Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: January 11, 2026

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: January 11, 2026

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

Today's Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: January 11, 2026

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 11, 2026.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for January 11, 2026

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: The category is ENTERTAINMENT (6,6)

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 11, 2026

Weekly Meta Theme Reveal

Sesamestreet

Monday Answer Word

Where

Tuesday Answer Word

Bert

Wednesday Answer Word

And

Thursday Answer Word

Ernie

Friday Answer Word

Live

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This mini meta puzzle revolved clearly around classic children’s entertainment, with each daily answer building toward a familiar, nostalgic theme. The individual words pointed to location, iconic characters, and their famous pairing, before closing the week with a sense of immediacy and performance, neatly capturing the spirit of a long-running TV institution. The clues themselves stayed light and approachable, relying on cultural recognition rather than tricky wordplay, while the gradual reveal made the final theme feel satisfying rather than surprising. Overall, it was a cheerful, memory-driven meta that rewarded pop-culture awareness and week-long attention. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

NYT Pips #147 Answer Today – January 12, 2026

Octordle #1449 Hints And Answers Today: January 12, 2026

NYT Wordle #1668 Hints, Answers Today – January 12, 2026

NYT Connections #946 Hints, Answers Today – January 12, 2026

“Appeal to a hire power” NYT Strands #680 Hints, Answers...

Contexto #1212 Hints, Answer Today – January 12, 2026

Blossom Game Answers Today (Highest Score) January 12, 2026

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 11,...

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 11, 2026)

“WHEN THE TEACHER EXPLAINED…” Jumble Answers Today (January 11, 2026)