Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 10, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Give the ax to – LETGO

Give the ax to – 6 Across: Southern alma mater of both members of Indigo Girls – EMORY

Southern alma mater of both members of Indigo Girls – 7 Across: Annoys – VEXES

Annoys – 8 Across: Ohio county between Sandusky and Lorain – ERIE

Ohio county between Sandusky and Lorain – 9 Across: Texas county between Lubbock and Dawson – LYNN

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Stage in many a video game – LEVEL

Stage in many a video game – 2 Down: Finger board? – EMERY

Finger board? – 3 Down: Sickening material – TOXIN

Sickening material – 4 Down: Like some tea and technology – GREEN

Like some tea and technology – 5 Down: Cries from the verklempt – OYS





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta has a lively, modern feel, with crisp fill and clueing that moves quickly while still offering enough texture to keep things interesting. The grid flows smoothly, and the meta element is subtle but satisfying—one of those quick “oh, nice” realizations that ties the whole mini together without weighing it down. It strikes a great balance between accessibility and cleverness, making the solve feel both breezy and rewarding. I’d rate it 4.25 out of 5.

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword