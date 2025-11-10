Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 10, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 10, 2025.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 10, 2025
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Across Clues: ⏩
- 1 Across: Many DJs scratch them – Starts with “L“
- 4 Across: Extensive – Starts with “G“
- 6 Across: With 7-Across, trailer component – Starts with “M“
- 7 Across: See 6-Across – Starts with “S“
- 8 Across: Don’t get rid of – Starts with “K“
Down Clues: ⏬
- 1 Down: Bank security feature – Starts with “L“
- 2 Down: “Common Sense” pamphleteer – Starts with “P“
- 3 Down: Expensive – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: NBA or MLB VIPs – Starts with “G“
- 5 Down: Lead-in to cod, crab, or lobster – Starts with “R“
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 10, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Many DJs scratch them – LPS
- 4 Across: Extensive – GREAT
- 6 Across: With 7-Across, trailer component – MOVIE
- 7 Across: See 6-Across – SCENE
- 8 Across: Don’t get rid of – KEEP
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Bank security feature – LEVEE
- 2 Down: “Common Sense” pamphleteer –PAINE
- 3 Down: Expensive – STEEP
- 4 Down: NBA or MLB VIPs – GMS
- 5 Down: Lead-in to cod, crab, or lobster – ROCK
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
Today’s Meta Mini had a clever and satisfying concept that clicked neatly once the theme became clear. The grid was tight, with smooth fill and clues that stayed fair while still engaging. The final answer tied the idea together cleanly, making the puzzle feel polished and rewarding without being overcomplicated.
Difficulty rating: 3/ 5
More Clues:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.