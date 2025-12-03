Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 3, 2025

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 3, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

Today's Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 3, 2025

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 3, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 3, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues:

  • 1 Across: “SurrealEstate” channel – Starts with “S
  • 5 Across: Yarborough who won the Daytona 500 four times – Starts with “C
  • 6 Across: In the basement, say – Starts with “B
  • 7 Across: Passionate about – Starts with “I
  • 8 Across: Word before future or perfect – Starts with “N

Down Clues:

  • 1 Down: It may be stolen by a great actor – Starts with “S
  • 2 Down: Last meeting place of Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin – Starts with “Y
  • 3 Down: Question from a polite elevator rider, perhaps – Starts with “F
  • 4 Down: Longbow wood, traditionally – Starts with “Y
  • 6 Down: Something pushed through a security checkpoint – Starts with “B

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: “SurrealEstate” channel – SYFY
  • 5 Across: Yarborough who won the Daytona 500 four times – CALE
  • 6 Across: In the basement, say – BELOW
  • 7 Across: Passionate about – INTO
  • 8 Across: Word before future or perfect – NEAR

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: It may be stolen by a great actor – SCENE
  • 2 Down: Last meeting place of Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin – YALTA
  • 3 Down: Question from a polite elevator rider, perhaps – FLOOR
  • 4 Down: Longbow wood, traditionally – YEW
  • 6 Down: Something pushed through a security checkpoint – BIN


What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a clean, lightweight vibe. The theme locked in fast once the vertical entry took shape, and the grid stayed smooth with no awkward fill slowing you down. Clueing was direct, which kept the pace crisp. The final connection landed with a neat clarity that made the solve feel tight and well put together.

Difficulty rating: 4/5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Congruent – Crossword Clue Answers

The Telegraph Plusword 1,291 Answers Today: December 3, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 3,...

“In The Driver’s Seat” Today’s NYT Strands #641 Hints and...

Today’s Octordle #1410 Hints And Answers – December 4, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1173 Hints, Answer – December 4, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For December 4, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1315, December 4, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #907 Hints, Answers – December 4, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1410 Hints And Answers – December 4, 2025