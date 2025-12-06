Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 6, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 6, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 6, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across : Bug that might make talking painful – Starts with “ S “

: Bug that might make talking painful – Starts with “ “ 6 Across : German poet who wrote “Lorelei” – Starts with “ H “

: German poet who wrote “Lorelei” – Starts with “ “ 7 Across : Kaitlin of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” – Starts with “ O “

: Kaitlin of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” – Starts with “ “ 8 Across : “NextGen” rail service – Starts with “ A “

: “NextGen” rail service – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Like the Chinese and Vietnamese languages – Starts with “T“

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down : Hog that has just been weaned – Starts with “ S “

: Hog that has just been weaned – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : AT&T or Comcast, e.g. – Starts with “ T “

: AT&T or Comcast, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Like the dough in bread that has finished baking – Starts with “ R “

: Like the dough in bread that has finished baking – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : Younger sister of Sherlock Holmes – Starts with “ E “

: Younger sister of Sherlock Holmes – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Like correctional facilities – Starts with “P“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across : Bug that might make talking painful – STREP

: Bug that might make talking painful – 6 Across : German poet who wrote “Lorelei” – HEINE

: German poet who wrote “Lorelei” – 7 Across : Kaitlin of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” – OLSON

: Kaitlin of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” – 8 Across : “NextGen” rail service – ACELA

: “NextGen” rail service – 9 Across: Like the Chinese and Vietnamese languages – TONAL

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down : Hog that has just been weaned – SHOAT

: Hog that has just been weaned – 2 Down : AT&T or Comcast, e.g. – TELCO

: AT&T or Comcast, e.g. – 3 Down : Like the dough in bread that has finished baking – RISEN

: Like the dough in bread that has finished baking – 4 Down : Younger sister of Sherlock Holmes – ENOLA

: Younger sister of Sherlock Holmes – 5 Down: Like correctional facilities – PENAL





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a smooth, low effort click once the vertical entry locked in. The grid ran clean with no awkward fill, and the clueing kept things tight so the theme could shine without distractions. The final connection landed with a simple clarity that made the whole solve feel neat and well tuned.

Difficulty rating: 3/5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword