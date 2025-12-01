Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 1, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 1, 2025.
Table of Contents
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 1, 2025
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Across Clues: ⏩
- 1. Across: Emphasizes, in a way, as text – Starts with “B“
- 6. Across: Kelli who was nominated for a 2024 Tony for “Days of Wine and Roses” – Starts with “O“
- 7. Across: Spend a bit of saved money, say – Starts with “D“
- 8. Across: “Every Girl ___ Ever Loved” (2025 Miley Cyrus song) – Starts with “Y“
- 9. Across: In accordance with – Starts with “P“
Down Clues: ⏬
- 1. Down: Lead-in to double or check – Starts with “B“
- 2. Down: I-70 runs through it – Starts with “O“
- 3. Down: Accept eagerly, as praise – Starts with “L“
- 4. Down: Use I-70, e.g. – Starts with “D“
- 5. Down: Having fewer loose screws? – Starts with “S“
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Emphasizes, in a way, as text – BOLDS
- 6 Across: Kelli who was nominated for a 2024 Tony for “Days of Wine and Roses” – OHARA
- 7 Across: Spend a bit of saved money, say – DIPIN
- 8 Across: “Every Girl ___ Ever Loved” (2025 Miley Cyrus song) – YOUVE
- 9 Across: In accordance with – PER
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Lead-in to double or check – BODY
- 2 Down: I-70 runs through it – OHIO
- 3 Down: Accept eagerly, as praise – LAPUP
- 4 Down: Use I-70, e.g. – DRIVE
- 5 Down: Having fewer loose screws? – SANER
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
Today’s Meta Mini had a chill, well balanced vibe. The theme clicked once the vertical path came together, and the fill stayed clean so nothing pulled you out of the flow. Clues were straightforward, which kept the pace quick. The final connection landed with a tidy bit of clarity that made the whole solve fee
Difficulty rating: 4/5
More Clues:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.