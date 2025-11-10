Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 10, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 10, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 10, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Many DJs scratch them – Starts with “ L “

Many DJs scratch them – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: Extensive – Starts with “ G “

Extensive – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: With 7-Across, trailer component – Starts with “ M “

With 7-Across, trailer component – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: See 6-Across – Starts with “ S “

See 6-Across – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Don’t get rid of – Starts with “K“

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: Bank security feature – Starts with “ L “

Bank security feature – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: “Common Sense” pamphleteer – Starts with “ P “

“Common Sense” pamphleteer – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Expensive – Starts with “ S “

Expensive – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: NBA or MLB VIPs – Starts with “ G “

NBA or MLB VIPs – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Lead-in to cod, crab, or lobster – Starts with “R“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 10, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Many DJs scratch them – LPS

Many DJs scratch them – 4 Across: Extensive – GREAT

Extensive – 6 Across: With 7-Across, trailer component – MOVIE

With 7-Across, trailer component – 7 Across: See 6-Across – SCENE

See 6-Across – 8 Across: Don’t get rid of – KEEP

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Bank security feature – LEVEE

Bank security feature – 2 Down: “Common Sense” pamphleteer – PAINE

“Common Sense” pamphleteer – 3 Down: Expensive – STEEP

Expensive – 4 Down: NBA or MLB VIPs – GMS

NBA or MLB VIPs – 5 Down: Lead-in to cod, crab, or lobster – ROCK





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a clever and satisfying concept that clicked neatly once the theme became clear. The grid was tight, with smooth fill and clues that stayed fair while still engaging. The final answer tied the idea together cleanly, making the puzzle feel polished and rewarding without being overcomplicated.

Difficulty rating: 3/ 5

