Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

by Vishal Yadav
The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 11, 2025.

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: Novel idea? – PLOT
  • 5 Across: Medium for latte art – FROTH
  • 6 Across: Hybrid of two big cats – LIGER
  • 7 Across: Like something fierce? – ADORE
  • 8 Across: Being bottled up – GENIE

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: With 5-Down, a symbol that includes every color of the rainbow except indigo – PRIDE
  • 2 Down: Get set to read mail, maybe – LOGON
  • 3 Down: Cheri voicing the mayor in the 2025 film “Dog Man” – OTERI
  • 4 Down: How many wishes an 8-Across grants – THREE
  • 5 Down: See 1-Down – FLAG


What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta is a playful and cleverly constructed little puzzle that moves with an easy rhythm but still gives you that satisfying click at the end. The fill feels lively and contemporary, supported by fun clueing that adds personality without slowing things down. The meta element is clean and intuitive—one of those small, elegant touches that rewards attention and ties the grid together just enough to elevate the solve. It’s quick, engaging, and neatly polished, exactly what a daily meta mini aims to be. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

