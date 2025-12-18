Home » Puzzles » Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

by Vishal Yadav
The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

Today's Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 18, 2025

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 18,2025

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: See 6-Across – FROM
  • 5 Across: Colombian cornmeal cake – AREPA
  • 6 Across: With 1-Across, be taught by – LEARN
  • 7 Across: Impressive grouping – ARRAY
  • 8 Across: Jamming period, e.g., informally – SESH

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: Guy with whom one shares a mère and père – FRERE
  • 2 Down: Fosters – REARS
  • 3 Down: TV celeb who wrote the 2014 bestseller “What I Know for Sure” – OPRAH
  • 4 Down: 40%, say – MANY
  • 5 Down: Opposite of “Happily …” – ALAS


Today's Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 18, 2025

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta felt smart and quietly elegant, built around ideas of learning, connection, and gathering rather than flashy tricks. I liked how the across clues leaned into relationships and shared experiences, giving the grid a cohesive, almost conversational tone as it unfolded. The downs added depth with cultural and linguistic touches that rewarded general awareness without tipping into obscurity. The meta element was subtle and satisfying, clicking into place naturally once the grid was filled, which made the solve feel complete rather than rushed. It was compact, thoughtful, and smoothly executed. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

