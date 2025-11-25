Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 25, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 25, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 25, 2025

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across : Rock source of petroleum – Starts with “ S “

: Rock source of petroleum – Starts with “ “ 6 Across : Chooses, with “for” – Starts with “ O “

: Chooses, with “for” – Starts with “ “ 10 Across : Tiny amount – Starts with “ I “

: Tiny amount – Starts with “ “ 14 Across : Piece of a flower – Starts with “ P “

: Piece of a flower – Starts with “ “ 15 Across : Map out – Starts with “ P “

: Map out – Starts with “ “ 16 Across : Stuck-up person – Starts with “ S “

: Stuck-up person – Starts with “ “ 17 Across : Love, in Italy – Starts with “ A “

: Love, in Italy – Starts with “ “ 18 Across : Coin in Italy – Starts with “ E “

: Coin in Italy – Starts with “ “ 19 Across : Beasts in a sty – Starts with “ P “

: Beasts in a sty – Starts with “ “ 20 Across : Green-to-red BLT ingredient – Starts with “ R “

: Green-to-red BLT ingredient – Starts with “ “ 23 Across : “Dear old” father – Starts with “ D “

: “Dear old” father – Starts with “ “ 24 Across : Point of a constellation – Starts with “ S “

: Point of a constellation – Starts with “ “ 25 Across : In the past – Starts with “ A “

: In the past – Starts with “ “ 27 Across : Attorney’s expertise – Starts with “ L “

: Attorney’s expertise – Starts with “ “ 30 Across : Vapor from a radiator – Starts with “ S “

: Vapor from a radiator – Starts with “ “ 34 Across : Petroleum measure: Abbr. – Starts with “ B “

: Petroleum measure: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 35 Across : The Lone Star State – Starts with “ T “

: The Lone Star State – Starts with “ “ 37 Across : Large crowd – Starts with “ H “

: Large crowd – Starts with “ “ 38 Across : Green-to-yellow foliage – Starts with “ L “

: Green-to-yellow foliage – Starts with “ “ 41 Across : __ days (time long past) – Starts with “ O “

: __ days (time long past) – Starts with “ “ 42 Across : War horse – Starts with “ S “

: War horse – Starts with “ “ 43 Across : Plop down on a chair – Starts with “ S “

: Plop down on a chair – Starts with “ “ 44 Across : Actress Close – Starts with “ G “

: Actress Close – Starts with “ “ 45 Across : Pampering place – Starts with “ S “

: Pampering place – Starts with “ “ 46 Across : What a spider spins – Starts with “ W “

: What a spider spins – Starts with “ “ 47 Across : Shape of a hockey puck – Starts with “ D “

: Shape of a hockey puck – Starts with “ “ 50 Across : Athlete who’s paid – Starts with “ P “

: Athlete who’s paid – Starts with “ “ 52 Across : Blue-to-red horizon – Starts with “ T “

: Blue-to-red horizon – Starts with “ “ 59 Across : Not worth debating – Starts with “ M “

: Not worth debating – Starts with “ “ 60 Across : Memo header – Starts with “ I “

: Memo header – Starts with “ “ 61 Across : “Same here” – Starts with “ S “

: “Same here” – Starts with “ “ 62 Across : “If it __ broke…” – Starts with “ A “

: “If it __ broke…” – Starts with “ “ 63 Across : Where a ship docks – Starts with “ P “

: Where a ship docks – Starts with “ “ 64 Across : Netherlands’ floral symbol – Starts with “ T “

: Netherlands’ floral symbol – Starts with “ “ 65 Across : “Not guilty,” for example – Starts with “ P “

: “Not guilty,” for example – Starts with “ “ 66 Across : Con game – Starts with “ S “

: Con game – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Cancels an editorial deletion – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down : Practice for a bout – Starts with “ S “

: Practice for a bout – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : “‘Half’ prefix for sphere” – Starts with “ H “

: “‘Half’ prefix for sphere” – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Perched on – Starts with “ A “

: Perched on – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : 35 Across city on the Rio Grande – Starts with “ L “

: 35 Across city on the Rio Grande – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : Justice Kagan – Starts with “ E “

: Justice Kagan – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : “‘__ sesame!'” – Starts with “ O “

: “‘__ sesame!'” – Starts with “ “ 7 Down : End of a power cord – Starts with “ P “

: End of a power cord – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : Little pies – Starts with “ T “

: Little pies – Starts with “ “ 9 Down : Nose, informally – Starts with “ S “

: Nose, informally – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : Belongs to, as a club – Starts with “ I “

: Belongs to, as a club – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : “‘You have my word __'” – Starts with “ O “

: “‘You have my word __'” – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : Diner take-out order – Starts with “ T “

: Diner take-out order – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : Belly muscles – Starts with “ A “

: Belly muscles – Starts with “ “ 21 Down : Just hangs around – Starts with “ I “

: Just hangs around – Starts with “ “ 22 Down : Pulverized, as potatoes – Starts with “ M “

: Pulverized, as potatoes – Starts with “ “ 25 Down : Rings __ (sounds familiar) – Starts with “ A “

: Rings __ (sounds familiar) – Starts with “ “ 26 Down : Forest clearing – Starts with “ G “

: Forest clearing – Starts with “ “ 28 Down : Planet’s line of rotation – Starts with “ A “

: Planet’s line of rotation – Starts with “ “ 29 Down : Would like to have – Starts with “ W “

: Would like to have – Starts with “ “ 31 Down : Remove a pencil mark – Starts with “ E “

: Remove a pencil mark – Starts with “ “ 32 Down : Stray from the script – Starts with “ A “

: Stray from the script – Starts with “ “ 33 Down : Thaw – Starts with “ M “

: Thaw – Starts with “ “ 34 Down : Online diary – Starts with “ B “

: Online diary – Starts with “ “ 35 Down : Game played at Wimbledon – Starts with “ T “

: Game played at Wimbledon – Starts with “ “ 36 Down : Rung of a ladder – Starts with “ S “

: Rung of a ladder – Starts with “ “ 39 Down : Long-running feud – Starts with “ V “

: Long-running feud – Starts with “ “ 40 Down : Falling-apart cars – Starts with “ H “

: Falling-apart cars – Starts with “ “ 46 Down : Triumphed in the end – Starts with “ W “

: Triumphed in the end – Starts with “ “ 48 Down : Doesn’t attend – Starts with “ S “

: Doesn’t attend – Starts with “ “ 49 Down : Skeptical person – Starts with “ C “

: Skeptical person – Starts with “ “ 51 Down : Corrodes, as iron – Starts with “ R “

: Corrodes, as iron – Starts with “ “ 52 Down : Work hard – Starts with “ T “

: Work hard – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : Sharpen, as skills – Starts with “ H “

: Sharpen, as skills – Starts with “ “ 54 Down : General vicinity – Starts with “ A “

: General vicinity – Starts with “ “ 55 Down : School semester – Starts with “ T “

: School semester – Starts with “ “ 56 Down : Reduced-price event – Starts with “ S “

: Reduced-price event – Starts with “ “ 57 Down : Radiate, as rays – Starts with “ E “

: Radiate, as rays – Starts with “ “ 58 Down : Helpful hints – Starts with “ T “

: Helpful hints – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Page in an atlas – Starts with “M“

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Rock source of petroleum — SHALE

Rock source of petroleum — 6 Across: Chooses, with “for” — OPTS

Chooses, with “for” — 10 Across: Tiny amount — IOTA

Tiny amount — 14 Across: Piece of a flower — PETAL

Piece of a flower — 15 Across: Map out — PLAN

Map out — 16 Across: Stuck-up person — SNOB

Stuck-up person — 17 Across: Love, in Italy — AMORE

Love, in Italy — 18 Across: Coin in Italy — EURO

Coin in Italy — 19 Across: Beasts in a sty — PIGS

Beasts in a sty — 20 Across: Green-to-red BLT ingredient — RIPENINGTOMATO

Green-to-red BLT ingredient — 23 Across: “Dear old” father — DAD

“Dear old” father — 24 Across: Point of a constellation — STAR

Point of a constellation — 25 Across: In the past — AGO

In the past — 27 Across: Attorney’s expertise — LAW

Attorney’s expertise — 30 Across: Vapor from a radiator — STEAM

Vapor from a radiator — 34 Across: Petroleum measure: Abbr. — BBL

Petroleum measure: Abbr. — 35 Across: The Lone Star State — TEXAS

The Lone Star State — 37 Across: Large crowd — HORDE

Large crowd — 38 Across: Green-to-yellow foliage — LEAVESINTHEFALL

Green-to-yellow foliage — 41 Across: __ days (time long past) — OLDEN

__ days (time long past) — 42 Across: War horse — STEED

War horse — 43 Across: Plop down on a chair — SIT

Plop down on a chair — 44 Across: Actress Close — GLENN

Actress Close — 45 Across: Pampering place — SPA

Pampering place — 46 Across: What a spider spins — WEB

What a spider spins — 47 Across: Shape of a hockey puck — DISC

Shape of a hockey puck — 50 Across: Athlete who’s paid — PRO

Athlete who’s paid — 52 Across: Blue-to-red horizon — THESKYATSUNSET

Blue-to-red horizon — 59 Across: Not worth debating — MOOT

Not worth debating — 60 Across: Memo header — INRE

Memo header — 61 Across: “Same here” — SOAMI

“Same here” — 62 Across: “If it __ broke…” — AINT

“If it __ broke…” — 63 Across: Where a ship docks — PIER

Where a ship docks — 64 Across: Netherlands’ floral symbol — TULIP

Netherlands’ floral symbol — 65 Across: “Not guilty,” for example — PLEA

“Not guilty,” for example — 66 Across: Con game — SCAM

Con game — 67 Across: Cancels an editorial deletion — STETS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Practice for a bout — SPAR

Practice for a bout — 2 Down: “‘Half’ prefix for sphere” — HEMI

“‘Half’ prefix for sphere” — 3 Down: Perched on — ATOP

Perched on — 4 Down: 35 Across city on the Rio Grande — LARE

35 Across city on the Rio Grande — 5 Down: Justice Kagan — ELENA

Justice Kagan — 6 Down: “‘__ sesame!'” — OPEN

“‘__ sesame!'” — 7 Down: End of a power cord — PLUG

End of a power cord — 8 Down: Little pies — TARTS

Little pies — 9 Down: Nose, informally — SNOOT

Nose, informally — 10 Down: Belongs to, as a club — ISPARTOF

Belongs to, as a club — 11 Down: “‘You have my word __'” — ONIT

“‘You have my word __'” — 12 Down: Diner take-out order — TOGO

Diner take-out order — 13 Down: Belly muscles — ABS

Belly muscles — 21 Down: Just hangs around — IDLES

Just hangs around — 22 Down: Pulverized, as potatoes — MASHED

Pulverized, as potatoes — 25 Down: Rings __ (sounds familiar) — ABELL

Rings __ (sounds familiar) — 26 Down: Forest clearing — GLADE

Forest clearing — 28 Down: Planet’s line of rotation — AXIS

Planet’s line of rotation — 29 Down: Would like to have — WANTS

Would like to have — 31 Down: Remove a pencil mark — ERASE

Remove a pencil mark — 32 Down: Stray from the script — ADLIB

Stray from the script — 33 Down: Thaw — MELT

Thaw — 34 Down: Online diary — BLOG

Online diary — 35 Down: Game played at Wimbledon — TENNIS

Game played at Wimbledon — 36 Down: Rung of a ladder — STEP

Rung of a ladder — 39 Down: Long-running feud — VENDETTA

Long-running feud — 40 Down: Falling-apart cars — HEAPS

Falling-apart cars — 46 Down: Triumphed in the end — WONOUT

Triumphed in the end — 48 Down: Doesn’t attend — SKIPS

Doesn’t attend — 49 Down: Skeptical person — CYNIC

Skeptical person — 51 Down: Corrodes, as iron — RUSTS

Corrodes, as iron — 52 Down: Work hard — TOIL

Work hard — 53 Down: Sharpen, as skills — HONE

Sharpen, as skills — 54 Down: General vicinity — AREA

General vicinity — 55 Down: School semester — TERM

School semester — 56 Down: Reduced-price event — SALE

Reduced-price event — 57 Down: Radiate, as rays — EMIT

Radiate, as rays — 58 Down: Helpful hints — TIPS

Helpful hints — 59 Down: Page in an atlas — MAP

Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super smooth, mellow vibe that made the whole solve feel relaxed in the best way. The theme was clean and really pretty — each long entry painted a little visual moment, which gave the grid a nice sense of cohesion. Cluing stayed friendly and direct, so nothing felt sticky or forced. The fill was tidy too, with a mix of everyday language and a few fun touches that kept the puzzle from feeling flat. Overall, a calm, well balanced grid that delivered exactly the kind of easygoing solve you want from an Easy.

