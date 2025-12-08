Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 8, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for December 8, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across : Frequent setting on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” – Starts with “ B “

: Frequent setting on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” – Starts with “ “ 4 Across : With 7-Across, “This is the place, isn’t that obvious?” – Starts with “ W “

: With 7-Across, “This is the place, isn’t that obvious?” – Starts with “ “ 6 Across : Creator of the chocolate factory owner Willy – Starts with “ R “

: Creator of the chocolate factory owner Willy – Starts with “ “ 7 Across : See 4-Across – Starts with “ E “

: See 4-Across – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: They might catch some fish – Starts with “N“

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down : Hardly the gentle sort – Starts with “ B “

: Hardly the gentle sort – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Setting of the painting “Café Terrace at Night” – Starts with “ A “

: Setting of the painting “Café Terrace at Night” – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Like Scrabble’s Triple Word Score spaces – Starts with “ R “

: Like Scrabble’s Triple Word Score spaces – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : Animal on South Carolina’s state quarter – Starts with “ W “

: Animal on South Carolina’s state quarter – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Any of the nine on the back nine – Starts with “H“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across : Frequent setting on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” – BAR

: Frequent setting on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” – 4 Across : With 7-Across, “This is the place, isn’t that obvious?” – WHERE

: With 7-Across, “This is the place, isn’t that obvious?” – 6 Across : Creator of the chocolate factory owner Willy – ROALD

: Creator of the chocolate factory owner Willy – 7 Across : See 4-Across – ELSE

: See 4-Across – 8 Across: They might catch some fish – NETS

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down : Hardly the gentle sort – BEAST

: Hardly the gentle sort – 2 Down : Setting of the painting “Café Terrace at Night” – ARLES

: Setting of the painting “Café Terrace at Night” – 3 Down : Like Scrabble’s Triple Word Score spaces – RED

: Like Scrabble’s Triple Word Score spaces – 4 Down : Animal on South Carolina’s state quarter – WREN

: Animal on South Carolina’s state quarter – 5 Down: Any of the nine on the back nine – HOLE





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a really clean reveal. The central pattern guided the whole solve without giving too much away early, which kept it fun right to the end. The fill stayed smooth, the clueing felt fair, and the final connection landed in a way that felt obvious in hindsight but still clever in the moment. A quick solve with a satisfying pop.

Difficulty rating: 4/5

