Today's Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: January 4, 2026

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: CELEBRATIONS (10)

Noisemaker

Monday Answer Word

New

Tuesday Answer Word

Years

Wednesday Answer Word

Eve

Thursday Answer Word

Party

Friday Answer Word

Favor

The mini meta puzzle felt neatly themed around ideas of marking occasions and looking ahead, with the daily elements building from simple notions of freshness and time into something more festive and communal. The clues leaned on familiar concepts and light wordplay, making each day approachable on its own, while the cumulative effect added an extra layer of satisfaction as the week progressed. The final thematic reveal tied everything together cleanly, giving a clear sense of celebration without overcomplicating the solving process. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

