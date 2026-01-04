Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: January 4, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for January 4, 2026.
Table of Contents
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for January 4, 2026
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Weekly Meta Theme Hint: CELEBRATIONS (10)
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for January 4, 2026
Weekly Meta Theme Reveal
Noisemaker
Monday Answer Word
New
Tuesday Answer Word
Years
Wednesday Answer Word
Eve
Thursday Answer Word
Party
Friday Answer Word
Favor
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
The mini meta puzzle felt neatly themed around ideas of marking occasions and looking ahead, with the daily elements building from simple notions of freshness and time into something more festive and communal. The clues leaned on familiar concepts and light wordplay, making each day approachable on its own, while the cumulative effect added an extra layer of satisfaction as the week progressed. The final thematic reveal tied everything together cleanly, giving a clear sense of celebration without overcomplicating the solving process. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.
More Clues:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.