Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: January 11, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 11, 2026.
Table of Contents
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for January 11, 2026
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Weekly Meta Theme Hint: The category is ENTERTAINMENT (6,6)
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 11, 2026
Weekly Meta Theme Reveal
Sesamestreet
Monday Answer Word
Where
Tuesday Answer Word
Bert
Wednesday Answer Word
And
Thursday Answer Word
Ernie
Friday Answer Word
Live
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
This mini meta puzzle revolved clearly around classic children’s entertainment, with each daily answer building toward a familiar, nostalgic theme. The individual words pointed to location, iconic characters, and their famous pairing, before closing the week with a sense of immediacy and performance, neatly capturing the spirit of a long-running TV institution. The clues themselves stayed light and approachable, relying on cultural recognition rather than tricky wordplay, while the gradual reveal made the final theme feel satisfying rather than surprising. Overall, it was a cheerful, memory-driven meta that rewarded pop-culture awareness and week-long attention. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.
More Clues:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.