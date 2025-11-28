Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 28, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 28, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 28, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Reveals, as one’s teeth – Starts with “B“
- 6 Across: Newborn cow – Starts with “C“
- 10 Across: Dull in color – Starts with “D“
- 14 Across: Camel’s South American cousin – Starts with “L“
- 15 Across: Cincinnati’s state – Starts with ‘O“
- 16 Across: Swerve suddenly – Starts with “V“
- 17 Across: __ days (long ago) – Starts with “O“
- 18 Across: Microscope glass to look through – Starts with “L“
- 19 Across: Take a bold chance – Starts with “D“
- 20 Across: Scrabble, backgammon, etc. – Starts with “B“
- 22 Across: Snow-clearing vehicle – Starts with “P“
- 23 Across: More twisted, as a sense of humor – Starts with “W“
- 24 Across: Herb for pickles – Starts with “D“
- 26 Across: Beavers’ river blockers – Starts with “D“
- 29 Across: Hate greatly – Starts with “L“
- 33 Across: Messy pile – Starts with “H“
- 37 Across: Consider to be – Starts with “D“
- 39 Across: Damascus’ country – Starts with “S“
- 40 Across: Monastery leader – Starts with “A“
- 42 Across: Get a look at – Starts with “S“
- 43 Across: Leaks out slowly – Starts with “S“
- 44 Across: Bravery in battle – Starts with “V“
- 45 Across: Prayer’s last word – Starts with “A“
- 47 Across: Stop exercising for a while – Starts with “R“
- 48 Across: Part of your face that blinks – Starts with “E“
- 50 Across: Hollywood headliner – Starts with “S“
- 52 Across: Tips of shoes – Starts with “T“
- 54 Across: Sports channel summary – Starts with “R“
- 58 Across: Family room seating for three people – Starts with “S“
- 61 Across: Extra-comfy seats – Starts with “E“
- 65 Across: Typical Saudi – Starts with “A“
- 66 Across: “‘Not guilty,’ for example” – Starts with “P“
- 67 Across: Taj Mahal’s country – Starts with “I“
- 68 Across: Get cash for – Starts with “S“
- 69 Across: “‘… lived happily __ after'” – Starts with “E“
- 70 Across: Tall swamp grasses – Starts with “R“
- 71 Across: Donut’s center – Starts with “H“
- 72 Across: Single-minded expert – Starts with “N”
- 73 Across: Double-curve letters – Starts with “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Drop of paint – Starts with “B“
- 2 Down: Give the OK for – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Airplane-tracking device – Starts with “R“
- 4 Down: Manicurist’s __ board – Starts with “E“
- 5 Down: Smoothed, as wood – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: Pepsi or Coke – Starts with “C“
- 7 Down: “Excuse me” throaty sound – Starts with “A“
- 8 Down: __ up (formed a queue) – Starts with “L“
- 9 Down: Dinosaur’s egg or footprint – Starts with “F“
- 10 Down: Appliance for viewing movie rentals – Starts with “D“
- 11 Down: Authentic – Starts with “R“
- 12 Down: Flying-related prefix – Starts with “A“
- 13 Down: Make beer or tea – Starts with “B“
- 21 Down: One with a diploma, for short – Starts with “G“
- 25 Down: Sports team’s setback – Starts with “L“
- 27 Down: Southwestern flat-topped hill – Starts with “M“
- 28 Down: Appears to be – Starts with “S“
- 30 Down: Elm or fir – Starts with “T“
- 31 Down: Hula dancers sway them – Starts with “H“
- 32 Down: Toward sunrise – Starts with “E“
- 33 Down: Possess – Starts with “H“
- 34 Down: Online auction site – Starts with “E“
- 35 Down: Fit for the job – Starts with “A“
- 36 Down: Surface for playing billiards – Starts with “P“
- 38 Down: Be introduced to – Starts with “M“
- 41 Down: Threesome – Starts with “T“
- 46 Down: Anti-drug cop, for short – Starts with “N“
- 49 Down: Dig further down – Starts with “D“
- 51 Down: Bring back to the payroll – Starts with “R“
- 53 Down: Soothing cream – Starts with “S“
- 55 Down: Walking sticks – Starts with “C“
- 56 Down: Office assistants – Starts with “A“
- 57 Down: __ and joy (something treasured) – Starts with “P“
- 58 Down: Wide belt – Starts with “S“
- 59 Down: Three-layer cookie – Starts with “O“
- 60 Down: Season after summer – Starts with “F“
- 62 Down: Fortune-teller – Starts with “S“
- 63 Down: Three-foot length – Starts with “Y“
- 64 Down: Talk back to rudely – Starts with “S“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Reveals, as one’s teeth – BARES
- 6 Across: Newborn cow – CALF
- 10 Across: Dull in color – DRAB
- 14 Across: Camel’s South American cousin – LLAMA
- 15 Across: Cincinnati’s state – OHIO
- 16 Across: Swerve suddenly – VEER
- 17 Across: __ days (long ago) – OLDEN
- 18 Across: Microscope glass to look through – LENS
- 19 Across: Take a bold chance – DARE
- 20 Across: Scrabble, backgammon, etc. – BOARDGAMES
- 22 Across: Snow-clearing vehicle – PLOW
- 23 Across: More twisted, as a sense of humor – WRYER
- 24 Across: Herb for pickles – DILL
- 26 Across: Beavers’ river blockers – DAMS
- 29 Across: Hate greatly – LOATHE
- 33 Across: Messy pile – HEAP
- 37 Across: Consider to be – DEEM
- 39 Across: Damascus’ country – SYRIA
- 40 Across: Monastery leader – ABBOT
- 42 Across: Get a look at – SEE
- 43 Across: Leaks out slowly – SEEPS
- 44 Across: Bravery in battle – VALOR
- 45 Across: Prayer’s last word – AMEN
- 47 Across: Stop exercising for a while – REST
- 48 Across: Part of your face that blinks – EYELID
- 50 Across: Hollywood headliner – STAR
- 52 Across: Tips of shoes – TOES
- 54 Across: Sports channel summary – RECAP
- 58 Across: Family room seating for three people – SOFA
- 61 Across: Extra-comfy seats – EASYCHAIRS
- 65 Across: Typical Saudi – ARAB
- 66 Across: ‘Not guilty,’ for example – PLEA
- 67 Across: Taj Mahal’s country – INDIA
- 68 Across: Get cash for – SELL
- 69 Across: ‘… lived happily __ after’ – EVER
- 70 Across: Tall swamp grasses – REEDS
- 71 Across: Donut’s center – HOLE
- 72 Across: Single-minded expert – NERD
- 73 Across: Double-curve letters – ESSES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Drop of paint – BLOB
- 2 Down: Give the OK for – ALLOW
- 3 Down: Airplane-tracking device – RADAR
- 4 Down: Manicurist’s __ board – EMERY
- 5 Down: Smoothed, as wood – SANDED
- 6 Down: Pepsi or Coke – COLA
- 7 Down: “Excuse me” throaty sound – AHEM
- 8 Down: __ up (formed a queue) – LINED
- 9 Down: Dinosaur’s egg or footprint – FOSSIL
- 10 Down: Appliance for viewing movie rentals – DVDPLAYER
- 11 Down: Authentic – REAL
- 12 Down: Flying-related prefix – AERO
- 13 Down: Make beer or tea – BREW
- 21 Down: One with a diploma, for short – GARAD
- 25 Down: Sports team’s setback – LOSS
- 27 Down: Southwestern flat-topped hill – MESA
- 28 Down: Appears to be – SEEMS
- 30 Down: Elm or fir – TYRE
- 31 Down: Hula dancers sway them – HIPS
- 32 Down: Toward sunrise – EAST
- 33 Down: Possess – HAVE
- 34 Down: Online auction site – EBAY
- 35 Down: Fit for the job – ABLE
- 36 Down: Surface for playing billiards – POOLTABLE
- 38 Down: Be introduced to – MEET
- 41 Down: Threesome – TRIO
- 46 Down: Anti-drug cop, for short –NARC
- 49 Down: Dig further down – DEEPEN
- 51 Down: Bring back to the payroll – REHIRE
- 53 Down: Soothing cream – SALVE
- 55 Down: Walking sticks – CANES
- 56 Down: Office assistants – AIDES
- 57 Down: __ and joy (something treasured) – PRIDE
- 58 Down: Wide belt – SASH
- 59 Down: Three-layer cookie – OREO
- 60 Down: Season after summer – FALL
- 62 Down: Fortune-teller – SEER
- 63 Down: Three-foot length – YARD
- 64 Down: Talk back to rudely – SASS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy crossword delivered a super smooth, comfy solve. The theme clicked right away and had a playful, homey vibe that fit the entries perfectly. Cluing was clear and friendly, letting you flow through the grid without any rough edges. The fill stayed clean, with a nice balance of everyday words and a few fun touches to keep things lively. Overall, it was a relaxed, well crafted puzzle that hit exactly the easygoing tone an
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.