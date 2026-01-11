Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: January 11, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 11, 2026.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for January 11, 2026

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: The category is ENTERTAINMENT (6,6)

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 11, 2026

Weekly Meta Theme Reveal Sesamestreet

Monday Answer Word Where

Tuesday Answer Word Bert

Wednesday Answer Word And

Thursday Answer Word Ernie

Friday Answer Word Live

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle revolved clearly around classic children’s entertainment, with each daily answer building toward a familiar, nostalgic theme. The individual words pointed to location, iconic characters, and their famous pairing, before closing the week with a sense of immediacy and performance, neatly capturing the spirit of a long-running TV institution. The clues themselves stayed light and approachable, relying on cultural recognition rather than tricky wordplay, while the gradual reveal made the final theme feel satisfying rather than surprising. Overall, it was a cheerful, memory-driven meta that rewarded pop-culture awareness and week-long attention. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

