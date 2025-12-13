Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 13, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 13, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across : Quantity on a Q-tip, perhaps – DAB

: Quantity on a Q-tip, perhaps – 4 Across : Artificially produced buns, e.g. – WIGS

: Artificially produced buns, e.g. – 6 Across : Los ___ (“La Bamba” group) – LOBOS

: Los ___ (“La Bamba” group) – 7 Across : Be the lead singer of – FRONT

: Be the lead singer of – 8 Across: Takes way too much, for short – ODS

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down : “Divorce,” when you don’t want to explicitly say it – DWORD

: “Divorce,” when you don’t want to explicitly say it – 2 Down : Robotic dogs from Sony – AIBOS

: Robotic dogs from Sony – 3 Down : Weed ___ (lawn care brand) – BGON

: Weed ___ (lawn care brand) – 5 Down : Former jet to the U.K. – SST

: Former jet to the U.K. – 6 Down: Boy band with the 1999 top 10 hits “Summer Girls” and “Girl on TV” – LFO





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini hit with a sharp little reveal. The central entry gave just enough of a hint to spark the theme, and once it clicked the whole grid snapped into focus. Fill stayed clean and the cluing kept things quick, which made the meta stand out even more. The final connection felt tight and clever without trying too hard. I would rate this 3 out of 5.

