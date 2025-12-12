Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 12, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 12,2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Key mistake? – TYPO

Key mistake? – 5 Across: With 1-Down, group of expert administrative advisers – BRAIN

With 1-Down, group of expert administrative advisers – 6 Across: Part of many a leg workout – LUNGE

Part of many a leg workout – 7 Across: “Forky ___ a Question” (Pixar short-film series) – ASKS

“Forky ___ a Question” (Pixar short-film series) – 8 Across: “Boy With Luv” boy band – BTS

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: See 5-Across – TRUST

See 5-Across – 2 Down: They’re seen in stripes on diamonds – YANKS

They’re seen in stripes on diamonds – 3 Down: They often root for things – PIGS

They often root for things – 4 Down: How many 1-Acrosses are in this clue – ONE

How many 1-Acrosses are in this clue – 5 Down: Let the cat out of the bag – BLAB





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta had that tight, playful energy the series does best, packing a surprising amount of personality into just a handful of clues. The meta clicks in cleanly once the paired entries line up, and the puzzle feels like it’s winking at you with its self-referential wordplay and clever clue construction. The mix of pop-culture, physical-activity nods, and a neatly hidden meta layer makes the solve feel brisk but memorable, especially with that final moment where everything interlocks and the theme reveals itself without overexplaining. It’s short, sharp, and satisfying exactly what a mini meta should be. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

