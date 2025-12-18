Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 10, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 18,2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: See 6-Across – FROM

See 6-Across – 5 Across: Colombian cornmeal cake – AREPA

Colombian cornmeal cake – 6 Across: With 1-Across, be taught by – LEARN

With 1-Across, be taught by – 7 Across: Impressive grouping – ARRAY

Impressive grouping – 8 Across: Jamming period, e.g., informally – SESH

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Guy with whom one shares a mère and père – FRERE

Guy with whom one shares a mère and père – 2 Down: Fosters – REARS

Fosters – 3 Down: TV celeb who wrote the 2014 bestseller “What I Know for Sure” – OPRAH

TV celeb who wrote the 2014 bestseller “What I Know for Sure” – 4 Down: 40%, say – MANY

40%, say – 5 Down: Opposite of “Happily …” – ALAS





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This Washington Post Daily Mini Meta felt smart and quietly elegant, built around ideas of learning, connection, and gathering rather than flashy tricks. I liked how the across clues leaned into relationships and shared experiences, giving the grid a cohesive, almost conversational tone as it unfolded. The downs added depth with cultural and linguistic touches that rewarded general awareness without tipping into obscurity. The meta element was subtle and satisfying, clicking into place naturally once the grid was filled, which made the solve feel complete rather than rushed. It was compact, thoughtful, and smoothly executed. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

