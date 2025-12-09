Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 9, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for December 9, 2025.
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for December 9, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: “Tommy” rockers, with “the” – WHO
- 4 Across: “Hey there!,” more modernly – HOLLA
- 7 Across: Concerning bees – APIAN
- 8 Across: Hidden-camera practical joke show originally hosted by Ashton Kutcher – PUNKD
- 9 Across: Powerful leader? – PEE
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Bug-hitting sound effect – WHAP
- 2 Down: Stimulate with drugs, informally – HOPUP
- 3 Down: Group of gridiron blockers, for short – OLINE
- 5 Down: George in New York, e.g. – LAKE
- 6 Down: By-by link – AND
Click to reveal the solved image
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
This Meta Mini has a lively, modern vibe with smooth, energetic fill that makes the solve feel quick and satisfying, and there’s a subtle moment of surprise that gives it some extra charm. Overall, it’s a compact but memorable puzzle experience.
Difficulty rating: 3/5
More Clues:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.