Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for November 30, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for November 30, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Expressway exit – Starts with “ R “

5 Across: Minor quarrel – Starts with " S "

9 Across: Grab, as a fly ball – Starts with " C "

14 Across: "That makes sense" – Starts with " I "

15 Across: Angler's enticement device – Starts with " L "

16 Across: Sound of a sneeze – Starts with " A "

17 Across: Bottom of a pedestal – Starts with " B "

18 Across: One of the Great Lakes – Starts with " E "

19 Across: Parts of a stairway – Starts with " S "

20 Across: Sprinkled-on white dairy product – Starts with " P "

23 Across: Day before a holiday – Starts with " E "

24 Across: Was in first place – Starts with " L "

25 Across: Paper fastener – Starts with " S "

29 Across: Settled, as a bill – Starts with " P "

31 Across: Merit badge org. – Starts with " B "

34 Across: Phone call starter – Starts with " H "

35 Across: Showery forecast – Starts with " R "

36 Across: "Guided" vacation – Starts with " T "

37 Across: Slices of two zesty bulbs – Starts with " O "

40 Across: "Please reply" letters – Starts with " R "

41 Across: Neckwear with knots – Starts with " T "

42 Across: Foamy espresso beverage – Starts with " L "

43 Across: Golfer's peg – Starts with " T "

44 Across: Offer at retail – Starts with " S "

45 Across: Ran out, as a subscription – Starts with " L "

46 Across: Air quality org. – Starts with " E "

47 Across: Total of numbers added – Starts with " S "

48 Across: Sliced, uncooked fungi – Starts with " F "

56 Across: Tenant's contract – Starts with " L "

57 Across: Relax in the tub – Starts with " S "

58 Across: Be dressed in – Starts with " W "

60 Across: "Between" prefix for national or view – Starts with " I "

61 Across: Roof overhang – Starts with " E "

62 Across: Toy building-block brand – Starts with " L "

63 Across: Old West search party – Starts with " P "

64 Across: Went quickly – Starts with " S "

Went quickly – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Beef meal in a slow cooke – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: ”Baby back” barbecue bit – Starts with “ R “

2 Down: "Without delay," in a memo – Starts with " A "

3 Down: Flat-topped Southwestern hill – Starts with " M "

4 Down: Jury member – Starts with " P "

5 Down: Shirt's arm – Starts with " S "

6 Down: Handbag – Starts with " P "

7 Down: Opera solo – Starts with " A "

8 Down: Adolescent – Starts with " T "

9 Down: Redeemed, as a paycheck – Starts with " C "

10 Down: Performed in a film – Starts with " A "

11 Down: "My country, tis of __ . . ."– Starts with " T "

12 Down: Police officers, informally – Starts with " C "

13 Down: Fire hydrant attachment – Starts with " H "

21 Down: Honeydew or cantaloupe – Starts with " M "

22 Down: Stick (to), as wet paper to glass – Starts with " C "

25 Down: Brief in duration – Starts with " S "

26 Down: Feeling nervous – Starts with " T "

27 Down: Full of energy – Starts with " A "

28 Down: Raindrop sound – Starts with " P "

29 Down: Group of experts – Starts with " P "

30 Down: Lends a hand – Starts with " A "

31 Down: Flashes of lightning – Starts with " B "

32 Down: Multi-room hotel offering – Starts with " S "

33 Down: Shaped like a rainbow – Starts with " A "

35 Down: Stairway's banister – Starts with " R "

36 Down: Ensnare – Starts with " T "

38 Down: Vapor from a teakettle – Starts with " S "

39 Down: San Antonio attraction to "re-

member" – Starts with " A "

44 Down: Globe's shape – Starts with " S "

45 Down: Waited in hiding – Starts with " L "

46 Down: Three letters in "discuss" – Starts with " E "

47 Down: Remove one's beard – Starts with " S "

48 Down: Do a somersault – Starts with " F "

49 Down: Nevada gambling city – Starts with " R "

50 Down: Has breakfast or dinner – Starts with " E "

51 Down: Takes advantage of – Starts with " U "

52 Down: Cake to wash with – Starts with " S "

53 Down: Birds that hoot – Starts with " O "

54 Down: Be introduced to – Starts with " M "

55 Down: Wise person – Starts with " S "

Wise person – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Propel a canoe – Starts with “R“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for November 30, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Expressway exit – RAMP

5 Across: Minor quarrel – SPAT

9 Across: Grab, as a fly ball – CATCH

14 Across: "That makes sense" – ISEE

15 Across: Angler's enticement device – LURE

16 Across: Sound of a sneeze – ACHOO

17 Across: Bottom of a pedestal – BASE

18 Across: One of the Great Lakes – ERIE

19 Across: Parts of a stairway – STEPS

20 Across: Sprinkled-on white dairy product – PARMESANCHEESE

23 Across: Day before a holiday – EVE

24 Across: Was in first place – LED

25 Across: Paper fastener – STAPLE

29 Across: Settled, as a bill – PAID

31 Across: Merit badge org. – BSA

34 Across: Phone call starter – HELLO

35 Across: Showery forecast – RAIN

36 Across: "Guided" vacation – TOUR

37 Across: Slices of two zesty bulbs – ONIONSANDGARLIC

40 Across: "Please reply" letters – RSVP

41 Across: Neckwear with knots – TIES

42 Across: Foamy espresso beverage – LATTE

43 Across: Golfer's peg – TEE

44 Across: Offer at retail – SELL

45 Across: Ran out, as a subscription – LAPSED

46 Across: Air quality org. – EPA

47 Across: Total of numbers added – SUM

48 Across: Sliced, uncooked fungi – FRESHMUSHROOMS

56 Across: Tenant's contract – LEASE

57 Across: Relax in the tub – SOAK

58 Across: Be dressed in – WEAR

60 Across: "Between" prefix for national or view – INTER

61 Across: Roof overhang – EAVE

62 Across: Toy building-block brand – LEGO

63 Across: Old West search party – POSSE

64 Across: Went quickly – SPED

Went quickly – 65 Across: Beef meal in a slow cooker – STEW

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: ‘Baby back’ barbecue bit – RIB

2 Down: 'Without delay,' in a memo – ASAP

3 Down: Flat-topped Southwestern hill – MESA

4 Down: Jury member – PEER

5 Down: Shirt's arm – SLEEVE

6 Down: Handbag – PURSE

7 Down: Opera solo – ARIA

8 Down: Adolescent – TEEN

9 Down: Redeemed, as a paycheck – CASHED

10 Down: Performed in a film – ACTED

11 Down: 'My country, tis of __ . . .' – THEE

12 Down: Police officers, informally – COPS

13 Down: Fire hydrant attachment – HOSE

21 Down: Honeydew or cantaloupe – MELON

22 Down: Stick (to), as wet paper to glass – CLING

25 Down: Brief in duration – SHORT

26 Down: Feeling nervous – TENSE

27 Down: Full of energy – ALIVE

28 Down: Raindrop sound – PLOP

29 Down: Group of experts – PANEL

30 Down: Lends a hand – AIDS

31 Down: Flashes of lightning – BOLTS

32 Down: Multi-room hotel offering – SUITE

33 Down: Shaped like a rainbow – ARCED

35 Down: Stairway's banister – RAIL

36 Down: Ensnare – TRAP

38 Down: Vapor from a teakettle – STEAM

39 Down: San Antonio attraction to 'remember' – ALAMO

44 Down: Globe's shape – SPHERE

45 Down: Waited in hiding – LURKED

46 Down: Three letters in 'discuss' – ESSES

47 Down: Remove one's beard – SHAVE

48 Down: Do a somersault – FLIP

49 Down: Nevada gambling city – RENO

50 Down: Has breakfast or dinner – EATS

51 Down: Takes advantage of – USES

52 Down: Cake to wash with – SOAP

53 Down: Birds that hoot – OWLS

54 Down: Be introduced to – MEET

55 Down: Wise person – SAGE

Wise person – 59 Down: Propel a canoe – ROW

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy crossword feels light, cozy, and very on-brand for the series — clean grid, breezy cluing, and a theme that’s instantly gettable without being dull. The pasta-topping set is fun and satisfying to uncover, and the fill stays smooth with almost no “wait… what?” moments. It’s the kind of puzzle that moves quickly but still gives you that little spark of “nice!” when the theme clicks. A warm, comfort-food solve.

