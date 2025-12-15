Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 15, 2025.
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 15, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: What someone who says “I don’t do Windows” might have – MAC
- 4 Across: Grassy-eyed? – HIGH
- 5 Across: It might have striking plans – UNION
- 7 Across: Like the fluid exuded by dandelion stems – MILKY
- 8 Across: What parallel bars don’t do – MEET
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Liquid measure equal to about one drop – MINIM
- 2 Down: Good on the parallel bars, e.g. – AGILE
- 3 Down: Forget the lyrics while singing, perhaps – CHOKE
- 4 Down: Forget the lyrics while singing, perhaps – HUM
- 6 Down: Home of Wordle and Strands, for short – NYT
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta had a delightfully self-aware feel, built around contrast and clever overlap rather than sheer difficulty. I liked how the clues jumped between tech habits, wordplay that bends expectations, and physical imagery tied to balance and movement, giving the grid a playful but coherent personality. The parallel-theme idea was especially satisfying here not just as a visual concept, but in how multiple clues echoed each other with slightly different interpretations, rewarding careful reading instead of speed alone. The downs added an extra layer of charm by offering alternate takes on the same real-world mishap, which made the puzzle feel conversational and a bit mischievous. Everything clicked together quickly, but not mindlessly, making it a mini that felt thoughtful despite its size. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.