Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 14, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 14, 2025.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 14, 2025
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Weekly Meta Theme Hint: CHILDREN’S STORIES (3,3,2)
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 14, 2025
Weekly Meta Theme Reveal
Bigbadwolf
Monday Answer Word
Beast
Tuesday Answer Word
Who
Wednesday Answer Word
Vexes
Thursday Answer Word
Three
Friday Answer Word
Pigs
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
This week’s Meta leaned fully into a familiar story and made it work really well. Each day’s entry clearly pointed toward the final idea without being too on the nose, and watching the pieces line up across the week was genuinely fun. The grids stayed clean and readable, which let the theme do the heavy lifting. The final answer felt inevitable in the best way, giving the whole week a playful, well-structured payoff.
Difficulty rating 3/ 5
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.