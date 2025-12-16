Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 16, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 16, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Kate of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”- WALSH

Kate of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”- 6 Across: Wide open with surprise – AGAPE

Wide open with surprise – 7 Across: David who directed all three “Fantastic Beasts” films – YATES

David who directed all three “Fantastic Beasts” films – 8 Across: Kyle’s little brother on “South Park” – IKE

Kyle’s little brother on “South Park” – 9 Across: Rod and Todd’s father on “The Simpsons” – NED

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Word that can follow 4-Down – WAY

Word that can follow 4-Down – 2 Down: Frustrated question when something recurs – AGAIN

Frustrated question when something recurs – 3 Down: Post-menorah-lighting serving, perhaps – LATKE

Post-menorah-lighting serving, perhaps – 4 Down: Subject of some track records – SPEED

Subject of some track records – 5 Down: “I’m His, ___ Mine” (2024 Katy Perry single) – HES





Click to reveal the solved image

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta leaned hard into pop culture, and it worked because the references were varied without feeling scattershot. I liked how the across clues jumped between streaming television, animated classics, and film history, giving the grid a very current, media-savvy tone that made the solve feel conversational rather than academic. The downs added a nice contrast, shifting toward repetition, speed, and seasonal food imagery, which subtly tied the puzzle together thematically instead of letting it feel like a grab bag of names. The meta element was gentle but clever, rewarding attention to how ideas echoed across clues rather than demanding extra steps. It was quick, culturally fluent, and neatly stitched together. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

