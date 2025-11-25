Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 25, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 25, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 25, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Rock source of petroleum – Starts with “S“
- 6 Across: Chooses, with “for” – Starts with “O“
- 10 Across: Tiny amount – Starts with “I“
- 14 Across: Piece of a flower – Starts with “P“
- 15 Across: Map out – Starts with “P“
- 16 Across: Stuck-up person – Starts with “S“
- 17 Across: Love, in Italy – Starts with “A“
- 18 Across: Coin in Italy – Starts with “E“
- 19 Across: Beasts in a sty – Starts with “P“
- 20 Across: Green-to-red BLT ingredient – Starts with “R“
- 23 Across: “Dear old” father – Starts with “D“
- 24 Across: Point of a constellation – Starts with “S“
- 25 Across: In the past – Starts with “A“
- 27 Across: Attorney’s expertise – Starts with “L“
- 30 Across: Vapor from a radiator – Starts with “S“
- 34 Across: Petroleum measure: Abbr. – Starts with “B“
- 35 Across: The Lone Star State – Starts with “T“
- 37 Across: Large crowd – Starts with “H“
- 38 Across: Green-to-yellow foliage – Starts with “L“
- 41 Across: __ days (time long past) – Starts with “O“
- 42 Across: War horse – Starts with “S“
- 43 Across: Plop down on a chair – Starts with “S“
- 44 Across: Actress Close – Starts with “G“
- 45 Across: Pampering place – Starts with “S“
- 46 Across: What a spider spins – Starts with “W“
- 47 Across: Shape of a hockey puck – Starts with “D“
- 50 Across: Athlete who’s paid – Starts with “P“
- 52 Across: Blue-to-red horizon – Starts with “T“
- 59 Across: Not worth debating – Starts with “M“
- 60 Across: Memo header – Starts with “I“
- 61 Across: “Same here” – Starts with “S“
- 62 Across: “If it __ broke…” – Starts with “A“
- 63 Across: Where a ship docks – Starts with “P“
- 64 Across: Netherlands’ floral symbol – Starts with “T“
- 65 Across: “Not guilty,” for example – Starts with “P“
- 66 Across: Con game – Starts with “S“
- 67 Across: Cancels an editorial deletion – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Practice for a bout – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: “‘Half’ prefix for sphere” – Starts with “H“
- 3 Down: Perched on – Starts with “A“
- 4 Down: 35 Across city on the Rio Grande – Starts with “L“
- 5 Down: Justice Kagan – Starts with “E“
- 6 Down: “‘__ sesame!'” – Starts with “O“
- 7 Down: End of a power cord – Starts with “P“
- 8 Down: Little pies – Starts with “T“
- 9 Down: Nose, informally – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down: Belongs to, as a club – Starts with “I“
- 11 Down: “‘You have my word __'” – Starts with “O“
- 12 Down: Diner take-out order – Starts with “T“
- 13 Down: Belly muscles – Starts with “A“
- 21 Down: Just hangs around – Starts with “I“
- 22 Down: Pulverized, as potatoes – Starts with “M“
- 25 Down: Rings __ (sounds familiar) – Starts with “A“
- 26 Down: Forest clearing – Starts with “G“
- 28 Down: Planet’s line of rotation – Starts with “A“
- 29 Down: Would like to have – Starts with “W“
- 31 Down: Remove a pencil mark – Starts with “E“
- 32 Down: Stray from the script – Starts with “A“
- 33 Down: Thaw – Starts with “M“
- 34 Down: Online diary – Starts with “B“
- 35 Down: Game played at Wimbledon – Starts with “T“
- 36 Down: Rung of a ladder – Starts with “S“
- 39 Down: Long-running feud – Starts with “V“
- 40 Down: Falling-apart cars – Starts with “H“
- 46 Down: Triumphed in the end – Starts with “W“
- 48 Down: Doesn’t attend – Starts with “S“
- 49 Down: Skeptical person – Starts with “C“
- 51 Down: Corrodes, as iron – Starts with “R“
- 52 Down: Work hard – Starts with “T“
- 53 Down: Sharpen, as skills – Starts with “H“
- 54 Down: General vicinity – Starts with “A“
- 55 Down: School semester – Starts with “T“
- 56 Down: Reduced-price event – Starts with “S“
- 57 Down: Radiate, as rays – Starts with “E“
- 58 Down: Helpful hints – Starts with “T“
- 59 Down: Page in an atlas – Starts with “M“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Rock source of petroleum — SHALE
- 6 Across: Chooses, with “for” — OPTS
- 10 Across: Tiny amount — IOTA
- 14 Across: Piece of a flower — PETAL
- 15 Across: Map out — PLAN
- 16 Across: Stuck-up person — SNOB
- 17 Across: Love, in Italy — AMORE
- 18 Across: Coin in Italy — EURO
- 19 Across: Beasts in a sty — PIGS
- 20 Across: Green-to-red BLT ingredient — RIPENINGTOMATO
- 23 Across: “Dear old” father — DAD
- 24 Across: Point of a constellation — STAR
- 25 Across: In the past — AGO
- 27 Across: Attorney’s expertise — LAW
- 30 Across: Vapor from a radiator — STEAM
- 34 Across: Petroleum measure: Abbr. — BBL
- 35 Across: The Lone Star State — TEXAS
- 37 Across: Large crowd — HORDE
- 38 Across: Green-to-yellow foliage — LEAVESINTHEFALL
- 41 Across: __ days (time long past) — OLDEN
- 42 Across: War horse — STEED
- 43 Across: Plop down on a chair — SIT
- 44 Across: Actress Close — GLENN
- 45 Across: Pampering place — SPA
- 46 Across: What a spider spins — WEB
- 47 Across: Shape of a hockey puck — DISC
- 50 Across: Athlete who’s paid — PRO
- 52 Across: Blue-to-red horizon — THESKYATSUNSET
- 59 Across: Not worth debating — MOOT
- 60 Across: Memo header — INRE
- 61 Across: “Same here” — SOAMI
- 62 Across: “If it __ broke…” — AINT
- 63 Across: Where a ship docks — PIER
- 64 Across: Netherlands’ floral symbol — TULIP
- 65 Across: “Not guilty,” for example — PLEA
- 66 Across: Con game — SCAM
- 67 Across: Cancels an editorial deletion — STETS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Practice for a bout — SPAR
- 2 Down: “‘Half’ prefix for sphere” — HEMI
- 3 Down: Perched on — ATOP
- 4 Down: 35 Across city on the Rio Grande — LARE
- 5 Down: Justice Kagan — ELENA
- 6 Down: “‘__ sesame!'” — OPEN
- 7 Down: End of a power cord — PLUG
- 8 Down: Little pies — TARTS
- 9 Down: Nose, informally — SNOOT
- 10 Down: Belongs to, as a club — ISPARTOF
- 11 Down: “‘You have my word __'” — ONIT
- 12 Down: Diner take-out order — TOGO
- 13 Down: Belly muscles — ABS
- 21 Down: Just hangs around — IDLES
- 22 Down: Pulverized, as potatoes — MASHED
- 25 Down: Rings __ (sounds familiar) —ABELL
- 26 Down: Forest clearing — GLADE
- 28 Down: Planet’s line of rotation — AXIS
- 29 Down: Would like to have — WANTS
- 31 Down: Remove a pencil mark — ERASE
- 32 Down: Stray from the script — ADLIB
- 33 Down: Thaw — MELT
- 34 Down: Online diary — BLOG
- 35 Down: Game played at Wimbledon — TENNIS
- 36 Down: Rung of a ladder — STEP
- 39 Down: Long-running feud — VENDETTA
- 40 Down: Falling-apart cars — HEAPS
- 46 Down: Triumphed in the end — WONOUT
- 48 Down: Doesn’t attend — SKIPS
- 49 Down: Skeptical person — CYNIC
- 51 Down: Corrodes, as iron — RUSTS
- 52 Down: Work hard — TOIL
- 53 Down: Sharpen, as skills — HONE
- 54 Down: General vicinity — AREA
- 55 Down: School semester — TERM
- 56 Down: Reduced-price event — SALE
- 57 Down: Radiate, as rays — EMIT
- 58 Down: Helpful hints — TIPS
- 59 Down: Page in an atlas — MAP
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super smooth, mellow vibe that made the whole solve feel relaxed in the best way. The theme was clean and really pretty — each long entry painted a little visual moment, which gave the grid a nice sense of cohesion. Cluing stayed friendly and direct, so nothing felt sticky or forced. The fill was tidy too, with a mix of everyday language and a few fun touches that kept the puzzle from feeling flat. Overall, a calm, well balanced grid that delivered exactly the kind of easygoing solve you want from an Easy.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.