Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 11, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 11, 2025.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 11, 2025
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Across Clues: ⏩
- 1 Across: Org. whose members occasionally shoot eagles – Starts with “P“
- 4 Across: Frequent CD-ROM mailer of the early 2000s – Starts with “A“
- 5 Across: Kansas City university formerly known as the College of St. Teresa – Starts with “A“
- 7 Across: Enclose, as farm animals – Starts with “P“
- 8 Across: Walked like a crab – Starts with “E“
Down Clues: ⏬
- 1 Down: Like many a lot – Starts with “P“
- 2 Down: With 5-Down, completely losing it – Starts with “G“
- 3 Down: Kate’s mate on 1980s TV – Starts with “A“
- 5 Down: See 2-Down – Starts with “A“
- 6 Down: “Younger ___ Hotter Than Me” (2025 single by Selena Gomez with Benny Blanco) – Starts with “A”
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 11, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Org. whose members occasionally shoot eagles – PGA
- 4 Across: Frequent CD-ROM mailer of the early 2000s – AOL
- 5 Across: Kansas City university formerly known as the College of St. Teresa – AVILA
- 7 Across: Enclose, as farm animals – PENIN
- 8 Across: Walked like a crab – EDGED
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Like many a lot – PAVED
- 2 Down: With 5-Down, completely losing it – GOING
- 3 Down: Kate’s mate on 1980s TV – ALLIE
- 5 Down: See 2-Down – APE
- 6 Down: “Younger ___ Hotter Than Me” (2025 single by Selena Gomez with Benny Blanco) – AND
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
Today’s Meta Mini delivered a neat concept that unfolded smoothly once the theme clicked. The grid layout felt balanced, and the clues were tight without being obscure. The final connection was clever yet intuitive, giving the solve a clean, satisfying finish.
Difficulty rating: 2/ 5
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.