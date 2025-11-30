Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 30, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 30, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Expressway exit – Starts with “R“
- 5 Across: Minor quarrel – Starts with “S“
- 9 Across: Grab, as a fly ball – Starts with “C“
- 14 Across: ”That makes sense” – Starts with “I“
- 15 Across: Angler’s enticement device – Starts with “L“
- 16 Across: Sound of a sneeze – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: Bottom of a pedestal – Starts with “B“
- 18 Across: One of the Great Lakes – Starts with “E“
- 19 Across: Parts of a stairway – Starts with “S“
- 20 Across: Sprinkled-on white dairy product – Starts with “P“
- 23 Across: Day before a holiday – Starts with “E“
- 24 Across: Was in first place – Starts with “L“
- 25 Across: Paper fastener – Starts with “S“
- 29 Across: Settled, as a bill – Starts with “P“
- 31 Across: Merit badge org. – Starts with “B“
- 34 Across: Phone call starter – Starts with “H“
- 35 Across: Showery forecast – Starts with “R“
- 36 Across: ”Guided” vacation – Starts with “T“
- 37 Across: Slices of two zesty bulbs – Starts with “O“
- 40 Across: ”Please reply” letters – Starts with “R“
- 41 Across: Neckwear with knots – Starts with “T“
- 42 Across: Foamy espresso beverage – Starts with “L“
- 43 Across: Golfer’s peg – Starts with “T“
- 44 Across: Offer at retail – Starts with “S“
- 45 Across: Ran out, as a subscription – Starts with “L“
- 46 Across: Air quality org. – Starts with “E“
- 47 Across: Total of numbers added – Starts with “S“
- 48 Across: Sliced, uncooked fungi – Starts with “F“
- 56 Across: Tenant’s contract – Starts with “L“
- 57 Across: Relax in the tub – Starts with “S“
- 58 Across: Be dressed in – Starts with “W“
- 60 Across: ”Between” prefix for national or view – Starts with “I“
- 61 Across: Roof overhang – Starts with “E“
- 62 Across: Toy building-block brand – Starts with “L“
- 63 Across: Old West search party – Starts with “P“
- 64 Across: Went quickly – Starts with “S“
- 65 Across: Beef meal in a slow cooke – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: ”Baby back” barbecue bit – Starts with “R“
- 2 Down: ”Without delay,” in a memo – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Flat-topped Southwestern hill – Starts with “M“
- 4 Down: Jury member – Starts with “P“
- 5 Down: Shirt’s arm – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: Handbag – Starts with “P“
- 7 Down: Opera solo – Starts with “A“
- 8 Down: Adolescent – Starts with “T“
- 9 Down: Redeemed, as a paycheck – Starts with “C“
- 10 Down: Performed in a film – Starts with “A“
- 11 Down: ”My country, tis of __ . . .”– Starts with “T“
- 12 Down: Police officers, informally – Starts with “C“
- 13 Down: Fire hydrant attachment – Starts with “H“
- 21 Down: Honeydew or cantaloupe – Starts with “M“
- 22 Down: Stick (to), as wet paper to glass – Starts with “C“
- 25 Down: Brief in duration – Starts with “S“
- 26 Down: Feeling nervous – Starts with “T“
- 27 Down: Full of energy – Starts with “A“
- 28 Down: Raindrop sound – Starts with “P“
- 29 Down: Group of experts – Starts with “P“
- 30 Down: Lends a hand – Starts with “A“
- 31 Down: Flashes of lightning – Starts with “B“
- 32 Down: Multi-room hotel offering – Starts with “S“
- 33 Down: Shaped like a rainbow – Starts with “A“
- 35 Down: Stairway’s banister – Starts with “R“
- 36 Down: Ensnare – Starts with “T“
- 38 Down: Vapor from a teakettle – Starts with “S“
- 39 Down: San Antonio attraction to ”re-
- member” – Starts with “A“
- 44 Down: Globe’s shape – Starts with “S“
- 45 Down: Waited in hiding – Starts with “L“
- 46 Down: Three letters in ”discuss” – Starts with “E“
- 47 Down: Remove one’s beard – Starts with “S“
- 48 Down: Do a somersault – Starts with “F“
- 49 Down: Nevada gambling city – Starts with “R“
- 50 Down: Has breakfast or dinner – Starts with “E“
- 51 Down: Takes advantage of – Starts with “U“
- 52 Down: Cake to wash with – Starts with “S“
- 53 Down: Birds that hoot – Starts with “O“
- 54 Down: Be introduced to – Starts with “M“
- 55 Down: Wise person – Starts with “S“
- 59 Down: Propel a canoe – Starts with “R“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 30, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Expressway exit – RAMP
- 5 Across: Minor quarrel – SPAT
- 9 Across: Grab, as a fly ball – CATCH
- 14 Across: “That makes sense” – ISEE
- 15 Across: Angler’s enticement device – LURE
- 16 Across: Sound of a sneeze – ACHOO
- 17 Across: Bottom of a pedestal – BASE
- 18 Across: One of the Great Lakes – ERIE
- 19 Across: Parts of a stairway – STEPS
- 20 Across: Sprinkled-on white dairy product – PARMESANCHEESE
- 23 Across: Day before a holiday – EVE
- 24 Across: Was in first place – LED
- 25 Across: Paper fastener – STAPLE
- 29 Across: Settled, as a bill – PAID
- 31 Across: Merit badge org. – BSA
- 34 Across: Phone call starter – HELLO
- 35 Across: Showery forecast – RAIN
- 36 Across: “Guided” vacation – TOUR
- 37 Across: Slices of two zesty bulbs – ONIONSANDGARLIC
- 40 Across: “Please reply” letters – RSVP
- 41 Across: Neckwear with knots – TIES
- 42 Across: Foamy espresso beverage – LATTE
- 43 Across: Golfer’s peg – TEE
- 44 Across: Offer at retail – SELL
- 45 Across: Ran out, as a subscription – LAPSED
- 46 Across: Air quality org. – EPA
- 47 Across: Total of numbers added – SUM
- 48 Across: Sliced, uncooked fungi – FRESHMUSHROOMS
- 56 Across: Tenant’s contract – LEASE
- 57 Across: Relax in the tub – SOAK
- 58 Across: Be dressed in – WEAR
- 60 Across: “Between” prefix for national or view – INTER
- 61 Across: Roof overhang – EAVE
- 62 Across: Toy building-block brand – LEGO
- 63 Across: Old West search party – POSSE
- 64 Across: Went quickly – SPED
- 65 Across: Beef meal in a slow cooker – STEW
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: ‘Baby back’ barbecue bit – RIB
- 2 Down: ‘Without delay,’ in a memo – ASAP
- 3 Down: Flat-topped Southwestern hill – MESA
- 4 Down: Jury member – PEER
- 5 Down: Shirt’s arm – SLEEVE
- 6 Down: Handbag – PURSE
- 7 Down: Opera solo – ARIA
- 8 Down: Adolescent – TEEN
- 9 Down: Redeemed, as a paycheck – CASHED
- 10 Down: Performed in a film – ACTED
- 11 Down: ‘My country, tis of __ . . .’ – THEE
- 12 Down: Police officers, informally – COPS
- 13 Down: Fire hydrant attachment – HOSE
- 21 Down: Honeydew or cantaloupe – MELON
- 22 Down: Stick (to), as wet paper to glass – CLING
- 25 Down: Brief in duration – SHORT
- 26 Down: Feeling nervous – TENSE
- 27 Down: Full of energy – ALIVE
- 28 Down: Raindrop sound – PLOP
- 29 Down: Group of experts – PANEL
- 30 Down: Lends a hand – AIDS
- 31 Down: Flashes of lightning – BOLTS
- 32 Down: Multi-room hotel offering – SUITE
- 33 Down: Shaped like a rainbow – ARCED
- 35 Down: Stairway’s banister – RAIL
- 36 Down: Ensnare – TRAP
- 38 Down: Vapor from a teakettle – STEAM
- 39 Down: San Antonio attraction to ‘remember’ – ALAMO
- 44 Down: Globe’s shape – SPHERE
- 45 Down: Waited in hiding – LURKED
- 46 Down: Three letters in ‘discuss’ – ESSES
- 47 Down: Remove one’s beard – SHAVE
- 48 Down: Do a somersault – FLIP
- 49 Down: Nevada gambling city – RENO
- 50 Down: Has breakfast or dinner – EATS
- 51 Down: Takes advantage of – USES
- 52 Down: Cake to wash with – SOAP
- 53 Down: Birds that hoot – OWLS
- 54 Down: Be introduced to – MEET
- 55 Down: Wise person – SAGE
- 59 Down: Propel a canoe – ROW
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy crossword feels light, cozy, and very on-brand for the series — clean grid, breezy cluing, and a theme that’s instantly gettable without being dull. The pasta-topping set is fun and satisfying to uncover, and the fill stays smooth with almost no “wait… what?” moments. It’s the kind of puzzle that moves quickly but still gives you that little spark of “nice!” when the theme clicks. A warm, comfort-food solve.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.