Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 26, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 26, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 26, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Glass sheets in windows – Starts with “ P “

Glass sheets in windows – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: The Stars and Stripes – Starts with “ F “

The Stars and Stripes – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: __ milk (fat-free drink) – Starts with “ S “

__ milk (fat-free drink) – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Higher than – Starts with “ A “

Higher than – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Type of 44 Across – Starts with “ R “

Type of 44 Across – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Edible ice-cream holder – Starts ” with “ C “

Edible ice-cream holder – Starts ” with “ “ 17 Across: Person eating at a restaurant – Starts with “ D “

Person eating at a restaurant – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: “‘Do __ others . . .'” – Starts with “ U “

“‘Do __ others . . .'” – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Rocks dug up from mines – Starts with “ O “

Rocks dug up from mines – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: “‘COME IN, WE’RE OPEN’ and ‘BIG SALE TODAY'” – Starts with “ S “

“‘COME IN, WE’RE OPEN’ and ‘BIG SALE TODAY'” – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Salespersons, for short – Starts with “ R “

Salespersons, for short – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: “‘__ a chance!’ (‘Forget it!’)” – Starts with “ N “

“‘__ a chance!’ (‘Forget it!’)” – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: War-ending agreement – Starts with “ T “

War-ending agreement – Starts with “ “ 26 Across: Large families, humorously – Starts with “ T “

Large families, humorously – Starts with “ “ 30 Across: Fundamental, as a skill – Starts with “ B “

Fundamental, as a skill – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: German auto – Starts with “ A “

German auto – Starts with “ “ 33 Across: Higher than – Starts with “ O “

Higher than – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: __ congestion (cold symptom) – Starts with “ N “

__ congestion (cold symptom) – Starts with “ “ 39 Across: Window ledges – Starts with “ S “

Window ledges – Starts with “ “ 41 Across: “‘You __ not alone'” – Starts with “ A “

“‘You __ not alone'” – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Airplane with no pilot – Starts with “ D “

Airplane with no pilot – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Prepared to propose by lowering oneself – Starts with “ K “

Prepared to propose by lowering oneself – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: Nest-egg accounts: Abbr. – Starts with “ I “

Nest-egg accounts: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: Overdo it with affection – Starts with “ D “

Overdo it with affection – Starts with “ “ 47 Across: Hopping Easter animal – Starts with “ B “

Hopping Easter animal – Starts with “ “ 49 Across: Annoy constantly – Starts with “ P “

Annoy constantly – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Japanese robe – Starts with “ K “

Japanese robe – Starts with “ “ 54 Across: Feeling mopey – Starts with “ S “

Feeling mopey – Starts with “ “ 55 Across: __-day (common vitamin dosage) – Starts with “ O “

__-day (common vitamin dosage) – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: Message made by pilots – Starts with “ S “

Message made by pilots – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Miles away – Starts with “ A “

Miles away – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Honeybees’ home – Starts with “ H “

Honeybees’ home – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Star’s bit part – Starts with “ C “

Star’s bit part – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Give temporarily – Starts with “ L “

Give temporarily – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Was obligated to – Starts with “ O “

Was obligated to – Starts with “ “ 68 Across: Commuter vehicle on rails – Starts with “ T “

Commuter vehicle on rails – Starts with “ “ 69 Across: __ and crafts – Starts with “ A “

__ and crafts – Starts with “ “ 70 Across: Full of good sense – Starts with “ W “

Full of good sense – Starts with “ “ 71 Across: Fashion sense – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Tablets for writing – Starts with “ P “

Tablets for writing – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Just slightly – Starts with “ A “

Just slightly – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Prohibited thing – Starts with “ N “

Prohibited thing – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: At any time – Starts with “ E “

At any time – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Tranquil – Starts with “ S “

Tranquil – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Apple or orange – Starts with “ F “

Apple or orange – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Before __ (soon) – Starts with “ L “

Before __ (soon) – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Mail routing abbr. – Starts with “ A “

Mail routing abbr. – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Trick-or-treaters in white sheets – Starts with “ G “

Trick-or-treaters in white sheets – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Booklets with player rosters sold at stadiums – Starts with “ S “

Booklets with player rosters sold at stadiums – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Seoul, South __ – Starts with “ K “

Seoul, South __ – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Without any skill – Starts with “ I “

Without any skill – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Needing neatening – Starts with “ M “

Needing neatening – Starts with “ “ 21 Down: Mediocre – Starts with “ S “

Mediocre – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: Watermelon covering – Starts with “ R “

Watermelon covering – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: Job to be done – Starts with “ T “

Job to be done – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Destroy totally – Starts with “ R “

Destroy totally – Starts with “ “ 28 Down: Not doing anything – Starts with “ I “

Not doing anything – Starts with “ “ 29 Down: Poster ads on highways – Starts with “ B “

Poster ads on highways – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: “‘Cran’ or ‘rasp’ edible” – Starts with “ B “

“‘Cran’ or ‘rasp’ edible” – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: Region – Starts with “ A “

Region – Starts with “ “ 34 Down: Full of oneself – Starts with “ V “

Full of oneself – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: Dust in a chimney – Starts with “ S “

Dust in a chimney – Starts with “ “ 37 Down: Initial poker payment – Starts with “ A “

Initial poker payment – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: Look impolitely – Starts with “ L “

Look impolitely – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: Surprise greatly – Starts with “ S “

Surprise greatly – Starts with “ “ 45 Down: Practice for a boxing match – Starts with “ S “

Practice for a boxing match – Starts with “ “ 48 Down: Absentee for an appointment – Starts with “ N “

Absentee for an appointment – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: Royal decrees – Starts with “ E “

Royal decrees – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: Aussie bearlike beast – Starts with “ K “

Aussie bearlike beast – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: Deduce by logic – Starts with “ I “

Deduce by logic – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Intended – Starts with “ M “

Intended – Starts with “ “ 54 Down: Person from Stockholm – Starts with “ S “

Person from Stockholm – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: New Zealand flightless bird – Starts with “ K “

New Zealand flightless bird – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: Designer __ Saint Laurent – Starts with “ Y “

Designer __ Saint Laurent – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Small pie – Starts with “ T “

Small pie – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: “‘That’s a possibility for me'” – Starts with “ I “

“‘That’s a possibility for me'” – Starts with “ “ 61 Down: Astronaut Armstrong – Starts with “ N “

Astronaut Armstrong – Starts with “ “ 62 Down: “‘__ with the Wind'” – Starts with “G“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Glass sheets in windows — PANES

Glass sheets in windows — 6 Across: The Stars and Stripes — FLAG

The Stars and Stripes — 10 Across: __ milk (fat-free drink) — SKIM

__ milk (fat-free drink) — 14 Across: Higher than — ABOVE

Higher than — 15 Across: Type of 44 Across — ROTH

Type of 44 Across — 16 Across: Edible ice-cream holder — CONE

Edible ice-cream holder — 17 Across: Person eating at a restaurant — DINER

Person eating at a restaurant — 18 Across: “‘Do __ others . . .'” — UNTO

“‘Do __ others . . .'” — 19 Across: Rocks dug up from mines — ORES

Rocks dug up from mines — 20 Across: “‘COME IN, WE’RE OPEN’ and ‘BIG SALE TODAY'” — STORESIGNS

“‘COME IN, WE’RE OPEN’ and ‘BIG SALE TODAY'” — 22 Across: Salespersons, for short — REPS

Salespersons, for short — 23 Across: “‘__ a chance!’ (‘Forget it!’)” — NOT

“‘__ a chance!’ (‘Forget it!’)” — 24 Across: War-ending agreement — TREATY

War-ending agreement — 26 Across: Large families, humorously — TRIBES

Large families, humorously — 30 Across: Fundamental, as a skill — BASIC

Fundamental, as a skill — 32 Across: German auto — AUDI

German auto — 33 Across: Higher than — OVER

Higher than — 35 Across: __ congestion (cold symptom) — NASAL

__ congestion (cold symptom) — 39 Across: Window ledges — SILLS

Window ledges — 41 Across: “‘You __ not alone'” — ARE

“‘You __ not alone'” — 42 Across: Airplane with no pilot — DRONE

Airplane with no pilot — 43 Across: Prepared to propose by lowering oneself — KNELT

Prepared to propose by lowering oneself — 44 Across: Nest-egg accounts: Abbr. — IRAS

Nest-egg accounts: Abbr. — 46 Across: Overdo it with affection — DOTE

Overdo it with affection — 47 Across: Hopping Easter animal — BUNNY

Hopping Easter animal — 49 Across: Annoy constantly — PESTER

Annoy constantly — 51 Across: Japanese robe — KIMONO

Japanese robe — 54 Across: Feeling mopey — SAD

Feeling mopey — 55 Across: __-day (common vitamin dosage) — ONEA

__-day (common vitamin dosage) — 56 Across: Message made by pilots — SKYWRITING

Message made by pilots — 63 Across: Miles away — AFAR

Miles away — 64 Across: Honeybees’ home — HIVE

Honeybees’ home — 65 Across: Star’s bit part — CAMEO

Star’s bit part — 66 Across: Give temporarily — LEND

Give temporarily — 67 Across: Was obligated to — OWED

Was obligated to — 68 Across: Commuter vehicle on rails — TRAIN

Commuter vehicle on rails — 69 Across: __ and crafts — ARTS

__ and crafts — 70 Across: Full of good sense — WISE

Full of good sense — 71 Across: Fashion sense — STYLE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Tablets for writing – PADS

Tablets for writing – 2 Down: Just slightly – ABIT

Just slightly – 3 Down: Prohibited thing – NONO

Prohibited thing – 4 Down: At any time – EVER

At any time – 5 Down: Tranquil – SERENE

Tranquil – 6 Down: Apple or orange – FRUIT

Apple or orange – 7 Down: Before __ (soon) – LONG

Before __ (soon) – 8 Down: Mail routing abbr. – ATTN

Mail routing abbr. – 9 Down: Trick-or-treaters in white sheets – GHOSTS

Trick-or-treaters in white sheets – 10 Down: Booklets with player rosters sold at stadiums – SCORECARDS

Booklets with player rosters sold at stadiums – 11 Down: Seoul, South __ – KOREA

Seoul, South __ – 12 Down: Without any skill – INEPT

Without any skill – 13 Down: Needing neatening – MESSY

Needing neatening – 21 Down: Mediocre – SOSO

Mediocre – 25 Down: Watermelon covering – RIND

Watermelon covering – 26 Down: Job to be done – TASK

Job to be done – 27 Down: Destroy totally – RUIN

Destroy totally – 28 Down: Not doing anything – IDLE

Not doing anything – 29 Down: Poster ads on highways – BILLBOARDS

Poster ads on highways – 30 Down: “Cran” or “rasp” edible – BEARY

“Cran” or “rasp” edible – 31 Down: Region – AREA

Region – 34 Down: Full of oneself – VAIN

Full of oneself – 36 Down: Dust in a chimney – SOOT

Dust in a chimney – 37 Down: Initial poker payment – ANTE

Initial poker payment – 38 Down: Look impolitely – LEER

Look impolitely – 40 Down: Surprise greatly – STUN

Surprise greatly – 45 Down: Practice for a boxing match – SPAR

Practice for a boxing match – 48 Down: Absentee for an appointment – NOSHOW

Absentee for an appointment – 50 Down: Royal decrees – EDICTS

Royal decrees – 51 Down: Aussie bearlike beast – KOALA

Aussie bearlike beast – 52 Down: Deduce by logic – INFER

Deduce by logic – 53 Down: Intended – MEANT

Intended – 54 Down: Person from Stockholm – SWEDE

Person from Stockholm – 57 Down: New Zealand flightless bird – KIWI

New Zealand flightless bird – 58 Down: Designer __ Saint Laurent – YVES

Designer __ Saint Laurent – 59 Down: Small pie – TART

Small pie – 60 Down: “That’s a possibility for me” – IMAY

“That’s a possibility for me” – 61 Down: Astronaut Armstrong – NEIL

Astronaut Armstrong – 62 Down: “__ with the Wind” – GONE

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today crossword had a crisp, breezy vibe that made it a smooth midweek solve. The theme was clear and neatly executed, with the long entries popping in a way that tied the whole grid together. Cluing stayed friendly but never dull, giving just enough to keep things interesting without slowing down the rhythm. The fill was clean too, with a nice balance of everyday words and a few fun touches. Overall, it delivered a light, polished puzzle that felt satisfying from start to finish.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.