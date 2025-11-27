Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 27, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 27, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Rung of a ladder – Starts with “S“
- 5 Across: Silent street performer – Starts with “M“
- 9 Across: Tortilla chip – Starts with “N“
- 14 Across: Strong affection – Starts with “L“
- 15 Across: Neighborhood – Starts with “A“
- 16 Across: Stared at – Starts with “O“
- 17 Across: Person downloading apps – Starts with “U“
- 18 Across: Main point – Starts with “G“
- 19 Across: Rolled into a coil – Starts with “W“
- 20 Across: Knockwurst or bratwurst – Starts with “G“
- 23 Across: States something as fact – Starts with “S“
- 24 Across: Pea container – Starts with “P“
- 25 Across: Thin cut in an envelope – Starts with “S“
- 28 Across: Remove, as a tree branch – Starts with “S“
- 33 Across: Wilted, as lettuce – Starts with “L“
- 37 Across: “‘What’s __ for me?'” – Starts with “I“
- 39 Across: “‘Whoopee!'” – Starts with “Y“
- 40 Across: Oil-and-vinegar salad topping – Starts with “I“
- 43 Across: Concentrate on a task – Starts with “F“
- 44 Across: Leak slowly – Starts with “S“
- 45 Across: Soup-making vessels – Starts with “P“
- 46 Across: Minor earthquake – Starts with “T“
- 48 Across: Omit from consideration – Starts with “S“
- 50 Across: Small boy – Starts with “L“
- 52 Across: Large African desert – Starts with “S“
- 57 Across: Dark green spheres on a relish tray – Starts with “S“
- 61 Across: Approximately – Starts with “A“
- 63 Across: Frog’s cousin – Starts with “T“
- 64 Across: Back muscles, for short – Starts with “L“
- 65 Across: Any literary category – Starts with “G“
- 66 Across: “‘Tall’ story” – Starts with “T“
- 67 Across: Auto wheel – Starts with “T“
- 68 Across: Double-__ sword – Starts with “E“
- 69 Across: Chooses (to) – Starts with “O“
- 70 Across: Mail-drop opening – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Fake coins – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: Go __ (set sail) – Starts with “T“
- 3 Down: __ now and then (occasionally) – Starts with “E“
- 4 Down: Long-lasting hairdos, for short – Starts with “P”
- 5 Down: Pink flower symbol of Mississippi – Starts with “M“
- 6 Down: Colorful part of the eye – Starts with “I”
- 7 Down: Flat-topped hill – Starts with “M“
- 8 Down: Consume eagerly – Starts with “E“
- 9 Down: In these times – Starts with “N“
- 10 Down: Wildly excited – Starts with “A“
- 11 Down: Bit of help for a sleuth – Starts with “C“
- 12 Down: Bird in a coop – Starts with “H“
- 13 Down: Peculiar – Starts with “O“
- 21 Down: Stubborn beast – Starts with “A“
- 22 Down: Distress signal – Starts with “S“
- 26 Down: Quaint lodgings – Starts with “I“
- 27 Down: Oceans’ rises and falls – Starts with “T“
- 29 Down: Stinging insect – Starts with “W“
- 30 Down: Cleveland’s state – Starts with “O“
- 31 Down: Typeface – Starts with “F“
- 32 Down: Clouds (up) – Starts with “F“
- 33 Down: Elevate – Starts with “L“
- 34 Down: “‘Believe __ not!'” – Starts with “I“
- 35 Down: Self-defense spray – Starts with “M“
- 36 Down: Fruit that becomes a prune – Starts with “P“
- 38 Down: Difficult journey – Starts with “T“
- 41 Down: Away from other people – Starts with “I“
- 42 Down: Installments of a TV show – Starts with “E“
- 47 Down: Dashed off on foot – Starts with “R“
- 49 Down: Good friend – Starts with “P“
- 51 Down: “‘Me too'” – Starts with “D“
- 53 Down: Sword handles – Starts with “H“
- 54 Down: To no __ (useless) – Starts with “A“
- 55 Down: Back-in-style fashion – Starts with “R“
- 56 Down: Item of value – Starts with “A“
- 57 Down: Anthem or ballad – Starts with “S“
- 58 Down: Not diluted – Starts with “P“
- 59 Down: Source of bath bubbles – Starts with “S“
- 60 Down: Sergeant’s “‘Stop!'” – Starts with “H“
- 61 Down: Become ripe – Starts with “A“
- 62 Down: Cradle or crib – Starts with “B“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Rung of a ladder – STEP
- 5 Across: Silent street performer – MIME
- 9 Across: Tortilla chip – NACHO
- 14 Across: Strong affection – LOVE
- 15 Across: Neighborhood – AREA
- 16 Across: Stared at – OGLED
- 17 Across: Person downloading apps – USER
- 18 Across: Main point – GIST
- 19 Across: Rolled into a coil – WOUND
- 20 Across: Knockwurst or bratwurst – GERMANSAUSAGE
- 23 Across: States something as fact – SAYSSO
- 24 Across: Pea container – POD
- 25 Across: Thin cut in an envelope – SLIT
- 28 Across: Remove, as a tree branch – SAWOFF
- 33 Across: Wilted, as lettuce – LIMP
- 37 Across: “‘What’s __ for me?'” – INIT
- 39 Across: “‘Whoopee!'” – YAHOO
- 40 Across: Oil-and-vinegar salad topping – ITALIANDRESSING
- 43 Across: Concentrate on a task – FOCUS
- 44 Across: Leak slowly – SEEP
- 45 Across: Soup-making vessels – POTS
- 46 Across: Minor earthquake – TREMOR
- 48 Across: Omit from consideration – SKIP
- 50 Across: Small boy – LAD
- 52 Across: Large African desert – SAHARA
- 57 Across: Dark green spheres on a relish tray – SPANISHOLIVES
- 61 Across: Approximately – ABOUT
- 63 Across: Frog’s cousin – TOAD
- 64 Across: Back muscles, for short – LATS
- 65 Across: Any literary category – GENRE
- 66 Across: “‘Tall’ story” – TALE
- 67 Across: Auto wheel – TIRE
- 68 Across: Double-__ sword – EDGED
- 69 Across: Chooses (to) – OPTS
- 70 Across: Mail-drop opening – SLOT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Fake coins – SLUGS
- 2 Down: Go __ (set sail) – TOSEA
- 3 Down: __ now and then (occasionally) – EVERY
- 4 Down: Long-lasting hairdos, for short – PERMS
- 5 Down: Pink flower symbol of Mississippi – MANGOLIA
- 6 Down: Colorful part of the eye – IRIS
- 7 Down: Flat-topped hill – MESA
- 8 Down: Consume eagerly – EATUP
- 9 Down: In these times – NOWADAYS
- 10 Down: Wildly excited – AGOG
- 11 Down: Bit of help for a sleuth – CLUE
- 12 Down: Bird in a coop – HEN
- 13 Down: Peculiar – ODD
- 21 Down: Stubborn beast – ASS
- 22 Down: Distress signal – SOS
- 26 Down: Quaint lodgings – INNS
- 27 Down: Oceans’ rises and falls – TIDES
- 29 Down: Stinging insect – WASP
- 30 Down: Cleveland’s state – OHIO
- 31 Down: Typeface – FONT
- 32 Down: Clouds (up) – FOGS
- 33 Down: Elevate – LIFT
- 34 Down: “‘Believe __ not!'” – ITOR
- 35 Down: Self-defense spray – MACE
- 36 Down: Fruit that becomes a prune – PLUM
- 38 Down: Difficult journey – TREK
- 41 Down: Away from other people – ISOLATED
- 42 Down: Installments of a TV show – EPISODES
- 47 Down: Dashed off on foot – RAN
- 49 Down: Good friend – PAL
- 51 Down: “‘Me too'” – DITTO
- 53 Down: Sword handles – HILTS
- 54 Down: To no __ (useless) – AVAIL
- 55 Down: Back-in-style fashion – RETRO
- 56 Down: Item of value – ASSET
- 57 Down: Anthem or ballad – SONG
- 58 Down: Not diluted – POURE
- 59 Down: Source of bath bubbles – SOAP
- 60 Down: Sergeant’s “‘Stop!'” – HALT
- 61 Down: Become ripe – AGE
- 62 Down: Cradle or crib – BED
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super smooth, appetizing vibe that fit the theme perfectly. The long entries were fun and popped right into place, giving the grid a flavorful rhythm without ever feeling heavy. Cluing stayed friendly and clear, keeping the pace quick but still interesting. The fill was tidy overall, with just enough variety to keep things lively. A clean, light, well balanced puzzle that delivered exactly the kind of breezy solve an Easy should.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.