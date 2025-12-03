Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 3, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 3, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 3, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across : “SurrealEstate” channel – Starts with “ S “

: “SurrealEstate” channel – Starts with “ “ 5 Across : Yarborough who won the Daytona 500 four times – Starts with “ C “

: Yarborough who won the Daytona 500 four times – Starts with “ “ 6 Across : In the basement, say – Starts with “ B “

: In the basement, say – Starts with “ “ 7 Across : Passionate about – Starts with “ I “

: Passionate about – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Word before future or perfect – Starts with “N“

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down : It may be stolen by a great actor – Starts with “ S “

: It may be stolen by a great actor – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Last meeting place of Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin – Starts with “ Y “

: Last meeting place of Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Question from a polite elevator rider, perhaps – Starts with “ F “

: Question from a polite elevator rider, perhaps – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : Longbow wood, traditionally – Starts with “ Y “

: Longbow wood, traditionally – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Something pushed through a security checkpoint – Starts with “B“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: “SurrealEstate” channel – SYFY

“SurrealEstate” channel – 5 Across: Yarborough who won the Daytona 500 four times – CALE

Yarborough who won the Daytona 500 four times – 6 Across: In the basement, say – BELOW

In the basement, say – 7 Across: Passionate about – INTO

Passionate about – 8 Across: Word before future or perfect – NEAR

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: It may be stolen by a great actor – SCENE

It may be stolen by a great actor – 2 Down: Last meeting place of Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin – YALTA

Last meeting place of Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin – 3 Down: Question from a polite elevator rider, perhaps – FLOOR

Question from a polite elevator rider, perhaps – 4 Down: Longbow wood, traditionally – YEW

Longbow wood, traditionally – 6 Down: Something pushed through a security checkpoint – BIN





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a clean, lightweight vibe. The theme locked in fast once the vertical entry took shape, and the grid stayed smooth with no awkward fill slowing you down. Clueing was direct, which kept the pace crisp. The final connection landed with a neat clarity that made the solve feel tight and well put together.

Difficulty rating: 4/5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword