Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 12, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 12, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 12, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Sound of a misbehaving toy, maybe – Starts with “ A “

Sound of a misbehaving toy, maybe – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: See 7-Across – Starts with “ O “

See 7-Across – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Brand with a “Hair Buster Gel” variety – Starts with “ D “

Brand with a “Hair Buster Gel” variety – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Just the way you see me – Starts with “ A “

Just the way you see me – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: With 4-Across, prepare to play dead, perhaps – Starts with “R“

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: Prove beneficial to – Starts with “ A “

Prove beneficial to – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Like a calculus that has nothing to do with math – Starts with “ R “

Like a calculus that has nothing to do with math – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: “Springsteen: Deliver Me ___ Nowhere” (2025 biopic) – Starts with “ F “

“Springsteen: Deliver Me ___ Nowhere” (2025 biopic) – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: “… maybe more, maybe less” – Starts with “ O “

“… maybe more, maybe less” – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: ___ es Salaam – Starts with “D“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 12, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Sound of a misbehaving toy, maybe – ARF

Sound of a misbehaving toy, maybe – 4 Across: See 7-Across – OVER

See 7-Across – 5 Across: Brand with a “Hair Buster Gel” variety – DRANO

Brand with a “Hair Buster Gel” variety – 6 Across: Just the way you see me – ASIAM

Just the way you see me – 7 Across: With 4-Across, prepare to play dead, perhaps – ROLL

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Prove beneficial to – AVAIL

Prove beneficial to – 2 Down: Like a calculus that has nothing to do with math – RENAL

Like a calculus that has nothing to do with math – 3 Down: “Springsteen: Deliver Me ___ Nowhere” (2025 biopic) – FROM

“Springsteen: Deliver Me ___ Nowhere” (2025 biopic) – 4 Down: “… maybe more, maybe less” – ORSO

“… maybe more, maybe less” – 5 Down: ___ es Salaam – DAR





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a fun, layered construction that rewarded close observation. The theme was subtle but fair, with a satisfying connection once spotted. The short fill stayed clean, and the clueing kept a good rhythm throughout. A compact puzzle that is packed with a clever payoff.

Difficulty rating: 3/ 5

