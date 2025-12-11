Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 11, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 11, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Novel idea? – PLOT

Novel idea? – 5 Across: Medium for latte art – FROTH

Medium for latte art – 6 Across: Hybrid of two big cats – LIGER

Hybrid of two big cats – 7 Across: Like something fierce? – ADORE

Like something fierce? – 8 Across: Being bottled up – GENIE

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: With 5-Down, a symbol that includes every color of the rainbow except indigo – PRIDE

With 5-Down, a symbol that includes every color of the rainbow except indigo – 2 Down: Get set to read mail, maybe – LOGON

Get set to read mail, maybe – 3 Down: Cheri voicing the mayor in the 2025 film “Dog Man” – OTERI

Cheri voicing the mayor in the 2025 film “Dog Man” – 4 Down: How many wishes an 8-Across grants – THREE

How many wishes an 8-Across grants – 5 Down: See 1-Down – FLAG





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta is a playful and cleverly constructed little puzzle that moves with an easy rhythm but still gives you that satisfying click at the end. The fill feels lively and contemporary, supported by fun clueing that adds personality without slowing things down. The meta element is clean and intuitive—one of those small, elegant touches that rewards attention and ties the grid together just enough to elevate the solve. It’s quick, engaging, and neatly polished, exactly what a daily meta mini aims to be. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

