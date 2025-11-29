Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 29, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 29, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 29, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Worker’s supervisor – Starts with “ B “

Worker’s supervisor – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Small, pesky fly – Starts with “ G “

Small, pesky fly – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Fragment of paper – Starts with “ S “

Fragment of paper – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: ”Make up your mind, yes __?” – Starts with “ O “

”Make up your mind, yes __?” – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Row of a poem – Starts with “ L “

Row of a poem – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Actor Sir Michael __ – Starts with “ C “

Actor Sir Michael __ – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Low in fat, as meat – Starts with “ L “

Low in fat, as meat – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Insects in colonies – Starts with “ A “

Insects in colonies – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Make things right – Starts with ‘ A “

Make things right – Starts with ‘ “ 20 Across: ”Drat!” – Starts with “ D “

”Drat!” – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Person evaluating something – Starts with “ R “

Person evaluating something – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Banquet hosts: Abbr. – Starts with “ M “

Banquet hosts: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Director Brooks – Starts with “ M “

Director Brooks – Starts with “ “ 25 Across: Golf bag carrier – Starts with “ C “

Golf bag carrier – Starts with “ “ 29 Across: 30-minute viewings of sitcoms – Starts with “ E “

30-minute viewings of sitcoms – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: Underway, to Sherlock – Starts with “ A “

Underway, to Sherlock – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: Plow-pulling beasts – Starts with “ O “

Plow-pulling beasts – Starts with “ “ 36 Across: Weight increase – Starts with “ G “

Weight increase – Starts with “ “ 37 Across: Doorbell sound – Starts with “ R “

Doorbell sound – Starts with “ “ 38 Across: Old maxim – Starts with “ A “

Old maxim – Starts with “ “ 39 Across: Remove, as a necktie – Starts with “ U “

Remove, as a necktie – Starts with “ “ 40 Across: Instrument played with sticks – Starts with “ D “

Instrument played with sticks – Starts with “ “ 41 Across: Physicians, for short – Starts with “ D “

Physicians, for short – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Taxi fare calculator – Starts with “ M “

Taxi fare calculator – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Keep for a special purpose – Starts with “ S “

Keep for a special purpose – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: The Sahara, for one – Starts with “ D “

The Sahara, for one – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: ”Tiny” ”Christmas Carol” kid – Starts with “ T “

”Tiny” ”Christmas Carol” kid – Starts with “ “ 47 Across: Ship’s distress signal – Starts with “ S “

Ship’s distress signal – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: Storage area right under a roof – Starts with “ A “

Storage area right under a roof – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Get the sniffles – Starts with “ C “

Get the sniffles – Starts with “ “ 57 Across: Open, as an egg – Starts with “ C “

Open, as an egg – Starts with “ “ 58 Across: Run __ (go wild) – Starts with “ A “

Run __ (go wild) – Starts with “ “ 59 Across: Sailor’s greeting – Starts with “ A “

Sailor’s greeting – Starts with “ “ 60 Across: Sum calculated – Starts with “ T “

Sum calculated – Starts with “ “ 61 Across: Ready to harvest – Starts with “ R “

Ready to harvest – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: Stand up – Starts with “ R “

Stand up – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Not fresh, as bread – Starts with “ S “

Not fresh, as bread – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: ”Hey, you!” – Starts with “ P “

”Hey, you!” – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Toddlers – Starts with “T“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Fearless in actions – Starts with “ B “

Fearless in actions – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Black-and-white cookie – Starts with “ O “

Black-and-white cookie – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Unexpected obstacle – Starts with “ S “

Unexpected obstacle – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Ballad or carol – Starts with “ S “

Ballad or carol – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Quick look – Starts with “ G “

Quick look – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Highest digits in sudoku – Starts with “ N “

Highest digits in sudoku – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Prefix for septic – Starts with “ A “

Prefix for septic – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Give an exam to – Starts with “ T “

Give an exam to – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Frightens – Starts with “ S “

Frightens – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Mail-order booklets – Starts with “ C “

Mail-order booklets – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Very funny person – Starts with “ R “

Very funny person – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Actress Hathaway – Starts with “ A “

Actress Hathaway – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Jury member – Starts with “ P “

Jury member – Starts with “ “ 21 Down: Leave out – Starts with “ O “

Leave out – Starts with “ “ 24 Down: Underground source of diamonds – Starts with ” M “

Underground source of diamonds – Starts with ” “ 25 Down: Queens, kings and aces – Starts with “ C “

Queens, kings and aces – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: In flames – Starts with “ A “

In flames – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Bagel’s sugary cousin – Starts with “ D “

Bagel’s sugary cousin – Starts with “ “ 28 Down: Of a religious doctrine – Starts with “ D “

Of a religious doctrine – Starts with “ “ 29 Down: Precise – Starts with “ E “

Precise – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Wooden pins – Starts with “ P “

Wooden pins – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: Italian writer of ”Inferno” – Starts with “ D “

Italian writer of ”Inferno” – Starts with “ “ 32 Down: Duck source of pillow feathers – Starts with “ E “

Duck source of pillow feathers – Starts with “ “ 33 Down: Nasal sound of scorn – Starts with “ S “

Nasal sound of scorn – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: Aroma – Starts with “ O “

Aroma – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: Eden guy – Starts with “ A “

Eden guy – Starts with “ “ 42 Down: Mosquito net material – Starts with “ M “

Mosquito net material – Starts with “ “ 44 Down: Source of burger relish – Starts with “ P”

Source of burger relish – Starts with “ 45 Down: Courtroom calendar – Starts with “ D “

Courtroom calendar – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: Where buses let off passengers – Starts with “ S “

Where buses let off passengers – Starts with “ “ 48 Down: Comedy routines – Starts with “ A “

Comedy routines – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: Pace for jogging – Starts with “ T “

Pace for jogging – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: ”Bye-bye!” – Starts with “ T “

”Bye-bye!” – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: Complain constantly – Starts with “ C “

Complain constantly – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: Pierre’s male pals – Starts with “ A “

Pierre’s male pals – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Supermarket vehicle – Starts with “ C “

Supermarket vehicle – Starts with “ “ 54 Down: Cincinnati’s state – Starts with “ O “

Cincinnati’s state – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: Misplaced – Starts with “ L “

Misplaced – Starts with “ “ 56 Down: Textile colorings – Starts with “D“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025

1 Across: Worker's supervisor – BOSS

5 Across: Small, pesky fly – GNAT

9 Across: Fragment of paper – SCRAP

14 Across: "Make up your mind, yes __?" – ORNO

15 Across: Row of a poem – LINE

16 Across: Actor Sir Michael __ – CAINE

17 Across: Low in fat, as meat – LEAN

18 Across: Insects in colonies – ANTS

19 Across: Make things right – ATONE

20 Across: "Drat!" – DOGGONEIT

22 Across: Person evaluating something – RATER

23 Across: Banquet hosts: Abbr. – MCS

24 Across: Director Brooks – MEL

25 Across: Golf bag carrier – CADDIE

29 Across: 30-minute viewings of sitcoms – EPISODES

34 Across: Underway, to Sherlock – AFOOT

35 Across: Plow-pulling beasts – OXEN

36 Across: Weight increase – GAIN

37 Across: Doorbell sound – RING

38 Across: Old maxim – ADAGE

39 Across: Remove, as a necktie – UNDO

40 Across: Instrument played with sticks – DRUM

41 Across: Physicians, for short – DOCS

42 Across: Taxi fare calculator – METER

43 Across: Keep for a special purpose – SETAPART

45 Across: The Sahara, for one – DESERT

46 Across: "Tiny" "Christmas Carol" kid – TIM

47 Across: Ship's distress signal – SOS

48 Across: Storage area right under a roof – ATTIC

51 Across: Get the sniffles – CATCHCOLD

57 Across: Open, as an egg – CRACK

58 Across: Run __ (go wild) – AMOK

59 Across: Sailor's greeting – AHOY

60 Across: Sum calculated – TOTAL

61 Across: Ready to harvest – RIPE

62 Across: Stand up – RISE

63 Across: Not fresh, as bread – STALE

64 Across: "Hey, you!" – PSST

65 Across: Toddlers – TOTS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Fearless in actions – BOLD

2 Down: Black-and-white cookie – OREO

3 Down: Unexpected obstacle – SNAG

4 Down: Ballad or carol – SONG

5 Down: Quick look – GLANCE

6 Down: Highest digits in sudoku – NINES

7 Down: Prefix for septic – ANTI

8 Down: Give an exam to – TEST

9 Down: Frightens – SCARES

10 Down: Mail-order booklets – CATALOGUES

11 Down: Very funny person – RIOT

12 Down: Actress Hathaway – ANNE

13 Down: Jury member – PEER

21 Down: Leave out – OMIT

24 Down: Underground source of diamonds – MINE

25 Down: Queens, kings and aces – CARDS

26 Down: In flames – AFIRE

27 Down: Bagel's sugary cousin – DONUT

28 Down: Of a religious doctrine – DOGMATICAL

29 Down: Precise – EXACT

30 Down: Wooden pins – PEGS

31 Down: Italian writer of "Inferno" – DANTE

32 Down: Duck source of pillow feathers – EIDER

33 Down: Nasal sound of scorn – SNORT

35 Down: Aroma – ODOR

38 Down: Eden guy – ADAM

42 Down: Mosquito net material – MESH

44 Down: Source of burger relish – PICKLE

45 Down: Courtroom calendar – DOCKET

47 Down: Where buses let off passengers – STOPS

48 Down: Comedy routines – ACTS

49 Down: Pace for jogging – TROT

50 Down: "Bye-bye!" – TATA

51 Down: Complain constantly – CARP

52 Down: Pierre's male pals – AMIS

53 Down: Supermarket vehicle – CART

54 Down: Cincinnati's state – OHIO

55 Down: Misplaced – LOST

56 Down: Textile colorings – DYES

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy had that chill, cozy vibe the puzzle’s known for, but it still landed with some fun little sparks. The theme was clean and obvious once you hit it, but in a way that made the grid feel smooth instead of predictable. The long entries had personality, and the shorter fill didn’t drag things down with weird crossword-ese.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.