starts with “O“
- 67 Across: Lambs’ mothers – Starts with “E“
- 68 Across: “‘For shame!'” – Starts with “T“
- 69 Across: TV industry award – Starts with “E“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Nightfall – Starts with “D“
- 2 Down: Prefix meaning ”opposed to” – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Smack, as a housefly – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: ”The buck stops __” – Starts with “H“
- 5 Down: Maximum speed on a road – Starts with “L“
- 6 Down: Sign of the future – Starts with “O“
- 7 Down: __-in-cheek (insincere) – Starts with “T“
- 8 Down: Reduces one’s speed – Starts with “S“
- 9 Down: Small boat that’s paddled – Starts with “C”
- 10 Down: Avoid, as a crisis – Starts with “A“
- 11 Down: Air Force locations – Starts with “B“
- 13 Down: Delay until a later time – Starts with “D“
- 14 Down: Installs, as a carpet – Starts with “L“
- 20 Down: Hawaiian porch – Starts with “L“
- 24 Down: Blog entry – Starts with “P“
- 25 Down: Dishonest imitation – Starts with “S“
- 26 Down: ”See ya later!” – Starts with “T“
- 27 Down: Carve a design into glass – Starts with “E“
- 28 Down: Wall Street market: Abbr. – Starts with “N“
- 29 Down: One more than one – Starts with “T“
- 31 Down: Female hoopsters’ org. – Starts with “W“
- 32 Down: Improve with time, as wine – Starts with “A“
- 34 Down: Cooled with cubes – Starts with “I“
- 35 Down: Tattered and __ (raggedy) – Starts with “T“
- 36 Down: Give off, as light – Starts with “E“
- 37 Down: NNW opposite – Starts with “S“
- 39 Down: Possess – Starts with “H“
- 40 Down: Taj Mahal’s country – Starts with “I“
- 45 Down: Refuse to compromise – Starts with “I“
- 47 Down: Emcee’s opening speech – Starts with “I“
- 48 Down: Story from Aesop – Starts with “F“
- 49 Down: Give permission for – Starts with “A“
- 50 Down: Cooking appliance – Starts with “S“
- 51 Down: Carryall bags – Starts with “T“
- 52 Down: Sweater style with an angled cut – Starts with “V“
- 53 Down: Aid and __ (assist in crime) – Starts with “A“
- 56 Down: Puts into service – Starts with “U“
- 57 Down: Optimistic feeling – Starts with “H“
- 58 Down: Line on a list – Starts with “I“
- 59 Down: Typical result – Starts with “N“
- 60 Down: Color of overcast skies – Starts with “G“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: 100-yard race — DASH
- 5 Across: Place to park a car — LOT
- 8 Across: Natural bandage — SCAB
- 12 Across: Not married — UNWED
- 14 Across: Very long car, for short — LIMO
- 15 Across: Volcano’s outflow — LAVA
- 16 Across: Long look — STARE
- 17 Across: Prayer-ending word — AMEN
- 18 Across: Change for a $5 bill — ONES
- 19 Across: Windy-day playing with a toy in the air — KITEFLYING
- 21 Across: Was dressed in — WORE
- 22 Across: Toward sunrise — EAST
- 23 Across: Unexpected victories — UPSETS
- 25 Across: Back of a boat — STERN
- 28 Across: “Recent” prefix for natal — NEO
- 29 Across: “… and all __ jazz” — THAT
- 30 Across: Out of town this week — AWAY
- 33 Across: Locations — SITES
- 38 Across: Rainy-day viewing of funny TV shows — WATCHINGSITCOMS
- 41 Across: Nebraska city — OMAHA
- 42 Across: “‘How long has it __?'” — BEEN
- 43 Across: A Great Lake — ERIE
- 44 Across: By way of, on an itinerary — VIA
- 46 Across: Neglected to, for short — DIDNT
- 48 Across: Buckle up, as a seat belt — FASTEN
- 52 Across: Egotistical — VAIN
- 54 Across: Female choral voice — ALTO
- 55 Across: Hot-day basking at a beach — SUNBATHING
- 61 Across: Ink smear — BLOT
- 62 Across: “‘It’s clear now'” — ISEE
- 63 Across: Helicopter blade — ROTOR
- 64 Across: Valentine’s Day emotion — LOVE
- 65 Across: Religious splinter group — SECT
- 66 Across: Performance with sopranos — OPERA
- 67 Across: Lambs’ mothers — EWES
- 68 Across: “‘For shame!'” — TSK
- 69 Across: TV industry award — EMMY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Nightfall — DUSK
- 2 Down: Prefix meaning “opposed to” — ANTI
- 3 Down: Smack, as a housefly — SWAT
- 4 Down: “The buck stops __” — HERE
- 5 Down: Maximum speed on a road — LIMIT
- 6 Down: Sign of the future — OMEN
- 7 Down: __-in-cheek (insincere) — TONGUE
- 8 Down: Reduces one’s speed — SLOWS
- 9 Down: Small boat that’s paddled — CANOE
- 10 Down: Avoid, as a crisis — AVERT
- 11 Down: Air Force locations — BASES
- 13 Down: Delay until a later time — DEFER
- 14 Down: Installs, as a carpet — LAYS
- 20 Down: Hawaiian porch — LANAI
- 24 Down: Blog entry — POST
- 25 Down: Dishonest imitation — SHAM
- 26 Down: “See ya later!” — THATA
- 27 Down: Carve a design into glass — ETCH
- 28 Down: Wall Street market: Abbr. — NYSE
- 29 Down: One more than one — TWO
- 31 Down: Female hoopsters’ org. — WNBA
- 32 Down: Improve with time, as wine — AGE
- 34 Down: Cooled with cubes — ICED
- 35 Down: Tattered and __ (raggedy) — TORN
- 36 Down: Give off, as light — EMIT
- 37 Down: NNW opposite — SSE
- 39 Down: Possess — HAVE
- 40 Down: Taj Mahal’s country — INDIA
- 45 Down: Refuse to compromise — INSIST
- 47 Down: Emcee’s opening speech — INTRO
- 48 Down: Story from Aesop — FABLE
- 49 Down: Give permission for — ALLOW
- 50 Down: Cooking appliance — STOVE
- 51 Down: Carryall bags — TOTES
- 52 Down: Sweater style with an angled cut — VNECK
- 53 Down: Aid and __ (assist in crime) — ABET
- 56 Down: Puts into service — USES
- 57 Down: Optimistic feeling — HOPE
- 58 Down: Line on a list — ITEM
- 59 Down: Typical result — NORM
- 60 Down: Color of overcast skies — GRAY
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super laid back, breezy energy that made it a really smooth solve. The theme was cute and clicked right away, tying the grid together without overcomplicating anything. Cluing stayed friendly and clear, so the puzzle moved quickly but still felt fun. The fill was clean with no awkward hang-ups, which kept the whole flow steady. Overall, it delivered exactly what an Easy should do — light, polished, and satisfying.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.