Today's Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 14, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 14, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 14, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: CHILDREN’S STORIES (3,3,2)

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 14, 2025

Weekly Meta Theme Reveal

Bigbadwolf

Monday Answer Word

Beast

Tuesday Answer Word

Who

Wednesday Answer Word

Vexes

Thursday Answer Word

Three

Friday Answer Word

Pigs

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This week’s Meta leaned fully into a familiar story and made it work really well. Each day’s entry clearly pointed toward the final idea without being too on the nose, and watching the pieces line up across the week was genuinely fun. The grids stayed clean and readable, which let the theme do the heavy lifting. The final answer felt inevitable in the best way, giving the whole week a playful, well-structured payoff.

Difficulty rating 3/ 5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

