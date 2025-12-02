Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 2, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 2, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 2, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across : “Babe: ___ in the [9-Across]” – Starts with “ P “

: “Babe: ___ in the [9-Across]” – Starts with “ “ 4 Across : Girl who’s amazed to see “a grin without a cat” – Starts with “ A “

: Girl who’s amazed to see “a grin without a cat” – Starts with “ “ 7 Across : Like many triangles and turns – Starts with “ R “

: Like many triangles and turns – Starts with “ “ 8 Across : Things that are related – Starts with “ T “

: Things that are related – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: “Babe: [1-Across] in the ___” – Starts with “C“

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down : A quarter, e.g. – Starts with “ P “

: A quarter, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Of a pelvic bone – Starts with “ I “

: Of a pelvic bone – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Film that won the 2003 Razzie Award for Worst Picture – Starts with “ G “

: Film that won the 2003 Razzie Award for Worst Picture – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : Holmgren of the NBA’s Thunder – Starts with “ C “

: Holmgren of the NBA’s Thunder – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Website with the slogan “Keep Commerce Human” – Starts with “E“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: “Babe: ___ in the [9-Across]” – PIG

“Babe: ___ in the [9-Across]” – 4 Across: Girl who’s amazed to see “a grin without a cat” – ALICE

Girl who’s amazed to see “a grin without a cat” – 7 Across: Like many triangles and turns – RIGHT

Like many triangles and turns – 8 Across: Things that are related – TALES

Things that are related – 9 Across: “Babe: [1-Across] in the ___” – CITY

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: A quarter, e.g. – PART

A quarter, e.g. – 2 Down: Of a pelvic bone – ILIAC

Of a pelvic bone – 3 Down: Film that won the 2003 Razzie Award for Worst Picture – GIGLI

Film that won the 2003 Razzie Award for Worst Picture – 5 Down: Holmgren of the NBA’s Thunder – CHET

Holmgren of the NBA’s Thunder – 6 Down: Website with the slogan “Keep Commerce Human” – ETSY





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a super clean concept that clicked the moment the vertical entry came together. The grid stayed smooth with no clunky fill, and the clueing kept everything quick and readable. The final connection landed with a neat clarity that made the whole solve feel tight and well crafted.

Difficulty rating: 3/5

