Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 16, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 16, 2025.
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Kate of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”- WALSH
- 6 Across: Wide open with surprise – AGAPE
- 7 Across: David who directed all three “Fantastic Beasts” films – YATES
- 8 Across: Kyle’s little brother on “South Park” – IKE
- 9 Across: Rod and Todd’s father on “The Simpsons” – NED
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Word that can follow 4-Down – WAY
- 2 Down: Frustrated question when something recurs – AGAIN
- 3 Down: Post-menorah-lighting serving, perhaps – LATKE
- 4 Down: Subject of some track records – SPEED
- 5 Down: “I’m His, ___ Mine” (2024 Katy Perry single) – HES
Click to reveal the solved image
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta leaned hard into pop culture, and it worked because the references were varied without feeling scattershot. I liked how the across clues jumped between streaming television, animated classics, and film history, giving the grid a very current, media-savvy tone that made the solve feel conversational rather than academic. The downs added a nice contrast, shifting toward repetition, speed, and seasonal food imagery, which subtly tied the puzzle together thematically instead of letting it feel like a grab bag of names. The meta element was gentle but clever, rewarding attention to how ideas echoed across clues rather than demanding extra steps. It was quick, culturally fluent, and neatly stitched together. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
More Clues:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.