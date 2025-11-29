Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 29, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 29, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 29, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Worker’s supervisor – Starts with “B“
- 5 Across: Small, pesky fly – Starts with “G“
- 9 Across: Fragment of paper – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: ”Make up your mind, yes __?” – Starts with “O“
- 15 Across: Row of a poem – Starts with “L“
- 16 Across: Actor Sir Michael __ – Starts with “C“
- 17 Across: Low in fat, as meat – Starts with “L“
- 18 Across: Insects in colonies – Starts with “A“
- 19 Across: Make things right – Starts with ‘A“
- 20 Across: ”Drat!” – Starts with “D“
- 22 Across: Person evaluating something – Starts with “R“
- 23 Across: Banquet hosts: Abbr. – Starts with “M“
- 24 Across: Director Brooks – Starts with “M“
- 25 Across: Golf bag carrier – Starts with “C“
- 29 Across: 30-minute viewings of sitcoms – Starts with “E“
- 34 Across: Underway, to Sherlock – Starts with “A“
- 35 Across: Plow-pulling beasts – Starts with “O“
- 36 Across: Weight increase – Starts with “G“
- 37 Across: Doorbell sound – Starts with “R“
- 38 Across: Old maxim – Starts with “A“
- 39 Across: Remove, as a necktie – Starts with “U“
- 40 Across: Instrument played with sticks – Starts with “D“
- 41 Across: Physicians, for short – Starts with “D“
- 42 Across: Taxi fare calculator – Starts with “M“
- 43 Across: Keep for a special purpose – Starts with “S“
- 45 Across: The Sahara, for one – Starts with “D“
- 46 Across: ”Tiny” ”Christmas Carol” kid – Starts with “T“
- 47 Across: Ship’s distress signal – Starts with “S“
- 48 Across: Storage area right under a roof – Starts with “A“
- 51 Across: Get the sniffles – Starts with “C“
- 57 Across: Open, as an egg – Starts with “C“
- 58 Across: Run __ (go wild) – Starts with “A“
- 59 Across: Sailor’s greeting – Starts with “A“
- 60 Across: Sum calculated – Starts with “T“
- 61 Across: Ready to harvest – Starts with “R“
- 62 Across: Stand up – Starts with “R“
- 63 Across: Not fresh, as bread – Starts with “S“
- 64 Across: ”Hey, you!” – Starts with “P“
- 65 Across: Toddlers – Starts with “T“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Fearless in actions – Starts with “B“
- 2 Down: Black-and-white cookie – Starts with “O“
- 3 Down: Unexpected obstacle – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: Ballad or carol – Starts with “S“
- 5 Down: Quick look – Starts with “G“
- 6 Down: Highest digits in sudoku – Starts with “N“
- 7 Down: Prefix for septic – Starts with “A“
- 8 Down: Give an exam to – Starts with “T“
- 9 Down: Frightens – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down: Mail-order booklets – Starts with “C“
- 11 Down: Very funny person – Starts with “R“
- 12 Down: Actress Hathaway – Starts with “A“
- 13 Down: Jury member – Starts with “P“
- 21 Down: Leave out – Starts with “O“
- 24 Down: Underground source of diamonds – Starts with ” M“
- 25 Down: Queens, kings and aces – Starts with “C“
- 26 Down: In flames – Starts with “A“
- 27 Down: Bagel’s sugary cousin – Starts with “D“
- 28 Down: Of a religious doctrine – Starts with “D“
- 29 Down: Precise – Starts with “E“
- 30 Down: Wooden pins – Starts with “P“
- 31 Down: Italian writer of ”Inferno” – Starts with “D“
- 32 Down: Duck source of pillow feathers – Starts with “E“
- 33 Down: Nasal sound of scorn – Starts with “S“
- 35 Down: Aroma – Starts with “O“
- 38 Down: Eden guy – Starts with “A“
- 42 Down: Mosquito net material – Starts with “M“
- 44 Down: Source of burger relish – Starts with “P”
- 45 Down: Courtroom calendar – Starts with “D“
- 47 Down: Where buses let off passengers – Starts with “S“
- 48 Down: Comedy routines – Starts with “A“
- 49 Down: Pace for jogging – Starts with “T“
- 50 Down: ”Bye-bye!” – Starts with “T“
- 51 Down: Complain constantly – Starts with “C“
- 52 Down: Pierre’s male pals – Starts with “A“
- 53 Down: Supermarket vehicle – Starts with “C“
- 54 Down: Cincinnati’s state – Starts with “O“
- 55 Down: Misplaced – Starts with “L“
- 56 Down: Textile colorings – Starts with “D“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Worker’s supervisor – BOSS
- 5 Across: Small, pesky fly – GNAT
- 9 Across: Fragment of paper –SCRAP
- 14 Across: ”Make up your mind, yes __?” – ORNO
- 15 Across: Row of a poem – LINE
- 16 Across: Actor Sir Michael __ – CAINE
- 17 Across: Low in fat, as meat – LEAN
- 18 Across: Insects in colonies – ANTS
- 19 Across: Make things right – ATONE
- 20 Across: ”Drat!” – DOGGONEIT
- 22 Across: Person evaluating something – RATER
- 23 Across: Banquet hosts: Abbr. – MCS
- 24 Across: Director Brooks – MEL
- 25 Across: Golf bag carrier – CADDIE
- 29 Across: 30-minute viewings of sitcoms – EPISODES
- 34 Across: Underway, to Sherlock – AFOOT
- 35 Across: Plow-pulling beasts – OXEN
- 36 Across: Weight increase – GAIN
- 37 Across: Doorbell sound – RING
- 38 Across: Old maxim – ADAGE
- 39 Across: Remove, as a necktie – UNDO
- 40 Across: Instrument played with sticks – DRUM
- 41 Across: Physicians, for short – DOCS
- 42 Across: Taxi fare calculator – METER
- 43 Across: Keep for a special purpose – SETAPART
- 45 Across: The Sahara, for one – DESERT
- 46 Across: ”Tiny” ”Christmas Carol” kid – TIM
- 47 Across: Ship’s distress signal – SOS
- 48 Across: Storage area right under a roof – ATTIC
- 51 Across: Get the sniffles – CATCHCOLD
- 57 Across: Open, as an egg – CRACK
- 58 Across: Run __ (go wild) – AMOK
- 59 Across: Sailor’s greeting – AHOY
- 60 Across: Sum calculated – TOTAL
- 61 Across: Ready to harvest – RIPE
- 62 Across: Stand up – RISE
- 63 Across: Not fresh, as bread – STALE
- 64 Across: ”Hey, you!” – PSST
- 65 Across: Toddlers – TOTS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Fearless in actions – BOLD
- 2 Down: Black-and-white cookie – OREO
- 3 Down: Unexpected obstacle – SNAG
- 4 Down: Ballad or carol – SONG
- 5 Down: Quick look – GLANCE
- 6 Down: Highest digits in sudoku – NINES
- 7 Down: Prefix for septic – ANTI
- 8 Down: Give an exam to – TEST
- 9 Down: Frightens – SCARES
- 10 Down: Mail-order booklets – CATALOGUES
- 11 Down: Very funny person – RIOT
- 12 Down: Actress Hathaway – ANNE
- 13 Down: Jury member – PEER
- 21 Down: Leave out – OMIT
- 24 Down: Underground source of diamonds – MINE
- 25 Down: Queens, kings and aces – CARDS
- 26 Down: In flames – AFIRE
- 27 Down: Bagel’s sugary cousin – DONUT
- 28 Down: Of a religious doctrine – DOGMATICAL
- 29 Down: Precise – EXACT
- 30 Down: Wooden pins – PEGS
- 31 Down: Italian writer of ”Inferno” – DANTE
- 32 Down: Duck source of pillow feathers – EIDER
- 33 Down: Nasal sound of scorn – SNORT
- 35 Down: Aroma – ODOR
- 38 Down: Eden guy – ADAM
- 42 Down: Mosquito net material – MESH
- 44 Down: Source of burger relish – PICKLE
- 45 Down: Courtroom calendar – DOCKET
- 47 Down: Where buses let off passengers – STOPS
- 48 Down: Comedy routines – ACTS
- 49 Down: Pace for jogging – TROT
- 50 Down: ”Bye-bye!” – TATA
- 51 Down: Complain constantly – CARP
- 52 Down: Pierre’s male pals – AMIS
- 53 Down: Supermarket vehicle – CART
- 54 Down: Cincinnati’s state – OHIO
- 55 Down: Misplaced – LOST
- 56 Down: Textile colorings – DYES
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy had that chill, cozy vibe the puzzle’s known for, but it still landed with some fun little sparks. The theme was clean and obvious once you hit it, but in a way that made the grid feel smooth instead of predictable. The long entries had personality, and the shorter fill didn’t drag things down with weird crossword-ese.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.