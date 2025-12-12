Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 12, 2025.
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 12,2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Key mistake? – TYPO
- 5 Across: With 1-Down, group of expert administrative advisers – BRAIN
- 6 Across: Part of many a leg workout – LUNGE
- 7 Across: “Forky ___ a Question” (Pixar short-film series) – ASKS
- 8 Across: “Boy With Luv” boy band – BTS
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: See 5-Across – TRUST
- 2 Down: They’re seen in stripes on diamonds – YANKS
- 3 Down: They often root for things – PIGS
- 4 Down: How many 1-Acrosses are in this clue – ONE
- 5 Down: Let the cat out of the bag – BLAB
Click to reveal the solved image
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta had that tight, playful energy the series does best, packing a surprising amount of personality into just a handful of clues. The meta clicks in cleanly once the paired entries line up, and the puzzle feels like it’s winking at you with its self-referential wordplay and clever clue construction. The mix of pop-culture, physical-activity nods, and a neatly hidden meta layer makes the solve feel brisk but memorable, especially with that final moment where everything interlocks and the theme reveals itself without overexplaining. It’s short, sharp, and satisfying exactly what a mini meta should be. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.