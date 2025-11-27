Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 27, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 27, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Rung of a ladder – STEP

Rung of a ladder – 5 Across: Silent street performer – MIME

Silent street performer – 9 Across: Tortilla chip – NACHO

Tortilla chip – 14 Across: Strong affection – LOVE

Strong affection – 15 Across: Neighborhood – AREA

Neighborhood – 16 Across: Stared at – OGLED

Stared at – 17 Across: Person downloading apps – USER

Person downloading apps – 18 Across: Main point – GIST

Main point – 19 Across: Rolled into a coil – WOUND

Rolled into a coil – 20 Across: Knockwurst or bratwurst – GERMANSAUSAGE

Knockwurst or bratwurst – 23 Across: States something as fact – SAYSSO

States something as fact – 24 Across: Pea container – POD

Pea container – 25 Across: Thin cut in an envelope – SLIT

Thin cut in an envelope – 28 Across: Remove, as a tree branch – SAWOFF

Remove, as a tree branch – 33 Across: Wilted, as lettuce – LIMP

Wilted, as lettuce – 37 Across: “‘What’s __ for me?'” – INIT

“‘What’s __ for me?'” – 39 Across: “‘Whoopee!'” – YAHOO

“‘Whoopee!'” – 40 Across: Oil-and-vinegar salad topping – ITALIANDRESSING

Oil-and-vinegar salad topping – 43 Across: Concentrate on a task – FOCUS

Concentrate on a task – 44 Across: Leak slowly – SEEP

Leak slowly – 45 Across: Soup-making vessels – POTS

Soup-making vessels – 46 Across: Minor earthquake – TREMOR

Minor earthquake – 48 Across: Omit from consideration – SKIP

Omit from consideration – 50 Across: Small boy – LAD

Small boy – 52 Across: Large African desert – SAHARA

Large African desert – 57 Across: Dark green spheres on a relish tray – SPANISHOLIVES

Dark green spheres on a relish tray – 61 Across: Approximately – ABOUT

Approximately – 63 Across: Frog’s cousin – TOAD

Frog’s cousin – 64 Across: Back muscles, for short – LATS

Back muscles, for short – 65 Across: Any literary category – GENRE

Any literary category – 66 Across: “‘Tall’ story” – TALE

“‘Tall’ story” – 67 Across: Auto wheel – TIRE

Auto wheel – 68 Across: Double-__ sword – EDGED

Double-__ sword – 69 Across: Chooses (to) – OPTS

Chooses (to) – 70 Across: Mail-drop opening – SLOT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Fake coins – SLUGS

Fake coins – 2 Down: Go __ (set sail) – TOSEA

Go __ (set sail) – 3 Down: __ now and then (occasionally) – EVERY

__ now and then (occasionally) – 4 Down: Long-lasting hairdos, for short – PERMS

Long-lasting hairdos, for short – 5 Down: Pink flower symbol of Mississippi – MANGOLIA

Pink flower symbol of Mississippi – 6 Down: Colorful part of the eye – IRIS

Colorful part of the eye – 7 Down: Flat-topped hill – MESA

Flat-topped hill – 8 Down: Consume eagerly – EATUP

Consume eagerly – 9 Down: In these times – NOWADAYS

In these times – 10 Down: Wildly excited – AGOG

Wildly excited – 11 Down: Bit of help for a sleuth – CLUE

Bit of help for a sleuth – 12 Down: Bird in a coop – HEN

Bird in a coop – 13 Down: Peculiar – ODD

Peculiar – 21 Down: Stubborn beast – ASS

Stubborn beast – 22 Down: Distress signal – SOS

Distress signal – 26 Down: Quaint lodgings – INNS

Quaint lodgings – 27 Down: Oceans’ rises and falls – TIDES

Oceans’ rises and falls – 29 Down: Stinging insect – WASP

Stinging insect – 30 Down: Cleveland’s state – OHIO

Cleveland’s state – 31 Down: Typeface – FONT

Typeface – 32 Down: Clouds (up) – FOGS

Clouds (up) – 33 Down: Elevate – LIFT

Elevate – 34 Down: “‘Believe __ not!'” – ITOR

“‘Believe __ not!'” – 35 Down: Self-defense spray – MACE

Self-defense spray – 36 Down: Fruit that becomes a prune – PLUM

Fruit that becomes a prune – 38 Down: Difficult journey – TREK

Difficult journey – 41 Down: Away from other people – ISOLATED

Away from other people – 42 Down: Installments of a TV show – EPISODES

Installments of a TV show – 47 Down: Dashed off on foot – RAN

Dashed off on foot – 49 Down: Good friend – PAL

Good friend – 51 Down: “‘Me too'” – DITTO

“‘Me too'” – 53 Down: Sword handles – HILTS

Sword handles – 54 Down: To no __ (useless) – AVAIL

To no __ (useless) – 55 Down: Back-in-style fashion – RETRO

Back-in-style fashion – 56 Down: Item of value – ASSET

Item of value – 57 Down: Anthem or ballad – SONG

Anthem or ballad – 58 Down: Not diluted – POURE

Not diluted – 59 Down: Source of bath bubbles – SOAP

Source of bath bubbles – 60 Down: Sergeant’s “‘Stop!'” – HALT

Sergeant’s “‘Stop!'” – 61 Down: Become ripe – AGE

Become ripe – 62 Down: Cradle or crib – BED

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy crossword had a super smooth, appetizing vibe that fit the theme perfectly. The long entries were fun and popped right into place, giving the grid a flavorful rhythm without ever feeling heavy. Cluing stayed friendly and clear, keeping the pace quick but still interesting. The fill was tidy overall, with just enough variety to keep things lively. A clean, light, well balanced puzzle that delivered exactly the kind of breezy solve an Easy should.

