Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 7, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 7, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 7, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: SPORTS (4,2,3)

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 7, 2025

Weekly Meta Theme Reveal Holeinone

Monday Answer Word Drive

Tuesday Answer Word Right

Wednesday Answer Word Into

Thursday Answer Word The

Friday Answer Word Cup

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This week’s Meta came together with a clean, almost storylike progression. Each day’s word slotted neatly into the final phrase, and the set as a whole had a consistent rhythm that made the meta path feel super natural. The grid choices were smooth enough that nothing pulled focus from the theme, and the final answer landed with a crisp clarity that made the whole week feel tight and intentionally crafted.



Difficulty rating 4/ 5

