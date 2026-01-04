Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: January 4, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 4, 2026.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for January 4, 2026

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: CELEBRATIONS (10)

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 4, 2026

Weekly Meta Theme Reveal Noisemaker

Monday Answer Word New

Tuesday Answer Word Years

Wednesday Answer Word Eve

Thursday Answer Word Party

Friday Answer Word Favor

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

The mini meta puzzle felt neatly themed around ideas of marking occasions and looking ahead, with the daily elements building from simple notions of freshness and time into something more festive and communal. The clues leaned on familiar concepts and light wordplay, making each day approachable on its own, while the cumulative effect added an extra layer of satisfaction as the week progressed. The final thematic reveal tied everything together cleanly, giving a clear sense of celebration without overcomplicating the solving process. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword