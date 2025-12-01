Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 1, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 1, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 1, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1. Across : Emphasizes, in a way, as text – Starts with “ B “

: Emphasizes, in a way, as text – Starts with “ “ 6. Across : Kelli who was nominated for a 2024 Tony for “Days of Wine and Roses” – Starts with “ O “

: Kelli who was nominated for a 2024 Tony for “Days of Wine and Roses” – Starts with “ “ 7. Across : Spend a bit of saved money, say – Starts with “ D “

: Spend a bit of saved money, say – Starts with “ “ 8. Across : “Every Girl ___ Ever Loved” (2025 Miley Cyrus song) – Starts with “ Y “

: “Every Girl ___ Ever Loved” (2025 Miley Cyrus song) – Starts with “ “ 9. Across: In accordance with – Starts with “P“

Down Clues: ⏬

1. Down : Lead-in to double or check – Starts with “ B “

: Lead-in to double or check – Starts with “ “ 2. Down : I-70 runs through it – Starts with “ O “

: I-70 runs through it – Starts with “ “ 3. Down : Accept eagerly, as praise – Starts with “ L “

: Accept eagerly, as praise – Starts with “ “ 4. Down : Use I-70, e.g. – Starts with “ D “

: Use I-70, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 5. Down: Having fewer loose screws? – Starts with “S“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Emphasizes, in a way, as text – BOLDS

Emphasizes, in a way, as text – 6 Across: Kelli who was nominated for a 2024 Tony for “Days of Wine and Roses” – OHARA

Kelli who was nominated for a 2024 Tony for “Days of Wine and Roses” – 7 Across: Spend a bit of saved money, say – DIPIN

Spend a bit of saved money, say – 8 Across: “Every Girl ___ Ever Loved” (2025 Miley Cyrus song) – YOUVE

“Every Girl ___ Ever Loved” (2025 Miley Cyrus song) – 9 Across: In accordance with – PER

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Lead-in to double or check – BODY

Lead-in to double or check – 2 Down: I-70 runs through it – OHIO

I-70 runs through it – 3 Down: Accept eagerly, as praise – LAPUP

Accept eagerly, as praise – 4 Down: Use I-70, e.g. – DRIVE

Use I-70, e.g. – 5 Down: Having fewer loose screws? – SANER





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a chill, well balanced vibe. The theme clicked once the vertical path came together, and the fill stayed clean so nothing pulled you out of the flow. Clues were straightforward, which kept the pace quick. The final connection landed with a tidy bit of clarity that made the whole solve fee

Difficulty rating: 4/5

