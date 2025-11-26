Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 26, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 26, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 26, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Glass sheets in windows – Starts with “P“
- 6 Across: The Stars and Stripes – Starts with “F“
- 10 Across: __ milk (fat-free drink) – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: Higher than – Starts with “A“
- 15 Across: Type of 44 Across – Starts with “R“
- 16 Across: Edible ice-cream holder – Starts ” with “C“
- 17 Across: Person eating at a restaurant – Starts with “D“
- 18 Across: “‘Do __ others . . .'” – Starts with “U“
- 19 Across: Rocks dug up from mines – Starts with “O“
- 20 Across: “‘COME IN, WE’RE OPEN’ and ‘BIG SALE TODAY'” – Starts with “S“
- 22 Across: Salespersons, for short – Starts with “R“
- 23 Across: “‘__ a chance!’ (‘Forget it!’)” – Starts with “N“
- 24 Across: War-ending agreement – Starts with “T“
- 26 Across: Large families, humorously – Starts with “T“
- 30 Across: Fundamental, as a skill – Starts with “B“
- 32 Across: German auto – Starts with “A“
- 33 Across: Higher than – Starts with “O“
- 35 Across: __ congestion (cold symptom) – Starts with “N“
- 39 Across: Window ledges – Starts with “S“
- 41 Across: “‘You __ not alone'” – Starts with “A“
- 42 Across: Airplane with no pilot – Starts with “D“
- 43 Across: Prepared to propose by lowering oneself – Starts with “K“
- 44 Across: Nest-egg accounts: Abbr. – Starts with “I“
- 46 Across: Overdo it with affection – Starts with “D“
- 47 Across: Hopping Easter animal – Starts with “B“
- 49 Across: Annoy constantly – Starts with “P“
- 51 Across: Japanese robe – Starts with “K“
- 54 Across: Feeling mopey – Starts with “S“
- 55 Across: __-day (common vitamin dosage) – Starts with “O“
- 56 Across: Message made by pilots – Starts with “S“
- 63 Across: Miles away – Starts with “A“
- 64 Across: Honeybees’ home – Starts with “H“
- 65 Across: Star’s bit part – Starts with “C“
- 66 Across: Give temporarily – Starts with “L“
- 67 Across: Was obligated to – Starts with “O“
- 68 Across: Commuter vehicle on rails – Starts with “T“
- 69 Across: __ and crafts – Starts with “A“
- 70 Across: Full of good sense – Starts with “W“
- 71 Across: Fashion sense – Starts with “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Tablets for writing – Starts with “P“
- 2 Down: Just slightly – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Prohibited thing – Starts with “N“
- 4 Down: At any time – Starts with “E“
- 5 Down: Tranquil – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: Apple or orange – Starts with “F“
- 7 Down: Before __ (soon) – Starts with “L“
- 8 Down: Mail routing abbr. – Starts with “A“
- 9 Down: Trick-or-treaters in white sheets – Starts with “G“
- 10 Down: Booklets with player rosters sold at stadiums – Starts with “S“
- 11 Down: Seoul, South __ – Starts with “K“
- 12 Down: Without any skill – Starts with “I“
- 13 Down: Needing neatening – Starts with “M“
- 21 Down: Mediocre – Starts with “S“
- 25 Down: Watermelon covering – Starts with “R“
- 26 Down: Job to be done – Starts with “T“
- 27 Down: Destroy totally – Starts with “R“
- 28 Down: Not doing anything – Starts with “I“
- 29 Down: Poster ads on highways – Starts with “B“
- 30 Down: “‘Cran’ or ‘rasp’ edible” – Starts with “B“
- 31 Down: Region – Starts with “A“
- 34 Down: Full of oneself – Starts with “V“
- 36 Down: Dust in a chimney – Starts with “S“
- 37 Down: Initial poker payment – Starts with “A“
- 38 Down: Look impolitely – Starts with “L“
- 40 Down: Surprise greatly – Starts with “S“
- 45 Down: Practice for a boxing match – Starts with “S“
- 48 Down: Absentee for an appointment – Starts with “N“
- 50 Down: Royal decrees – Starts with “E“
- 51 Down: Aussie bearlike beast – Starts with “K“
- 52 Down: Deduce by logic – Starts with “I“
- 53 Down: Intended – Starts with “M“
- 54 Down: Person from Stockholm – Starts with “S“
- 57 Down: New Zealand flightless bird – Starts with “K“
- 58 Down: Designer __ Saint Laurent – Starts with “Y“
- 59 Down: Small pie – Starts with “T“
- 60 Down: “‘That’s a possibility for me'” – Starts with “I“
- 61 Down: Astronaut Armstrong – Starts with “N“
- 62 Down: “‘__ with the Wind'” – Starts with “G“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Glass sheets in windows — PANES
- 6 Across: The Stars and Stripes — FLAG
- 10 Across: __ milk (fat-free drink) — SKIM
- 14 Across: Higher than — ABOVE
- 15 Across: Type of 44 Across — ROTH
- 16 Across: Edible ice-cream holder — CONE
- 17 Across: Person eating at a restaurant — DINER
- 18 Across: “‘Do __ others . . .'” — UNTO
- 19 Across: Rocks dug up from mines — ORES
- 20 Across: “‘COME IN, WE’RE OPEN’ and ‘BIG SALE TODAY'” — STORESIGNS
- 22 Across: Salespersons, for short — REPS
- 23 Across: “‘__ a chance!’ (‘Forget it!’)” — NOT
- 24 Across: War-ending agreement — TREATY
- 26 Across: Large families, humorously — TRIBES
- 30 Across: Fundamental, as a skill — BASIC
- 32 Across: German auto — AUDI
- 33 Across: Higher than — OVER
- 35 Across: __ congestion (cold symptom) — NASAL
- 39 Across: Window ledges — SILLS
- 41 Across: “‘You __ not alone'” — ARE
- 42 Across: Airplane with no pilot — DRONE
- 43 Across: Prepared to propose by lowering oneself —KNELT
- 44 Across: Nest-egg accounts: Abbr. — IRAS
- 46 Across: Overdo it with affection —DOTE
- 47 Across: Hopping Easter animal — BUNNY
- 49 Across: Annoy constantly — PESTER
- 51 Across: Japanese robe — KIMONO
- 54 Across: Feeling mopey — SAD
- 55 Across: __-day (common vitamin dosage) — ONEA
- 56 Across: Message made by pilots — SKYWRITING
- 63 Across: Miles away — AFAR
- 64 Across: Honeybees’ home — HIVE
- 65 Across: Star’s bit part — CAMEO
- 66 Across: Give temporarily — LEND
- 67 Across: Was obligated to — OWED
- 68 Across: Commuter vehicle on rails — TRAIN
- 69 Across: __ and crafts — ARTS
- 70 Across: Full of good sense — WISE
- 71 Across: Fashion sense — STYLE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Tablets for writing – PADS
- 2 Down: Just slightly – ABIT
- 3 Down: Prohibited thing – NONO
- 4 Down: At any time – EVER
- 5 Down: Tranquil – SERENE
- 6 Down: Apple or orange – FRUIT
- 7 Down: Before __ (soon) – LONG
- 8 Down: Mail routing abbr. – ATTN
- 9 Down: Trick-or-treaters in white sheets – GHOSTS
- 10 Down: Booklets with player rosters sold at stadiums – SCORECARDS
- 11 Down: Seoul, South __ – KOREA
- 12 Down: Without any skill – INEPT
- 13 Down: Needing neatening – MESSY
- 21 Down: Mediocre – SOSO
- 25 Down: Watermelon covering – RIND
- 26 Down: Job to be done – TASK
- 27 Down: Destroy totally – RUIN
- 28 Down: Not doing anything – IDLE
- 29 Down: Poster ads on highways – BILLBOARDS
- 30 Down: “Cran” or “rasp” edible – BEARY
- 31 Down: Region – AREA
- 34 Down: Full of oneself – VAIN
- 36 Down: Dust in a chimney – SOOT
- 37 Down: Initial poker payment – ANTE
- 38 Down: Look impolitely – LEER
- 40 Down: Surprise greatly – STUN
- 45 Down: Practice for a boxing match – SPAR
- 48 Down: Absentee for an appointment – NOSHOW
- 50 Down: Royal decrees – EDICTS
- 51 Down: Aussie bearlike beast – KOALA
- 52 Down: Deduce by logic – INFER
- 53 Down: Intended – MEANT
- 54 Down: Person from Stockholm – SWEDE
- 57 Down: New Zealand flightless bird – KIWI
- 58 Down: Designer __ Saint Laurent – YVES
- 59 Down: Small pie – TART
- 60 Down: “That’s a possibility for me” – IMAY
- 61 Down: Astronaut Armstrong – NEIL
- 62 Down: “__ with the Wind” – GONE
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today crossword had a crisp, breezy vibe that made it a smooth midweek solve. The theme was clear and neatly executed, with the long entries popping in a way that tied the whole grid together. Cluing stayed friendly but never dull, giving just enough to keep things interesting without slowing down the rhythm. The fill was clean too, with a nice balance of everyday words and a few fun touches. Overall, it delivered a light, polished puzzle that felt satisfying from start to finish.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.