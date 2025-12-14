Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 14, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 14, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 14, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: CHILDREN’S STORIES (3,3,2)

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 14, 2025

Weekly Meta Theme Reveal Bigbadwolf

Monday Answer Word Beast

Tuesday Answer Word Who

Wednesday Answer Word Vexes

Thursday Answer Word Three

Friday Answer Word Pigs

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This week’s Meta leaned fully into a familiar story and made it work really well. Each day’s entry clearly pointed toward the final idea without being too on the nose, and watching the pieces line up across the week was genuinely fun. The grids stayed clean and readable, which let the theme do the heavy lifting. The final answer felt inevitable in the best way, giving the whole week a playful, well-structured payoff.



Difficulty rating 3/ 5

