Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 5, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 5, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 5, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across : It may be used for your sake – Starts with “ C “

: It may be used for your sake – Starts with “ “ 4 Across : What people do to quickly enter united states? – Starts with “ E “

: What people do to quickly enter united states? – Starts with “ “ 6 Across : Big name in motor scooters – Starts with “ V “

: Big name in motor scooters – Starts with “ “ 7 Across : “Sneaky Links: Dating ___ Dark” (Netflix reality series) – Starts with “ A “

: “Sneaky Links: Dating ___ Dark” (Netflix reality series) – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Dark road films? – Starts with “T“

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down : Contra ___ (county whose seat is Martinez) – Starts with “ C “

: Contra ___ (county whose seat is Martinez) – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : With 5-Down, escape key’s place on a keyboard – Starts with “ U “

: With 5-Down, escape key’s place on a keyboard – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : They can be poached – Starts with “ P “

: They can be poached – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : Victor who directed and starred in the 2025 film “Sorry, Baby” – Starts with “ E “

: Victor who directed and starred in the 2025 film “Sorry, Baby” – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: See 2-Down – Starts with “L“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across : It may be used for your sake – CUP

: It may be used for your sake – 4 Across : What people do to quickly enter united states? – ELOPE

: What people do to quickly enter united states? – 6 Across : Big name in motor scooters – VESPA

: Big name in motor scooters – 7 Across : “Sneaky Links: Dating ___ Dark” (Netflix reality series) – AFTER

: “Sneaky Links: Dating ___ Dark” (Netflix reality series) – 8 Across: Dark road films? – TARS

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down : Contra ___ (county whose seat is Martinez) – COSTA

: Contra ___ (county whose seat is Martinez) – 2 Down : With 5-Down, escape key’s place on a keyboard – UPPER

: With 5-Down, escape key’s place on a keyboard – 3 Down : They can be poached – PEARS

: They can be poached – 4 Down : Victor who directed and starred in the 2025 film “Sorry, Baby” – EVA

: Victor who directed and starred in the 2025 film “Sorry, Baby” – 5 Down: See 2-Down – LEFT





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a crisp and super readable flow. The vertical entry locked the theme into place quickly, and the grid stayed smooth with no weird crossings breaking the pace. Clueing kept things light and direct, which let the reveal land clearly. The final connection wrapped the whole solve with a clean little snap that felt intentional and well put together.

Difficulty rating: 4/5

