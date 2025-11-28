Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 28, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 28, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 28, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Reveals, as one's teeth – Starts with " B "

6 Across: Newborn cow – Starts with " C "

10 Across: Dull in color – Starts with " D "

14 Across: Camel's South American cousin – Starts with " L "

15 Across: Cincinnati's state – Starts with ' O "

16 Across: Swerve suddenly – Starts with " V "

17 Across: __ days (long ago) – Starts with " O "

18 Across: Microscope glass to look through – Starts with " L "

19 Across: Take a bold chance – Starts with " D "

20 Across: Scrabble, backgammon, etc. – Starts with " B "

22 Across: Snow-clearing vehicle – Starts with " P "

23 Across: More twisted, as a sense of humor – Starts with " W "

24 Across: Herb for pickles – Starts with " D "

26 Across: Beavers' river blockers – Starts with " D "

29 Across: Hate greatly – Starts with " L "

33 Across: Messy pile – Starts with " H "

37 Across: Consider to be – Starts with " D "

39 Across: Damascus' country – Starts with " S "

40 Across: Monastery leader – Starts with " A "

42 Across: Get a look at – Starts with " S "

43 Across: Leaks out slowly – Starts with " S "

44 Across: Bravery in battle – Starts with " V "

45 Across: Prayer's last word – Starts with " A "

47 Across: Stop exercising for a while – Starts with " R "

48 Across: Part of your face that blinks – Starts with " E "

50 Across: Hollywood headliner – Starts with " S "

52 Across: Tips of shoes – Starts with " T "

54 Across: Sports channel summary – Starts with " R "

58 Across: Family room seating for three people – Starts with " S "

61 Across: Extra-comfy seats – Starts with " E "

65 Across: Typical Saudi – Starts with " A "

66 Across: "'Not guilty,' for example" – Starts with " P "

67 Across: Taj Mahal's country – Starts with " I "

68 Across: Get cash for – Starts with " S "

69 Across: "'… lived happily __ after'" – Starts with " E "

70 Across: Tall swamp grasses – Starts with " R "

71 Across: Donut's center – Starts with " H "

72 Across: Single-minded expert – Starts with " N"

73 Across: Double-curve letters – Starts with "E"

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Drop of paint – Starts with " B "

2 Down: Give the OK for – Starts with " A "

3 Down: Airplane-tracking device – Starts with " R "

4 Down: Manicurist's __ board – Starts with " E "

5 Down: Smoothed, as wood – Starts with " S "

6 Down: Pepsi or Coke – Starts with " C "

7 Down: "Excuse me" throaty sound – Starts with " A "

8 Down: __ up (formed a queue) – Starts with " L "

9 Down: Dinosaur's egg or footprint – Starts with " F "

10 Down: Appliance for viewing movie rentals – Starts with " D "

11 Down: Authentic – Starts with " R "

12 Down: Flying-related prefix – Starts with " A "

13 Down: Make beer or tea – Starts with " B "

21 Down: One with a diploma, for short – Starts with " G "

25 Down: Sports team's setback – Starts with " L "

27 Down: Southwestern flat-topped hill – Starts with " M "

28 Down: Appears to be – Starts with " S "

30 Down: Elm or fir – Starts with " T "

31 Down: Hula dancers sway them – Starts with " H "

32 Down: Toward sunrise – Starts with " E "

33 Down: Possess – Starts with " H "

34 Down: Online auction site – Starts with " E "

35 Down: Fit for the job – Starts with " A "

36 Down: Surface for playing billiards – Starts with " P "

38 Down: Be introduced to – Starts with " M "

41 Down: Threesome – Starts with " T "

46 Down: Anti-drug cop, for short – Starts with " N "

49 Down: Dig further down – Starts with " D "

51 Down: Bring back to the payroll – Starts with " R "

53 Down: Soothing cream – Starts with " S "

55 Down: Walking sticks – Starts with " C "

56 Down: Office assistants – Starts with " A "

57 Down: __ and joy (something treasured) – Starts with " P "

58 Down: Wide belt – Starts with " S "

59 Down: Three-layer cookie – Starts with " O "

60 Down: Season after summer – Starts with " F "

62 Down: Fortune-teller – Starts with " S "

63 Down: Three-foot length – Starts with " Y "

64 Down: Talk back to rudely – Starts with "S"

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025

1 Across: Reveals, as one's teeth – BARES

6 Across: Newborn cow – CALF

10 Across: Dull in color – DRAB

14 Across: Camel's South American cousin – LLAMA

15 Across: Cincinnati's state – OHIO

16 Across: Swerve suddenly – VEER

17 Across: __ days (long ago) – OLDEN

18 Across: Microscope glass to look through – LENS

19 Across: Take a bold chance – DARE

20 Across: Scrabble, backgammon, etc. – BOARDGAMES

22 Across: Snow-clearing vehicle – PLOW

23 Across: More twisted, as a sense of humor – WRYER

24 Across: Herb for pickles – DILL

26 Across: Beavers' river blockers – DAMS

29 Across: Hate greatly – LOATHE

33 Across: Messy pile – HEAP

37 Across: Consider to be – DEEM

39 Across: Damascus' country – SYRIA

40 Across: Monastery leader – ABBOT

42 Across: Get a look at – SEE

43 Across: Leaks out slowly – SEEPS

44 Across: Bravery in battle – VALOR

45 Across: Prayer's last word – AMEN

47 Across: Stop exercising for a while – REST

48 Across: Part of your face that blinks – EYELID

50 Across: Hollywood headliner – STAR

52 Across: Tips of shoes – TOES

54 Across: Sports channel summary – RECAP

58 Across: Family room seating for three people – SOFA

61 Across: Extra-comfy seats – EASYCHAIRS

65 Across: Typical Saudi – ARAB

66 Across: 'Not guilty,' for example – PLEA

67 Across: Taj Mahal's country – INDIA

68 Across: Get cash for – SELL

69 Across: '… lived happily __ after' – EVER

70 Across: Tall swamp grasses – REEDS

71 Across: Donut's center – HOLE

72 Across: Single-minded expert – NERD

73 Across: Double-curve letters – ESSES

1 Down: Drop of paint – BLOB

2 Down: Give the OK for – ALLOW

3 Down: Airplane-tracking device – RADAR

4 Down: Manicurist's __ board – EMERY

5 Down: Smoothed, as wood – SANDED

6 Down: Pepsi or Coke – COLA

7 Down: "Excuse me" throaty sound – AHEM

8 Down: __ up (formed a queue) – LINED

9 Down: Dinosaur's egg or footprint – FOSSIL

10 Down: Appliance for viewing movie rentals – DVDPLAYER

11 Down: Authentic – REAL

12 Down: Flying-related prefix – AERO

13 Down: Make beer or tea – BREW

21 Down: One with a diploma, for short – GARAD

25 Down: Sports team's setback – LOSS

27 Down: Southwestern flat-topped hill – MESA

28 Down: Appears to be – SEEMS

30 Down: Elm or fir – TYRE

31 Down: Hula dancers sway them – HIPS

32 Down: Toward sunrise – EAST

33 Down: Possess – HAVE

34 Down: Online auction site – EBAY

35 Down: Fit for the job – ABLE

36 Down: Surface for playing billiards – POOLTABLE

38 Down: Be introduced to – MEET

41 Down: Threesome – TRIO

46 Down: Anti-drug cop, for short – NARC

49 Down: Dig further down – DEEPEN

51 Down: Bring back to the payroll – REHIRE

53 Down: Soothing cream – SALVE

55 Down: Walking sticks – CANES

56 Down: Office assistants – AIDES

57 Down: __ and joy (something treasured) – PRIDE

58 Down: Wide belt – S

Wide belt – 59 Down: Three-layer cookie – OREO

Three-layer cookie – 60 Down: Season after summer – FALL

Season after summer – 62 Down: Fortune-teller – SEER

Fortune-teller – 63 Down: Three-foot length – YARD

Three-foot length – 64 Down: Talk back to rudely – SASS

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy crossword delivered a super smooth, comfy solve. The theme clicked right away and had a playful, homey vibe that fit the entries perfectly. Cluing was clear and friendly, letting you flow through the grid without any rough edges. The fill stayed clean, with a nice balance of everyday words and a few fun touches to keep things lively. Overall, it was a relaxed, well crafted puzzle that hit exactly the easygoing tone an

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.