Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 17, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 17, 2025.

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 17, 2025

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: Canyon and Terrain producer – GMC
  • 4 Across: What rolling boxcars might be a part of – TRAIN
  • 6 Across: Elusive guy of kid-lit – WALDO
  • 7 Across: Title word before “the Ball” (for a musical) or “the Fall” (for a play) – AFTER
  • 8 Across: Angel alternative, for a holiday tree – STAR

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: Inserted bud – GRAFT
  • 2 Down: Where the euro replaced the lira in 2008 – MALTA
  • 3 Down: What can be hard to drink? – CIDER
  • 4 Down: First word of a classic holiday poem – TWAS
  • 5 Down: Word indicating “no choice,” according to “Conjunction Junction” – NOR


What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta had a cozy, seasonal charm, mixing transportation imagery, children’s literature, and holiday symbolism in a way that felt light but purposeful. I liked how the across clues moved from the mechanical to the whimsical, creating a smooth tonal shift that made the grid feel playful rather than rigid. The downs reinforced that warmth with cultural references and language cues that rewarded familiarity without demanding deep trivia. The meta element was subtle and satisfying, clicking into place naturally as the grid filled rather than feeling bolted on. Overall, it was a quick, cheerful solve with a nice sense of cohesion. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

